Breaking New Ground in Breast Cancer Treatment

Dr. Santosh, you’ve recently administered the most advanced Antibody Drug Conjugate infusion of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, known as ENHERTU, for Breast Cancer at Star Hospitals. Can you share some insights into this groundbreaking treatment?

ENHERTU, or Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, is a targeted therapy specifically designed for unresectable and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It’s a remarkable advancement in cancer treatment, and Star Hospitals is one of the very few centres in India to successfully administer this drug.

Could you elaborate on the uniqueness of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan and how it stands out in breast cancer therapy?

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan is a potent Antibody Drug Conjugate that combines a monoclonal antibody with chemotherapy to precisely target HER2-positive breast cancer cells. It’s particularly effective for cases that have been previously treated with anti-HER2 medicine or for HER2-low breast cancer treated with chemotherapy. This targeted approach has shown significant promise in improving outcomes for patients.

Star Hospitals is likely among the very few centres in India to administer Trastuzumab Deruxtecan. How do you see this impacting cancer care in the region?

The introduction of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan at Star Hospitals marks a significant milestone in cancer care for the region. Being one of the few centres in India to provide this advanced treatment underscores our commitment to elevating the standards of cancer care. We anticipate a transformative impact on the region, ensuring that patients in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have access to state-of-the-art and cutting-edge therapies. This breakthrough not only sets a new benchmark but also reflects our dedication to advancing and expanding the scope of cancer care in the local healthcare landscape.

Could you shed light on the benefits demonstrated by Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in studies, particularly in terms of tumour reduction?

Certainly. Ongoing studies have shown that Trastuzumab Deruxtecan is highly effective at shrinking tumours in patients with metastatic breast cancer or breast cancer that cannot be removed by surgery. The results are promising, indicating a positive impact on disease progression and overall patient outcomes.

Can Trastuzumab Deruxtecan be used in the treatment of cancers other than breast cancer?

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan demonstrates efficacy in various cancers, including lung, stomach, colon, etc., expressing the Her-2 neu marker. It stands out as one of the rare, targeted therapies with exceptional responses applicable across multiple tumour types.

Are there any considerations regarding possible side effects associated with Trastuzumab Deruxtecan?

This medication is generally well-tolerated. However, some patients may experience specific lung-related issues, such as Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD). We take extra precautions post-administration, collaborating closely with a pulmonologist. Additionally, a chest CT scan is performed before administering the drug for thorough assessment.

Why did you opt for the administration of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in the treatment of this particular patient?

The patients who have undergone Trastuzumab Deruxtecan treatment typically present with Metastatic Breast Cancer and have exhausted all standard treatment options. Post-treatment, we anticipate that these patients can expect long-term control of the disease. This underscores the potential efficacy and impact of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in addressing challenging cases of Metastatic Breast Cancer.