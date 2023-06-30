Boosting Self-Confidence: HITAM’s Workshop for Future-Ready Engineering Students

June 30, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Do you remember a time in your childhood when your teacher asked a question in the class, you knew the answer, but you did not have the confidence to answer it?

Do you remember a time when you wanted to dance crazily at a party, but you stayed glued to the chair?

Do you remember a time when an interviewer asked a question, but you got so anxious and stressed, that you started fumbling rather than articulating your answers confidently?

Do you feel that had you been confident in your life, you would have achieved more than what you have today?

Do you suffer from low self-esteem and self-confidence?

If answer to any of these questions is ‘yes’, then you are not alone.

Most of us have faced these situations one or many times in our lives, where we did not perform the way we wanted to perform either in school, college or office. We felt awful after the event, and we started doubting ourselves, which led to low self-confidence in the long run.

Interestingly, there is a BAR (Believe, Action, Results) cycle which can help us in understanding this concept better. Shortest definition of self-confidence is ‘Believing in yourself’. If we believe, that we can achieve success, then this belief pushes us to take actions. Once we start taking actions, then we start getting results. Once we start getting results, it further enhances our belief in ourself. With more belief in ourself, we go ahead and take massive actions which leads to outstanding results. This puts us on the upward spiral of self-confidence. On the other hand, if we don’t believe that we can be successful, then we either don’t take actions or don’t put good efforts in our actions and eventually we won’t get the desired results. Hence, we put ourselves on the downward spiral of self-doubt and self-pity.

Recently, HITAM has taken a unique initiative to enhance confidence in engineering students so that they are future ready and can face every challenge in life confidently. We designed and developed a workshop on ‘Unleashing the super confident person in you’ for our students. During the workshop, various tools and techniques were used to enhance students’ confidence in a very fun and practical way. Neuro linguistic programming techniques were also used to enhance confidence instantly. Some of these techniques are practiced by Olympic players as well, which help them in achieving peak performance. All these techniques can be learnt easily in a short period of time with right coaching and guidance.

There are ways which can help in enhancing our self confidence to the next level

1. Mind your beliefs: Most of the times we limit ourselves by our self-limiting beliefs. Read the top 5 questions again and try to recollect how we stopped ourselves from performing. We might be thinking that we were not confident enough/ smart enough/ knowledgeable enough/ intelligent enough or other people are better than us. All these are self-limiting beliefs which did not let us be our true selves. We need to challenge them and replace with self-empowering beliefs. We must tell ourselves and believe that we are good enough to take the first step, but yes, we are work in progress. Once we start walking in this direction, confidence will automatically keep growing on us.

2. Mind your thoughts: On an average, we have around 60,000 thoughts in a day. It is found that 80% of our thoughts are negative. We need to understand that our brain’s natural tendency is to protect us and keep us safe no matter what. So, it does not encourage us to go out of our comfortable zone. Whenever we feel discomfort while moving towards our goals, we should talk to our mind and say that “I know you want to keep me safe, but I want growth and for this, I have to take action. I might feel the fear but I will do it anyway”.

3. Mind Your Language: The words we use in our language has a direct impact on our sub-conscious mind. For example, people use the word ‘MY’ in front of problems. Most of the times, people say: MY headache, MY fear, MY anxiety , MY nervousness etc. We must not use the word MY as a prefix to something we wish to be free of because it is making the mind accept something as belonging. The word ‘MY’ should only be used for positive words for eg MY confidence, MY enthusiasm, MY fantastic progress.

4. Mind Your Focus: Where focus goes, energy flows. One should be very careful on what one is focusing upon. If one keeps on thinking about all the failures in one’s life then that person is on a journey of self-sabotage. Instead, we should make our Victory Log (a little notebook where one writes about every big or small success). This helps in stacking positive experiences which makes a way for more success.

5. Mind Your Mind: All the experiences in life leave an impact on us. One should be very careful which movies one is watching, songs one is listening to, kind of books one is reading. If one is spending time in a toxic environment where no one is appreciating him, then there are high chances that person will end up in self-doubt. So, it is very important to choose your environment well. If you don’t have the right environment or you are alone then start reading motivational books or watch videos of inspiring people.

In a nutshell, one can enhance self-confidence by challenging self-limiting beliefs, replacing them with self-empowering beliefs, by changing their thinking patterns, by paying attention to their language, by shifting focus and by curating environment which supports self-confidence.

Supriya Gahlot

Adjunct Faculty at HITAM

Certified Life and Success Coach, NLP Practitioner, Certified Emotional Intelligence Coach, MBA (IIM Kozhikode)

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”