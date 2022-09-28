Blissful Residential Community Attuned to the Principles of Green Living

Apartment living brings forth the advantages of affordability, security, ease of maintenance, connectivity, etc. Despite such perks, the residents face a lot of challenges like inappropriate waste management, eco-unfriendly practices, the need to purchase everything from outside, and limitations in ventilation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is it really possible to practise sustainable living while you reside in an apartment?

The answer is a big yes at Veegaland Homes, eminent businessman Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly’s venture into quality construction. Ranked among the top premium builders in Kerala have various apartments for sale in Kochi and also apartments in Thrissur, Veegaland Homes are all about amenity-rich homes matching the global standards with complete adherence to green principles.

Complete waste management

Waste management is not an issue for apartment dwellers in Veegaland Homes; incinerators and bio-bins do their part. Any waste products except plastic wastes are burnt in incinerators. Bio bins follow natural processes for the conversion of organic, bio-degradable wastes, using composing agents like bacteria/microorganisms. Plastic wastes are not thrown away or burnt or buried but sent for recycling. Ultra-filtration in sewage treatment plant makes ultra-purified wastewater available for extended use. The sewage treatment plant, going by the norms, promotes the reuse of wastewater for washroom uses. RO-treated water is used for domestic purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainwater harvesting and solar power system

Apartments in Kochi by Veegalandhomes utilise the maximum of natural water. Each apartment project has rain harvesting facilities for collection and conservation of rainwater. Rainwater harvesting not only recharges groundwater but also reduces registration charges at the time of sale deed if it is registered within 6 months from the date of receipt of Occupancy Certificate.

Rising energy bills aren’t a matter of concern with solar power systems in place at apartments in Kochi by Veegaland Homes. For the conservation and consumption of solar energy, a grid-connected solar power system and UPS backup for emergency lights are installed, which cuts down on common area electricity charges and maintenance costs.

Porotherm bricks

Changing seasons do not change the level of comfort the residents get to enjoy. The phenomenal and robust design of Veegaland Homes, with the exterior walls finished with Porotherm bricks of maximum strength and heat insulation, keeps the living spaces cool and comfortable. Porotherm masonry block acts as a thermal insulator and prevents heat from getting transferred inside and is fixed on external walls other than the kitchen, the work area and the toilets.

Natural ventilation

The least-ventilated interiors make apartment living suffocating for many. Homes with more balconies not only help the residents soak up the scenic view but also provide natural ventilation. Three-side ventilation allows unrestricted airflow and lets plenty of natural light into the rooms at Veegaland Apartments. Naturally-ventilated homes with rich, lush green surroundings keep away the fuss and mess of the city. Also, texture-finished exterior walls contribute to elegance and durability.

Provision for small cultivation

Every home possesses greenery of its own. All projects are set amidst a satisfyingly serene landscape. There is ample space in the balconies to set up a home garden. Many of the residents engage in kitchen gardening as well.

Veegaland Homes, apartments in Kochi feature a lot of amenities contributing to the futuristic comfort of living. Air-conditioned health club, air-conditioned multi-recreation hall, children’s play area and swimming pool are a few to mention. The apartments are at the perfect locations, in proximity to the basic services and conveniences of the city.

Veegaland Homes’ current apartments for sale in Kochi are Veegaland KingsFort, near Vyttila; Veegaland Zinnia, Padamugal, Kakkanad; Veegaland Exotica, Edappally; Veegaland Bliss, Market Road, Thrippunithura; Also apartments in Thrissur have Veegaland Thejus, Ayyanthole, and upcoming project Veegaland Springbell at Thrikkakara.

For more information, contact at +919746774444

Visit https://www.veegaland.com