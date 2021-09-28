Big Update on ICSE Class 10 Semester 1 Boards! Sample Papers Practice Books Made Available on Website For All Students.

28 September 2021 18:52 IST

ICSE Semester 1 Board Exams announced to be held from November 15th

Recently, ICSE declared that Class 10 Semester 1 Board Exams will begin from November 15th, 2021 irrespective of the COVID situation. This means that the students only have 7 weeks left to prepare for the Semester 1 preparation.

For the first time, ICSE papers have significantly changed to 100% MCQ-based. Students are lacking the resources to practice for this MCQ pattern, especially with subjects like English Paper 2 and Geography, where MCQ-based questions are difficult to imagine, considering the technicality involved.

Conscious of that, a big relief for everyone was brought when a ICSE Sample Paper Book exclusively for final practice of all main subjects (Semester 1), based on the 26th August 2021 provided Specimen paper, that was uploaded on the CISCE website.

In addition, a Time Management Chart has been added in this book to help students be actually aware of how much time they should spend on each new type of MCQ in all the subjects. This time management chart is provided for all the main subjects. To complete the paper on time, this chart also provides clarity on which type of MCQs should the students spend more time on.

Here are some important points and links we have received regarding this notification.

ICSE Sample Paper Practice Book

These ICSE Class 10 Sample Paper Books are prepared in a special collaboration with ICSE experts at Educart, along with input from some of the top teachers at ICSE Schools. These teachers have knowledge of the examination standards (of questions) and the previous year MCQ patterns.

ICSE students doing a final revision with Educart ICSE Semester 1 Practice Book

- ICSE OMR Sheets: They have been provided so the students know what the ICSE Board paper OMR Sheet will look like and students can practice accordingly. Teachers will find their printouts useful to provide as practice during offline classes.

- Subjects Covered: The books are divided into main subjects - English (Paper 1 & 2), Mathematics, Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and Social Science (History & Civics and Geography) with 10 - 20 Sample Papers, 100% based on the ICSE Semester 1 Specimen Paper of August 26th, 2021.

- Self Evaluation Sheets: To allow the students to have an understanding of their weak topics, special charts are added after the practice papers with which the students can analyse chapters/ topics in which they are answering MCQs wrong.

- Conceptual Explanations: Detailed explanations of each MCQ are given in the sample papers including the ICSE Specimen paper solutions. This feature is very useful for conceptual clarity.

Direct link to the above mentioned practice books for ICSE Semester 1 Board Exams is given below for easy access.

ICSE Class 10: Buy Semester 1 Sample Paper Practice Books

In this announcement, students are also advised to practice with a timer of 1 hour (considering the 10 minute reading time, which leaves them with only 50 minutes to complete 20-40 MCQs). Hopefully, the Educart ICSE Class X Sample Paper Book announced for Semester 1 should help students in their final practice significantly!

