BIG UPDATE: ICSE Class 10 Marking Points and Extra Practice Material Uploaded for Semester 2 on website for 25% Objective and 75% Subjective Paper.

11 February 2022 16:37 IST

ICSE Class 10 results are finally out and there is so much tension realised among the students already. Unfortunately, some students were disappointed with their results for which they are given a choice to ask for re-evaluation till February 10th.

Keeping this stress around Semester 1 results and upcoming Semester 2 board exams in mind, a final practice resource material has been uploaded for Class 10 students for the first time for ICSE students. A lot of teachers feel this was the need of the hour and such material provided at this time will prove very useful. Let’s take a look:

Extra Specimen Papers for All Subjects

To help students with the new paper pattern of 10 marks of Objective and 30 marks of Subjective questions, few more specimen papers are added in collaboration with Educart.

The papers are provided subject-wise for Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, English Paper 1, English Paper 2, History & Civics and Geography.

Link to the material with these papers

Subject-wise Sample Papers based on the latest Semester 2 Specimen Papers seen in the reference material

Chapter-wise analysis of ‘Pupil Performance PDF’

Another interesting feature of this resource material is that it includes some important points from the examiner’s point of view for all important past 10 year questions.

These points are based on last 10 years Analysis of Pupil Performance PDFs ICSE uploads every year, which makes this resource extremely valuable for Semester 2 board exams, especially when included chapter-wise for all important questions.

The students can learn how to form correct answers in order to leave a good impression on the paper checker.

A sample screenshot of original Examiner's Comments from which the material is prepared

After all that the students have faced due to the COVID outbreak, online classes and now probably, offline exams, they needed good quality learning material and practice questions. This final practice resource material of Educart ensures that the students get that final practice for Semester 2 board exams as per the latest paper pattern.