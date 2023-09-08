BIG NEWS: Another CBSE Sample Paper with new 50% Competency Questions Uploaded for Class 10 and 12

September 08, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

This is breaking news. With rumours of higher number of competency Questions expected in February 2024 board paper, CBSE has today just uploaded a new sample paper for all major subjects of Class 10 and 12 in their ‘Additional Practice Questions’ area of their official website. The pattern followed in this new sample paper is in line with what CBSE said in their April 2023 Circular No. Acad-45/2023, where 50% competency-based questions in class 10 and 40% in Class 12 were to be asked in boards.

Link to these Official Additional Sample Papers (provided in pdf for easy download)

As seen in the above questions screenshot, there is a lot of focus given to conceptual clarity and analytical thinking competency in this additional sample paper of CBSE Class 10. Another additional resource material has been provided on such types of new competency questions for more practice. This resource material provides 20-30 more of such questions on each chapter and is introduced in collaboration with Educart to help students and teachers. The quality of questions given in this resource book is quite similar to the today’s uploaded CBSE Sample Paper on 50% competency pattern.

Additional Resource material for Class 10 (covering the new 50% competency Qs)

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Resource material for Class 12 (covering the new 50% competency Qs)

Mrs Meena Sharma (HOD of a reputed CBSE school) says: “I see a lot of changes introduced in the style of Questions asked in English, Science and Social Science especially. Remembering based questions are less and application on knowledge based are heavily introduced. With pre-boards coming in the next 3 months, this will give us and students enough time to prepare for this changed pattern, as it’s a big update by CBSE. With the additional questions material provided alongside by Educart, students will be able to practise well on this new competency paper.”

All core subjects and English/Hindi language Additional Sample Papers are uploaded in this new update under the ‘Question Bank’ (additional questions) section in CBSE Academic website.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.