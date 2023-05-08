Bharathi TMT Bar: Building the nation with the greatest of strength.

May 08, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

One of South India’s most-preferred TMT bars, Bharathi TMT’s journey is everything a dream is made of. Bharathi TMT, from the Kalliyath Group established in 1929 comes with 90+ years of legacy. Today Bharathi TMT resonates with buyers across South India and has built its reputation over the decades with strategic planning and state-of-the-art processes & technology. And what has definitely given the brand an edge is its constant technological upgradation which has single-handedly helped it emerge as one of the leading TMT bar companies we have today.

The brand’s sole aim is not to just build homes, offices and commercial buildings. It stands out due to its quest of building a powerful nation built on firm values and principles. The journey of 90+ years has been fulfilling and rewarding for the brand as well as its esteemed customers.

To the delight of its patrons, Bharathi TMT recently roped in cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador, and what a perfect choice it has ended up making! Jadeja is unique in his pursuits, as one of the nation’s all-time favourite all-rounders, and so is Bharathi TMT, with its unique approach to prioritising quality, strength and bonding. No wonder India’s steel-like all-rounder has joined hands with one of South India’s leading steel manufacturers.

Bharathi TMT bars has more than one special quality. They are not your ordinary TMT bars. Every Bharathi TMT bar churned out of the house of this iconic brand is truly an all-rounder. They scream superior quality and strength (550 HSD), their 40ft length makes them ideal for construction, and each of these bars goes through stringent quality testing. Not to mention, the bars are specially made with a unique & uniform rib structure that allows them to perfectly bond with cement.

Bharathi TMT bar also aims at reducing carbon footprint and is a Green Pro Certified product. Towards this, the brand engages in the best eco-friendly manufacturing processes to stay true to its commitment to reducing wastage and improving sustainability.

As per the company, “ BHARATHI TMT’s high strength and ductile steel bars are designed and rolled with superior rib structure and patented quenching and self-tempering process powered by H&K Thermex Germany. Bharathi TMT HSD bars deliver their superior strength and ductile property by combining its expertise in Raw Material selection with its world-class infrastructure”.

When we say Bharathi TMT bar is not just another name in the industry, we truly mean it. Their strengths are diverse, earning the company an excellent reputation due to its versatility. If we get into the nitty-gritty of what goes into each and every TMT bar the company produces, we will find:

1. 100% refined steel billets are procured from India’s most trusted steel suppliers. The finished products have unrivalled material chemistry, uniform structure and quality, superior Billet chemistry and guaranteed minimum yield strength of 550N/mm2, which distinguishes it from the conventional Fe500 bars.

2. High-speed automated 23 pass rolling that runs at a speed of 30 metres per second. It is also aimed at ensuring uniform section size and minimum mass tolerance.

3. Advanced CCD optical emission spectrometer from Bruker GmbH is used for Raw material elemental analysis to deliver quality consistently.

4. THERMEX QST technology sourced from Germany is used to ensure high strength, uniform grade and grain structure throughout the bar.

5. Fully automated 1,200-degree oil-type furnace for uniform heat distribution. In other words, the fully automated oil-fired pusher-type reheating surface maintains the temperature of the billet at 1,200 degrees.

6. Patented Italian hydraulic shear, OSCAM rebar shearing machine is used for size customization of rebars. It helps achieve that perfect shape and finish.

7. Fully automated cooling bed facilitates self-tempering and uniform strength of rebars.

8. The 30mps PLC-controlled rolling mill aims at achieving extraordinary speed.

9. Bharathi TMT bars never compromises on purity. It comes with the lowest possible Phosphorous and Sulphur content.

What makes Bharathi TMT a superior brand ?

1. Superior billet chemistry ensures the bars’ long life with in concrete.

2. Reliable in designing structures because of its consistency and best in-class yield strength.

3. Superior rib structure in adherence with international standards ensures optimum bonding with concrete structure like cement.

4. Minimum tensile strength (breakage strength) of 610N /mm2, which is beyond industry standard of 585N /mm2, imparts superior ductility.

5. Guaranteed best in-class elongation of 18% with greater strength.

6. The raw materials used for manufacturing the TMT bars are reflective of superior quality, making the brand a truly iconic name in the TMT bar market today.

Bharathi TMT is perhaps the best choice one could make owing to its superior built-in quality. Its improved earthquake resistance is undoubtedly one of its biggest strengths. The TMT bars from the house of Bharathi have excellent bendability, ductility and fatigue resistance, providing great protection to buildings against earthquakes. The bars are unique in their capabilities as they maintain uniformity in grade, quality, strength, rib and section weight. Added to the strength part, the low sulphur and phosphorus content provides excellent strength and purity to the TMT bars. The high ductility and weldability of Bharathi TMT bars come from low carbon content.

Among other reasons why Bharathi TMT bars are one of the best in the current market are innovatively-designed ribs that ensure better bonding with cement, microstructure with soft ferrite and pearlite core to ensure better bendability, innovative Thermex QST technology leading to the formation of uniform microstructure that guarantees excellent corrosion resistance, uniform rib pattern best suitable for cyclic loading situations, use of high-quality bending wires to bind the TMT bars that helps prevent rusting of the bars.

On the performance front, Bharathi TMT bars go through extensive physical and chemical analysis. For detailed chemical analysis of raw materials and the manufactured TMT bars, optical emissions spectrometry is used. Universal Testing Machine (UTM) is deployed to determine the yield consistency of the manufactured TMT Bars.

The efficient team at Bharathi TMT aims at excellence through their constant technological upgradation. The brand’s in-house cutting-edge technology keeps it way ahead of times, and competitors in terms of quality assurance.

The team also comprises a highly-professional logistics department consisting of a fleet of 40 trucks that is engaged in transportation across South India.

The company has a smooth order management system that tracks sales, orders and inventories, and a 24*7 customer care service to provide customers with the best solutions.

Apart from making ever-lasting TMT Bars, the iconic brand is also into manufacturing wires marketed as Bharathi wires that have a wide range of applications in the construction sector. The ISI-certified wires used to bind the TMT bars and other building materials maintain superior quality, staying true to its principles and honesty in business. Not to mention, the binding wires are uniform in dimensions, rust-resistant, and they leave behind zero wastage.

Bharathi Stirrups(B-FAB) are also another offering from this leading TMT bar brand. They come in customised sizes and help save a whole lot of time in cutting and shaping TMT bars with their unique dimensional accuracy and zero wastage. They have a wide range of industrial applications.

ISO CERTIFICATIONS include:

• 14001:2015 Certification

• ISO 9001:2015 Certification

• ISO 45001:2018 Certification

Some of the other accolades & certifications include:

1. Certificate of appreciation for energy efficiency from UNDP India and Ministry of Steel, Government of India.

2. GreenPro Certified product

3. British standard certification with FIEO (Federation of Indian Export Organization) membership.

4. IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Membership

5. India 5000 Best MSME Awards (for quality excellence)

6. NABL Accredited Laboratory- The first TMT manufacturer in South India)

7. Super Indian Brand Award (contribution of brand towards Atma Nirbhar Bharath mission, in the category : manufacturing of TMT Bars – 550HSD)

8. BIS Certification (Bureau of Indian Standards)

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”