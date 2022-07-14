Best Web Hosting Providers in India
Looking for the best web hosting provider for your website? In this article, we’ll explore the best hosting India offers and help you choose the best hosting services for your needs. We will also expand on why choosing the right web hosting is important and answer some FAQs about the same in the end.
Picking the best hosting provider for your website is probably the most essential part of its success. This is because if you choose a poor web hosting provider, your website will load too slowly or will constantly crash. As a result, your audience or potential customers/clients will quickly grow impatient and start looking elsewhere.
So, if you are on the hunt to choose the best web hosting provider for your website, we have your back!
10 Best Web Hosting Providers In India: Find Your Ideal Web Host
Finding the right web hosting service in India can be challenging for new business owners hoping to establish their brand and outrank their competition. So, here is a handpicked list of India’s most efficient web hosting service providers.
We’ve researched, tried, tested and assessed more than 50 web hosting options to find the top 10 ones that excel in terms of price, speed, reliability, security and customer support. So, let’s dive right in to explore the best hosting services as of now:
With its exceptional price, quality, features and customer support, Hostinger is currently expanding like crazy. Their onboarding process for new users is super smooth, and the account setup is also seamless. As far as their hosting plans are concerned, Hostinger offers standard shared hosting, WordPress hosting, Cloud hosting, VPS, as well as email hosting.
Moreover, all their plans accommodate the usual SSD storage, free SSL certificate, unlimited bandwidth, etc. And the best part about Hostinger is that all its plans are backed with a 99.9% uptime guarantee. Hostinger’s custom-built control panel is extremely spectacular, adding more feathers to its hat.
Speed in India:
3 ms
Price:
₹ 249 per month
Available Packages To Purchase:
Features:
- Optimised WordPress hosting
- Support for MySQL and PHP
- 99.9% uptime guarantee
- High-speed SSD storage
- Unlimited bandwidth and storage
- Global network of servers
Expert Opinion:
Hostinger is one of the best hosting providers with reliable customer support, ultra-fast speed and an excellent set of features. It is a good choice for beginners looking to start a website without spending too much but it comes with certain limitations.
Pros:
- Easy to set up
- Fairly affordable
- Excellent uptime; Amazing onboarding process
- Provides a separate webmail log-in option, so no one can have direct access to it from the CPanel
Cons:
- Limited essential extras
Hostgator is a reputable international host with a wide selection of themes and plugins for creating websites. Their websites are quick to develop with their user-friendly cPanel and have outstanding loading times. Additionally, Hostgator websites have continuous uptime and run on blazing-fast servers.
Speed in India:
190 ms
Price:
₹ 249 per month
Available Packages To Purchase:
Features:
- Free SSL certificate
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Unlimited storage
- Easy app integration
- 10GB space & 100GB transfer
- .net domain name
- Free migration
- Reliable technical support
- Free cPanel & website migration
ExpertOpinion:
HostGator is one of the biggest hosting companies around, and it shows why. After all, they have exceptional support, impeccable features and affordable plans.
Pros:
- Easy to use drag-and-drop website builder
- Provides an unbeatable uptime guarantee of 99.99%
- Free email marketing software
- Exceptional customer service
Cons:
- Expensive plans
BigRock offers numerous types of web hosting as well as a wide variety of marketing services to customers worldwide. They offer amazing storage space, numerous email addresses, and unrestricted data transfer with each of their hosting services. Quite easy to use, BigRock hosting plans also offer quick loading times, continuous uptime, and amazing security features.
Speed in India:
106 ms
Price:
₹ 149 per month
Available Packages To Purchase:
Features:
- Unlimited sub-domains and email accounts
- Free SSL certificate
- Hassle-free local support available via phone, chat and email
- Unmetered SSD disk space and bandwidth
- Dual quad-core Xeon processors
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- 99.9% uptime
Expert Opinion:
BigRock is one of the best low-cost hosting solutions you can consider if you are a beginner. They don’t provide the same value as industry giants but are not a bad choice.
Pros:
- Affordable plans; Easy to use control panel
- Supports different programming languages; Allows you to code in ASP, ASP.NET, PHP 5.3 to PHP 7.3
- Distributed DNS infrastructure
- Unlimited databases
Cons:
- Renewal rates are high
GoDaddy
GoDaddy is perhaps one of the most popular web hosting companies in the world. The company provides generous server resources while ensuring utmost reliability and ultra-fast speed. Moreover, their easy-to-navigate control panel is super easy to understand and work on. GoDaddy provides a free domain as well as generous storage with all plans.
Speed in India:
111 ms
Price:
₹ 169 per month
Available Packages To Purchase:
Features:
- Chat support available 24/7/365
- Superior performance and loading time
- One-click installation options for multiple content management systems
- Easy-to-use control panel
- 1-click domain name setup
Expert Opinion:
GoDaddy’s hosting services are excellent, but their basic shared hosting plans are simply not worth the price tag. However, their unmetered bandwidth, free SSL certificates, automatic backup and other free tools are excellent.
Pros:
- Offers 150+ free apps for creating CMS sites, blogs, and forums via Installatron
- One-click WordPress installation available
- Easy to set up
- Supports many payment options
Cons:
- If you choose the economy plan, you cannot get unlimited websites
DomainRacer
DomainRacer is known across India for the perfect amalgamation of affordability and functionality. So, if you are looking for budget-friendly hosting, DomainRacer is sure to impress you with its plans. You get access to high-performance, reliable websites with fast server speed and continuous uptime.
Price:
₹ 250 per month
Available Packages To Purchase:
Features:
- 99% uptime guarantee
- 300% faster speed
- LiteSpeed technology
- Cloud-based SSD service
- Free SSL certificate
Expert Opinion:
With easy-to-use features and reasonably priced hosting options, DomainRacer offers super-fast hosting solutions. In comparison to the major global hosting providers, their only drawback is the slow response time for pre-sales support.
Pros:
- Free backup on all plans
- 30 days money-back guarantee
- Affordable pricing
- Satisfaction driven customer care
Cons:
- Renewal rates are high
- No free website transfers
Bluehost
Bluehost is another well-known and well-regarded hosting service company that has been around for a while. You can find shared hosting, cloud hosting, managed WP hosting, VPS, and dedicated hosting on the website.
Speed in India:
330 ms
Price:
₹ 299 per month
Available Packages To Purchase:
Features:
- Free SSL certificate
- MySQL databases & PHP support
- 50 GB SSD Storage
- Intuitive control panel
- FTP account and file manager
- Unmetered bandwidth
- Free domain
- Free tech support
Expert Opinion:
Bluehost provides an excellent service in terms of ease of usage, pricing and features, their customer support could have been better.
Pros:
- Generous storage; Easy to use
- Excellent uptime; Competitive pricing
- Free SSL certificate
- Very helpful and responsive customer support
Cons:
- Rocky reputation
- Renewal rates are high
GreenGeeks
Launched in 2008, GreenGeeks is currently experiencing a tremendous growth spurt. You can depend on them for a responsive and lightning-fast website because they are a quick, secure, and environmentally responsible hosting. Wondering what we mean by an eco-friendly hosting provider? Well, GreenGeeks contributes three times as much renewable energy to the grid as it consumes.
Speed in India:
208 ms
Price:
₹ 588 per month
Available Packages To Purchase:
Features:
- Eco-friendly web hosting solutions
- Optimised for WordPress
- Free nightly backups
- A wide range of customer support channels
- One-click WordPress installation
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Enhanced security
- Unlimited disk space
- Resource-rich help centre
Expert Opinion:
GreenGeeks is a champion in pricing, customer support and features. Super easy to use, the company offers value for money, and there’s literally nothing to say bad about them if you are a beginner. Only experts would look out for some premium features.
Pros:
- Quick account activation
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Single free site transfer
- Environmentally friendly
Cons:
- Missing advanced features for those looking for premium DNSs
- Setup cost and domain fees not refundable
MilesWeb
Having been in the hosting business since 2012, MilesWeb is an award-winning web hosting provider based in India. The company’s main goal is to give clients all over the world dependable and lightning-fast hosting services.
Price:
₹ 150 per month
Available Packages To Purchase:
Features:
- Unlimited disk space, bandwidth and emails
- Free domain
- Free website backup
- Versatile and easy to use cPanel
- 1-click app installer
- SSL Certificate
- Super-fast SSD disk
Expert Opinion:
MilesWeb has decent service, great customer support, excellent pricing and amazing features. However, their uptime guarantee isn’t so satisfactory and there are also some issues with their refund policy.
Pros:
- Sign-up possible for customers worldwide
- Virus scanner tool provided
- Free migration from old host
- Affordable plans
Cons:
- Unlimited hosting plans only refer to unlimited bandwidth
Host Papa
In terms of benefit-cost ratio, HostPapa is essentially unbeatable. For a very minimal amount per month, you get access to 100 GB of SSD disk space, unlimited bandwidth, 99.9% uptime, a free domain name, and unparalleled 24/7 customer support!
Speed in India:
115 ms
Price:
₹ 269 per month
Available Packages To Purchase:
Features:
- Optimised for speed & performance
- WordPress friendly hosting
- Unlimited bandwidth
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Free domain registration
- Reliable servers and technology
- Intuitive and versatile control panel
- Easy-to-use apps and tools
- Free website transfer
Expert Opinion:
HostPapa has quite a lot to offer, and their pricing, customer support and uptime are good. However, their high renewal prices and refund policy are slightly problematic.
Pros:
- Plenty of SSD storage
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Business plan offers unlimited websites for an affordable price
- Free domain with no hidden costs
Cons
- High-priced add-ons at checkout
- No free backups
A2 Hosting
Launched in 2001, A2 Hosting is another leading web hosting service that stands out for its blazing-fast page loading speeds thereby improving a site’s SEO rankings and reducing bounce rates. With its unrestricted storage capacity, lightning-fast SSD drives, and widespread reputation as the reseller king, A2 Hosting stands out from the competition.
Speed in India:
163 ms
Price:
₹ 1,109 per month
Available Packages To Purchase:
Features:
- Unlimited SSD and Bandwidth
- Free site migration and automatic backup
- One-click installation for WordPress and Magento
- 20x faster servers
- Free SSL certificate & offline backups
Expert Opinion:
Boasting some of the best loading speeds, A2 Hosting is a king in affordability and functionality. However, their customer support can get unsatisfactory at some points.
Pros
- 99.9% uptime; Super-fast page loading speed (285 ms)
- 4 global data centres
- Unlimited SSD storage
- Unlimited data transfer
Cons
- Turbo Server is only available with more expensive hosting plan
- Free domain name not provided
The Bottom Line
Most people choose a web hosting provider depending on their budget, but if performance, SEO, Facebook, and Google Ads are important to you, it’s not a good idea. Regardless of your target audience, you should choose the best hosting provider with quick response times for your website.
We hope this article helped you save the time and hassle of trying out different web hosts. Remember, even if it looks expensive initially, a fast and reliable website hosting provider will save you money in the long run. Which of these web hosting providers would you like to go for?
Frequently Asked Questions About Choosing The Right Web Hosting
Here are our answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about selecting the hosting provider for your website:
Which is the best and cheapest web hosting with good services?
If you are looking for the best and most affordable web hosting provider in India with good services, here are our top recommendations:
- Hostinger
- Hostgator
What is the best web hosting service for beginners?
If you are a beginner looking for the best web hosting service, you should get started with one of the following service providers:
- Hostinger
- Hostgator
Which is the best web hosting in India?
Hostinger is currently the best web hosting service provider in India. Established in 2004, Hostinger is known as one of the best hosting providers in the world. The company provides top-notch customer support with 24/7/365 live chat availability and guarantees 99.9% uptime on all plans.
Which web host is fastest?
Hostinger, Hostgator and Bigrock are some of the fastest web hosting providers you can consider.
