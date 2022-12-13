Best Washing Machine in India

December 13, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Our Top Picks

Best Overall Washing Machine: LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Price: 36,990

36,990 Capacity: 9 Kg

9 Kg Brand: LG

LG Product Dimensions: 55D x 60W x 85H Centimetres

55D x 60W x 85H Centimetres RPM: 1400

1400 Weight : 62 Kg

: 62 Kg Rating: 4.4

Best Top Load Washing Machine: Samsung 9 Kg WiFi Enabled Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Ecobubble Washing Machine

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: 24,790

24,790 Capacity: 9 Kg

9 Kg Brand: SAMSUNG

SAMSUNG Product Dimensions: 56.8L x 54W x 100.8H Centimetres

56.8L x 54W x 100.8H Centimetres RPM: 700

700 Weight: 28.5 Kg

28.5 Kg Rating: 3.8

Best Front Load Washing Machine: IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Dual Steam

Price: 28,840

28,840 Capacity: 6 Kg

6 Kg Brand: IFB

IFB Product Dimensions: 58D x 55W x 85H Centimetres

58D x 55W x 85H Centimetres RPM: 1000

1000 Weight: 65 Kg

65 Kg Rating: 4.1

10 Best Washing Machines in India

1. LG 9.0 Kg 5-Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (FHM1409BDP, Platinum, 6 Motion Direct Drive) - Check for Amazon offer

This LG washing machine has a front-loading, fully automated operation, a washer, a dryer, and a direct drive motor. This is one of the more popular washing machines in this price range. It has a warranty of 2 years for the product and 10 years for the motor.

Price: 36,99

36,99 Capacity: 9 Kg

9 Kg Dimension(mm) : 850Hx600Wx565D

: 850Hx600Wx565D RPM : 1400

: 1400 Specificwash programs: 10 wash programs: sportswear, wool, cotton, delicate and baby care, etc.

10 wash programs: sportswear, wool, cotton, delicate and baby care, etc. Drum Material: Stainless Steel

What do we like?

Full Touch Control Motion DD for ultra-clean clothes Pre-Wash Option

What do we not like?

Noise

What do buyers say?

Customers praise the wash and build quality, the premium full touch screen, and energy efficiency.

Why you should consider buying this:

Its direct drive motor reduces noise, cleans clothes, removing infections, and the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology customises washing based on the garment’s fabric.

2. Samsung 9 Kg WiFi Enabled Inverter 5-Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Ecobubble Washing Machine - Check for Amazon offer

This Samsung washing machine employs digital inverter technology to provide a strong, long-lasting performance. It uses minimal energy, with a rating of 5. It is compatible with the SmartThings App to control wash cycles. It has 2 years of comprehensive warranty and a 20-year of warranty on the DIT motor.

Price: 27,790

27,790 Capacity: 9 Kg

9 Kg Dimension(mm): 1008Hx540Wx568D

1008Hx540Wx568D RPM: 700

700 Specificwash programs: 9 wash programs: energy saving, jeans, eco tub clean, baby care, etc.

9 wash programs: energy saving, jeans, eco tub clean, baby care, etc. Drum Material: Stainless Steel

What do we like?

Water Level Selector 2. 5-star energy rating Smart Things app for troubleshooting

What do we not like?

No door lock No built-in heater

What do buyers say?

Customers praise the machine’s stylish design, wash quality, control panel quality and energy saving.

Why you should consider buying this:

This fully automatic machine contributes to water conservation thanks to Ecobubble and digital inverter technology. Its BubbleStorm feature helps detergent swiftly permeate clothing with care. Dual Storm creates a water stream vortex to wash clothes effectively.

3. IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Dual Steam (EVA PLUS ZWS 6010)

Its Aqua Energie channel treatment effectively breaks the cleaner for a softer wash. It has a cradle wash technique giving delicates, chiffons, silks, and trimmings a gentle yet effective treatment. Low power consumption and excellent cleaning output are guaranteed. It comes with 4 years of comprehensive warranty, 10 years of motor warranty and 10 years of spare support.

Price: 28,840

28,840 Capacity: 6 Kg

6 Kg Dimension: 850Hx550Wx580D

850Hx550Wx580D Rpm: 1000

1000 Specificwash programs: 10 wash programs: delicates, baby wear, mixed, cotton, synthetic, etc.

10 wash programs: delicates, baby wear, mixed, cotton, synthetic, etc. Drum Material: Stainless Steel

What do we like?

Laundry Add Option Active Colour Protection In-Built Heater

What do we not like?

Noise After-sales service

What do buyers say?

Customers praise the machine’s premium features on a budget-friendly machine and the quality of the wash.

Why you should consider buying this:

Active Color Protection, Auto Tub Clean, and Time Saver enhance your washing experience using less water, electricity, detergent, and time. The durable stainless steel crescent moon drum provides a soft water cushion that protects garments from harm.

4. IFB 7 Kg 5-Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Dual Steam (SERENA ZSS 7010)

Households nowadays struggle to get competent assistance for laundry and cleaning. Therefore, technology has saved many houses by providing them with washing machines. It runs at a 50 Hz frequency. It weighs and comes with warranties for the motor, washer, and spare parts totalling 4 years, 10 years, and 10 years respectively.

Price: 34,290

34,290 Capacity: 7 Kg

7 Kg Dimension(mm): 87Hx597Wx618D

87Hx597Wx618D Rpm: 1000

1000 Wash Programs: Cotton, Delicate, and Quick

Cotton, Delicate, and Quick Drum Material: Stainless Steel

What do we like?

Easy to operate Use the cradle wash method to gently wash your sensitive clothing without causing wear and tear. Steam wash for germ protection.

What do we not like?

Above-average vibration Above average washing time A bit noisy.

What do buyers say?

Customers praise the machine’s ease of use and the quality of the cleaned garments, particularly the whites. Not to mention how much time it will save.

Why should you consider buying this?

This washing machine has up to 2x Power Dual Steam for a hygienic wash and power cleaning. Other features include Aqua Energie, a hard water filtering method, to regular water softening.

5. BOSCH Series 4 WAJ241SIN (5-Star Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Inbuilt Heater)

The Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine offers consistently clean and fresh clothing thanks to its innovative technology. For a 4-person family, this 7 kg washing machine is ideal. Its 1200 RPM speed guarantees excellent cleaning of your soiled clothing without causing fabric damage. It allows you to select different modes based on the fabric of your clothing, thanks to its 15 wash programmes. The product warranty is for two years, and the motor manufacturer warranty is for ten years.

Price: 33,990

33,990 Capacity: 7 Kg

7 Kg Dimension(mm): 848Hx598Wx590D

848Hx598Wx590D Rpm: 1200

1200 Wash Programs: Delicate, Easy-care, Whites and Coloured, woollen hand wash.

Delicate, Easy-care, Whites and Coloured, woollen hand wash. Drum Material: Stainless Steel

What do we like?

Thoroughly cleaning clothes in normal mode 15 wash programmes. Minimal Noise and Power Consumption

What do we not like?

Takes less water and more detergent. Daily Wash cannot be done for 7 Kg (Full Load)

What do buyers say?

Customers praise the machine’s built quality, design, top-notch washing quality and silent washing.

Why should you consider buying this?

With its AntiVibration design, it makes less noise and moves more slowly. It also has an antibacterial function, 15-30 minute quick washes, and competent technical support.

6. Samsung 7 Kg WiFi Enabled Inverter 5-Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Ecobubble Washing Machine (WA70BG4582BYTL)

With a 5-star energy rating, this Samsung washing machine provides long-lasting, strong performance with less noise. The Eco Tub Clean course removes filth in the drum without harsh or expensive detergent. It combines detergent rapidly and aids in getting water deep into the cloth, eliminating dirt. The device has a 20-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year product warranty.

Price: 22,790

22,790 Capacity: 7 Kg

7 Kg Dimension(mm): 988Hx540Wx568D

988Hx540Wx568D Rpm: 700

700 SpecificWash Programs: Delicate, Mixed Fabric, Intensive Wash, BubbleStorm, Jean.

Delicate, Mixed Fabric, Intensive Wash, BubbleStorm, Jean. Drum Material: Stainless Steel

What do we like?

Minimum Noise Brilliant wash quality Less water and power consumption

What do we not like?

Fragile Body Design More time to fill water

What do buyers say?

Customers praise the machine’s low noise, wash quality and easy-to-use controls.

Why should you consider buying this?

Cleanup is quick and easy as it uses hot water and steam to clean hygienically. It provides a wash cycle that sanitizes your clothing, removing bacteria and stubborn, greasy stains. Its Ecobubble feature offers great cleaning performance using less water and energy.

7. Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star AI Control & Wi-Fi, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW80T504DAB1TL)

This washing machine cleans exceptionally well at low temperatures. Bubbles created by the detergent quickly permeate fabric and remove filth while preserving its colour, and texture. The wifi connectivity feature of this machine is the star! The touch display looks very premium. It comes with a 3-year product guarantee and a 10-year motor warranty.

Price: 36,990

36,990 Capacity: 8 Kg

8 Kg Dimension(mm) : 850Hx600Wx550D

: 850Hx600Wx550D Rpm: 1400

1400 Specificwash programs: hot wash, quick wash, spin and rinse, baby care, cloudy day.

hot wash, quick wash, spin and rinse, baby care, cloudy day. Drum Material: Stainless Steel

What do we like?

Great wash quality Low running cost Lower drying time

What do we not like?

Small Inlet Pipe WiFi Reception Problem

What do buyers say?

Customers praise the machine’s low noise, lower water consumption, design and 22 wash options. They also state that the dryer gets the job done in no time!

Why you should consider buying this:

It uses steam to clean your clothes, eliminating almost all germs, allergens, and absorbed dirt.

8. Panasonic 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-F65LF2MRB)

This Panasonic washing machine is energy-efficient since it has a 5-star rating. Its 12 wash programs include a water reuse course for water savings. It helps you set a timer beforehand for your washing program. It comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year motor warranty.

Price: 14,890

14,890 Capacity: 6.5 Kg

6.5 Kg Dimension(mm): 915Hx515Wx525D

915Hx515Wx525D Rpm: 70

70 Specificwash programs: 12 wash programs, like mixed fabric, delicate, and eco wash.

12 wash programs, like mixed fabric, delicate, and eco wash. Drum Material: Stainless Steel

What do we like?

Stylish Look 10-year warranty on motor Fine Foam for Best Wash Performance

What do we not like?

No detergent tray High wash cycle time

What do buyers say?

Customers praise the machine’s design, no noise wash, low water usage and wash quality.

Why you should consider buying this:

ActiveFoam System makes fine, high-density foam even before the washing cycle starts. Fine foam lifts, which separates, removing deeply embedded filth.

9. Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW80T4040CE1TL)

This washing machine has Digital Inverter Technology for low-noise performance, a Diamond Drum for gentle washing, and a Child Lock feature to prevent your child from accidentally changing the wash settings. It comes with 3 years of warranty and 10 years of motor warranty.

Price: 36,890

36,890 Capacity: 8 Kg

8 Kg Dimension(mm): 850Hx600Wx550D

850Hx600Wx550D Rpm: 1400

1400 Specificwash programs: 12 wash programs: 15-minute quick wash, hygiene steam, cotton, bedding, etc.

12 wash programs: 15-minute quick wash, hygiene steam, cotton, bedding, etc. Drum Material: Stainless Steel

What do we like?

Excellent build material Silent wash Low Energy Consumption

What do we not like?

No Pre-Wash Program Cannot adjust built-in heater’s temperature manually.

What do buyers say?

Customers praise the machine’s build material and minimal noise wash. Overall, the verdict is that this is a good value product.

Why you should consider buying this:

The washing machine has 12 wash routines and a Child Lock to prevent your children from tampering while in use.

10. IFB 6.5 KG Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL-RPSS 6.5KG AQUA)

With this machine, you get cutting-edge heating technology that lasts at least ten years. Scale-proof, rust-proof, and energy-saving while providing nearly 100% germ-free washing gives garments a good soak to provide a quality 3D Wash. It comes with a 4-year manufacturer warranty and 10 years of motor warranty.

Price: 21,519

21,519 Capacity: 6.5 Kg

6.5 Kg Dimension(mm): 950Hx570Wx590D

950Hx570Wx590D Rpm: 720

720 Specificwash programs: 6 wash programs: Power Wash, Express, Delicates, and Jeans, etc.

6 wash programs: Power Wash, Express, Delicates, and Jeans, etc. Drum Material: Stainless Steel

What do we like?

Power steam for almost 100% germ-free clothes ShockProof In-Built Heater

What do we not like?

Bulky Design Consumes more water

What do buyers say?

Customers praise the machine’s overall performance, simple control panel, and cost.

Why you should consider buying this:

With its Deep Clean option, your clothes get a thorough cleaning without losing quality. A sturdy, crescent-shaped stainless steel drum provides a gentle wash, protecting your clothes from fading.

Pros And Cons Of Front-Load And Top-Load Washing Machines

Front-load washing machines

Pros:

Quicker drying time. Reduced water use Excellent for cleaning all fabric

Cons:

Manual labour to load and unload. Usually costly Door seals need regular cleaning.

Top-Load Washing Machines

Pros:

Easy to load and unload Necessitates less general upkeep Quicker cycle times

Cons:

Use more water and detergent Bulky or heavy clothes may not fit well Might subject garments to wear and tear

How Do We Shortlist The Best Washing machines?

Features and Specifications:

We rank each machine’s feature from mandatory to premium, along with the specifications like build quality, capacity, etc.

Problems with specific models and their performance:

We only include machines with more benefits than drawbacks.

Service Cost:

We look at the average service costs in the market and filter our list more according to that result.

Product quality and durability:

We assess washing machine functions and rank them from most to least durable.

Overall customer experience:

We evaluate existing customer reviews to understand what they’re happy/unhappy with.

Ease of use:

We filter and rearrange our list from the easiest to use (top) to the most complex to use (bottom).

Things To Consider Before Buying A Washing Machine

Capacity and Size: Asses family size and laundry requirements. 8-kg capacity is adequate for a family of four. Semi-automatic or Automatic: Semi-automatic machines are budget-friendly, requiring human interaction. Fully automatic minimizes human intervention by washing and drying the clothes in one pass. Wash programs: Every type of clothing needs to be washed a certain way. For example, you may need to give denim a rougher wash by choosing “Jean” mode on washing machines. Energy efficiency: Washing machines are now being graded on a scale of 1 to 5 (worst to best) to judge their energy efficiency and regulate electricity consumption. Noise: While considering a washing machine, make sure it makes minimal noise, as it is a sign of good motor quality. RPM: Clothes drying capacity is better with a higher RPM. Top load or Front Load: Front loaders are more water and energy efficient, whereas top loaders are easier to maintain and to load or unload.

Tips On How To Take Care Of A Washing Machine To Increase Its Life

Pick the Right Detergent Avoid Overloading the Washing Machine Clean the filter

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are front-loads more efficient and effective?

Ans: Yes, since they consume less water.

2. What is the best size washing machine for a small family?

Ans: 6-7 kg capacity washer should be perfect for a family of four.

3. Liquid vs powdered detergent, which one is better?

Ans: In hard, untreated water, liquid detergents are superior to powder.

Conclusion

Finding the best washing machines in India might be challenging. Hopefully, this list helps!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”