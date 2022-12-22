Best TV In India - Best Smart LED TVs And 4K TVs In India

December 22, 2022 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

Our Top Picks

Best Overall Smart 4K TV - Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K (Black)

Sony Bravia is the best 4K Smart TV in India. It has various advanced features, multiple connectivity options, a hands-free remote, and much more. Moreover, the picture quality across 178 degrees angle is obvious, and the sound output is above par.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Overall Smart LED TV - Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

A top-notch TV with a full array of advanced features, excellent performance, and fully-fledged flexibility. There are response time issues, but the brightness, colours, clarity, and other features overpower it and make this TV the best LED television available in India.

Best Budget LED TV - Mi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 5A Pro | L32M7-EAIN (Black)

Available for only Rs.16,149, the Mi Smart TV is one of the best LED budget purchase TVs available in India. It has a premium metal bezel-less design, a vivid picture engine, 24W Dolby audio, and much more.

Best Budget 4K TV - Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED (Grey)

Starting from Rs.36,999, the Vu Smart TV is one of the best 4K budget purchase TV available in India. It comes with a 400 nits brightness glo panel, a 104W soundbar, a hands-free remote, and much more.

Best Smart TVs In India - 4K

1. Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K (Black) - Check Amazon Offer

Regarding televisions, Sony is one of the most dependable companies. This 4K UHD display Sony TV has a 120Hz refresh rate. It includes the X1 Cognitive processors, which produce noise-free and beautiful pictures. It also has the Motionflow XR 100 technology from the firm, which provides content on the smartphone with consistently lifelike smoothness and fine details. It has a 20W speaker that supports Dolby Atmos Audio and produces rich, clear sound. It has Google Assistant preinstalled.

Dimension: ‎167.5x7.3x 96.2 centimetres

What do we like?

Superb picture and sound quality

Very smooth and fast responsive actions

Brand reliability and easy-to-get after-sale services

What do we not like?

Comparatively, a costly product

Overall rating and user feedback?

4.8/5

Sony is one of the most reliable brands in India when it’s come to television. Though users highly appreciated all the advanced features, picture quality, sound quality, and connectivity of this product, they seem to need to be more impressed by the affordability of this product.

Why is the product among the best?

It has an A+ grade panel display and excellent Dolby Audio speakers

Equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM

2. Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED (Grey) - Check Amazon Offer

Another great option, if you’re looking for an Android TV, is the Vu GloLED 4K Smart TV. It has a fantastic panel with broad viewing angles and detailed images alongside a potent quad-core processor, two gigabytes of RAM, and sixteen gigabytes of internal storage. The television has a cricket mode that guarantees proper visibility and provides an immersive viewing experience. A 24W speaker built into the TV produces intense bass and treble. Google Assistant is present.

Dimension: 7.6x144.7x90.7 centimetre

What do we like?

Vu Glo AI processor upscales the OTT content using advanced AI technology

Enriched colour reproduction for a better viewing experience

Hands-free microphone-enabled wifi remote

What do we not like?

Not a very well-known brand in the market

Overall rating and user feedback?

4.3/5

Vu has been recognised as the next emerging brand in the market. The customers have highly appreciated the advanced features offered by this television. Moreover, they liked the affordability of this product.

Why is the product among the best?

Promises brilliant display with 178 degrees wide viewing angle

Ambient light sensor that dynamically adjusts the picture as per the light and content.

3. LG Smart TV

If you want to buy a 4K LED TV without breaking the bank, the LG Smart TV is a smart choice. It features a panel with thin bezels, guaranteeing a realistic and immersive experience. The TV has OTT apps preinstalled and runs WebOS. It also contains the business’s HGiG technology, which optimises HDR performance, provides an immersive gaming experience, and supports HDR10. It features the company’s Gen 5 AI technology and has a 20W audio output to provide a better listening experience.

Dimension: 46x1228x708 millimetres

What do we like?

Response time is swift

Users have a large storage memory capacity

Eye Comfort Display adjusts the colour and picture settings automatically

What do we not like?

AVI and MP4 are not supported

Overall rating and user feedback?

4.5/5

Because they provide exceptional picture quality and rich surround sound, LG Smart TVs are well-liked by customers. This television has made the entertainment experience of the customers quite enriching.

Why is the product among the best?

Features 5000+ apps from Google Play Store

With screen mirroring, you can easily switch visual content from your phone to the TV

4. OnePlus Smart TV

The OnePlus Y Series is a 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with realistic graphics and a 4K UHD panel’s 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10 compatibility. It is stylishly designed and has narrow bezels. It includes OxygenPlay 2.0 from the business and works on Android TV 10. The TV has a 30W sound output optimised for Dynaudio to provide well-balanced audio. You can utilise voice commands because Google Assistant is supported by it as well.

Dimension: 24.6x135x77.1 centimetres

What do we like?

Capabilities of social media integration

Quad-core processor for faster screen optimisation

Latest built-in wifi and BlueTooth support

What do we not like?

The wall mounting set is not available along with the TV

Overall rating and user feedback?

4.4/5

The OnePlus TV provides a whole cinematic audio experience to its customers. Customers have liked this TV’s sleek, sophisticated, and magnificent design.

Why is the product among the best?

Equipped with smart features like Kids’ mode, Game mode, Hands-free operations, and more

The TV supports the latest Android system along with regular updates

The customers appreciate the picture and sound quality

5. Acer Smart TV

Low-resolution images are upscaled and presented as crisper, more colourful pictures on the Acer H Series Smart LED TV. The TV boasts an active HDR, which enhances each scene and provides fine detail and vibrant colour. The dynamic scene-by-scene adjusting technology from Acer is combined with the multi-HDR format, which includes HDR10 and amazon HLD. A sophisticated picture processor adjusts colour for richer and more realistic visuals. Take in the splendour of nature’s natural colours on your TV screen.

Dimension: 11.2x112x65.2 centimetres

What do we like?

It has a quad-core processor, which allows faster operations

The 16GB of storage is excellent

What do we not like?

No universal remote control

No 3D visuals

Overall rating and user feedback?

4.2/5

Though it is not a very renowned brand in the TV industry, the users are impressed by the features offered by this TV set. They have high expectations for the upcoming products of this brand.

Why is the product among the best?

User multi-HDR format for display

Supported by smart features like WebOS

6. Hisense Smart TV

Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log-Gamma are features of the Hisense 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV that guarantee a breathtaking viewing experience. Additionally, it has Dolby Audio, which enhances the quality of your auditory experience. Along with Chromecast and OTT services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, it is supported with smart features like Android TV 10 and parental lock. One of the best TVs with intriguing features is this one.

Dimension: 123.2x27.4x76.8 centimetres

What do we like?

Affordable pricing and two years of comprehensive warranty

Supports the latest Android 11 system

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports which are multi-functional

What do we not like?

Some of the colours are oversaturated

The sound quality could have been better

Overall rating and user feedback?

4.1/5

The fantastic connectivity of this television, both hardware and software, is what users liked the most. Moreover, they appreciated the two years comprehensive warranty by the brand.

Why is the product among the best?

Available in different screen types and dimensions

Has access to Live TV channels

Budget-friendly purchase

Best Smart TVs In India - LED

1. Mi Smart TV

Another excellent choice for a smart TV for your house is the Mi Smart TV which supports Dolby Vision, and the Chroma Boost engine from the manufacturer, which improves brightness, contrast, and colour. It has an HD MediaTek CPU, producing great detail images and guarantees a seamless experience. It includes a quad stereo 24W speaker that supports Dolby Atmos audio. You may use voice commands to operate the TV thanks to Google Assistant, a TV function.

Dimension: 71.6x8.3x42.4 centimetres

What do we like?

The latest wifi and Bluetooth connectivity are available

Blue Ray, DVD, AVI, WAV, WMA, and MPEG are all supported

Multi-tasking display panel

What do we not like?

Android does not offer the OS

Overall rating and user feedback?

4.2/5

The multiple connectivity options this TV set offers and the numerous supported formats have been highly acclaimed by users as useful and impressive.

Why is the product among the best?

The display and audio quality of this TV are above par

The responsiveness of the television is quick

Regular updates and bug fixes

2. Onida Smart TV

For the best viewing experience, the Onida Smart TV has an incredible dynamic resolution that supports multiple connection types, including HDMI and USB ports. There is a wide range of contemporary services, such as YouTube, Prime Video, and Content Calendar. Plus, it is inbuilt with new Alexa skills and features that support automatic air updates and allow you to control your smart home devices easily.

Dimension: 8.6x96.4x56.2 centimetres

What do we like?

The surround sound quality has been improved

The picture quality is amazing

70+ free live channels on the Live tab

What do we not like?

This TV isn’t available in a bigger screen size

The response time is a little less

Overall rating and user feedback?

4.3/5

Users have highly appreciated the brand reliability of this TV set. They were impressed by the fantastic picture and sound quality of this television.

Why is the product among the best?

LED panel and noise reduction features are amazing

Equipped with smart features that support Android TV 9.0, Google Assistant, Play Store, and more

3. Toshiba Smart TV

A stunning visual experience is ensured by the inclusion of unique features like X-Reality PRO, HDR 10, and Motion Flow XR in this Toshiba Smart TV. The 20W Baffle speakers with S-force front surround and Dolby Audio provide the best audio experience. These inbuilt technologies will enhance your experience of viewing movies or sports.

Dimension: 37.6x7.9x23.9 centimetres

What do we like?

The UI of this television is simple and easy to operate

Easy installation of third-party apps

There is a table stand also available

What do we not like?

Only 1 USB port is present

The TV remote is built of poor quality

Overall rating and user feedback?

4.3/5

Users are intrigued by the simple user interface that this TV set offers. They have praised the wide range of options available both in-built and for downloads.

Why is the product among the best?

Smart in-built features like screen mirroring and HDR gaming

Equipped with Dolby Audio technology

4. Samsung Smart TV

You can get multiple size variations of the all-new Samsung Smart TV with 3840x2160 resolution for producing lifelike graphics and an HD LED display with HDR compatibility. It has a bezel-less design, and the HDR 10+ gives a rich texture. The TV has a 20W speaker that supports Dolby Vision and produces rich audio for an immersive viewing experience. Both Google Assistant and Alexa are supported on the TV.

Dimension: 73x7.5x43.7 centimetres

What do we like?

3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports

Excellent picture quality and 20w speaker

Multiple third-party apps are supported

What do we not like?

The Android OS is slightly slow

Overall rating and user feedback?

4.7/5

Samsung is one of the most reliable brands among customers. Customers have liked the rich sound quality and the top-notch display.

Why is the product among the best?

The display quality and the emerging colours are superb

Voice assistants like Bixby and Alexa

Easy to get after-sale services

How do we rate the best TV in India?

Features

The unique specifications of a product can make it stand out from rivals. Features of a product convey the capabilities of a product being good or bad. Parts are only valuable when the consumers think they’re worthwhile. Therefore, we always go for products with qualities that consumers find helpful while listing our top 10 products, in this case, the Best Smart LED TVs and 4K TVs.

Pricing

The item you intend to purchase must fit inside your financial budget. If not, it might have an impact on your other expenditures. We think about people falling under different budget categories and list down the Best Smart LED TVs and 4K TVs within different price ranges in our top 10 list.

Reviews

Reviews are crucial in determining how the product is rated overall. User reviews can assist other users in deciding whether or not to buy a product. We gathered all the critical user reviews of these televisions to compile our list of the Best Smart LED TVs and 4K TVs.

Performance

We also spend time with each TV set to assess them practically and determine a correlation between the factory findings and actual performance. Additionally, we look at clips from recent films, unique test patterns highlighting each display’s advantages and disadvantages, and diverse data from various sources. Based on that information, we can tell you which TVs look the best, sound the best, and offer the best viewing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which is better, led or 4K TV?

4K TVs offer a better picture resolution which is comparatively more sharp and enhanced. They offer a much better set of colour combinations and adjust themselves to their surroundings. Hence, it is regarded as superior to LED TVs.

2. Is 4K and Smart TV the same?

4K is a type of picture quality that can be offered in any TV set, whether a smart TV or not. So, 4K and smart TV can be the same or cannot.

3. Which is the best TV under Rs.30,000?

The best TV under Rs.30,000 in the Indian market today is Onida Full HD Smart LED Fire TV.

Conclusion

When evaluating the features and apps for each listed Best Smart LED TVs and 4K TVs, we suggest you consider everything from the remote control design to voice interaction and app store selection. This enables us to discuss whether smart TVs are better or worse than ordinary TVs and get a solid sense of the navigation and ease of the TV. If you have any questions about the best smart TV in India, don’t hesitate to contact us.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”