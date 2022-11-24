Best THC Gummies & Delta 8 Edibles To Buy On Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

November 24, 2022 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

The crazy holiday season is here, and so are the mouthwatering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals! Similar to other vendors, many hemp brands promote their greatest products after Thanksgiving and provide the best offers of the year. And you should check out what they have to offer if you or any of your loved ones enjoy having the THC gummies.

A day full of special offers, sales, and discounts is a joy for shoppers. You may get all the THC products you desire thanks to the ease of online purchasing.

However, considering the large number of hemp producers in the US, it can be difficult to decide where to buy. We recognize this problem, thus to make things simpler, we selected the top THC brands in the nation that are also offering the hottest discounts.

Top THC Brands Offering Discount Coupons Exclusively On Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies With 30% Off BudPop: Flash 30% Sale On Delta 8 Brands & THC Edibles Hollyweed CBD : Most Popular Hemp Derived Delta 8 Gummy Bears (35% Off) Diamond CBD: Recommended For Delta 8 Products & Edibles For Sale 3Chi: Best Weed Gummies & THC Edibles In Delicious Flavors

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best THC Gummies With 30% Off

Located in Los Angeles, California, Exhale Wellness has provided healthy options alongside cannabis for quite some time. In just the past few years, it’s become recognized as one of the top brands in the industry thanks to its wonderful hemp-based products. And it is amongst the top brands which are offering huge discounts this festive season. You can avail all of their products at a special 30% OFF.

Exhale Wellness has the best hemp delta-9 THC gummies, vapes, oils, and flowers, that are guaranteed to give you an exceptional experience. Furthermore, this brand offers vegan delta-8 THC products made from all-natural ingredients. The companies’ THC gummies top the list and are gluten-free and free of artificial coloring. Exhale Wellness has an excellent track record for providing superb customer service.

The company has been able to leverage coverage in LA Weekly, Forbes, Los Angeles Times, and Ministry of Hemp. These gummies are made from a blend of all-natural ingredients, which include industrial hemp components and other vitamins enhanced with fruit flavors, making them the perfect after-work snack.

Brand Highlights

Exhale Wellness’s THC gummies are the top-selling item on their website. They work more potently than any other delta-8 THC gummy company. The company gummies will offer you a jubilant high and reduce stress levels when taken. Furthermore, these sweet treats come without animal cruelty ingredients such as gelatin or pectin, and they’re vegan-friendly.

The delta-8 THC gummies come in different shapes and sizes, from cubes to rounds. There are also various delicious flavors like the fruity Mango Blue Razz. The gummies come in two levels of potency, one at 25mg of delta-8 and another at 50 mg of delta-8. Therefore, you can adjust accordingly depending on how much you need for the day.

They come individually packaged, so no cross-contamination could potentially happen if they were sold loose. Exhale Wellness does this since their delta-8 THC gummies are third-party lab tested for quality assurance.

The lab will test both the level of THC (the psychoactive compound) and contamination, making them safe for consumption. Unlike other products without post-sale policies, Exhale Wellness offers a thirty-day guarantee. You can even ask for a refund up to thirty days after purchase!

Pros

Vegan-friendly and GMO-free

Discounts and offers are available

100% natural ingredients

Fast and free shipping

Cons

No international shipping

Available only online

Customer Experience

Customers who have tried Exhale Wellness’s THC gummies love and share great reviews about the product. This is likely due to how powerful it is. Many find calm and relief by chewing half a dose of delta-8 and getting an all-around calming sensation.

The gummies come with a feeling of ease and serenity. What these customers also love most, however, is their outstanding customer service team. They will answer at any time of day, as long as you have any queries. Additionally, this company strives for cooperation if there are problems with orders – another thing people like about them.

#2. BudPop: Flash 30% Sale On Delta 8 Brands & THC Edibles

BudPop is an excellent example when it comes to delta-8 gummies. Despite being a newcomer to this competitive world, they’ve done well for themselves in just one year and are offering a huge discount of 30% this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With a special discount of 40% for those who buy the products worth $200 or more. Thanks to their founders, they collectively have 30 years’ worth of experience.

“Pop Plants, Not Pills” is the motto they preach to those looking for relief. Judging by the quality of the product, it is ranked number one in delta-8 THC brands. One of their main goals is to manufacture high-quality delta-8 THC gummies from hemp. Now, they sell CBD, delta-9 THC, and HHC products as well. Furthermore, not only does BudPop provide top-quality hemp products, but they also educate people about cannabis.

The hemp processed by the company goes through a stringent manufacturing process. They farm it in Nevada, then filter out impurities to create top-quality delta-8 THC products for you.

Brand Highlights

BudPop’s THC gummies are highly sought-after edibles because they’re manufactured with high-quality ingredients. Furthermore, they are packaged inside an eye-catching, brightly colored wrapper.

BudPop began with two well-liked delta-8 THC gummies – Sour Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream Berry. The blue dream berry gummies are tasty and thus an excellent choice for consumers. On the other hand, the sour taste of the strawberry gelato THC gummy is also unique to this company.

Recently they introduced a line of a new flavor: Zkittlez Watermelon. It is an extra potent mix of indica dominance with sweet watermelon, and it comes in all three delicious flavors (25 mg of delta potency).

Unlike other corporations, BudPop is quite transparent about its manufacturing process. Every batch of candy undergoes rigorous third-party testing before being released onto the shelves. The results are readily available on their official website to anyone interested.

The candies are made up of only natural food colorings, which accurately represent their respective flavor. Moreover, they’re 100% vegan-friendly and GMO-free. At BudPop, they use natural yet wholesome ingredients in crafting their products - such as sunflower oil. As a result, you can rest assured knowing you’re putting something healthy into your body.

Pros

Money back policy available

Various flavors

Third-party independent lab testing

Newcomers get a 20% discount

Cons

Limited availability

Available online

Customer Experience

In contrast to its competitors, BudPop is known for using natural ingredients that are more effective at calming people down. People who use the product say it helps them catch up on some much-needed sleep by taking two THC gummies daily. Customer reviews on their official website state it has an easy-to-use interface.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Most Popular Hemp Derived Delta 8 Gummy Bears (35% Off)

Hollyweed CBD brand strives for nothing but the best of quality and quantity with every single one of their products. And what if you get both the quality and quantity at the lowest prices? Yes, you heard it right! They are offering all of their products at an exclusive price drop of 35%. Originally it was founded for one sole purpose – to bring relief to those who need it most. With all the recent legalization happening across America, the company decided that now was the perfect time to sell their high-quality delta-8 THC gummies in public.

Hollyweed CBD strives to give people the best wellness products possible and is dedicated to developing new ways to do so daily. The company makes it possible for people to take care of themselves because they believe in the six dimensions of wellness.

Intellectual, emotional, social, occupational, physical, spiritual, and social well-being is what they believe in. Hollyweed CBD ensures its delta-8 THC gummies are well manufactured using the exemplary CO2 extraction process. This makes hemp products pure and free of hazardous chemicals and contaminants.

All the products offered by this company undergo serious testing. The results of these tests are readily accessible on their official website, where they also offer a 20% discount for first-time buyers and speedy shipping.

Brand Highlights Hollyweed CBD produces tasty edibles that come from delta-8 THC gummies with natural fruit flavors. They’re made without artificial ingredients, and they have immediate effects. Plus, they come in different shapes – cubes or classic round candies.

Hollyweed CBD offers a diverse range of great-tasting THC gummy cubes in five flavors: Kiwi, Elderberry, Strawberry, Guava, and Blueberry.

All these are vegan and gluten-free with 100% organic ingredients containing full spectrum delta-8 THC extract. A low percentage of delta-9 falls below the legal limit at 0.3%.

The company sells its delta-8 THC-infused gummies in resealable packets, available in two different potencies: They have 750 mg and 1500 mg per gummy packet (25 mg or 50 mg, respectively).

Pros

Free and fast shipping

Laboratory testing available

Natural ingredients

Transparent

Different flavors available

Safe to consume

Cons

No international orders

Customer Experience

Hollyweed CBD has amassed many fans because of the high-quality goods it produces. Customers report feeling instant relief when they take Hollyweed CBD’s delta-8 THC gummies.

Not only does Hollyweed CBD produce good edibles, but it also uses minimal and eco-friendly packaging design. This makes customers appreciate the Hollyweed CBD brand even more so than before. In addition to this company trait, regular discounts are offered at different times throughout the year. The brand always provides a sense of urgency for shoppers looking for what will soon be available again at discounted prices.

#4. Diamond CBD: Recommended For Delta 8 Products & Edibles For Sale

As evident from the name, Diamond CBD makes some of the most potent and high-quality delta-8 THC gummies. Their products range in cannabinoids such as THC and CBD isolate, but if there’s one thing they’re known for, it’s their robust selection of hemp-sourced delta-8 THC gummies.

Diamond CBD invests a great deal of time and money into researching how to make potent CBD products. As a result, it manages to keep its standards high without ever sacrificing quality.

This company has been proliferating recently, coming out with many new products. Currently, over 10 different delta-8 THC gummy flavors are available in various packs. They also offer products based on your mood, such as tired or energized, so you can find something that suits your needs.

Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus delta gummies come in three different sizes: 300 mg, 1250 mg, and 5000 mg, with each package containing 25 mg delta-8 THC per single serving. Remember to consider your personal needs when choosing which pack is best for you.

Brand Highlights

Diamond CBD’s products are most popular because they contain a roughly even ratio of CBD and delta-8 THC. They make for an enjoyable taste without losing any of their powerful effects.

Numerous third-party lab tests have been done on these gummies to verify their safety for consumption. Additionally, all the ingredients are organic and vegan-friendly. Therefore, there is no need to worry about harmful additives or artificial sugars.

To top it off, if you’re unsatisfied with the product for whatever reason within thirty days of purchase, then Diamond CBD will give you a full refund as long as it is unopened and untouched.

Pros

Third-party testing

Safe for consumption

Effects are long-lasting

Great discounts

Variety of flavors and potencies

Money back guarantee

Cons

Huge options to choose from

Free shipping

Customer Experience

You can find positive customer reviews on the official Diamond CBD website. According to many customers, the company’s wonderful products, such as delta-8 THC Gummies, are affordable.

People love Diamond CBD because it brings them peace and tranquility instantly. They also offer a wide variety of products, including various flavors, shapes, and sizes that suit anyone’s needs.

#5. 3Chi: Best Weed Gummies & THC Edibles In Delicious Flavors

The final product on our list is from the brand 3Chi. One of its founders, a biochemist, founded this company fifteen years ago after seeing cannabis’s healing effects firsthand. This brand has been renowned ever since. The business has been running successfully for over a decade now.

Over the years, there have been significant advancements in their extraction method when it comes to extracting hemp. The company uses CO2 extraction, which sources the best quality of hemp, creating pure buds and excellent product quality.

Initially, this company sold only CBD products. In addition to cannabinoid products, they also sold lesser-known ones, such as CBC, delta-8, and HHC. They have a team of professionals who oversee their product development. These changes are visible in their testing method and how they extract CBD oil.

Today 3Chi sells a wide range of marijuana products for both medicinal and recreational use. They include hemp-derived gummies, carts, flowers, cigarettes, vapes, and oils made from CBD. Delta-8 gummies are 3Chi’s secret weapon, giving them millions in revenue annually.

Brand Highlights

With their careful extraction method, 3Chi provides THC organic gummies free of harmful chemicals. They undergo rigorous testing before being placed on the shelves for purchase.

3Chi’s delta-8 THC gummies come in three different flavors: Strawberry, Black Raspberry, and Watermelon. The gummies are individually wrapped in packages that are both eco-friendly and reusable so you can keep them fresh.

Taste buds will not react to 3Chi’s delta-8 gummies because it does not use hemp for flavor. It is available in two dosage levels; 200 mg and 400 mg per pack, and the flavors include Lemon-Lime, Strawberry, and Grapefruit.

The gummies do not contain any artificial flavors or additives and are cruelty-free. For example, they use pectin instead of gelatin for their production process. Additionally, their THC gummies comply with the Farm bill regulations, which means they contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

3Chi’s delta-8 THC gummies are not expensive at all. Furthermore, 3Chi often offers discounts so that anybody can afford to buy them without breaking the bank.

Pros

Laboratory testing available

Free and fast shipping

Very affordable

Genuine and transparent

Cons

Refunds are done in only 10 days

Customer Experience

3Chi delta-8 THC has been rated well by a vast majority of its reviewers, with the watermelon THC gummies being the most popular. People with pain and stress say they can use the gummies to relieve pain and relax after a long day. These THC gummy bears also give you energy and rejuvenate you if taken daily or when needed.

How We Made The List Of Brands Offering THC Gummies For Sale?

In recent years, the delta-8 market has become quite crowded. Many sites are selling professional quality delta-8 gummies that lack appeal or those who refuse to follow a few simple guidelines of the Farm Bill. Therefore, it’s hard for people to find a good company with high-quality products. The process requires tedious and in-depth research of many different companies. Fortunately, we’ve done all the hard work for you!

After an extensive search, we came up with a list of items that piqued our interest. After looking over these specific gummies, we chose the top five THC gummies from among them all.

● Company Reputation

Brand recognition is essential for creating assurance of quality. Customers need to feel confident that they’re buying the highest possible standards when they purchase a product from a reputable company. When searching for delta-8 gummies, it pays to go with brands that are recognizable in the marketplace.

● Customer Satisfaction

A company can only know how successful it is through consumer reviews. The higher the number of positive reviews for a brand, the more confident consumers are about it. We analyzed reviews from reputable websites such as Reddit and even did research on the company’s official website.

● Variety of Options

Not all consumers are looking for high-potency edibles that match their particular flavors. In these cases, providing them with a wide selection of products is essential. To do this, we included brands that cover all aspects of diversity, such as potency, flavors, and shapes. As a result, users can find something they will enjoy based on what they need at the time.

● Third-Party Tests

Third-party testing is an excellent means to ensure the quality of a product. It is necessary to test hemp products because it ensures they have no dangerous toxins. Another reason for conducting these tests is to verify that there isn’t any THC content exceeding 0.3%.

Government agencies then check through all of the reports to verify the information. Once they are satisfied, they authorize it as safe for consumption, allowing it to be distributed among consumers.

To ensure quality, we made sure that all of the products we promote undergo an extensive third-proof laboratory test. Furthermore, we ensured that all the brands were given analytical verification certificates (Certificate of analysis).

● Natural and Organic Products

This was among our top considerations when we made this list of the best THC gummies. Many brands may claim to sell CBD products, but they often care little about what goes into them or how good it tastes.

We carefully selected products for our candy collection, ensuring they are made from healthy and natural ingredients with no artificial flavors or colors. These delta-8 gummies are vegan-friendly with no animal or meat byproducts because they’re made from pectin instead of gelatin.

● Transparency

Transparency within a brand is essential for products that directly affect people’s health. It can be hard to trust brands that do not divulge information about their production or manufacturing processes. We only looked for brands that were completely open with their customers.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Buying Guide: Things To Consider Before Buying THC Edibles

When one decides to buy or consume delta-8 gummies, there are various factors to consider. You need to consider such factors so that the experience can remain just as good but also different. Here are a few factors you need to consider before making a purchase.

● Laboratory Tests

A product containing any type of cannabinoid should go through third-party testing. It ensures the safety and effectiveness of products, the purity level, and the ingredients used in production. Reports are made available for each purchase so consumers can know exactly what they’re getting.

The legal limit of THC that a medical marijuana product can contain is 0.3%. An independent lab tests to see if the amount of delta in the product falls within this range before approving it for production and distribution. When purchasing any edible, ensure it carries an analytical report from an independent lab certifying its validity.

● Customer Reviews and Feedback

Feedback from customers helps provide insight into a product. This feedback can reveal whether the product is worth buying or not. Checking the product’s description on the brand’s official website can give insight into what others think of it. But sometimes, even that isn’t enough, as many manufacturers find ways to skew the truth through fabricated reviews. When this happens, it’s best to turn to sites like Quora or Reddit for unbiased recommendations from individuals who haven’t been paid off.

● Ingredients

Before buying any product, it is best to do some research first. You can find ingredients for most products on their respective sites or on the Certificate of Analysis (CoA). Not everyone has perfect health, so it’s essential to take note of possible allergies before purchasing a new item – especially if it concerns anything related to your body.

Some brands use chemical compounds to make their products more durable, tasty, and practical. Consumers might be unaffected for now, but these same harmful chemicals can have detrimental side effects in the future. Choose only those brands that use natural ingredients instead of harmful chemicals.

● Source of Hemp

Before purchasing any hemp-based product, it is imperative to find out from which country the hemp was cultivated. Look for this information on the manufacturer’s website or packaging materials.

Cannabis is a plant that absorbs the good and bad elements of its surroundings. In this way, it needs to be grown in clean soil with natural fertilizer. Brands that produce the best products use organic methods on farms where they have a license.

As the demand for THC and delta-8 products increase, there should be an increase in supply. When the supply increases, some suppliers will try to cut corners, jeopardizing both hemp growth and production processes. Doing this is not allowed according to federal regulations and industry guidelines.

● Extraction Method

What type of process a brand uses and how they make their products is an essential factor to consider. The quality of the product will depend on it. Make sure that the THC gummy you select is made using industry-standard manufacturing processes. CO2 extraction methods are the most well-known in today’s society and are thus considered one of the best ways of extracting hemp plants.

Higher quality extractions produce a purer product, which means that chemicals will not be present within them. Several brands of essential oils are available for purchase with varying levels of quality. When shopping for a THC gummy, it is essential to read the label carefully and select one based on the extraction process.

● Potency Level

While pure delta-8 is much less potent than its other relative, delta-9, this doesn’t mean it won’t affect you. If you are sensitive and new to delta-8, it will affect you differently depending on how much of the drug was ingested. It’s essential to start with the smallest possible dosage. Some of these gummy products take over an hour before they work, but they are strong and last for a long time.

Experts recommend lowering the dose at first before gradually upping it over time. Lots of websites have charts of dosages next to their products. Thus, you can use them to find what works best for you. Not only that, but many websites also offer tests to see which dosages might be right for you.

If you are new to delta-8 and are allergic to anything or are taking THC gummies as an alternative, please consult your doctor before consuming them.

FAQs On Delta 8 THC Gummies

Q1. What is delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is a type of cannabinoid extract that is obtained through CO2 extraction. It’s said to be the sibling of delta-9. While they’re similar, there are some critical differences between them - such as how delta-8 is less potent than its counterpart.

THC has a calming effect, which is one reason for its fame. People use it as a medication alternative when looking for something new, out of curiosity, or if they want to avoid taking their prescribed medicine every day. It has few side effects, unlike delta-9.

Q2. Is it worth buying delta-8 THC gummies?

Delta-8 THC gummies have been well received by users who claim they’re incredibly effective. With so many reviews claiming it to be an excellent product, this would make the best delta-8 gummies a worthwhile purchase. These edibles provide an original high in every sense of the word, giving you both physical and cerebral stimulation with just one piece.

Q3. How many delta-8 gummies can I take per day?

You may want to consult with a doctor before trying out the delta-8 Gummies. They work differently depending on weight, age, medical condition, and other circumstances. The amounts of delta you take and how it affects you will depend on these factors.

Start low and slow to determine the correct dosage. Once a day, take half a dose of a regular THC per gummy. It will take some time for your body to adjust. To find the right high, gradually increase the dose.

You can take guidance from the dosage charts available on every brand’s official website. Alternatively, you can ask your doctor for assistance in finding your ideal concentration. If they are knowledgeable about cannabis-based products, they should be able to help you.

Conclusion: Best Black Friday Deals & Cyber Monday Sale On THC Gummies & Delta 8 Products

This next Christmas season, indulge a little because you deserve it. Exhale Wellness, BudPop and Hollyweed CBD are offering the most spectacular Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

So when the day after Thanksgiving comes, keep an eye out for your favorite THC products and add them to your cart right away to take advantage of the discounts.

Remember, before purchasing any type of product from THC gummy, you must seek medical advice from your physician. Our buyer’s guide can tell you what to look for and avoid when shopping for the best THC gummies. The products on our list will help you find the best THC gummies on the market that fit your lifestyle needs and the ones that are offering huge steal deals.

