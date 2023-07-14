Best Soft Mattress in India. Expert Tips & Reviews

July 14, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

A soft mattress is a potential solution if you find yourself among the millions struggling to get a restful night’s sleep. With their low firmness level, typically ranging between 2 and 4 out of 10, soft mattresses offer a comfortable sleep experience. By conforming to your body shape and weight, they provide unmatched pressure relief and a cosy, restful slumber.

However, choosing the best soft bed mattress is tricky, as they vary in quality and features. That’s why we have worked hard for you and tested over 30 soft beds, from a 100% natural latex Sunday Latex Plus Mattress to a spring-based mattress. In this article, you’ll learn about our top soft mattress picks, their pros and cons, specifications, and expert opinions.

Meet Our Expert Led by Sandhya Ravi, a seasoned sleep expert with over a decade of testing and rating mattresses, our team of experts has tested hundreds of mattresses from a wide range of brands using objective, scientific methods. Our unbiased, independent reviews aim to help you find the perfect mattress for your comfort and needs.

Our Mattress Testing Methodology We use objective and subjective methods to test mattresses in our lab. Here are some of the main aspects of our testing methodology: Firmness - We use an Indentation Force Deflection (IFD) tester that applies a known amount of pressure to the mattress surface and records how much it indents. Pressure Relief - We used a Pressure Mapping System that detects how much pressure different body parts exert when lying on the mattress. Motion Isolation - We used an Accelerometer to measure how much movement transfers from one side of the mattress. Temperature Regulation - We used a Thermocouple that measures how much heat is retained or dissipated by the mattress surface when someone sleeps on it. Edge Support - We used an Edge Drop Tester that simulates how much the edge of the mattress compresses when someone sits or lies on it. Noise - We used a Sound Level Meter that measures the mattress’s loud or quiet when someone moves.

Best Soft Mattress

The Sunday Latex Plus mattress, a luxurious & 100% natural latex foam mattress, is our pick for the top soft mattress in India. It excels in all our testing criteria such as pressure relief, contouring, motion isolation, and temperature regulation. The bed promotes proper spinal alignment and weight distribution. It’s ideal for side, back, and combination sleepers and those with joint or muscle pain.

Best Soft Mattress – Summary

• Overall Best Soft Mattress – Sunday Latex Plus Mattress

• Affordable Soft Mattress - Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress

• Soft Memory Foam Mattress - Wakefit 7-Zone Latex Mattress

• Cheapest Soft Mattress - Flo Ergo Mattress

• Best Soft Spring Mattress - Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress

• Soft Compressed Mattress - Sleepycat Ultima Mattress

Here’s how each mattress fares on some of the evaluation parameters. The next chapter will include a detailed review of each bed and pictures from our lab.

Rank Mattress Orthopaedic Support Partner Disturbance No Heating Life Expectancy Affordability vs Quality 1 Sunday Latex Plus ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ 2 Sunday Ortho Latex ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ 3 Wakefit 7-Zone Latex ★★★☆☆ ★★★☆☆ ★★★☆☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★☆☆ 4 Flo Ergo™ ★★★☆☆ ★★★☆☆ ★★★☆☆ ★★★☆☆ ★★★☆☆ 5 Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring ★★★★☆ ★★☆☆☆ ★★★☆☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★☆☆

Best Soft Mattress – Detailed Review

1. Sunday Latex Plus Mattress

This is the gold standard for a 5-star hotel-quality bed with excellent back support. Its 7-zone design accommodates various body shapes and weights in all sleeping positions. The icing on the cake is that it is made from natural latex and an organic cotton top cover, ensuring that heating issues are minimal during summer.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 2 inches of 75 D Latex foam, 6 inches of 7-zone natural latex foam (80 density)

Thickness - 8 inches

Top Cover - 100% Organic Cotton Top Cover (zipper)

Warranty - 10-year

Trial Period - a 100-night risk-free trial

Compression - Not compressed

Motion Isolation – Excellent

Temperature Regulation - Best in the category

Typical Life - 12-14 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 24,999 to 51,999

Firmness - 5 out of 10, Medium-firm

What Did We Like?

Testers over 120 kg reported the mattress as supportive yet not overly firm. It passed our pressure test, supporting up to 150 kilograms per person, and was found conforming and pressure-relieving even for those under 120 kg.

The mattress is firm in the middle, ensuring support for the lower back and softer at the head and foot for neck and hip relief.

The mattress was delivered uncompressed, maintaining latex quality and preventing creases or cracks from shipping or storage.

No off-gassing or odour was detected upon unpacking. A removable cotton zipper cover ensures cleanliness and hygiene.

What Can Be Improved?

High density makes the mattress heavy and hard to move.

Sold exclusively on Sunday’s website, but their customer service excels.

Expert’s Remarks

Our Sleep specialist, Maya Patel, says, “The Sunday Latex Plus mattress is one of the best mattresses I have ever slept on. It is cosy and plush. It feels like I am sleeping in a hotel every night. The natural latex and organic cotton materials make the mattress feel breathable and eco-friendly.”

2. Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress

The Sunday Ortho Latex mattress is soft but firm enough to give excellent spine support for those with back and neck pain. Its 5-zone design promotes spine alignment and pressure relief. This mattress is a worthy choice if you seek an affordable solution to alleviate back/neck pain.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 2 inches of 75-density Latex foam, 1 inch of Memory foam, 5 inches layer of HR foam

Thickness - 8 inches

Top Cover - 100% organic cotton, removable zipper cover

Warranty - 10-year

Trial Period - a 100-night risk-free trial with free returns

Compression - Not compressed

Motion Isolation – Very good

Temperature Regulation - Best in the category

Typical Life - 10-12 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 14,499 to 29,999

Firmness - 6 out of 10, Medium-firm

What Did We Like?

High density (75 kg/m3) makes the mattress resilient for people up to 120 kg. Testers found it suitably comfortable and supportive.

The 5-zone design adapts to body parts, relieving testers with chronic back pain.

Effective motion isolation makes it ideal for couples or co-sleepers.

What Can Be Improved?

The mattress’s high-density foam makes it cumbersome and challenging to move or rotate for cleaning.

Expert’s Remarks

Sandhya Ravi, our sleep expert, says – “I found the Sunday Ortho Latex mattress to offer adequate support, relieve pressure points, and improve spine alignment. The natural latex layer also regulates temperature, moisture, and air circulation, creating a conducive sleep environment.”

Myth Debunker on Soft Mattress Many people believe that soft mattresses are bad for your back. However, it’s not necessarily bad for everyone. Some people, like lightweight sleepers, find soft beds more comfortable and beneficial than firmer ones, especially if they sleep on their side or have pressure points.

3. Wakefit 7-Zone Latex Mattress (With Memory Foam)

The Wakefit 7-Zone Latex Mattress is an economical hybrid mattress. It is made of latex and memory foam and offers a soft, cosy sleep experience for average-weight individuals. It’s a decent choice for budget-conscious young professionals seeking a soft mattress. (Not suitable for people with back or neck pain.)

Mattress Specifications

Material - 1 inch of Latex, 1 inch of Memory Foam, and 4 inches of High Resiliency (HR) foam

Thickness - 6, 8, and 10 inches

Top Cover - High GSM spun knitted fabric removable zipper cover

Warranty - 10-year warranty

Trial period - 100-day trial

Compression - Yes, compressed, rolled, and packed in a box.

Typical Life - 8 to 10 years

Sizes - Single, Diwan, Queen, King, Custom sizes

Price range - INR 7,884 to 24,123

Firmness - 5 out of 10, Medium-firm

What Did We Like?

The mattress is competitively priced, ideal for budget shoppers.

Comfortable for testers around 80 kg, but those over 80 kg found it too soft.

Offers various thicknesses and sizes with customisation options, a feature rare among brands.

What Can Be Improved?

The soft mattress lacks adequate support for those with chronic back pain, causing stiffness.

Memory foam reduces motion transfer, but some movement can still be felt.

Delivered compressed and rolled, the mattress required over 48 hours to decompress, with unevenness and sagging noted.

Expert’s Remarks

Tilak Jain, our mattress testing expert, says – “The Wakefit 7-Zone Latex Mattress is a good option for people who want a soft mattress at an affordable price. However, I won’t recommend it for those who need more support and firmness for their spine health. You can consider it if you weigh less than 80 kg and don’t have any serious back or neck issues.”

4. Flo Ergo Mattress

The Flo Ergo, the most affordable flippable mattress on our list, offers two firmness levels. Its memory foam top layer contours the body, while the supportive HR foam comprises the bottom layer. If a plush, sink-in feel is desired, the Flo Ergo is a sound choice. However, its construction using memory foam and polyester fabric may lead to heating issues.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 1 inch of Memory Foam, 4 inches of Flo Responsive Foam, 0.5-inch transition layer

Thickness - 4, 6, 8, 10 inches

Top Cover - Cashmere fabric, zippered cover with aloe vera gel infused

Warranty - 10-year

Trial period - 100-night risk-free trial

Compression - Yes, vacuum packed and sealed in a capsule.

Typical Life - 8-10 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range - INR 5,360 to 25,272

Firmness - 4 out of 10 on top, 5 out of 10 on bottom

What Did We Like?

The dual-firmness mattress is comfortable for under 80 kg testers but too soft for those over 80 kg.

Its 3D Air-Flo cooling technology prevents heat build-up, ensuring cool comfort even in hot conditions.

The aloe vera-treated removable zipper cover adds protection and hygiene, enhancing the sleep experience.

What Can Be Improved?

The Flo Ergo Mattress offers average motion isolation, with movements quickly felt, potentially disturbing co-sleepers.

Weak edge support leads to sagging and reduced usable area, making the bed feel smaller.

Compressed for delivery, the mattress takes over 36 hours to reshape, with some unevenness and creases remaining.

Expert’s Remarks

Our testing expert Sandhya Ravi says, “As a lightweight person, I found this Flo Ergo Mattress soft and comfortable. However, I would advise people who weigh above 80 kilograms or who need more support for their spine to look for a firmer mattress.”

5. Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress

The Sleepwell Ortho Pro is the only spring mattress on our list, offering a blend of PU foam and pocket spring base. Its medium-soft firmness suits most sleepers, particularly those under 100 kg, and provides an enjoyable bounce. It’s a solid choice for those seeking a soft, comfortable spring mattress.

Mattress Specifications

Material: 0.75 inches of Air Vent Impression Layer, 0.75 inch of PU foam, 5 inches of 3-zone pocket spring

Thickness: 6, 8, and 10 inches

Top Cover: Zipped cover with Airvent technology

Warranty: 5-year

Trial period: 100-day trial

Compression: Yes, rolled and packed in a box.

Motion isolation: Decent

Sizes: Single, Double, Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price range: INR 7,735 to 37,165

Firmness: Medium firm feel

What Did We Like?

The mattress’s bouncy, medium-soft feel is comfortable for lightweight sleepers, offering good cushioning and support.

A 3-zone pocket spring system suits testers up to 100 kg, but heavier sleepers experienced sagging.

With effective temperature regulation, the mattress’s springs ensure proper ventilation for a cool, comfortable sleep.

What Can Be Improved?

Springs prone to breaking or sagging, especially at the edges, may reduce comfort and potential noise.

Sleepwell’s 5-year warranty is shorter than typical 10-year offers, possibly affecting customer confidence in durability.

The mattress’s bouncy nature compromises motion isolation, allowing movements to be easily felt across the bed.

Expert’s Remarks

Maya Patel from the team says – “I found the Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring mattress offers moderate support and alignment for the spine and some cushioning and contouring for the pressure points. However, I would not recommend it for people who weigh more than 100 kg or who have severe back or neck problems.”

Myth Debunker on Soft Mattress There is a common misconception that soft mattresses are not durable. However, this is only sometimes the case. Soft beds can be as durable as firmer mattresses if made of high-quality materials and construction. Some soft mattresses may even last longer than firmer ones, especially if they are made of natural or organic materials resistant to sagging or deterioration.

6. The Sleep Company Smart Luxe Mattress

The Sleep Company SmartLuxe Mattress, with its hyper-elastic polymer grids, offers a plush surface perfect for lightweight side sleepers. Though not ideal for those with back or joint pain due to limited support, it’s an excellent choice for those prioritising softness and a cool sleep environment. Unlike Sunday mattresses, the grids in the bed are not made using natural materials.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 2 inches of SmartGRID layer, 4 inches LuxioTec Comfort Layer, 2 inches of High Resilience Foam

Thickness - 6, 8, and 10 inches

Top Cover - 400 GSM Cotton Viscose Cover

Warranty - 10-year

Trial Period - a 100-night trial

Compressed - Yes, Compressed and rolled in a blue bag.

Motion Isolation - Average

Temperature Regulation - Good, thanks to 2,500+ air channels

Typical Life - 10 years

Sizes - Single, Diwan, Queen, King and Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 13,695 to 37,345

Firmness - 5 out of 10, i.e., Plush Soft

What Did We Like?

Testers up to 80 kg enjoyed the mattress’s softness and plushness, akin to sleeping on a cloud due to the SmartGRID layer.

Over 2,500 air channels ensure adequate air circulation and temperature regulation, preventing heat build-up.

A soft, breathable, hypoallergenic, and washable cover comes included, enhancing comfort and hygiene.

What Can Be Improved?

The mattress is too soft and saggy for testers with back/joint pain, exacerbating discomfort and stiffness.

Hyper-elastic polymer grids are prone to tearing under heavy weight or frequent movement, potentially compromising comfort over time.

Average motion isolation could cause disturbance for light sleepers or couples from movement on the bed.

Expert’s Remarks

Tilak Jain, our sleep expert, says – “I found The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Mattress soft and plush. I would not recommend it for people who suffer from back or joint pain, as it elevates back/neck pain. The SmartGRID layer might initially feel comfortable, but it can cause more harm than good in the long run.”

7. Sleepycat Ultima Mattress

The Sleepycat Ultima, the softest mattress on our list with a firmness level 4/10, offers a plush sleep experience. Its CoolTEC Fabric Ezie Zipper Cover ensures coolness even in hot weather. Ideal for young sleepers without body pain, it provides a cloud-like feel.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 2 inches of Memory Foam, 4 inches of High-Density Foam, 2 inches of Super High-Density Foam

Thickness - 8 and 10 inches

Top Cover - CoolTEC™️ Ezie Zipper Cover

Warranty - 10-years

Trial Period - 100-Nights Free Trial

Compression - Yes, rolled and packed in a box

Motion Isolation – Average

Temperature Regulation - Good

Typical Life - 10 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, King and Custom Sizes

Price Range - INR 11,899 to 25,499

Firmness - 4 out of 10, i.e., Medium Soft

What Did We Like?

Incredibly soft, ideal for those who prefer sinking into beds. Lightweight testers found it cosy and temperature-regulated.

Young testers without body pain found the mattress comfortable and supportive, with good posture alignment.

Modern design with a CoolTEC Fabric Ezie Zipper Cover offering a silky texture and keeping the mattress cool and dry.

What Can Be Improved?

The mattress lacks support for stomach or back sleepers over 80kg, leading to potential sagging, poor sleep quality or pain.

Compressed upon delivery, it took 48 hours to recover fully, but it still had some bumps and unevenness.

Poor motion isolation may disturb light sleepers or those with differing sleep schedules due to noticeable partner movements.

Expert’s Remarks

Sandhya Ravi, our mattress testing expert, says – “The Sleepycat Ultima Mattress is a good option for people who want a plush and cosy sleep experience. I found it too soft for my liking. This super soft mattress may not be suitable for people who need more support and firmness for their spine and joints, especially if they sleep on their stomach or back.”

Soft Mattress in India: Buyers Guide

Factors to Consider

A soft mattress is only for some. Here are some of the factors you should think about before purchasing a soft bed in India:

1. Sleeping Position - Side sleepers should consider a soft mattress to cradle their hips and shoulders. Back sleepers should feel a medium-firm bed to support their lower back. Stomach sleepers should consider a firmer mattress to prevent their abdomen from sinking too deep.

2. Body Weight - Lighter people tend to find soft mattresses more comfortable, as they provide pressure relief and a sense of envelopment. However, heavier people may find soft mattresses too soft, as they may sink too far into the bed and create pressure points.

3. Health Conditions – Consult your doctor before buying a soft mattress if you have health conditions. According to a Harvard study, sleeping on a soft bed may cause or worsen back pain, especially in those with chronic conditions. Therefore, we recommend choosing a mattress that offers the optimal level of firmness and support.

Who is a Soft Mattress Best for?

1. Side sleepers - Side sleepers tend to have more pressure points on their hips and shoulders than other sleepers. A soft mattress can cushion these areas and provide optimal comfort.

2. Light sleepers - Light sleepers who weigh less than 80 kg may find a soft mattress more supportive than a firm one, as it will conform to their body shape and provide adequate contouring.

3. Couples - Couples who like to cuddle or spoon may prefer a soft mattress. A soft bed can create a cosy, intimate, and inviting atmosphere in the bedroom.

How To Determine a Mattress’s Firmness?

Firmness refers to how hard or soft a mattress feels when lying on it. Here is a table that guides on what each firmness level means and whom it may suit:

Soft Mattress Medium Soft Mattress Medium Firm Mattress Firm Mattress Firmness Rating 1-3 4-5 6-8 9-10 Feel Very Soft Soft Balanced Hard feel Type of Sleepers Side Side & back All positions Stomach

Tips about Buying a Soft Mattress

Here are some tips you should consider while buying a soft mattress:

1. Choose a soft bed that is at least 8-10 inches thick.

2. Ensure the bed has a warranty of at least ten years and a return period of 100 days.

3. Side sleepers should consider a soft mattress for better cushioning and pressure relief, while back and stomach sleepers should consider a medium-firm mattress to maintain proper spinal alignment.

4. If you are a lightweight individual, choose a soft mattress. Heavier individuals may find that a soft bed provides less support and may lead to sinking or sagging over time.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a soft mattress cause back pain?

Soft mattresses may be suitable for side sleepers with pressure-point pain, but they can cause problems for back or stomach sleepers, heavier people, or those with back pain that requires more support. A study by NLM recommends medium-firm mattresses to patients suffering from non-specific chronic low back pain.

2. Can a soft mattress cause hip pain or joint pain?

A soft mattress can cause hip or joint pain due to pressure points, spine misalignment, or lack of support, especially for heavier-weighted people or back or stomach sleepers.

3. What type of mattress is the softest?

Memory foam, latex, and hybrid mattresses are standard options for the softest type of mattress. Still, research suggests that latex mattresses may provide better sleep comfort due to their ability to exert lower peak pressure points in common sleeping postures.

4. Can a firm mattress be made softer?

Yes, you can use a plush mattress pad for extra cushioning and softness, or consider using a mattress topper made of memory foam or latex for contouring support and pressure relief.

5. Who can benefit the most from a soft mattress?

Soft mattresses are best for individuals who prefer a plush and cushioned sleeping surface, providing relief for pressure points and optimal comfort.

