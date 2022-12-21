Best Smartwatch In India

December 21, 2022 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

Best Overall - Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a stylish smartwatch for anyone searching for a wide range of capabilities without paying a premium price, and verified reviews and ratings on Amazon support it. The watch has multiple sports modes and a large circular LCD. It provides value for money through its high-quality display, user-friendly interface, long battery life, and fashionable appearance.

Best Budget - Amazfit Zepp

The Amazefit Zepp Full Touch Smartwatch is the perfect option if you’re looking for a smartwatch that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. The watch has a 14-day battery life, a touchscreen display, multiple sports modes, and 100+ cloud watch faces.

Most Stylish - Fitbit Versa 4

The Fitbit Versa 4 is the best fitness smartwatch in India. The watch uses Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to receive quick news, has built-in GPS to track your pace and distance when riding a bike, running, or hiking, and can be fully charged in only 12 minutes. It also has a battery life of 6+ days.

10 Best Smartwatches In India

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 - Check Amazon Offer

WearOS, used by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Classic, immediately grants the gadget access to many applications. Additionally, it includes a custom user interface that draws inspiration from earlier Tizen-based operating systems. This indicates that the same user interface (UI) that makes it simpler to browse through menus using the physical rotating bezel is still being used on the new device. In addition, you have some great options for tracking your fitness.

Dimensions: 43 x 44 x 10 millimeters

What do we like?

Durable and elegant quality

Bright and colourful display

All-round fitness tracking with multiple sports modes

What do we not like?

Comparatively, an expensive purchase

No fast battery-charging

Overall ratings and user feedback?

4.3 out of 5

This smartwatch has a good battery backup, brand value, a unique design, and a bright display which is a respectable feature based on customer ratings.

Why is the product among the best?

Advanced running dynamics

Safety and tracking features

Seven days of battery life

2. Amazfit Zepp - Check Amazon Offer

A high-resolution and immersive visual experience is provided for all alerts, notifications, and health information on its AMOLED HD touchscreen display. Some noteworthy features include the 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring. You can customise the watch by choosing from 50+ watch faces. The watch is well-built and boasts a 5 ATM rating for water resistance.

Dimensions: 4.2 x 3.7 x 0.9 centimeters

What do we like?

Long-lasting battery life

Water and dust resistant

AMOLED touchscreen visuals

What do we not like?

Only 50+ watch faces

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

The display size, build quality, and compatibility with 120+ sports modes were all highly praised by consumers.

Why is the product among the best?

Unisex watch

Highly customisable

Multiple sports modes

3. Fitbit Versa 4

When it comes to smartwatches in India, Fitbit is a brand that almost everyone has heard of. An outstanding new product from HP is the Fitbit Versa 2. It has a sleep score that is functional even while you are asleep. The product has a 5-day battery life, which is plenty for use. You can keep track of every movement with all-day tracking.

Dimensions: 14.7 x 4 x 1.1 centimeters

What do we like?

Solid build

Accuracy

Detailed workout information

Lots of activity tracking options

Can download workouts

What do we not like?

The charging cable is short

Comparatively, an expensive purchase

Overall ratings and user feedback?

4.0 out of 5

According to consumer feedback, the Fitbit Versa 2 provides your wrists with a luxury feel. Most customers believe that the price of smartwatches in India is excessive, but the features they offer are incredible.

Why is the product among the best?

Sleep & Swim Tracking

Always-on display

Track all-day long activities

Features Amazon Alexa built-in

4. Titan Smart 2

The AMOLED display of the Titan Smart 2 watch, which has a 454-pixel resolution, is outstanding. If you choose this product, you’ll get a battery life of up to 7 days and a 1-year warranty. A heart rate monitor, an SPO2 tracker, and a health monitor are among their features. It is the ideal sports companion because of its multi-sport mode and 3 ATM water resistance.

Dimensions: 5 x 4.3 x 1.2 centimeters

What do we like?

Well-known brand

1-year warranty period

Dynamic and bright screen

What do we not like?

Water resistance only up to 3 ATM

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

Users consider this smartwatch an ideal companion for tracking all their health activities.

Why is the product among the best?

Multiple in-built applications

Customisable for look and feel

Various types of sporting activities

5. Google Pixel smartwatch

The best smartwatch available online for comprehensive fitness monitoring and a variety of watch faces is the Google Pixel smartwatch. You may save songs and obtain a full solution with 8 GB of storage. Bluetooth and WiFi can be used to set up the gadget and synchronise through your phone. It is considerably more convenient for you to use because of the remarkable 10-day battery life.

Dimensions: 27.5 x 1.4 x 4.3 centimeters

What do we like?

Durable build quality

Large, colourful and vibrant display

WearOS adds to the versatility of the watch

What do we not like?

The UI needs a bit of getting used to

Overall ratings and user feedback?

According to customer feedback, the Google Pixel smartwatch can link through USB and GPS. It has WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities, making connecting to your phone or other smart devices considerably simpler.

Why is the product among the best?

Voice control options

Heart Rate & Activity Tracking

Swimproof design 3 ATM

Built-in GPS for distance tracking

6. Fastrack Reflex

Fastrack Reflex 2.0 Watches is one product that would make you grab it if you’re looking for an economical and the best smartwatch under 5000 rupees. This device is an excellent alternative because it has a calorie counter and many other features. The Fastrack Reflex 2.0 smartwatch also has reliable performance and a 1-year warranty.

Dimensions: 5.2 x 4 x 1.2 centimeters

What do we like?

The operating system runs without any issues

A suite of activity-tracking features

What do we not like?

Average battery life

Third-party wrist straps aren’t compatible with the watch

Overall ratings and user feedback?

4.1 out of 5

According to consumer feedback, the Fastrack Reflex 2.0 Watches have a redesigned mechanism. It is a more advanced fitness band and does not have the same structure as a standard smartwatch.

Why is the product among the best?

Steps and calorie counter

Whatsapp & SMS displays

Complete camera control

Compatible with iOS OS

7. Apple Watch 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch for comprehensive fitness monitoring and a wide selection of watch faces. You may store songs and obtain a complete solution with 8 GB of storage. Set up the device and synchronise it with your phone via Bluetooth and WiFi. Additionally, this smartwatch has a solid 10-day battery life, significantly improving its usability. IP6X dust protection, a swim-proof design, and the most crack-resistant front crystal yet seen on an Apple Watch also have these features.

Dimensions: 29.6 x 7.6 x 3.6 centimeters

What do we like?

Elegant and durable product

Brand value and after-sales service

Sleep monitor and other advanced features

What do we not like?

Very expensive compared to other smartwatches

Overall ratings and user feedback?

4.3 out of 5

According to user evaluations, the Apple Watch 8 is more to do with professional work and can provide you with respectable tracking. The impressive battery life and numerous advanced features make it popular with all users.

Why is the product among the best?

Monitors your blood oxygen levels

Retina display that is always on

IP6X dust-resistant and swim-proof design

8. Noise Pulse 2

One of the best smartwatches under Rs.10,000 is the Noise Pulse 2, with a large 1.85” display and a TFT LCD with 550 nits of brightness. With the Bluetooth calling feature, you can control calls, converse directly from your wrist, and much more. The Noise Health Suite also provides 100 sports modes and various wellness features.

Dimensions : ‎4.7 x 3.9 x 1.2 centimeters

What do we like?

Tru Sync technology offers a quick connectivity

Tracks different sports modes

Multiple cloud-based watch faces

What do we not like?

It has an LCD screen which isn’t too bright

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.2 out of 5

A phenomenal 10 days of battery life is available to users. Additionally, they think the smartwatch comes in 5 colours and is quite stylish.

Why is the product among the best?

Pocket-friendly

Multiple colour options

Touchscreen display of 1.85”

9. Fire-Boltt Visionary

To ensure you never lose touch with your loved ones, Fire-Boltt Visionary includes a dial feature, contacts sync, and a Bluetooth calling feature. You can have an unforgettable outdoor experience thanks to the high-quality 1.3 inches TFT colour resolution with 240*240 pixels display. There are more than 120 sports modes to assist you in keeping track of all your activities. Your calling experience will be of the highest quality thanks to the built-in mic and speaker.

Dimensions: 3.98 x 2.9 x 0.98 centimeters

What do we like?

Pocket-friendly

Multi-functional sports tracking

Highly customisable

What do we not like?

Challenging to get after-sale services

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.1 out of 5

According to users, the next smartwatch brand in India is this one. According to customer reviews, the business did everything possible to make this wristwatch ideal in various settings.

Why is the product among the best?

All the latest features are available

Affordable pricing

Multiple sensors for providing the most accurate results

10. Fire-Boltt Ninja

The Fire Boltt Ninja 3 is the last item on our list of India’s top Fire Boltt smartwatches. The price of Rs. 1,799 for this smartwatch is reasonable and has many features, except Bluetooth connectivity. However, you may access smart notifications once you’ve connected your smartphone to the Fire Bolt Ninja 3. The Fire Boltt Ninja 3 has exceptional battery life and can operate for up to seven days. Additionally, the 60 Sports mode assists you in maintaining a high level of fitness. While monitoring your daily step count, calorie intake, activities, and other data, the wristwatch allows you to operate your music and camera.

Dimensions: 25.5 x 2 x 1.1 centimeters

What do we like?

Great display

Accurate activity tracker

Responsive touch

What do we not like?

Lacks GPS and Bluetooth

Overall ratings and user feedback?

4.1 out of 5

The Fire-Boltt Ninja has respectable smart features, according to consumer reviews. The majority of consumers praised this watch’s svelte appearance and fashionable fit.

Why is the product among the best?

1.69-inches HD Display

60 Sports mode

100+ Watch faces

Water-resistant

How Do We Rate The Best Smartwatches In India?

Features and specifications

We consider several features and parameters, including the material used, compatible operating system, battery life, supported applications, connectivity type, warranties, and other technical components, while narrowing down the best smartwatch for our readers.

Overall customer experience

To gauge prior customers’ happiness levels and make judgments regarding the product’s usability, we also look back on their experiences.

Problems with specific models

We also examine and highlight the drawbacks of various smartwatches so that our consumers may make the best choice. We only include a specific smartwatch model if its advantages outweigh its disadvantages.

Accuracy

Smartwatches offer a variety of technical and health-related data. Therefore, it is crucial to comprehend the product’s accuracy levels by undergoing careful monitoring.

Quality and Durability

Lastly, because buying a smartwatch requires a sizable investment, we always consider the product’s quality to ensure its longevity under various client usage patterns.

Things To Look For While Buying

1. Compatibility

Firstly, you should look for a smartwatch that supports the OS of your cellphone. Some smartwatches can operate with iOS and Android OS, while others do not. You may find a variety of smartwatches on our list that work with Android and iOS mobile devices.

2. Water Resistant

Your watch should have dust, sand, and water resistance to an IP68 or higher grade, as you’ll be wearing it almost everywhere, including the beach and swimming pool. Some smartwatches feature a 5ATM rating for water resistance, making them suitable for swimming.

3. Shape, Design, and Screen Size

There are two shapes of smartwatches available in India: round and square. These two shapes are the most trending and classic. We advise customers to go for OLED panels over LCD screens as they provide better picture quality and viewing angles. A metal case is better than a plastic case as it is more durable and less prone to scratches. Because they are easy to use, smartwatches with rotating bezels or rotating crowns for navigating the user interface (UI) are preferred.

4. Calling Feature

One of the more recent and undoubtedly ground-breaking innovations is eSIM support. Thanks to this feature, your smartwatch can use the phone number on your phone. Now that you can make and receive calls directly from your smartwatch, you no longer need to carry your phone. On this list, we’ve included every smartwatch with this feature.

5. Sensor and Activity Tracking

An accelerometer, gyro sensor, GPS, and heart-rate monitor should all be included in a wristwatch. A barometer, ECG, and temperature sensor are included in specific systems, and new sensors are constantly required. You should be able to automatically track your steps, runs, elliptical machine programmes, cycling, and other popular workouts with any reliable fitness tracker or bracelet.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which smartwatch is best without a phone?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 acts like a gear and is well-connected even without a smartphone.

2. Which is the best smartwatch under Rs.5000?

Fastrack Reflex is the best smartwatch under Rs.5000.

3. Which is the best smartwatch under Rs.10000?

Amazefit Zepp is the best smartwatch under Rs.10000.

4. Which is the best smartwatch under Rs.20000?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the best smartwatch under Rs.20000.

Conclusion

The top 10 smartwatches in India are listed above, along with their prices. Our list of the most affordable smartwatch manufacturers has helped you decide. After thorough consideration, product analysis, and comparison, we selected the top smartwatch manufacturers in India. You may buy these premium smartwatches using the article’s Amazon link. Before choosing a smartwatch that meets your needs completely, review the specifications.

Enjoy your shopping today!

