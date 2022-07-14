Introduction

If you are a new company setting up your website and do not know how to rank on search engines, then you are at the right place. You need to find an SEO company to help you with the same. So, how does SEO help in increasing the rank of your website?

Well, SEO checks various aspects of your website and optimises it according to the search engine guidelines that help increase the overall visibility of your website. If you are looking for an SEO company in Bangalore that will help you in this process, then here is a list of the top 10 SEO companies in Bangalore for you!

Top SEO Companies in Bangalore

Growth Hackers Digital:

With increasing competition, companies need to find the best of each service they can get in the industry. And one of the best when it comes to SEO is Growth Hackers Digital, where you can avail multiple services and increase your visibility and engagement rate.

This SEO company in Bangalore assures that they provide 100% results without any delay! Besides, with the various recognitions being obtained, it is one of the best SEO companies in Bangalore that you can opt for. It is truly a one-stop solution for all your SEO requirements.

Services:

SEO

Facebook and Instagram Ads

WordPress Development

Content Marketing

SEO for apps

Google Ads

LinkedIn Ads

Creatives and Messaging

Analytics and Report

Reddit, Twitter, Quora, etc.

Case Studies:

Some of the case studies can be accessed where one can observe how various targets have been achieved. Clients include Decathlon, ICICI bank, Vahan, and many others.

Awards:

Top Advertising and Marketing Agency, 2022 Clutch Leader

Top Advertising and Marketing Agency, 2021 Clutch Leader

Top Digital Agency in India, 2021 DD Awards

Top Digital Agency in India, 2020 Clutch Leader

Most Promising Marketing Agency, Silicon India

Clients:

RBL Bank

Decathlon

ICICI Bank

CueMath

Unocoin

Jivochat

Latentview

The Indian Express

Mudrex

Testimonials:

“Growth Hackers quickly jumped on board and instantly helped bring out CAC down by 40%. We sensed that they took ownership of our problems as their own.” – Madhav Krishna, Vahan

“Growth Hackers’ efforts in SEO have driven more traffic. The project management is very active, and communication is good. Their attention to detail and time management are very good. They do a great job.” – Ambarati Sen, Decathlon

RankZ

RankZ is one of the most eminent SEO companies located in Bangalore. RankZ aims to provide quality assurance and unrivalled value for all the chosen clients. They also provide one of the best SEO services in Bangalore, making them one of the top companies to choose from.

Services:

SEO

Content Marketing

Pay Per Click

Web Design

Blogger Outreach

Infographics Marketing

Case Studies:

RankZ has retained about 91% of the clients for more than four years and has also helped rank about 25,000 competitive keywords with more than 3M leads per month.

Awards:

RankZ has received a Top advertising and Marketing award at the Clutch Awards 2022.

Clients:

Razorpay

ICICI Bank

Expedia

Decathlon

Rentomojo

Testimonials:

“RankZ has delivered effective SEO management that leads to notable increases in organic website traffic and primary keyword positions. The team is responsive and prompt to feedback, detail-oriented to ensure their great reputation in the industry. They’ve been determined in the workflow.”

“Thanks to RankZ effectivity, the site’s lead flow was improved, gaining a 90% lead conversion ratio. The organic traffic steadily increased and ranked 1st page for the specific target audience. The team’s transparency and quick turnaround showed amazing results aligned with the client’s vision.”

iProspect

iProspect aims at utilising the most out of the social media presence to reach out to the world. They make sure that every connection can now take part in building the brand. This SEO company in Bangalore, with a unique perspective, will provide you great services that you are looking for.

Services:

PPC paid search

Affiliate marketing

Commerce

Paid Social

SEO organic search

Off-site SEO

On-site SEO

Optimisation strategy

Technical optimisation

Case Studies:

Various case studies prove the work done by iProspect where they used automation to increase the advertising campaign drive to success. With names such as Budweiser, and Elgiganten being included, there are a number of case studies that can be observed.

Awards:

Three awards at Campaign Awards under the category of Japan/Korea Programmatic Agency of the year 2020

Clients:

Elgiganten

Tele 2

Under Armour

Budweiser

Hendricks

Testimonials:

“iProspect did an excellent job of translating our brief into a campaign that struck the right balance between reach and impact.”

Jane Smith / Global CEO, Mini

Langoor:

Langoor is an SEO company in Bangalore that provides vast services for all companies looking for a digital marketing solution. They create meaningful experiences with the help of digital marketing strategies specially curated based on the customer’s needs.

Services:

Brand Strategy

Digital strategy

System integration

Mobile applications

Marketing operations

Digital command centre

Email marketing

Social media

SEO

Data mining and analytics

Case Studies:

With clients like Adobe, Epson, and Unilever being a part of Langoor, some great projects have helped the company reach this point.

Awards:

Clients:

Adobe

Epson

Unilever

Zandu Care

Zebpay

Wipro

Lenovo

Testimonials:

Digimark Agency:

DigiMark is one of the agencies that provide SEO services that combine innovation and practicality in work done. With both being a part of the work, Digimark is considered to be one of the best SEO agencies in Bangalore. According to Digimark, the work is not done when they finish doing it. Instead, the work is done when there are desired results that show up for the work they have done.

Services:

Off-page SEO

Google Recovery Services

Guest Posting

Local SEO

Business Analysis

Enterprise SEO

Content Marketing

Social media management

Case Studies:

Some of the great companies, such as Orient Cement, Restolex, and Foundation School, have been a part of the Digimark Agency. The clients are quite happy with how the digital marketing services have been providing great results. The clients are also amazed at how their brands are getting boosted in the digital space.

Clients:

Attitude

CK Birla Group

Ayyan Fireworks

Flipkart

Tata Housing

Orient Cement

Restolex

Acharya Bangalore B-school

Testimonials:

“Digital marketing is the most valuable business service we have EVER outsourced. Thanks, Digimark Agency! It’s wonderful! We’ve been using digital marketing services for the last two years”- Gloss N Glass, Geeta Rao.

“Thanks to digimark agency, we’ve just started our 3 rd digital marketing project with them.”- ABBS College, Ajitesh

Techmagnate

Techmagnate is one of the best SEO companies in Bangalore that provides right from company SEO to local SEO and even app SEO with video SEO. They have a total experience of 15 years in SEO and can help you achieve your goal.

Services:

SEO Reseller Services

Local SEO

Video SEO

SEO copywriting

eCommerce SEO

Enterprise SEO

Multilingual SEO

Google Recovery Services

Case Studies:

With companies such as Airtel, Train Man, and Bajaj Finserv assigning projects to Techmagnate, they have proved how getting SEO properly done can help improve the overall visibility and brand exposure.

Awards:

Best search marketing campaign at DOD Awards 2017

Best Content for a digital marketing campaign for a BFSI Client - Masters of Modern Marketing (MCube) Conference and Awards, 2018

Best Performance Driven Award for a mobile marketing campaign - Masters of Modern Marketing (MCube) Conference and Awards, 2018

Clients:

Bajaj Finserv

Reliance Communications

JK Technology

Airtel

Testimonials:

“ The SEO team has been consistent with their numbers, and they know their strategies right. We have achieved great numbers in India and would love to see the same movement in APAC now, and thus we are expanding the charter.” - Rashi Binju, Denave

“We would like to thank the Techmagnate team for their services. We also appreciate your efforts towards providing us better service and we hope we associate again for more work.” – Abhipsa, Maventic

Rank Higher

Rank Higher is one of the best SEO agencies in Bangalore if you are trying to find someone who can increase brand evangelism, boost sales and increase social media engagement. They think that customers are the core part of all marketing activities.

Services:

Link Analysis of Competitors

Off-page SEO

On-page SEO

Information Architecture

Technical and Performance Optimisation

Keyword research

Case Studies:

High-end clients mean high-end projects being worked on. Rank Higher with projects from Hyundai, KIA, Fortis, and UrbanClap has helped reach a better service and assure the best results.

Awards:

Top 5 most promising companies in India

Best digital marketing Agency in Bangalore

Clients:

Fortis

Hyundai

KIA

Databyte Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Byond.travel

Motherhood

UrbanClap

Testimonials:

“The work done by Raunak and team has been exemplary. We started getting positive improvements within a few days of engagement.” – Nishant Prasad, CleanFantastic

“Raunak and his team at RankHigher are a pleasure to work with. I have particularly enjoyed the mix of creativity and analytical skills that they bring to any business challenge.” – Vikram Ahuja, Byond Travel and Partner

Ralecon

Ralecon, with its 10+ years of experience, provides some of the high-quality SEO services in Bangalore. Their main goal is to help customers with some of the best strategies to increase their online leads and hence, outperform their competitors.

Services:

Local SEO

Off-page SEO

Enterprise SEO

Online Reputation Management (ORM)

Content Marketing

E-commerce SEO

Global and National SEO

Case Studies:

Ralecon has conducted projects with Paytm, Willian Penn, Orchid International School, and many others, where several SEO services were provided to get higher visibility and a better outcome for the website.

Clients:

PayTM

William Penn

Melissa

Orchids the International School

Arctic Fox

HDFC Realty

Testimonials:

“We are extremely happy with how Ralecon helped us in increasing our digital presence. Their team is dedicated and worked in tandem with ours to understand our requirements and our target audience. Great job all together!” – Kazi Manzur Ahmed, Okapia Mobiles

“If I have to say about Ralecon’s services in just three words “Worth Every Penny”. What makes Ralecon so special is the way they understand your business and requirements. Ralecon delivered what they promised which significantly improved our business.” – Anton Sharwanand, UK B-School

Ethinos:

Ethinos is a reputed SEO company in Bangalore that believes in creating an environment that is centred around the customer’s business. If you are looking for a solution for your web queries, you can check more about Ethinos.

Services:

Digital marketing strategy service

Branding and design

Search engine marketing

Mobile marketing

Local SEO

Enterprise SEO

Case Studies:

Apollo 24/7, Ketto, and Cure.fit are among many others who have partnered with Ethinos. These projects have helped increase the company’s image while also ensuring a better platform experience.

Awards:

India Cheers Loud and Clear Campaign for Olympic Gold Quest at DMA Echo Awards 2013

Great Indian SEO Agency of the year, Great Indian Marketing Awards 2021 by Digital Stallion Forum

Great Indian Digital Media Buying Agency of the Year, Great Indian Marketing Awards 2021 by Digital Stallion Forum

The Great Indian Digital agency of the year, Great Indian Marketing Awards 2021 by Digital Stallion Forum

Clients:

Awfis

Bagrry’s

Cure.fit

Harappa

Fullerton India

Ketto

Apollo 24/7

Performics:

Performics is one of the largest performance marketing agencies in India and the largest SEO agency in India. Performics aims to connect the business’s marketing side to consumer needs and requirements.

Services:

SEO and Content Strategy

Conversion Optimization and User Experience

Analytics and Data Science

Performance Media

Local SEO

Global SEO

Analysis of competitors

Case Studies:

With various companies being a part of Performics, it has become evident how SEO has improved the visibility of various brands and improved the quality of results.

Awards:

Performics India wins Performance Marketing Mandate for CRED, 2020

Clients:

Airtel

Axis Bank

HDFC Bank

Bajaj Finserv

ITC Limited

Licious

Nykaa

Reliance General Insurance

Loreal Paris

Uniqlo

Taj

Benefits Of Hiring An Seo Agency:

Some of the benefits of hiring an SEO Agency can be provided as follows:

Provides a safety factor to your business

Saves a lot of money

You can take advantage of the industry experts

Always stay updated on the trends

High efficiency in the results

How To Select The Right SEO Agency?

To select the right agency, it is important that the following points are being taken into consideration:

Check for the clients and case studies that the SEO agency has encountered before

Understand the type of service that you need

Familiarise yourself with the SEO pricing models before selecting one

Communicate your end goals with the SEO company

Target the type of SEO you are looking for.

FAQs:

1. Which is the best SEO company in Bangalore?

While there are several SEO companies from which you can avail your services, one of the best SEO companies in Bangalore remains Growth Hackers Digital not only due to its overall performance and recognition but also based on the quality of outcome that they deliver.

2. What services do SEO Agencies offer?

Several services are offered by SEO agencies, such as follows:

Local SEO

Ecommerce SEO

Audio SEO

SEO audits

On-page SEO

Off-page SEO

Technical SEO

Competitor analysis

Custom strategy

3. How can I improve my website’s ranking?

When improving the ranking of a website, multiple factors play a role, such as:

Updating of optimised content regularly

Metadata

Technical SEO

User experience

Pay attention to on-page SEO

4. How much do SEO agencies charge?

The services can vary depending on the type of service and quality of the service. It may vary from Rs. 50000 to Rs. 500,000 per month or more.