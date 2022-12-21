BEST ROOM HEATER IN INDIA

December 21, 2022 04:54 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Best Overall & Best for Large Rooms - Black+Decker Radiator Room Heater

This room heater falls under the best overall category because of its ease of use despite having multiple sophisticated features. This heater also maintains consistent performance throughout multiple years of service, making this product value for money, as most buyers consider it.

Best Budget - Zemic All-In-One Room Heater

One of the highest-rated products on this list, this all-in-one room heater flaunts every important specification that is mandatory for a heater to qualify as value for money and the best deal in budget. If you reside in a region that experiences winters for a short duration, this product should cut your winter essentials.

Best Safety Enabled Heater - VG OFR Room Heater

This heater is specifically designed to keep the safety of the users in mind. Most of the safety hazards posed by room heaters usually have been eliminated in this heater with its ergonomically designed insulated and completely covered body.

Best Portable Heater - Morton Davies Portable Heater

Don’t judge the effectiveness of this heater by its size, as despite its extremely compact design, this heater efficiently heats any space while being extremely easy to carry around if you travel around much. No need to worry about thermostat-enabled hotels because this portable heater covers you!

Best Room Heaters In India

1. Black+Decker Radiator Room Heater - Check Amazon Offer

This product made it our best overall pick because of its OFR heating which is suitable for heating very large spaces efficiently. Despite having fan heaters, this product produces a minimal amount of noise and runs effortlessly through multiple winters. The durable body with a classy design is also a good addition.

Dimensions: ‎2.1D x 5.7W x 7.4H Cms

What do we like?

Lightest mobile heater with many advanced specifications

Very fast uniform heating, even in large spaces

Best product for heavy winters

Energy efficient

What do we not like?

The product, despite promising 3000W, works at 2800W power maximum.

Overall Ratings and Expert Reviews

4.3 out of 5

Experts consider this product a must-buy for people residing in places that experience heavy winters.

Why is this product among the best?

This product is a premium segment high-quality best room heater and among the best electric heater.

2. Zemic All-in-One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater - Check Amazon Offer

This portable room heater is among the best electric room heater. Even though it has a small size to make it ideal for travelling and moving around, it flaunts many features of the more sophisticated heaters above its price range.

Dimensions: 23D x 11.5W x 24H Cms

What do we like?

High-end features at a low-end price

Powerful motor for quick heating even with small body size

Desired temperature setting through a customisable thermostat

What do we not like?

The burning smell in the initial few uses makes the buyers unsure of the safety of this heater.

Overall Ratings and Expert Reviews

4.9 out of 5.0

Experts highly recommend this room heater for doing justice to all basic features of a value-for-money room heater but have some safety concerns since it does not have tip-over protection.

Why is this product among the best?

This product is among the best because it is a value-for-money product with great specifications and durability.

3. VG OFR Room Heater

The VG OFR Room heater with a PTC fan is one of the best indoor electric heaters for large rooms. This heater comes with all the specifications offered in any good heater and others, like multiple safety features that make it a top choice for households with kids and pets. It also has five heat settings, almost double compared to others in the list.

Dimensions: ‎54D x 14.5W x 58H Cms

What do we like?

A suitable option for large spaces with a quick PTC fan for turbo heating

Customisable and great specifications

Safe with an ergonomically designed body

Energy-saving design

What do we not like?

Product is assembled after delivery, and some buyers find it difficult to assemble.

Overall Ratings and Expert Reviews

3.5 out of 5

Experts agree with the safety features embedded in this room heater but consider the product’s design as not very durable because of the wheels and assembly.

Why is this product among the best?

This product is a bestseller as buyers widely purchase it for its safety features and long-duration heating that does not cause any suffocation and dryness on the skin.

4. Morton Davies Portable Heater

Morton Davies Portable Heater, as the name suggests, is the smallest and lightest product in this buying guide. This product is ideal for small rooms and closed spaces as it is compatible with multiple outlets, does not release harmful substances by using convection as a heating source, and is quite durable.

Dimensions: 15 x 5 x 5 Cms

What do we like?

Metal body that stands the test of time, making it durable and value for money

Most portable heater

Rotatable plug

Minimal noise production

What do we not like?

900-watt power can reduce power consumption but also takes a lot of time to heat the room to a desirable temperature.

Overall Ratings and Expert Reviews

4.3 out of 5.0

Experts agree that this product is ideal for travelling and cosying up small spaces and also consider its value for money.

Why is this product among the best?

Ease of use, neatness, cost-effectiveness, and efficient heating for small spaces without side effects is what made this product score a place in this list.

5. Eopora PTC Room Heater

The Eopora Room Heater boasts many impressive specifications, like two settings for heat control at 1000 and 1500 watts for mild and moderate winters, powered with PTC ceramic chip heating technology. This convection room heater is also portable and is a perfect choice for indoors with minimum noise (<50 Db) design.

Dimensions: ‎12D x 13W x 20H Cms

What do we like?

Low noise settings that do not hinder peaceful surroundings

Safe even at high-temperature settings with tip-over and overheating protection

Swift action heater that begins to warm the surroundings in seconds

What do we not like?

It needs to be more effective in large spaces because of its small size.

Overall Ratings and Expert Reviews

4.6 out of 5.0

Experts consider this heater a fail-safe because of its high user satisfaction rate and minimal noise production.

Why is this product among the best?

This product is the most durable and long-lasting out of every other in this price range. It also outnumbers others in customisation and special features.

6. Haneul Room Heater

Haneul Electric Room Heater warms up your surroundings in an elegant manner, just like its looks, via its well-designed portable body preferred by most buyers looking to shift the heater from room to room and for ones residing in places that experience mild winters. This heater uses a forced air heating method and comes in two power settings of 1000 and 2000 watts to offer buyers ease of use.

Dimensions: ‎10D x 10W x 10H Cms

What do we like?

Manual thermostat enabled with different power settings

Ease of use and portability

Ergonomic, lightweight body

Convenient to carry around

Fast fan blade that provides quick heating

Great gifting option

What do we not like?

Subtle burning smell from element burning, which is unpleasant but not unsafe and goes away in some time

Overall Ratings and Expert Reviews

5.0 out of 5.0

This heater costs the least in this buying guide of best room heaters in India, for which the experts and buyers alike review this heater as value for money, all factors and specifications considered.

Why is this product among the best?

This product has been added to the list of the best heaters because it comes with all decent specifications and is offered at a meager price.

7. Catron Handy Room Heater

The second-smallest and second-lightest electric heater in the buying guide, the Catron Handy Room Heater is a perfect choice for buyers looking for instant convection heating on the go. It has features that set it apart, like a programmable timer and a digital temperature display.

Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 10 cms

What do we like?

Compatible with any outlet

The ergonomic lightweight design makes it the perfect travel companion

Wide-range heating despite the small size

No messy cables

What do we not like?

The heater’s power is quite low compared to others, so it cannot heat spaces as quickly as it promises.

Overall Ratings and Expert Reviews

4.3 out of 5.0

Experts review this product as a smart purchase for buyers who want to keep their compact offices or other spaces warm with less power and space consumption.

Why is this product among the best?

We have rated this product among the best because of its high-quality lightweight design and efficient heating for long periods offered at a reasonable price compared to similar products.

8. Activa Heat-Max Room Heater

This electric heater is designed keeping multiple safety factors in mind making it one of the best indoor space heaters. It has a fire-retardant body that can support high temperatures of up to 130°, but for those worrying about overheating, this heater also has a safety fuse that goes off at 126°.

Dimensions: 23D x 9W x 22H Cms

What do we like?

Safely locked copper element, making it a safe choice for a home with toddlers and pets

Durable heating element

Good heating range

What do we not like?

Unpleasant burning varnish smell that persists through the first few uses.

Overall Ratings and Expert Reviews

4.1 out of 5.0

Experts consider this product to be a good purchase for buyers who do not wish to change their heater every winter, as this one is quite durable and heats spaces fast.

Why is this product among the best?

This product is among the best for being one of the safest options in this heater body frame and serving buyers well for years.

9. Crompton Insta Delight Room Heater

This one comes from a relatively well-known appliance brand that has gained multiple buyers’ trust. The Crompton heater uses convection heating technology with a power of up to 2000 watts to quickly heat up small to medium spaces, which makes this one of the best room heaters.

Dimensions: ‎34.5D x 22.2W x 16.7H Cms

What do we like?

Adjustable height settings

Customisable heat settings

Shock-proof body, making it a safe option for households with kids and pets

What do we not like?

Heavy-weighted and slightly bigger than other options in this range

Battery powered, meaning it has to be recharged

Noise production

Overall Ratings and Expert Reviews

3.9 out of 5.0

This product is well-liked by users and experts alike for customisable settings and fast turbo heatings, but some might find the heaviness and size of the product an issue.

Why is this product among the best?

This heater made it to the list because of an impressive ratio of satisfied to indifferent customers, which matters as it is a widely used product.

10. Orpat Climate Control Heater

This heater is an ergonomically designed product that is among the best indoor electric heaters for large rooms. The compound and elaborate size and design of this heater allow for quick heating through PTC ceramic heating element with a motor accompanied by multiple heating settings. It works well even in big spaces like living rooms and common areas.

Dimensions: 45.7 x 16.5 x 69 Cms

What do we like?

Adjustable thermostat

Suffocation and discomfort-free heating make this a good option for small spaces as well

Safety settings enabled

What do we not like?

This model may be a little overpriced for the number of specifications it offers

Overall Ratings and Expert Reviews

4.8 out of 5

This product is appreciated for its uniform heating in large spaces by experts and users alike.

Why is this product among the best?

This product is among the best because it scored high ratings and has an impressive user satisfaction ratio.

How We Tested The Best Room Heater In India

Quality and Durability- Good quality and durability ensured the product’s longevity and determined its value for money spent. Average energy use- The higher the voltage of the heater, the higher the energy use. A heater is considered energy efficient if it uses less energy while providing good heating. Service quality and maintenance cost- The replacement and maintenance cost also determine the product’s cost worthiness. Warranty- A minimum 1-year warranty on products provides customers with peace of mind and enhances their trust in the brand’s ingenuity. Overall Customer Experience- We consider this factor after using the product for an elongated period to determine its performance and how satisfied a customer will be after using it.

How To Choose The Best Room Heater

Choosing the best room heater depends on quality, durability, energy use, maintenance cost, warranty, and customer experience. The best room heater will score satisfactory in all the factors mentioned above.

Different Types Of Room Heaters

There are three main types of room heaters. Namely, Fan Heaters that work well in large spaces and are safe, Infrared Heaters that are the fastest and the most energy efficient, and Oil-Filled Room Heaters that work the best in large spaces and do not cause any side effects to breathe and skin.

Tips For Using Room Heater Safely

When using a fan or infrared heater, ensure to use a product that does not cause suffocation

If using a heater without fall prevention, ensure not to tip it over.

If the heater coil is exposed, keep it away from the reach of children and pets

Frequently Asked Questions

1- When to replace your room heater?

A- The right time to replace your room heater is when it starts to make a lot of noise, begins altering the room’s breathability, or stops efficient heating.

2- What is the safest type of room heater?

A- OFR heaters are considered to be the safest type of heaters.

3- Is it ok to have a room heater ON all night?

A- OFR heaters allow heating for the entire night without causing the feeling of suffocation which is why you can have the ON an entire night.

Conclusion

We hope this guide to the best room heaters for winter helps you choose the best heater by ticking all your criteria. Please read all the details of each product carefully before making a decision. Keep trusting us for an informed shopping experience!

