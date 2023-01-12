Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners in India - Buyer’s Guide

January 12, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

Best Overall - ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 is the perfect self-sufficient cleaning solution for households with pets and those in areas with pollen problems. It is a versatile product with impressive features such as dual multi-surface rubber brushes, an AllergenLock bag, and much more!

Best Budget - Yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This product by Yeedi is one of the most feature-laden robotic vacuum cleaners in India that is also budget-friendly. It offers advanced cleaning with high-end specifications to maintain pristine surfaces.

Best for Dry and Wet Floor - ILIFE A11 Dry & Wet LiDar Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ILife A11 is incredibly self-sufficient and can maintain A-grade cleanliness in households with minimal human interference. It has multiple cleaning modes that can be adjusted according to the floor’s wet or dry conditions and different types of surfaces.

Best Robot Vacuum with Mop - ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

For those with even the slightest scepticism regarding whether a robotic vacuum cleaner can mop with the same precision as humans, this product will clear all your doubts. The Ecovacs Deebot is embedded with patented Ozmo mopping technology that cleans even the most stubborn stains.

Best In India

1. ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - Check Amazon Offer

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo is a favourite among people who like their space stain free at all times. It also cleans a large surface area with a long-lasting battery of 5200 mAh that can run for as long as 200 minutes.

Product dimensions- ‎27L x 14W x 25H Centimeters

What do we like?

It can clean spaces as big as a 4-bedroom apartment because of its excellent battery life.

High suction power that vacuums pollen and allergens efficiently

Easy-to-empty dust bag

What do we not like?

The map resets many times if the power goes off.

Customer service cannot sort out the problems, and their response time could be higher.

Suction is weak

Overall ratings and user feedback

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo has received a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from its customers because of its long-lasting battery life and 2-in-1 mopping and vacuuming mode.

Why is the product among the best?

This product best suits Indian homes and adapts well to multiple floor types.

2. Yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner - Check Amazon Offer

For first-time buyers who want to try the cleaning technique and suitability of robotic vacuum cleaners for their household, the Yeedi Vac 2 should be your go-to choice. This product offers specifications like 3D obstacle avoidance technology, 3000Pa strong suction power vacuum, auto dustbin emptying and likeness.

Product dimensions- 33L x 33W x 7H Centimeters

What do we like?

Simultaneous sweeping and mopping options to remove stubborn stains

Extremely easy-to-operate software.

What do we not like?

The obstacle avoidance could be better than promised, and the vacuum cleaner gets stuck.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The Yeedi Vac 2 has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from its users for its simultaneous vacuuming and mopping setting.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it offers a buyer value for money because of its reasonable price and also has some excellent specifications.

3. ILIFE A11 Dry & Wet LiDar Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ILife A11 is the best product for houses with multiple types of floors, surfaces and carpets because of its Slam Algorithm 2.0, which allows for 360° scanning and building of a precise map to calculate the perfect cleaning route for your house.

Product Dimensions- ‎35L x 35W x 9.5H Centimeters

What do we like?

It can clean a large amount of area on a single charge and does not take long to sweep the surfaces aptly.

Obstacle detection and avoidance are great

The mopping feature of the product is efficient

What do we not like?

After-sales service and customer care are not up to the standards

The body of the product is not made of durable plastic

Overall ratings and user feedback

The ILife A11 has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from its users for its powerful suction that collects the smallest dust particles and hair strands that brooms usually miss.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is on the list of the best robotic vacuum cleaners in India because of its quality of sweeping and cleaning that remains consistent for a long time.

4. ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The Ecovacs Deebot is a justified purchase for customers who want human-touch cleaning with a mop to enhance the liveliness and look of their surfaces. The 2-in-1 feature of this vacuum cleaner ensures cleaning hidden dust from surfaces and carpets, while the Ozmo mopping technology removes stubborn stains.

Product Dimensions- ‎43L x 42W x 18H Centimeters

What do we like?

The double-ensured cleaning experience provided by the powerful suction and Ozmo mopping technology

Auto-adjusting water flows based on the size and type of debris, stains, and surface type.

What do we not like?

Produces heavy noise in max+ mode while cleaning

With new updates, the map and charging point is usually reset.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The Ecovacs Deebot N8 has received a rating of 4.4 out of 5 from its users for its efficient cleaning of the corners and suction quality.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its 2-in-1 mopping and vacuuming technology, which has impressed and satisfied customers.

5. Sulfar BR151 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The Sulfar BR151 is a smart buy for people with pets. It cleans fine dust particles and pet fur efficiently from multiple surfaces. It also flaunts other features like 4 powerful cleaning modes, a washable HEPA filter, and a 600ML dust bin for longer cleaning sessions with auto-return & self-charging.

Product dimensions- ‎32 x 7.8 x 7.8 cm

What do we like?

Extremely easy to use and can be operated by people of any age group

Rugged build quality that enhances the product’s durability

What do we not like?

The product could be sturdy.

The broom can miss some spots while cleaning and may become less efficient after increased usage.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The Sulfar BR151 has received a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from its users for its efficiency in cleaning fine dust and pet hair.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its durable build quality and efficient sweeping and mopping ability, with which most buyers are satisfied.

6. Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

Another great product by Irobot, the Roomba 692, comes with a 3-Stage Cleaning System to eliminate all kinds of dust and debris from multiple surfaces while also adapting according to your cleaning habits and providing extra fine cleansing during allergy seasons.

Product dimensions- 34L x 34W x 9.5H Centimeters

What do we like?

Adapts well to repetitive cleaning patterns

A favourite among customers with pets for its efficient suction that effectively cleans pet hair

What do we not like?

The navigation and obstacle avoidance could be better.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The Irobot Roomba 692 has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 for its adaptive software and high efficiency of multi-surface brushes.

Why is the product among the best?

This product has made it to the top 10 robot vacuum cleaners in India because of its satisfactory rating and overall excellent performance.

7. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P

The Mi Robot Vacuum comes with an array of advanced specifications. It flaunts excellent vacuuming quality with around 10000 vibrations/ minute and impressive battery life of 3200 mAh, along with a 2-in-1 dual-direction sweeping & mopping function.

Product dimensions-‎ 35L x 35W x 9.5H Centimeters

What do we like?

Operates on low noise levels

It has decent suction power and keeps the surfaces clean of tiny dust particles as well

Anti-collision sensors are high-precision, as promised.

What do we not like?

The product works at a meagre speed.

Customer care is not proactive and takes weeks to respond.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The Mi Robot Vacuum has received a rating of 4.1 out of 5 from its customers because of the high-quality suction, making it efficient.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of a great ratio of reviews and a decent customer satisfaction rate compared to others in this range.

8. Irobot Roomba i3+(3552) Connected Mapping Robotic Vacuum

The Irobot Roomba is the best overall robotic vacuum for its advanced specifications, state-of-the-art technology, and best-in-class design. It is a self-sufficient product with features like specialised floor care provided by smart navigation, powerful suction, edge sweeping brushes and voice control.

Product dimensions- ‎33.7L x 33.7W x 9.2H Centimeters

What do we like?

Ergonomical and durable design with self-cleaning options.

Great algorithm that modifies and betters itself with customised cleaning patterns to give your household the best cleaning experience

What do we not like?

The filter requires manual cleaning, which is quite frequent.

Need to improve at wet mopping.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The Irobot Roomba i3+ has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from its users because of its customisable features and self-sufficiency.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best for its high number of advanced specifications and great value for money offered to its customers.

9. VIOMI SE Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

The Viomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a perfect fit for those looking for immediate pristine house cleaning at voice command. It has a long 3200 mAh battery life, Y-pattern mopping for high coverage, and LiDar navigation.

Product dimensions- 35L x 35W x 9.5H Centimeters

What do we like?

Accurate mapping of the house by the software, which allows for proper cleaning in every nook and corner

Obstacle avoidance is accurate

What do we not like?

Disinfectants can’t be added to the water tank to ensure extra clean surfaces.

Cleaning the dust bag is a big hassle.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The EViomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner received a rating of 4.1 out of 5 from its customers because of its precision cleaning in every area.

Why is the product among the best?

We have added this product to the best robotic vacuum cleaners in India because it has a high customer satisfaction rate compared to similar products.

10. Proscenic M8 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner by Proscenic has many outstanding features and specifications like intense suction pressure of 3000 Pa, a state-of-the-art laser navigation system to avoid the collision, voice control and a long battery life of up to 130 minutes.

Product dimension- 35 x 35 x 9.7 Centimeters

What do we like?

Greatest customer service out of all the other products

Impressive suction, which helps in efficient vacuuming

What do we not like?

Product does not go back to the charging port automatically

Does not follow the uploaded map to point while cleaning

Overall ratings and user feedback

The Proscenic M8 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner received a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from its customers for its excellent customer support and great suction vacuuming quality.

Why is the product among the best?

We have added this product to the best robotic vacuum cleaners in India because of its good after-sales services and a high customer satisfaction rate.

How Do We Pick The Best Robot Vacuums In India?

Features and Specifications- Features and specifications such as navigation technology, suction pressure, battery life, warranty, noise production, and multitasking of the vacuum determine its self-efficiency. The better these features, the more the vacuum serves its purpose.

Ease of use and functionality- We consider this to determine whether all age groups can use a product. A technologically complex product could be more user-friendly.

Product quality and durability- These two factors go hand in hand as a good quality product will be durable, making it value for money and eliminating the need for servicing, maintenance and replacement.

Overall customer experience- All of the factors mentioned above, along with the after-sales experience, determine how happy buyers are with a product. We include only the products with high customer satisfaction rates in our list.

Things To Consider Before Buting Robot Vacuum Cleaners

One needs to consider the features, specifications, product quality, and budget of the vacuum cleaner before purchasing it. It is also recommended to cross-check the flooring, surfaces and surrounding air quality (amount of dust and pollens) in your area with the vacuum features to ensure that the product you are considering can give you the best cleaning experience.

How Do Robot Vacuums Work?

Robotic vacuum cleaners use a combination of sensors, algorithms, and motors to navigate around space and clean floors. Some models also have mapping technology that allows them to create a virtual space map and plan the most efficient cleaning route.

How To Clean Robot Vacuum?

To clean a robot vacuum, you typically have to empty and clean the debris containers, brushes, mopping clothes (if available in the respective model), wipe the sensors, and replace the filters occasionally.

How To Use Robot Vacuum

Every robot vacuum cleaner has different usage instructions. To understand how best to use a specific vacuum cleaner, please refer to the instruction manual offered with the product or contact the customer service representatives.

Tips On How To Take Care Of A Robot Vacuum Cleaner To Increase Its Life

Clean out the debris containers as often as possible, even if you have a self-cleaning model of the vacuum cleaner.

Keep the filters of the vacuum cleaner as well

Wipe out the sensors once in a while

Do not add washing liquids or disinfectants to the water tank if it does not have that feature.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How often should I run my robot vacuum?

Typically, you should be able to run your vacuum every day till you feel comfortable with the cleanliness of your space. For a specific model, please read the instruction manual carefully.

2. Which robot vacuum is best for pet hair? Hardwood?

All the vacuum cleaners mentioned in this list of the best robotic vacuum cleaners in India are well-suited for cleaning out pet hair and other finer particles, and the same holds for hardwood floors.

3. Can a robot vacuum replace a regular vacuum?

A robot vacuum can clean surfaces with almost the same efficiency as human-operated vacuum cleaners, but the former eliminates the need for manual work.

Conclusion

In conclusion, robotic vacuum cleaners are a convenient way to maintain the cleanliness of your home or office. We hope this buying guide helps you make the right decision quickly!

