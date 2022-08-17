On August 15, 2022, India will celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day from British rule. At the state level, it was decided to celebrate the anniversary on a grand scale. For this, a large-scale complex holiday program was developed, called Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As part of this project, many festive events have already taken place and will be held. The culmination will be the flag-raising ceremony on August 15 and mass festivities with colorful fireworks.

The 75th Year of Independence Day of India is a truly outstanding event, and many online stores in the country come up with all sorts of promotions and sales.

We bring to your attention some interesting special offers from popular retailers.

Discounts on clothes and shoes from AJIO

Ajio offers fashionable clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and children of all ages (from a few months to 14 years old). The online store offers products from its own brand, as well as products from hundreds of other popular local and international brands.

Promo code — ADIND300

Rs.300 discount on the purchase of goods participating in the promotion. The minimum order amount is Rs.999. The product will be delivered free of charge

During the celebration of Independence Day, site visitors can buy T-shirts, jackets, sneakers and other stylish items at a discount. To reduce the price of goods by Rs.300 and receive free delivery, the promo code ADIND300 will help. To activate the coupon, it is enough that the purchase amount is not less than Rs.999

AJIO Jewelry Promo Code Discount

Members of this Ajio online store promotion can save Rs.400 on jewelry, clothes and shoes. The main thing is to place an order before August 15.

Promo code — ADIND400

Rs.400 discount on orders over Rs.1199. The promotion is valid until August 15, 2022

The promo code discount may be combined with other special offers, as long as it does not violate their terms.

Rs.500 discount at Beardo online store

Beardo is an online store that has everything for beard and mustache care, from oil and paint to combs and trimmers. There are even miracle lotions that promote facial hair growth. Here you can also buy a variety of care products for men: creams, gels, serums, shampoos, etc. The Beardo website has a bonus program that provides cashback for regular customers. With each purchase, they receive a certain percentage of the check back, and with these funds you can pay for the following orders.

Rs.500 discount on orders over Rs.999. Valid until August 2023.

The participants of this Independence Day promotion will have the opportunity to participate in the Beardo store sale . It is enough to fill the basket with goods from the special offer page at the amount of Rs.999, and the price of the order will automatically decrease by Rs.500.

20% discount on Mattress, Pillows, Bedding & more on SleepyCat web-store

Sleepycat sells a range of innovative mattresses that make sleeping as comfortable as possible. Also in the catalog of the online store you can find mattresses, pillows, modern beds and various bedding. During the 75th Year of Independence Day promotion period, all items can be obtained with a 20% discount.

Particular attention should be paid to the comfortable Ultima memory foam mattress. The basis of the design is 3 layers of foam:

Super High Density provides structural stability and maintains its structure for many years.

High Density Foam is responsible for supporting different parts of the body during sleep using DeepTouch™️ technology.

Open-cell Memory Foam literally ‘wraps’ a sleeping person, helping him to maintain the correct posture.

The sides are covered with a linen fabric that is pleasant to the touch. The soft CoolTEC™ fabric provides the most comfortable temperature (approximately 4° lower than body temperature) even in extreme heat. Ultima is the perfect solution for people who like to sleep in a cool environment.

Mattress height - 8 or 10 inches, weight from 16 to 32 kg. The standard price of the model is Rs.29999, and during the promotion it can be bought for Rs.24000.

Promo code— SCADMIND20

20% discount when buying mattresses, pillows and accessories for sleep. Mattresses come with a 10-year warranty and a 100-day free trial. The promotion is valid until August 31, 2022.

Sleepy Cat provides the opportunity to evaluate the product quality free of charge. Clients has as much as 100 days during which they can return the mattress and receive a full refund.

Flat 15% Discount From The Redwolf Website

Redwolf is a fandom and pop-culture inspired graphic t-shirts and accessories brand from Mumbai and they have a catalogue of 10,000+ products to choose from. They are the official licensees of popular brands and characters like Marvel, DC Comics, Harry Potter, Dragon Ball Z, Friends, ISRO, Cartoon Network, and more.

Their graphic t-shirts collection spans across super cool themes such as Superheroes, Funny Slogans, Anime, Cartoons, Geek, Movies & TV Series’, Glow In The Dark, and so much more.

15% discount (up to Rs.200) when ordering goods from Redwolf, Marvel, DC Comics and all other character and official merchandise.. The minimum order value is Rs.999. Valid until December 2023.

The promotion provides a fixed discount on goods in almost all categories, with the exception of the Artist Merch section. To save 15% of the order, it is enough to place an order in the amount of Rs.999. The maximum discount is Rs.200. This special offer cannot be combined with other Redwolf coupon codes or used during their seasonal sales.

Bajaj finserv: Instant EMI Card for credit purchases up to Rs.2,000,000

Bajaj Finserv is a non-banking company that has been providing financial services to the public since 2007. The organization deals with lending, insurance, and asset management. One of Bajaj Finserv’s most popular products is the Instant EMI Card. The limit on it can reach Rs.2,000,000, which allows you not to face any problem with finding funds for your favorite goods and services. During periods of sales, such a financial resource acquires special value.

Bajaj Finserv cooperates with hundreds of thousands of offline and online trading companies. When paying with the Instant EMI Card in partner stores and services, a buyer is often exempt from interest on the loan. Many places give such customers cashback and other bonuses.

You can apply for a virtual Instant EMI Card from the age of 21. It is enough to provide and confirm your mobile number, as well as provide PAN Card data, Indian bank account number and IFSC code for e-mandate registration, Aadhaar number for KYC confirmation. The answer will come within a few minutes after sending the application. The service is paid - Rs.530 including all taxes for registration and Rs.117 per year for maintenance. To use the card, you must also install the Bajaj Finserv mobile application.

