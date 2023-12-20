Best Recliners in India 2024

December 20, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

Who doesn’t love a good recliner? It’s truly the epitome of comfort. Whether you are looking for a reading partner or a place to relish a short nap, a recliner has got you!

But, if you are in the market for a new recliner, you only need the best. After all, it is a major investment that will stay with you for years. So, which one should you go for?

Well, we are here with the best recliner list in India for 2024 so the upcoming year only brings you comfort and nothing more. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

Top 10 Best Recliners in India For 2024

Now, let’s unpack which one can be your ideal reclining partner.

1. The Sleep Company

The first one on our list of the best and the most comfortable recliners in India has to be The Sleep Company. Known as the Luxe Motorised Recliner Sofa, this amazing curation comes with the patented SmartGrid technology. Feel like you have seen this somewhere? Well, this is the same technology you find in The Sleep Company mattresses. Yes, we are talking about the excellent cushiony comfort of the mattress, which you can find in their recliner now.

But wait, there’s more. The recliner also comes with a revolving mechanism up to 270 degrees. So, your movement will never feel restricted. Whether you want to grab something or just turn around for fun, this is the chair for you. Something still feels missing, doesn’t it? Well, The Sleep Company’s recliner also comes with a smooth rocking mechanism. So, whether you want to relax or put your baby to sleep, this is for you.

Available in two sophisticated colors, the recliner also comes with a unique lumbar design luxe that makes it oh-so-snug and feels incredible. Almost like a warm hug on cold winter nights!

Pros

Patented SmartGRID® Technology

Revolving mechanism up to 270 degrees

Rocking mechanism to help you enjoy your me-time

Easy recline up to 150-degree

Beige and grey colors

Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort

Recline in Auto Mode

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo

The next chair we have for you is the Solimo Musca from Amazon. Their signature brand offers you two colors, brown and grey, and is available in one, two, or three-seater.

One of the advantages of the chair is that it is lightweight and is tested for 100 kgs for up to 25,000 cycles. It is a multifunctional recliner that offers easy and smooth gliding motion.

Pros

Made using good quality fabric

Passed durability test with 100 kg on each seat

Meets European standards

Free from any harmful chemicals

Comes with assembly instructions

Cons

May feel slightly overpriced

Installation may not be easy

3. Home Centre Apollo Faux Leather Recliner

Home Centre is here with a recliner for you in rustic brown, which helps you enjoy comfort and style. It is made using Nappa Air, a man-made with high tensile strength easy cleanability, and a softer finish. Now, it is not real leather but feels like one and gives you luxe support.

The backrest has high elastic nylon webbing for greater support and comfort and also has a fixed bucket-shaped seat for lumbar support. However, this is a manual recliner and doesn’t come with any rotation or rocking mechanism. This may feel pricey compared to other chairs.

Pros

Back filled with Non-Siliconized Virgin Polyfill for enhanced support and comfort.

No-Sag Spring Springs for increased resilience and sofa durability.

Promotes an ergonomically suitable position for extended sitting.

Recliners include a rocking mechanism for added benefits along with ergonomic reclining motion.

Ideal for maintaining a comfortable posture during longer periods of seating.

Cons

It is a manual recliner

Can feel too bulky

4. Wakefit

Wakefit is here with Comforta Recliner, which is a one-seater couch that comes in four colors. The material used for padding is basic foam but has high-tensile zig-zag springs for springy comfort when you sit. Made with commercial-grade plywood and MDF, the upholstery material here is leatherette.

Pros

Termite-resistant pine wood

Foam material

Low leg recliner

Metal-to-floor mechanism type

Weight capacity 136 kg

Cons

The base may not feel too stable

The height may feel slightly low

5. Sleepyhead

Sleepyhead brings you a basil green recliner known as RX6. This recliner is a single-seater and comes with 3 reclining positions. So, whether it is nap or work, this recliner can be good. For comfort, it makes use of pocket springs that offer the bounciness that may feel great after a long day. The solid frame is termite-free and it comes with a 3-year warranty.

Sleepyhead brings you a modern take on recliners. They do look quirky, no doubt, but it may not be everyone’s cup of tea! Also, you must get the couch cleaned professionally every 6 months, and dragging or relocating it multiple times may weaken the joints.

Pros

Available in basil green

3 reclining positions

Pocket springs

Easy self-assembly

Cons

The size may feel small

The joint of the recliner may feel weak

6. Duroflex

Duroflex brings you an Avalon Grey Fabric Recliner. As you already guessed, it is available in grey and comes with Duroflex foam. This is a manual recliner that comes with a simple design that lets you unwind and relax.

This recliner follows the European Standard of Durability and sports an ergonomic design to fetch you the comfort you need. But, for the features it offers, the recliner may feel slightly overpriced. However, if you are a fan of Duroflex foam, this can be for you!

Pros

Duroflex foam

Anti-warping pine wood frame

Manual recliner

Plush comfort

3 reclining settings

Certified for international durability standards

1-year warranty

Cons

Slightly overpriced

Closing the footrest may feel difficult

7. KosmoCare

KosmoCare brings you an electric plush micro leather power lift recliner. It is an ultra-plush recliner that allows you to effortlessly rise from your sitting position. While it can be ideal as a couch, it is more suitable for patients who need help getting up and require plushness to avoid any sores.

You can easily use the recliner mechanism with the help of a remote and doesn’t require manual labor from your end. This recliner is available in the color black and is made of leather.

Pros

Ultra plush living room recliner power lift chair allows effortless rise from sitting position

The reclining and lifting mechanism can be controlled by an attached remote control

This recliner is powered by a German-made motor

The chair is upholstered in a durable and comfortable micro leather material

Designed to fully recline and provide ultimate comfort

Cons

The power supply needs to be continuous

May feel noisy

8. Couch Cell

You can find the Couch Cell on Amazon. They bring you a multi-ply hazel recliner made with faux leather. The pocket spring seating it uses is old school but does offer springy cushiony comfort. This recliner is only available in brown and offers seat locking too. However, cleaning it may be a tad bit difficult as it needs regular dry cleaning.

Pros

Faux leather

In Chocolate brown color

Comes with a seat-locking

Pocket spring seating

Available on Amazon

Cons

The base metal frame may not look sturdy

9. FURNY Carson

FURNY Carson brings you a seater recliner in grey and black color. It is a mid-century modern sofa that strikes the balance between retro-inspired detailing and comfort. The brand offers a 1-year warranty and free home delivery. It comes with a vintage look and is foam-based filled. This recliner is available in both fabric and leatherette.

Pros

Three seater sofa

Available in fabric and leatherette

Constructed using solid wood

Comes with foam filling

Cons

May feel overpriced

Padding is very minimal

10. Godrej Interio

Interior brings you an Annexe Single Seater Recliner in burgundy color. This wine red can be a great addition to your home. Made with Leatherette, it offers a glossy finish and is made of EPU enabling a smooth finish.

The recliner comes with a zero-wall mechanism. It means that the recliner eliminates the need for additional wall clearance, letting you place the chair directly against the wall, even as you recline. So, even if space is a slight constraint, you don’t have to worry. It offers three-level reclining and also has a magazine holder. It doesn’t have other feathers like rocking or rotation.

Pros

1-year warranty

EPU upholstery

Three-level reclining

Magazine pocket holder

Cons

Doesn’t have rocking or rotation

The Final Word

Recliner chairs offer numerous advantages as you can see. However, it’s important to consider individual preferences and needs when choosing the right one. But to make it easier, the above guide walks you through the 10 best recliner chairs in India. Each one is better than the other. That said, if we had to choose a winner, The Sleep Company’s recliner would be the winner. With a range of features, this recliner truly redefines comfort.

In fact, when you take a look at the pricing, the Sleep Company offers the best with a variety of features all within the budget.

When it comes to the best recliner, end of the day, you must also consider your needs and ensure that the recliner chair is able to meet them.

Cheers to incredible comfort!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

