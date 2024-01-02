Best Recliner Sofa under 35k In India 2024

Recliners are incredible pieces of furniture that fetch you immense relaxation and comfort. Whether it is taking a short nap or enjoying a movie marathon, you can do it all on a recliner since they are extremely versatile.
Recliner sofas come in several options. From rock and revolve to manual or motorised, you are spoiled for choices. But despite the luxe mechanisms a recliner offers, they don’t have to be expensive. So, if you want to own a cozy recliner of your own and have a strict budget, don’t worry. Our list of top ten recliner sofas under 35k is just what you need. Read ahead!
List Of Best Recliner Sofas Under 35k In India
The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Recliner
The Sleep Company’s Luxe Motorised Recliner comes with their patented SmartGrid technology that’s soft on your body yet feels firm on your posture. It is your perfect comfort companion that lets you relax and feel rejuvenated in no time. The plushness you feel is oh-so-incredible. It even comes with a Unique Lumbar Design to support your back.
The Luxe Motorised Recliner is easy to use with electric push buttons to help you adjust the footrest and the backrest as you please with the click of a button. The rock and revolve mechanism it offers sweetens the deal. It is available in two sophisticated colors so you can take the pick. The design and the finish is a sign of fine craftsmanship.
Key Features:
- Patented SmartGrid Technology
- Offers Unique Lumbar Design
- Rock and Revolve Feature
- 1-year warranty
- Recline in the auto mode
Pros:
- Extremely comfortable
- Easy to use
- Cozy plush SmartGrid foam
- Smooth fabric finish
- Supports the back
- Ideal for any room
Cons:
- Available in only 2 colours
Price:
- Non-revolving: ₹29,999/-
- Revolving: ₹34,999/-
Solimo Musca 2-Seater
Amazon’s brand Solimo offers a 2-seater manual recliner that’s perfect for a couple who want to snuggle and enjoy a relaxing time together. Made of high-quality fabric, it is strong. The fabric is fade-resistant as well, which enhances its durability.
This recliner sofa passed durability testing with 100 kg on each seat and backrest for 25,000 cycles. It comes in brown and can easily fit any decor.
Key Features:
- Plush comfortable seats
- Manual recline system
- 320-GSM fabric
- Free from harmful chemicals
- 3 years warranty
Pros:
- Easy to use
- Made as per European standards
Cons:
- Color may seem dull
- Quality may be a letdown for some
Price: ₹29,999/-
Furny Carson 1-Seater
Made with solid wood, Furny Carson is a contemporary recliner that can offer you comfortable seating. It comes with a breathable leatherette and a sturdy design, which can be an ideal match for any room. The upholstery feels soft and is easy to clean. The recliner is padded with high-density foam that offers plushness when you are seated. It is available in grey and black colors.
Key Features:
- Easy to clean
- High-density foam
- Made of solid wood
- Breathable leatherette fabric
Pros:
- Makes it easy to clean
- Easy to use
Cons:
- DIY assembly may feel tedious
Lenizo 1-Seater Motorised
Lenizo is an ergonomic recliner that’s perfect to sit and relax in your living room. Made from soft premium leatherette, it looks sophisticated and is easy to clean. It is a motorized recliner that comes with Sleepwell feather foam. It provides cushiony comfort as well as the support you need. Using it is also pretty straightforward and can be done with a click of a button.
Key Features:
- 32 Density Sleepwell Feather Foam
- Motorized recliner with an electric switch
- Available in three colors
Pros:
- Hardwood construction
- Easy to clean
Cons:
- The mechanism can feel very noisy
Price: ₹34,500/-
Duroflex Avalon E
Duroflex brings you a motorized recliner. With its ergonomic design, plush cushioning, and smooth reclining mechanism, it provides a great seating experience. It is available in several colors and offers several recline positions, which can be controlled by a button. It is made of high-quality Duroflex foam and offers the comfort you need. The recliner also comes with a USB port so you can plug in your devices as you relax.
Key Features:
- Available in four color options
- Made as per European Standards
- Zero-wall recliner mechanism
- Polyester material is used
- High-density Duroflex foam
Pros:
- Easy to use
- Can blend into any decor
Cons:
- It comes with a limited warranty
Price: ₹29,998/-
Ever Advanced Patio Recliner
As the name suggests, The Ever Advanced Patio recliner is perfect for a relaxing day outside. Its durable steel frame ensures long-lasting stability, while the weather-resistant fabric withstands outdoor elements. The ergonomic design and convenient cup holder make it an ideal choice for relaxing on your patio or by the pool. It even allows for a variety of recline positions.
Key Features:
- Strong and durable steel frame
- You can easily move it as it’s lightweight
- Ideal for patios, pools, and balconies
Pros:
- Padded seat and back
- Perfect for tall people as well
Cons:
- Not for your living room
- May not offer the necessary comfort as other recliners
Price: ₹29,931/-
Sleepyhead RX7
Sleepyhead’s recliner in Iceland-grey color is next on the list. Made with termite-resistant neem wood. it comes with a contemporary design and offers sturdy seating. For upholstery, they have used 270 GSM polyester fabric and it is padded with high-density foam. It is a manual recliner but comes with a rock and revolve feature.
Key Features:
- 3 Recline positions
- High-density foam
- 270 GSM polyester fabric
- Manual recliner
- Termite-resistant neem wood
- High tensile zig-zag springs
Pros:
- Contemporary recliner
- Offers medium-firmness
Cons:
- You will have to assemble it yourself
Price: ₹28,999/-
Wakefit Stargazer 2-Seater
Available in multiple colors, Wakefit brings you a 2-seater recliner that comes with a soft and premium leatherette upholstery. It is made of termite-resistant neem wood and offers three recline positions.
This recliner sofa offers a metal-to-floor mechanism and zero wall functionality. The zig-zag springs help with easy weight distribution and the foam filling provides the necessary padding. Since it is a 2-seater, it is ideal for couples who love to snuggle while watching TV or relaxing.
Key Features:
- Zero wall mechanism
- High tensile zig-zag springs
- Foam filling
- Termite-resistant neem wood frame
Pros:
- 2-seater recliner
- Easy to use
Cons:
- Sitting depth feels less
- Fabric’s quality may feel poor
Price: ₹29,591/-
Innovate Rock & Revolve
Innovate Rock & Revolve recliner made with leatherette upholstery. Available in three colors, it offers a matt finish. Innovate’s recliner gives you a vintage feel yet feels plush. It is a manual recliner and comes with a 1-year warranty. Keeping it clean is also a piece of cake. Just wipe it and you are done.
Key Features:
- Wood and metal frame
- Leatherette upholstery
- Matt finish
- 1-year warranty
- Manual recliner
- Rock and Revolve features
Pros:
- Easy-to-clean fabric
- Available in three colors
Cons:
- The quality of the leather may feel poor
Price: ₹26,864/-
Little Nap Helios 1-Seater
The Little Nap Helios is a 1-seater recliner that sports OKIN brand, German Technology heavy-duty mechanism. The upholstery used here is 100% polyester and the foam is a mix of high-quality 22 and 28 density to offer the much-needed support. It is a sturdy recliner and the motorized controls let you choose your favorite recline position from multiple options.
Key Features:
- Lumbar support and head support
- Motorized recliner
- Polyester upholstery
- High-density foam
- 1-year warranty
Pros:
- Three color options
Cons:
- The width may feel slightly narrow
Price: ₹31,000/-
Conclusion
These were our top 10 recliners under 35k in India. Each recliner on this list offers a unique blend of style and functionality, catering to diverse preferences and needs. Whether you prioritize luxurious leather upholstery, advanced ergonomic design, or budget-friendly options, these recliners provide an excellent level of relaxation. However, if one recliner has to emerge as the winner, it is the Luxe Motorised Recliner from The Sleep Company. It offers a wide range of exquisite features, such as excellent lumbar support, SmartGrid Technology, easy recline, and other luxury features, all within 35k. It is a recliner that’s redefining seating!
