Best Recliner Sofa under 35k In India 2024

January 02, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Recliners are incredible pieces of furniture that fetch you immense relaxation and comfort. Whether it is taking a short nap or enjoying a movie marathon, you can do it all on a recliner since they are extremely versatile.

Recliner sofas come in several options. From rock and revolve to manual or motorised, you are spoiled for choices. But despite the luxe mechanisms a recliner offers, they don’t have to be expensive. So, if you want to own a cozy recliner of your own and have a strict budget, don’t worry. Our list of top ten recliner sofas under 35k is just what you need. Read ahead!

List Of Best Recliner Sofas Under 35k In India

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Recliner

The Sleep Company’s Luxe Motorised Recliner comes with their patented SmartGrid technology that’s soft on your body yet feels firm on your posture. It is your perfect comfort companion that lets you relax and feel rejuvenated in no time. The plushness you feel is oh-so-incredible. It even comes with a Unique Lumbar Design to support your back.

The Luxe Motorised Recliner is easy to use with electric push buttons to help you adjust the footrest and the backrest as you please with the click of a button. The rock and revolve mechanism it offers sweetens the deal. It is available in two sophisticated colors so you can take the pick. The design and the finish is a sign of fine craftsmanship.

Key Features:

Patented SmartGrid Technology

Offers Unique Lumbar Design

Rock and Revolve Feature

1-year warranty

Recline in the auto mode

Pros:

Extremely comfortable

Easy to use

Cozy plush SmartGrid foam

Smooth fabric finish

Supports the back

Ideal for any room

Cons:

Available in only 2 colours

Price:

Non-revolving: ₹29,999/-

Revolving: ₹34,999/-

Solimo Musca 2-Seater

Amazon’s brand Solimo offers a 2-seater manual recliner that’s perfect for a couple who want to snuggle and enjoy a relaxing time together. Made of high-quality fabric, it is strong. The fabric is fade-resistant as well, which enhances its durability.

This recliner sofa passed durability testing with 100 kg on each seat and backrest for 25,000 cycles. It comes in brown and can easily fit any decor.

Key Features:

Plush comfortable seats

Manual recline system

320-GSM fabric

Free from harmful chemicals

3 years warranty

Pros:

Easy to use

Made as per European standards

Cons:

Color may seem dull

Quality may be a letdown for some

Price: ₹29,999/-

Furny Carson 1-Seater

Made with solid wood, Furny Carson is a contemporary recliner that can offer you comfortable seating. It comes with a breathable leatherette and a sturdy design, which can be an ideal match for any room. The upholstery feels soft and is easy to clean. The recliner is padded with high-density foam that offers plushness when you are seated. It is available in grey and black colors.

Key Features:

Easy to clean

High-density foam

Made of solid wood

Breathable leatherette fabric

Pros:

Makes it easy to clean

Easy to use

Cons:

DIY assembly may feel tedious

Lenizo 1-Seater Motorised

Lenizo is an ergonomic recliner that’s perfect to sit and relax in your living room. Made from soft premium leatherette, it looks sophisticated and is easy to clean. It is a motorized recliner that comes with Sleepwell feather foam. It provides cushiony comfort as well as the support you need. Using it is also pretty straightforward and can be done with a click of a button.

Key Features:

32 Density Sleepwell Feather Foam

Motorized recliner with an electric switch

Available in three colors

Pros:

Hardwood construction

Easy to clean

Cons:

The mechanism can feel very noisy

Price: ₹34,500/-

Duroflex Avalon E

Duroflex brings you a motorized recliner. With its ergonomic design, plush cushioning, and smooth reclining mechanism, it provides a great seating experience. It is available in several colors and offers several recline positions, which can be controlled by a button. It is made of high-quality Duroflex foam and offers the comfort you need. The recliner also comes with a USB port so you can plug in your devices as you relax.

Key Features:

Available in four color options

Made as per European Standards

Zero-wall recliner mechanism

Polyester material is used

High-density Duroflex foam

Pros:

Easy to use

Can blend into any decor

Cons:

It comes with a limited warranty

Price: ₹29,998/-

Ever Advanced Patio Recliner

As the name suggests, The Ever Advanced Patio recliner is perfect for a relaxing day outside. Its durable steel frame ensures long-lasting stability, while the weather-resistant fabric withstands outdoor elements. The ergonomic design and convenient cup holder make it an ideal choice for relaxing on your patio or by the pool. It even allows for a variety of recline positions.

Key Features:

Strong and durable steel frame

You can easily move it as it’s lightweight

Ideal for patios, pools, and balconies

Pros:

Padded seat and back

Perfect for tall people as well

Cons:

Not for your living room

May not offer the necessary comfort as other recliners

Price: ₹29,931/-

Sleepyhead RX7

Sleepyhead’s recliner in Iceland-grey color is next on the list. Made with termite-resistant neem wood. it comes with a contemporary design and offers sturdy seating. For upholstery, they have used 270 GSM polyester fabric and it is padded with high-density foam. It is a manual recliner but comes with a rock and revolve feature.

Key Features:

3 Recline positions

High-density foam

270 GSM polyester fabric

Manual recliner

Termite-resistant neem wood

High tensile zig-zag springs

Pros:

Contemporary recliner

Offers medium-firmness

Cons:

You will have to assemble it yourself

Price: ₹28,999/-

Wakefit Stargazer 2-Seater

Available in multiple colors, Wakefit brings you a 2-seater recliner that comes with a soft and premium leatherette upholstery. It is made of termite-resistant neem wood and offers three recline positions.

This recliner sofa offers a metal-to-floor mechanism and zero wall functionality. The zig-zag springs help with easy weight distribution and the foam filling provides the necessary padding. Since it is a 2-seater, it is ideal for couples who love to snuggle while watching TV or relaxing.

Key Features:

Zero wall mechanism

High tensile zig-zag springs

Foam filling

Termite-resistant neem wood frame

Pros:

2-seater recliner

Easy to use

Cons:

Sitting depth feels less

Fabric’s quality may feel poor

Price: ₹29,591/-

Innovate Rock & Revolve

Innovate Rock & Revolve recliner made with leatherette upholstery. Available in three colors, it offers a matt finish. Innovate’s recliner gives you a vintage feel yet feels plush. It is a manual recliner and comes with a 1-year warranty. Keeping it clean is also a piece of cake. Just wipe it and you are done.

Key Features:

Wood and metal frame

Leatherette upholstery

Matt finish

1-year warranty

Manual recliner

Rock and Revolve features

Pros:

Easy-to-clean fabric

Available in three colors

Cons:

The quality of the leather may feel poor

Price: ₹26,864/-

Little Nap Helios 1-Seater

The Little Nap Helios is a 1-seater recliner that sports OKIN brand, German Technology heavy-duty mechanism. The upholstery used here is 100% polyester and the foam is a mix of high-quality 22 and 28 density to offer the much-needed support. It is a sturdy recliner and the motorized controls let you choose your favorite recline position from multiple options.

Key Features:

Lumbar support and head support

Motorized recliner

Polyester upholstery

High-density foam

1-year warranty

Pros:

Three color options

Cons:

The width may feel slightly narrow

Price: ₹31,000/-

Conclusion

These were our top 10 recliners under 35k in India. Each recliner on this list offers a unique blend of style and functionality, catering to diverse preferences and needs. Whether you prioritize luxurious leather upholstery, advanced ergonomic design, or budget-friendly options, these recliners provide an excellent level of relaxation. However, if one recliner has to emerge as the winner, it is the Luxe Motorised Recliner from The Sleep Company. It offers a wide range of exquisite features, such as excellent lumbar support, SmartGrid Technology, easy recline, and other luxury features, all within 35k. It is a recliner that’s redefining seating!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”