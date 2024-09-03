Best Philosophy Optional Coaching in Delhi India is Plutus IAS

What makes the UPSC Civil Services Examination so very famous is the high standards it sets and the holistic evaluation it pursues. UPSC CSE contains 3 rounds for the selection process: Preliminary, Main, and Interview. For the main examination, there exist 48 optional subjects wherein Philosophy enjoys a place as one of the most popular and high-scoring subjects. It is the strategic choice of many aspirants because it is integrated with other components of the UPSC examination, like Essays, Ethics, and General Studies. Philosophy studies enhance a person’s analytical and critical thinking skills, and these will further help aspirants do well during the Personality Test and in the effectiveness of civil service duties. For the best preparation, former students recommended Plutus IAS as the Best Philosophy Optional Coaching .

Understanding Philosophy Optional Syllabus

The Philosophy Optional Syllabus for the UPSC Civil Services Examination is divided into two papers, each covering a wide range of philosophical topics.

PAPER-I

Plato and Aristotle, Rationalism(Descartes, Spinoza, and Leibniz), Empiricism(Locke, Berkeley, Hume), Immanuel Kant, Hegel, Moore, Russell, and Early Wittgenstein, Logical Positivism, Latter Wittgenstein, Phenomenology(Husserl), Existentialism(Kierkegaard, Sartre, Heidegger), Quine and Strawson, Carvaka, Jainism, Schools of Buddhism, Nyaya-Vaiesesika, Samkhya, Prakrit, Purusa, Causation, Liberation, Yoga, Citta, Cittavrtti, Klesas, Samadhi, Kaivalya, Mimamsa, Schools of Vedanta, Aurobindo.

PAPER-II

Social Political Philosophy; Social and Political Ideals, Sovereignty, Individual and State, Forms of Government, Political Ideologies, Hamnism, Secularism, Multiculturalism, Crime and Punishment, Development and Social Progress, Gender Discrimination, Caste Discrimination, and Philosophy of Religion; Notion of God: Attributes, Relation to Man and the World(India, and Western), Proofs for the Existence of God and their Critique(Indian, and Western), Problems Of Evil, Soul: Immortality, Rebirth and Liberation, Reason, Revelation, and Faith, Religious Experience, Religion Without God, Religion and Morality, Religious Pluralism and the Problem of Absolute Truth, Nature of Religious Language: Analogical and Symbolic, Cognitivist and Non-cognitive.

Advantages of Choosing Philosophy as an Optional Subject for UPSC

A lot of blatant advantages stem from the choice of Philosophy as an optional subject for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. One of these major reasons can be the inbuilt overlapping of the subject with other important segments of the examination, such as the Ethics paper, the Essay paper, and many General Studies papers. This makes it easier for the aspirant to carry forward and apply the learned knowledge of philosophy to other sections of the test, improving overall performance and coherence.

Another advantage is the manageable syllabus. The syllabus in Philosophy is relatively compact and straightforward compared with other optional subjects; it is, therefore, easy to understand and less overwhelming. This well-defined syllabus aids aspirants in mastering a defined set of concepts and theories with greater efficiency.

These subjects foster critical thinking and articulate expression, which are so much needed during an interview. Skills developed through the study of Philosophy can play an important role in improving performance on a Personality Test.

The other advantage is that it deals with static knowledge. As much as 90% of the Philosophy syllabus contains static material, which rarely changes. This permanence allows aspirants to concentrate on mastering a reasonably static set of information, reducing the continuously felt need for updates.

It is also known to be efficient. Most aspirants would be able to complete the syllabus within a time frame of 3 to 4 months, and more time can thus be devoted to other subjects or other aspects of exam preparation. It has high-scoring potential. With an emphasis on clear, logical argumentation and sharply defined concepts in philosophy, it indicates a high accuracy rate in answering questions, making it very attractive to those who seek to maximize marks.

