December 21, 2022

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T

Green Soul is one of the top 10 chair brands in India. This product ticks all your boxes with an imposing finish and style. It will elevate the feel of any home or on-site office while being multi-functional and having great specifications.

Best Ergonomic Chair - Rose Designer Chairs Modern Ergonomic Office Chair

This designer chair’s top specification is that it scores outstanding numbers in being ergonomic. It is designed so that the user experiences minimal discomfort and fatigue sitting on it while working or gaming.

Best Budget Chair - Wakefit Office Chair

With a long-term warranty and high durability, this chair scored top marks in the best in the budget category. One would not have to fret about replacing this one as the year’s pass, meaning it offers value for money to the user.

Best Gaming Chair - Dr Luxur Colossus Gaming Office Desk Chair

Slightly on the premium side in the chairs list, this is one of the best office chairs in India for those who like to kick back and relax after a long day of work by gaming! This chair offers ultra comfort to hardcore gamers.

Best Office Chairs In India

1. Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T - Check Amazon Offer

This chair is the ultimate winner in this list of best office chairs in India when it comes to conquering all the benchmarks like comfort, lumbar support, padding, customisation, advanced features, design and aesthetics.

Dimensions: 50D x 71W x 133H Cms

What do we like?

Luxury soft fabric padding compared to synthetic leather padding

Efficient rocking chair lock

Unmatched sturdiness

What do we not like?

Difficult assembly

Delayed response from the company

Overall Ratings and User Reviews

4.5 out of 5

Buyers of this product find it value for money even though it is priced on the luxury end. Most long-time users have branded this chair as the best computer chair for long hours in India.

Why is this product among the best?

This chair is everything a buyer wants when it comes to being the most comfortable, durable, premium and versatile.

2. Rose Designer Chairs Modern Ergonomic Office Chair - Check Amazon Offer

The design of this chair by Rose Designer Chairs is the most ergonomic one on this list. The chair looks and feels extremely comfortable and is a top contender for people looking to keep their bodies relaxed and far from fatigue while working.

Dimensions: 66D x 66W x 121.9H C

What do we like?

Designed to provide the same amount of comfort to tall and short people.

Convenient assembly

360° swivel and smooth reclination

Wide seat space with ventilated padding

What we do not like

The longevity of seat cushions is low

Overall Ratings and User Reviews

4.3 out of 5

Most customers consider this chair as having the most comfortable and ergonomic design. Because of its well-thought-out design, the Rose Designer Chair is one of India’s best computer chairs for long hours.

Why is this product among the best?

This product is among the best because its ergonomic design helps people maintain good posture despite long-sitting hours.

3. Wakefit Office Chair

Wakefit office chair is the best budget chair with all the necessary features. This chair has an ergonomic design almost identical to other chairs in the market that fall under an expensive range.

Dimensions: 69D x 69W x 121H Cms

What do we like?

Price of the product compared to the features is low, making the product value for money.

Comfortable and well-ventilated headrest and backrest

Well-designed seat with curved padding

What do we not like?

Low sturdiness of the chair which makes the backrest squeak and balance of the chair unequal

Overall Ratings and User Reviews

4.5 out of 5

This chair being the most value for money purchase, most buyers are pleased with the product. This chair has a high number of long-term users.

Why is this product among the best?

This product is the best in-budget chair that provides the same features as quite a few others in this list but at a lower price range and is a good buy, especially if purchasing chairs in bulk for office use.

4. Dr Luxur Colossus Gaming Office Desk Chair

For gamers and likeness, this chair deserves a shoutout. Embedded with the maximum amount of advanced features and specifications, this chair is the best for gamers who want to enhance their performance in both work-timings and after work hours.

Dimensions: 57D x 74W x 135H Cms

What do we like?

Adaptable cushions and seating that get moulded in time according to the user’s posture

Highly durable

Aesthetically appealing with many color options to choose from and sturdy

What do we not like?

Extremely high pricing

Overall Ratings and User Reviews

4.7 out of 5

This chair is the second highest rated product in this list of best office chairs in India because customers are delighted and happy with what this chair offers.

Why is this product among the best?

The Dr Luxur Chair is a favourite among gamers because it adds value to their performance by keeping their posture stable and proper.

5. INNOWIN Venture Premium Chair

This chair is well-known among its buyers for providing comfort with its ergonomic leather material, high-comfort seating, and lumbar support. The entirety of the chair is cushioned with memory foam, which enhances the performance and value-addition of this chair.

Dimensions: 52D x 64W x 125H Cms

What do we like?

Soft foaming

Sturdiness is provided by the solid metal base of the chair

Extra wide seating space to allow for elongated sitting hours

What do we not like?

The handle to adjust the seat is made of plastic, which may allow for lower durability.

Overall Ratings and User Reviews

4.4 out of 5

Users genuinely seem to enjoy the memory foam cushioning of the chair as it gets more and more comfortable throughout use.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best as it outperforms the majority regarding the durability, longevity, and comfort provided in the price range of below 10000.

6. BAYBEE Drogo Multi-Purpose Chair

A premium segment product, this chair by BAYBEE is the ultimate multiple-features-in-one for hard workers and gamers. Its features include a USB cable power supply massager, retractable footrest, lumbar pillow, and many others!

Dimensions: 60D x 50W x 140H Cms

What do we like?

Highly versatile product is suitable for both gamers and workers.

Advanced features like USB cable power supply massager

Customisable and adjustable

What do we not like?

The product is fairly difficult to assemble

The synthetic leather is less comfortable than cloth and foam cushioning

Overall Ratings and User Reviews

4.5 out of 5

This chair has impressed users with its advanced features like the massager and the reclination. Some find it difficult to assemble without a proper source to refer.

Why is this product among the best?

This product made it to the list of best chairs because of its high user satisfaction rate and unique features.

7. Featherlite Amaze Project Arm Chair

For those looking to maintain the classic office look in their home office, this chair with a straightforward look filled with features is the best buy. It brings the right amount of sophistication and specifications such as thorough ventilation through the backrest mesh to maintain coolness.

Dimensions: 60D x 50W x 140H Cms

What do we like?

The effortless reclining of the product is good

A defined structure helps keep the posture in check

No hustling with manual adjustment because of pre-existing optimal resistance.

What do we not like?

The lumbar support in the lower back part of the chair is not optimised for people who are short-sighted.

Overall Ratings and User Reviews

4.3 out of 5

The buyers enjoy the advantages of the product, like how the chair helps maintain their posture and avoid them slouching, which keeps them active in the workplace.

Why is this product among the best?

Contrary to the name, this chair is among the most heavy duty and durable products in the market.

8. Green Soul Jupiter Superb Office Chair

This chair by Green Soul is among the most customisable products in this list. The entire design of the chair is ergonomic including the armrests, adjustable lumbar support and a uniquely adjustable head rest.

Dimensions: 60D x 50W x 140H Cms

What do we like?

The chair’s headrest is detachable and can be adjusted to multiple levels as well, making the chair very adaptable.

The backrest of the chair is made of premium quality durable mesh

Multi-tilt lock mechanism is smooth.

What do we not like?

The product is not as heavy duty and durable.

Overall Ratings and User Reviews

4.4 out of 5

Buyers benefit from the ergonomic design of the chair, which makes it easy for them to sit comfortably in one place without getting fatigued.

Why is this product among the best?

This product is among the most customisable ones in the market in this price range and is mindfully designed, keeping the comfort of various types of bodies in mind.

9. INNOWIN Jazz High-Back Mesh Ergonomic Chair

This chair by INNOWIN comes with a breathable air mesh back support and various adjustability functions. The backrest of this shape is designed to match the curve of a human body’s back which helps the user maintain proper posture.

Dimensions: 51D x 64W x 128H Cms

What do we like?

The sturdiness of the chair is impressive.

Comfortable seat

Smooth swivel and tyres

What do we not like?

The wheels and backrest begin to produce a squeaking noise after prolonged use.

Overall Ratings and User Reviews

4.3 out of 5

The basic features of the chair serve their purpose without any issues for long periods; however the opinions on added features like the customised lumbar support is subjective.

Why is this product among the best?

With a high customer satisfaction rate and longevity provided by the heavy-duty frame and design of the chair, this chair is a value for money purchase according to most buyers.

10. Casa Copenhagen EC Extreme

This chair by Casa Copenhagen is the highest rated chair among all the products listed in this guide. With the 5.0 rating in comfort levels, this chair one of the best office chairs in India for back pain and perfect for those who spend long hours sitting at a single stretch.

Dimensions: Not mentioned

What do we like?

Strong, durable and long-life

Best headrest compared to most other chairs

Breathable padding

What do we not like?

Chair arms are too far apart

Overall Ratings and User Reviews

4.9 out of 5

This product has the least number of dissatisfied customers and a high success ratio in every aspect a buyer wants.

Why is this product among the best?

This chair has the highest customer satisfaction rate for every promised feature. It adds value to a customer’s working or gaming journey.

How Do We Pick the Best Office Chair In India

1. Padding and lumbar support

Padding and lumbar support is a primary factor determining how ergonomic the chair is. A great padding and lumbar support offers comfort to the buyer and maintains their posture by avoiding slouch and back pain.

2. Product quality and durability

A poor quality product that is not durable cannot offer a buyer value for money since it brings added expenditure with it like repair and exchange costs.

3. Overall customer experience

Overall customer experience is determined by how well a customer’s experience went, from delivery to assembly and usage. A good customer experience guarantees that a product is with buying.

Things To Consider While Picking A Good Office Chair

Lumbar support & Backrest- Lumbar support & Backrest in a chair determine how well a chair supports your back in different sitting positions and whether your posture while sitting on it is compromised. A good lumbar support in a chair is crucial to avoid back pain. Adjustment capabilities- A good chair should be adaptable to different body shapes to ensure maximum support and avoid postural deformities. Seat width and depth- A seat too soft causes slouching while a firm one causes pain in thighs and hip bone. Similarly, a seat depth lesser or more than necessary also causes discomfort. Seat material- The material of the seat should be breathable and well-ventilated to maintain a cool feeling as the opposite can cause discomfort because of heat buildup during long sitting hours. Armrests and Swivel- A good chair has a 2D-4D armrest to rest your hands comfortably and avoid any sort of slouch and keep the shoulders relaxed. Likewise, a smooth swivel ensures ease of use.

Different Types Of Office Chairs Available In The Market

There are many types of chairs available in the market for a buyer, but for office use people prefer

High back ergonomic chairs- These chairs are usually kept in big office spaces as well as home-offices to maintain the proactiveness of the employees. Guest chairs- These chairs are usually kept in reception and waiting areas of offices and are not designed for long sitting periods. Executive chairs- These chairs are the most versatile one and are used in on-site offices, home offices while the advanced versions of these chairs are used by gamers.

Tips On How To Take Care Of An Office Chair To Increase Its Life

To avoid your chair from looking dull over the years, one can clean it with a cloth from time to time so dust does not collect on it. If your chair has a metal body, try to keep it far from moist conditions, so it has a prolonged life. In case the chair has a weak attachment of the backrest and the seat, try not to bend the chair more than its reclination capability.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which chair is best for working at home?

An ergonomic chair with a proper backrest, lumbar support, padding and customisation is the basic requirement when choosing a chair that is the best for working at home.

2. Which chair is best for long hours?

The right way to choose the best computer chair for long hours in India is by checking how good the lumbar support, backrest, armrest and handrest is as these are the factors that determine the proper posture while sitting.

3. What type of office chair is best for your back?

A chair with premium quality backrest and lumbar support is necessary when needing one of the best office chairs in India for back pain.

Conclusion

We hope that this guide helps you make the best and the most informed decision to get a product that’s value for money and durable. Please read all the products’ information properly before making a purchase. Happy Shopping!

