Anyone who has been diagnosed with an attention deficit disorder may testify to varying degrees of decreased attention. It may be quite challenging to go through a typical workday feeling good about yourself for being productive. While this is not always the case, the good news is that it does not have to be.

You may have heard of Adderall, the most often given medicine for attention deficit disorder. This prescription is designed to aid in focus while also increasing energy levels. You may have been given this in the past but are now looking for a more natural and safer alternative.

Are you wondering whether there are any natural Adderall alternatives available? The good news is that they do exist! Here, we’ll review the Best Natural Adderall alternatives that we’ve discovered that may provide you with that much-needed boost in energy and mental capacity with substantially less adverse side effects.

Best Adderall Alternatives - 100% Natural - in 2022

1) Noocube - The Best Adderall Alternative Overall

NooCube is the Best Natural Adderall substitute. It includes a number of organic substances that enhance cognitive function, particularly memory and recall.

Unlike caffeine-containing smart medicines, NooCube does not create jitters or restlessness. Rather than caffeine, NooCube depends on natural, non-GMO ingredients to help you stay productive throughout the day. If you purchase NooCube and it does not live up to your expectations, the product’s 60-day money-back guarantee ensures that you will get a return.

How It Works:

The company recommends taking two NooCube capsules in the morning for optimal effects. You should begin to experience the supplement’s brain-boosting benefits within 30 to 45 minutes after taking it.

According to the average customer review, the benefits of NooCube may last up to eight to ten hours, making it great for maintaining focus throughout the day.

NooCube improves cognitive function and memory by delivering the nutrition and fuel your brain needs to operate efficiently. Apart from enhancing cognitive function, NooCube may also help lower the chance of developing illnesses such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. This is because a number of the components in NooCube have neuroprotective effects, which may help safeguard brain function as you age.

Formula Overview:

NooCube’s composition is composed of seven very effective nootropics that serve as great Adderall substitutes.

Among these nootropics are the following:

Alpha glycerylphosphorylcholine (Alpha GPC): Alpha GPC has been shown to boost the brain’s acetylcholine levels. Acetylcholine enhances brain cell communication, which is necessary for memory, learning, recall, and focus.

Huperzine-A: This may result in an acetylcholine excess by keeping your brain from depleting its supply of the neurotransmitter. Increased acetylcholine levels may improve cognitive function and decrease the risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease or comparable disorders.

Cat’s Claw: Cat’s claw is a herb native to South America. It includes antioxidants that benefit the brain’s health and function.

Bacopa Monnieri: This Indian herbal treatment has been shown to protect against cognitive decline by healing damaged brain cells and promoting the creation of new ones.

Oat Straw: Several research suggest that oat straw extract may help improve cognitive performance in elderly persons. It may also be used by younger persons to enhance their memory, attention, and focus.

L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine: These amino acids have been shown to reduce stress and improve mood, putting you in a better frame of mind to finish activities.

2) Mind Lab Pro

Mind Lab Pro is devoid of allergens such as gluten and caffeine. This recipe is ideal for vegetarians and anyone with a variety of dietary limitations.

Mind Lab Pro is one of the best Adderall substitutes we tested. The nootropic pill includes natural components of superior quality that have been clinically shown to improve brain health and cognitive performance.

It may be used by students, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and athletes to enhance their mental concentration and cognitive efficiency. Ageing individuals may also use Mind Lab Pro to stave against cognitive decline and promote optimum brain health.

The Advantages of Using It

Mind Lab Pro is a great substitute for Adderall that does not need a prescription. According to the Mind Lab Pro website, the supplement includes cognitive health enhancing ingredients that may help with the following:

Increase concentration

Boost cognitive performance and memory retention

Increase mental acuity

Assure the long-term health and function of the brain

These effects may be obtained with as little as two Mind Lab Pro capsules each day.

How It Works

Unlike low-cost, unreliable smart medicines, Mind Lab Pro is free of harmful stimulants and chemicals. Rather than that, it makes use of 11 very effective nootropics that may help boost these six areas of brain performance.

Increased brain chemical flow will aid in memory recall and information processing speed. Additionally, it will boost your mood, focus, and motivation.

Increased brain energy levels help minimise mental tiredness and fog. This manner, you can maintain a higher level of productivity for extended periods of time.

Brain Regeneration: As we age, our brain health deteriorates. Mind Lab Pro combats this by safeguarding your current brain cells and assisting in their growth.

Increased cerebral blood flow guarantees that your brain receives the necessary oxygen and nutrients to be healthy and active.

Brain Protection: Mind Lab Pro neutralises free radicals that wreak havoc on the brain’s wellness.

Brain Waves: This brand stimulates your Alpha brainwaves, resulting in an improvement in alertness, productivity, and creativity.

3) Performance Lab Mind

Performance Lab Mindwon a position on our list of greatest natural alternatives to Adderall due to its five-star customer ratings and science-backed recipe. According to the average customer review, the nootropic pill increases energy and attention, making it an effective remedy for mental exhaustion.

Even better, Performance Lab nootropics include all of the necessary vitamins, minerals, and amino acids for optimum brain function. Performance Lab Mind is suitable for vegans since it includes no soy, egg, shellfish, dairy, or nuts. Additionally, the product is non-GMO and caffeine-free.

How It Works

Even though Performance Lab Mind does not include caffeine or other stimulants, it may be an excellent Adderall replacement for enhancing attention. Rather than enhancing your concentration with stimulants, Performance Lab nootropics boost your mood, attention, and energy levels by increasing blood flow to the brain.

Increased blood flow to the brain ensures that it gets the glucose, oxygen, and nutrients necessary for optimum functioning.

Additionally, Performance Lab nootropics have been shown to improve cognitive health by lowering burnout and brain cell degeneration.

It’s worth noting that Performance Lab nootropics perform best on an empty stomach. You simply need one to two tablets every day to increase your brain’s health and attention.

Overview of the Formula The elements in Performance Lab Mind that distinguish it distinct from other smart medications are as follows:

Citicoline: A natural nootropic that promotes brain cell regeneration and cognitive performance, citicoline also increases acetylcholine levels, which enhances attention, learning capacity, and memory.

Sharp-PS Green: This may help safeguard the long-term health of your brain by aiding neuronal healing. Additionally, it boosts mood by controlling the synthesis of serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine.

Ajipure L-Tyrosine: L-Tyrosine is an amino acid that has been shown to help prevent cognitive impairment associated with ageing or stress. Additionally, it may aid with brain processing and multitasking.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract: Maritime pine bark extract includes antioxidants that help neutralise free radicals that might cause brain cell damage. Additionally, it may promote cerebral blood flow, which provides your brain with the nutrition and oxygen it needs for maximum function.

What is Adderall?

Adderall is a drug that is primarily used to treat ADHD. It is composed of synthetic components. It is the medication’s official brand name; however generic equivalents are available. It is often the initial option of medical practitioners for treating ADHD, with alternative approaches being used only if the medicine does not work or if the user develops a habit.

Adderall is classified as an amphetamine because it stimulates the central nervous system, causing the brain’s chemistry to alter. In theory, it would assist in regulating the chemicals that contribute to the user’s loss of attention span or hyperactivity.

However, like with any other medicine used to treat a mental disease, it is essentially a matter of trial and error. Adderall is not for everyone, and some users need an alternative.

Consumers report a variety of side effects from OTC Adderall, or “over the counter” Adderall ranging from excessive alertness when they need to sleep to difficulties concentrating on work after the prescription wears off.

These two side effects contribute to the medication’s relatively high rate of misuse. Everyone wants to increase their concentration with as much attention as possible, which will assist them in prioritising job assignments or checking in on social media. Additionally, everyone desires additional hours in the day without feeling weary, which is one of the reasons some individuals tolerate sleep deprivation.

Only a few hours of total attention are enticing, and it is easy to develop a tolerance to Adderall over time, prompting customers to continue adding additional tablets to their regimen. Adults who join employment beyond the age of 18 are finding it more difficult to do even better. Furthermore, statistics indicate that individuals under the age of 25 are at the greatest risk of misusing the medicine.

Another reason Adderall gets so addictive is due to its influence on dopamine.

Dopamine contributes to an individual’s natural sense of well-being by simulating the brain activation experienced during orgasm. Who wouldn’t want to have that response continually running through their mind? Nonetheless, Adderall is not exempt from adequate care. Over the counter Adderall alternative or the closest thing to Adderall over the counter will help you get the same effects as Adderall but without the side effects.

Nootropics are considered legal Adderall alternatives.

Can Nootropics Assist Individuals Suffering from Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)?

ADHD is similar to having several ideas in your brain and being unable to concentrate on any of them. Inability to concentrate may result in disorganisation and a struggle with anxiety, distraction, and overstimulation. These difficulties make planning, multitasking, and even completing basic activities challenging for those with significant ADHD.

The frustration caused by an inability to concentrate might result in tension and severe mood changes. If this describes you, your doctor may have given Adderall or another stimulant to assist you in coping with ADHD. Adderall, on the other hand, does not work for everyone. Even if the medication is effective for you, it may bring side effects that are worse than ADHD.

Fortunately, there is a safer alternative to Adderall for ADHD — organic nootropics that increase cognitive function. Supplementing with these nootropics may aid in the regulation of ADHD symptoms, allowing you to perform better at school, work, and in other areas of your life.

Before we discuss how nootropics may assist with ADHD, it’s necessary to understand how the disorder operates.

What is ADHD?

ADHD is an inherited brain condition. It is a factor in inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsive behaviour. Although the exact cause of ADHD is unknown, several experts feel that abnormal catecholamine levels may be to blame.

Catecholamines are neurotransmitters that regulate thinking. Among the most often used catecholamines are:

Norepinephrine: This hormone has an effect on your sleep cycle and capacity to concentrate.

Dopamine: It is a neurotransmitter that promotes motivation. This is accomplished by rewarding you with pleasant sensations upon completion of a job or goal.

Epinephrine: It maintains mental sharpness, allowing you to think and respond rapidly even when pressured.

If your brain does not have enough of these catecholamines, it might result in the symptoms linked with ADHD.

How Can Nootropics Assist with ADHD?

If low catecholamine levels are the cause of ADHD, boosting catecholamine production should alleviate ADHD symptoms. While prescription medications may assist with this, they are not recommended for long-term usage. Because ADHD is a chronic disorder, you need a less invasive method of therapy.

Nootropics such as Mind Lab Pro and NooCube include substances that may help the body produce more catecholamine naturally. Maintaining a healthy balance of catecholamine production may help you enhance your attention, motivation, mood, and impulse control, among other things.

Apart from alleviating ADHD symptoms, nootropics include other brain-boosting ingredients that may help you enhance your cognitive performance and overall brain health.

The Advantages of Taking Adderall Alternatives

The brain communicates through chemical processes and neuronal connections. By using brain vitamins, you can enhance this process and get the advantages listed below.

Improved Memory

Memory loss is no laughing matter, much more so if you are a student, employee, or company owner. Forgetfulness may be caused by worry, stress, disorientation, or sadness in a healthy individual.

A senior citizen’s memory may be impaired due to a vitamin B12 shortage or a lack of other nutrients and hormones that preserve brain cells. Memory loss may also be caused by poor blood circulation to the brain and degenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s.

Utilising brain strengthening vitamins will provide the nutrients necessary for a sharp intellect and a long-lasting memory. Apart from enhancing memory, nootropic pills may help prevent the development of brain illnesses.

Clarity of Mind

Mental fog impairs your ability to think clearly and impedes your productivity. Your brain fog might be caused by a vitamin shortage, insufficient sleep, stress, depression, or any number of other factors. Consuming meals high in B vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids may assist in clearing brain fog. If you’re having difficulty locating the appropriate meals, you can always complement your diet with brain supplements.

Concentration and Productivity

Are you having difficulty concentrating? Brain vitamins might help you regain your productivity. Several of the greatest brain supplements include citicoline, a substance that has been shown to help memory, cognitive function, and attention.

Mood

Ginkgo biloba, pine bark extract, and omega-3 fatty acids are all effective mood enhancers. By taking supplements containing these nootropics, you can ward against sadness and boost your drive and attention.

Defend Against Cognitive Impairment

By stimulating neurogenesis, nootropics help to avoid mental deterioration. Neurogenesis is the process through which new neurons are formed in the brain. It protects against neurodegenerative diseases by regenerating or replacing damaged or aging brain tissue.

Who Are the Best Candidates for Brain Supplements?

Nootropics may be used by anybody to enhance cognitive function, including:

Students: Studying is a daily occurrence for the ordinary student, and all that cramming and analytical thinking may quickly result in mental exhaustion. Students may prevent such difficulties by supplementing their brains with the nutrients necessary for maximum functioning. Additionally, nootropics may aid in studying by increasing attention, the ability of the brain to retain knowledge, and recollection. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, and other professionals are continuously resolving problems, which puts a great deal of pressure on the brain. These professions may benefit from nootropics to alleviate mental stress, stimulate creativity, and increase productivity.

Individuals over the age of 50 may utilise nootropics to enhance memory and mood. Seniors will benefit more from nootropics if the supplement includes vitamin D and other nutrients necessary for a high quality of life.

Athletes: The most successful athletes are strategic thinkers, fierce competitors, and highly driven individuals. Brain supplements may help you perform better in sports by enhancing your mood and attention, allowing you to keep your sights on the goal. Athletes may reach peak mental and physical health by stacking nootropics with other health-promoting nutrients, such as vitamin C.

Consult your doctor before using brain supplements if you have a pre-existing health problem or are on medication(s). Your doctor will advise you on the safety and usefulness of nootropics for your specific health objectives.

How Do Adderall Alternatives Work?

Nootropics, sometimes referred to as smart medications, are any chemical that may be used to enhance mental function. Synthetic medicines such as Adderall and Ritalin are nootropics, however they are not available without a prescription due to possible negative effects including addiction.

Caffeine (coffee) is a natural nootropic that may help you concentrate, increase your energy, and enhance your brain clarity. Caffeine, on the other hand, may have adverse effects such as restlessness, anxiety, and headaches. Additionally, users may experience a sluggish state after the caffeine exits their system.

By supplementing your concentration and attention with a natural supplement, you may be able to achieve greater outcomes with fewer adverse effects. For instance, the natural nootropic pills on our list of the best Adderall alternatives are a safer choice for enhancing attention and other areas of cognitive performance.

The Advantages of Natural Adderall Alternatives

Natural brain supplements may take longer to work than manufactured nootropics. That is because organic nootropics promote brain health by giving the nutrients your body needs for peak mental and physical performance.

Please keep in mind that the precise effects of natural alternatives to Adderall may vary depending on the contents included in the supplements you purchase. Natural Adderall alternatives often comprise nootropics that claim to improve brain function and wellness by improving cerebral blood flow.

Increased blood flow to the brain may provide the organ with the nourishment and oxygen it needs to function efficiently. As such, if you include natural nootropics in your regular diet, you should notice the following benefits:

Increased Brain Energy:

Maintaining a healthy brain energy level can help you avoid mental fog and exhaustion.

Brain Chemicals That Are Balanced:

Brain chemicals are necessary for communication between brain neurons. Accelerated neuron connection results in increased thinking and information processing speed.

Increased Brain Waves:

Increasing your brain waves, particularly Alpha brain waves, may help you concentrate and be more creative while being comfortable.

Effective Neuroprotection:

As we age, our brain cells deteriorate, resulting in decreased mental ability. Certain nootropics include antioxidants that help remove pollutants that may damage brain cells. Additionally, several nootropics help in brain cell regeneration.

Is it Legal to Use Natural Adderall Alternatives?

Natural nootropic supplements are not regulated as pharmaceuticals by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As such, residents of the United States may purchase natural Adderall substitutes over the counter or online. All of the items in our list of the best Adderall substitutes are made with natural components that are legal in the United States.

However, if you are already using any prescription medicine, you should visit a physician before attempting to use a herbal alternative for ADHD. The medical practitioner will determine if it is safe for you to use the supplement in conjunction with your existing medicine.

The Advantages of Using Brain Supplements Instead of Adderall

You may anticipate any or all of the following advantages if you switch from prescription medication to nootropics for your ADHD.

Minimal Adverse Reactions

Prescription medications are infamous for generating a variety of adverse effects, particularly when used over an extended length of time. We rely on these medications due to a scarcity of alternatives. Fortunately, there are natural ADHD treatment alternatives to Adderall.

As long as you adhere to the dosage recommendations on the label of an organic nootropic, you should encounter no serious side effects. However, before taking a nootropic, ensure that you are not sensitive to any of the components.

Without a Prescription

Because Adderall is a Schedule II restricted drug, it must be purchased with a prescription. Additionally, since Adderall is abused, obtaining a prescription for the medicine may be time consuming. This inconvenience may be avoided by purchasing over-the-counter nootropic formulas.

Organic nootropics are accessible over the counter and online, and so do not need a prescription from a physician. This implies that obtaining ADHD therapy will require less time and effort.

Enhance Physical and Mental Well-Being

In contrast to Adderall, high-quality nootropics have benefits beyond ADHD management. The greatest nootropics include a combination of powerful chemicals that may also benefit other facets of your physical and mental health. For instance, long-term Adderall usage may be detrimental to the brain, but Mind Lab Pro or NooCube can promote brain cell regeneration and development.

Cost

Prescription medications are costly, and the expense becomes much more difficult to bear if the prescription is required for an extended period of time. A month’s supply of Adderall costs around $230 – far more than the cost of our top three natural Adderall alternatives. However, keep in mind that your health insurance plan may not cover the cost of ADHD nootropics.

How to Choose the Best Adderall Alternative

There are several products on the market that claim to be excellent substitutes for Adderall. Distinguishing authentic items from subpar ones might be challenging. If you’re looking for the greatest natural alternative to Adderall, keep the following things in mind:

Customer Evaluations

Customer reviews may provide valuable information into a product’s quality.

If the majority of user reviews are favourable, the product is likely to be as excellent as advertised, and you will most likely have a great experience using it.

However, while reading customer evaluations, avoid focusing only on positive feedback. Examine the negative reviews to determine if the product’s flaws are deal-breakers or bearable.

Finally, do not rely only on product reviews found on the manufacturer’s website. The majority of businesses display just the most positive evaluations. Construct a holistic image by doing research on independent review sites such as Google, the Better Business Bureau, and Trustpilot.

Money-Back Guarantee

If an Adderall substitute falls short of your expectations, you should be able to get a refund. As a result, only purchase nootropics with a money-back guarantee.

NooCube offers a 60-day money-back guarantee because the company is so confident in the product’s quality that they don’t anticipate you to request a return. If you do want a refund, the process will be straightforward.

Discreet Labelling

Nootropics with unambiguous labelling are more secure to use. This is because such items are free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), preservatives, artificial colouring, and allergies that may cause severe reactions. Mind Lab Pro goes above and above in terms of product quality by making it gluten-free and vegan-friendly, making it accessible to everyone.

Dosage Calculator

When each pill includes high-quality components in appropriate quantities, best adderall alternatives provide quicker outcomes. Apart from selecting a supplement with ideal quantities, go for an easy-to-use supplement.

If the guidelines for using a supplement are simple to follow and the tablets are easy to swallow, you are less likely to miss doses. For maximum brain function throughout the day, the most convenient nootropics advocate taking a single daily dosage.

Ingredients derived from nature

Supplements made entirely of natural components are the safest to take. This is because, in comparison to synthetic substances, natural compounds have a lower risk of causing negative effects.

Additionally, you should read the ingredient list to ensure that the tablet does not include any ingredients that might cause allergies or exacerbate an existing medical condition. For instance, nootropics containing stimulants like coffee may be dangerous for those who have high blood pressure or cardiac issues.

This is because caffeine may induce a rise in blood pressure and palpitations. Fortunately, none of the best Adderall substitutes we chose include caffeine. If you are unfamiliar with any substance in a nootropic, consult your physician before taking the supplement.

Price

Cheap nootropics are often inexpensive due to their low-quality ingredients and dosages.

Utilising such a product may not provide the desired benefits and may possibly have negative side effects. If you want the highest-quality nootropic for treating ADHD, you should choose something affordable without compromising quality.

While our top three Adderall alternatives are not inexpensive, they do offer significant package discounts. For example, if you purchase a three-month supply of Mind Lab Pro, you will get a discount, one free box, and free delivery.

Reputation of the Brand

Purchase nootropics from a reputable company that is known for adhering to industry best practices and offering high-quality goods. Because these companies value their reputation, they will go above and beyond to guarantee their consumers are satisfied.

Effect

You don’t want a product that provides a brief sugar high and then leaves you drained and uninspired less than an hour later. You need a solution that will keep you alert and focused for the most of the day. Additionally, the product should leave you feeling invigorated without giving you the jitters or anxiousness.

Our top three Adderall alternatives are stimulant-free.

As a result, they may boost your attention and mental clarity without the negative side effects associated with high caffeine dosages. Additionally, the benefits of these supplements might continue for many hours, particularly if taken on an empty stomach.

Conclusion - Why Best Adderall Alternatives are the Best Choice?

Adderall is a controlled substance, and as such, it has the dangers and side effects associated with almost every prescription medicine.

None of those are present in nootropic pills (Adderall Alternatives). Therefore, it is okay to experiment with the most effective Adderall and gradually increase the amount until it works ideally for you. Improved brain health, improved memory, quicker learning, anti-aging qualities, calmer emotions, and greater concentration are all possible with brain supplements.

