Best Memory Foam Mattress in India (January 2024)

December 29, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Toss, turn, repeat. Does that sound familiar? Most Indians struggle to get enough high-quality sleep. According to a survey by several medical journals, 55% of Indians get less than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night. One of the best ways to improve your sleep is to invest in a comfortable, supportive mattress, like a memory foam mattress.

Memory foam mattresses contour to your body, relieving pressure points and aligning your spine to reduce tossing and turning. It promotes faster and more refreshing sleep. Brands such as Sunday Mattress use innovative memory foam technologies to create mattresses that provide comfort and support for deep, restorative sleep.

In this article, we have shared our recommendations for the best memory foam mattresses based on our testing with pros, cons, expert tips and actual pictures.

We also suggest models that reduce typical heat issues with memory foam mattresses. Hence, we recommend mattresses that use a combination of Latex and memory foam if you have issues with the mattress heating up. Another alternative is the memory foam gel mattress, but the performance is not as good as Latex + memory foam.

Our Top Picks for the Best Memory Foam Mattress

We tested many memory foam mattresses in our in-house lab and picked the six best options for this article. We covered different mattress brands and mattresses made of varied materials and at various price points.

Best Overall - Sunday Ortho Memory Foam Mattress

It is a versatile mattress that perfectly balances comfort and support, making it our winner. It cradles your curves while maintaining spinal alignment, suitable for all sleeping positions.

Best for Back Pain - Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress (Hybrid)

For back pain sufferers seeking premium comfort, this hybrid mattress shines. The natural latex layer adds luxurious bounce and pressure relief, while the base provides essential support.

Best Affordability - Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

This affordable mattress delivers value with its solid construction, offering medium-soft comfort and pressure relief for budget-conscious sleepers.

Best Comfort - SleepyCat Ultima Mattress

A plush memory foam mattress that provides superior breathability and pressure relief, ensuring a comfortable sleep for side sleepers. This comes with Memory foam gel foam.

Best Value - Springtek Dreamer Orthopaedic Memory Foam Dual Comfort

A double-sided mattress that caters to both soft and medium-firm preferences, making it perfect for couples or sleepers who change their minds.

Best for Kids & Youngsters - Flo Ergo Mattress

A kid-friendly, affordable mattress featuring a softer side ideal for growing bodies and a firmer side for optimal spinal support as they grow.

Best Memory Foam Mattresses - A Detailed Review

Sunday Ortho Memory Foam Mattress

The Sunday Ortho Memory Foam Mattress is our top pick for the best memory foam mattress due to its comfort, orthopaedic support, premium construction, and affordability. Additionally, it excels in pressure relief and edge support during our in-lab testing. Our testing team experienced relief while using this mattress, and we recommend it for side and back sleepers weighing up to 130 kg.

Mattress Specifications

Material - Memory foam + High resiliency (HR) foam

Cover - 100% organic cotton top cover

Thickness options - 6” or 8”

Compression - Non-compressed

Firmness - 7 out of 10

Warranty - 10 years

Trial - 100-night risk-free trial

Sizes - Diwan, Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King, Custom

Price - ₹13,999 for a 6” Queen memory foam mattress (60”x78”)

What We Liked

Excellent orthopaedic support, improved spine alignment, and pressure relief.

Firm firmness - suitable for all sleepers with back, chronic, neck, or joint pain.

Excellent motion isolation and no heat-trapping in humid conditions.

No signs of sagging in our pressure test.

Non-compressed, hence lasting longer.

100-night risk-free trial and 10-year warranty (the best by any Indian mattress brand).

Recommended for - Those who sleep on their back, side, stomach, or senior citizens.

What Can Be Improved

Option to buy this mattress only on the Sunday website; however, they offer excellent customer support.

High-density memory foam makes it heavy and difficult to move.

Not recommended for - Those who relocate too often or want to purchase a mattress in-store.

Expert Rating

Comfort - 9/10

Support - 9/10

Pressure Relief - 9/10

Motion Isolation - 8/10

Pricing - 10/10

Comment From Our Expert

Our Head of Product Testing says, “I like the Sunday Ortho Memory foam mattress for orthopaedic support and spine alignment without compromising comfort. I have chronic back pain, and this mattress’s medium-firm feel made a huge difference in my sleep quality. Considering the features and benefits, it’s reasonably priced.”

Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress (Hybrid Mattress)

The Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress is our top pick for back pain sufferers looking for an orthopaedic memory foam mattress. During our in-lab testing, the medium firm firmness provided exceptional spinal alignment and pressure relief for back sleepers up to 150 kg. Our team experienced noticeable pain relief in the shoulders and hips thanks to the contouring memory foam and buoyant latex layers.

This uses Latax foam on the top which ensure that heat retention is not an issue (which is the biggest complaint with memory foam mattresses), and the performance is far better than the Memory foam Gel mattresses.

Mattress Specifications

Material - Natural Latex foam (75D) + Memory foam + High resiliency (HR) foam

Cover - 100% organic cotton top cover

Thickness options - 8”

Compression - Non-compressed

Firmness - 6 out of 10

Warranty - 10 years

Trial - 100-night risk-free trial

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King, Custom

Price - ₹22,999 for an 8” Queen memory foam mattress (60”x78”)

What We Liked

The 5-zone design ensures balanced orthopaedic support and contouring with limited sinkage.

Medium-firm firmness - ideal for back, side, and stomach sleepers up to 150 kg.

Even cushioning, no sagging, and excellent edge support.

Absorbs motion and noise well; ideal for couples with children.

No off-gassing odour, thanks to the all-natural foam construction.

Recommended for - Anyone wanting to buy a memory foam mattress online with a perfect balance of comfort and support.

What Can Be Improved

Price is justified based on the quality and features, but some may find it expensive.

Can only be purchased from the Sunday website.

Not recommended for - Anyone seeking an entry-level or budget-friendly memory foam mattress.

Expert Rating

Comfort - 10/10

Support - 9/10

Pressure Relief - 9/10

Motion Isolation - 9/10

Pricing - 9/10

Comment From Our Expert

Our Head of Product Testing said, “I tested this mattress for nearly three weeks. It felt comfortable, breathable, and resilient. It also reduces the transfer of motion, which is particularly important for couples or families with children. The only downside of this mattress is that it’s heavy and bulky to move or rotate.”

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

While the Wakefit memory foam mattress is versatile due to its medium firmness, our mattress testing experts recommend it for budget-conscious back and side sleepers who weigh under 100 kg due to its average pressure relief and spinal alignment. However, stomach sleepers and heavier individuals may find the medium firmness too soft.

Mattress Specifications

Material - Memory foam + Responsive foam + High resiliency (HR) foam

Cover - GSM spun fabric top cover

Thickness options - 5”, 6”, 8”, 10”

Compression - Compressed

Firmness - 5 out of 10

Warranty - 10 years

Trial - 100-night trial

Sizes - Single, Diwan, Queen, King, Custom

Price - ₹14,090 for an 8” King-size memory foam mattress (72” x 70”)

What We Liked

Medium-soft firmness - ideal for side and back sleepers up to 100 kg.

Plush with a limited sink, ensuring adequate support and pressure relief.

Affordable pricing.

7 pressure zone layers closely contour to the body for a comfortable sleep.

Effectively isolates motion transfer.

Recommended for - Those looking for a budget-friendly memory foam mattress with a soft and comfortable feel.

What Can Be Improved

The initial off-gassing odour is strong.

Compressed, hence the durability is affected, and it takes a very long time to regain its original shape.

Traps heat, which feels uncomfortable for hot sleepers.

Not recommended for - Anyone wanting a firm mattress or living in a hot and humid region.

Expert Rating

Comfort - 8/10

Support - 7/10

Pressure Relief - 7/10

Motion Isolation - 8/10

Pricing - 9/10

Comment From Our Expert

Our Product Testing Expert says, “The Wakefit mattress is a great buy for those who want a comfortable memory foam mattress without breaking the bank. I find it soft, but the 7-zone design feels comfortable for the back and neck. However, the edges still lack proper support.”

SleepyCat Ultima Mattress

The SleepyCat Ultima is a good pick for sleepers who value plush comfort. It has a medium-soft feel, which delivers gentle contouring and pressure relief while maintaining proper spinal alignment. Our lightweight testers (below 80 kg) particularly enjoyed the sink-in sensation offered by this soft memory foam mattress.

Mattress Specifications

Material - AirGen™ memory foam + High-density foam + Super high-density foam

Cover - CoolTEC™️ fabric Ezie zipper cover

Thickness options - 8” or 10”

Compression - Compressed

Firmness - 5 out of 10

Warranty - 10 years

Trial - 100-night trial

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, King, Custom

Price - ₹22,099 for an 8” King memory foam mattress (72”x72”)

What We Liked

Medium-soft firmness and responsiveness - ideal for side and back sleepers up to 100 kg.

Design is comfortable, conforming to the body’s curves and pressure points.

Top cover is breathable and moisture-wicking.

No unpleasant odour or off-gassing.

Recommended for - Anyone below 100 kg wanting a soft and comfortable memory foam mattress.

What Can Be Improved

Compressed; therefore, durability is affected.

Motion isolation is average.

Takes more than 48 hours to regain its shape.

Expensive compared to competing foam beds.

Not recommended for - Those looking for firm orthopaedic support, stomach sleepers, or budget-conscious shoppers.

Expert Rating

Comfort - 8/10

Support - 6/10

Pressure Relief - 8/10

Motion Isolation - 6/10

Pricing - 7/10

Comment From Our Expert

Our Product Testing Expert says, “I’m a lightweight person. I find this Sleepycat mattress soft and cosy but also supportive. The mattress doesn’t feel hot, which is a plus. However, the edges could be slightly firmer for better support when sitting or getting out of bed.”

Springtek Dreamer Orthopaedic Memory Foam Dual Comfort

This Springtek mattress is our top pick for the best dual-comfort memory foam mattress. It offers soft and firm comfort on either side, allowing you to flip it according to your sleeping position and preference. Our combination testers found this mattress to be versatile and adaptable.

Mattress Specifications

Material - Open cell cool foam + Memory foam + Support foam

Cover - OEKO-TEK fabric cover

Thickness options - 4”, 5”, 6”, 8”, 10”

Firmness - Top (5 out of 10), Bottom (6 out of 10)

Warranty - 11 years

Trial - 101-night trial

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, King, Custom

Price - ₹10,080 for an 8” Queen-size memory foam mattress (72”x60”)

What We Liked

Dual-sided firmness caters to different sleeping positions.

Memory foam moulds curves, cradling pressure points and reducing aches.

Doesn’t trap heat, thanks to open cell structure.

Top cover is hypoallergenic and safe, ideal for sensitive sleepers.

Competitive price point considering its thickness options, warranty, and dual-sided design.

Recommended for - Combination sleepers who want a choice between softer and firmer feels

What Can Be Improved

Heavier sleepers may find it not firm enough for proper spinal alignment.

Lacks proper edge support, especially on thinner thickness options.

No trial period when purchasing from e-commerce websites like Amazon.

Not recommended for - Heavy sleepers (over 100 kg) or anyone who prioritises excellent edge support.

Expert Rating

Comfort - 8/10

Support - 6/10

Pressure Relief - 7/10

Motion Isolation - 7/10

Pricing - 7/10

Comment From Our Expert

Our Head of Sleep Research says, “The Springtek Dreamer’s dual-sided design is impressive with its ability to cater to different sleep styles. For side sleepers like myself, the plusher top cradles pressure points and feels comfortable. The motion isolation could be better.”

Flo Ergo Mattress

The Flo Ergo boasts a simple yet effective construction and a flippable design, best for kids and youngsters. The foam layers offer pressure relief and conform to the body’s curves. The responsive base foam provides stability and bounce. This mattress suited our lightweight side and back testers the most.

Mattress Specifications

Material - Memory foam + Soft transition layer + Responsive foam

Cover - Aloe vera cover

Thickness options - 4”, 6”, 8”, 10”

Compression - Compressed

Firmness - Top (5 out of 10), Bottom (7 out of 10)

Warranty - 10 years

Trial - 100-night trial

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, King, Custom

Price - ₹11,047 for an 8” Queen-size memory foam mattress (72”x60”)

What We Liked

Dual-sided firmness - The plush top side is comfortable for kids; the firm bottom side offers support as they grow.

Gentle contouring and pressure relief for developing spines.

Aloe vera-infused cover is soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic, ideal for sensitive skin.

Budget-friendly and a good option for first-time mattress buyers.

Lightweight, hence easy to move or flip.

Recommended for - Kids, teenagers, or first-time mattress buyers.

What Can Be Improved

Retains heat, which can be uncomfortable, especially in warmer climates.

Motion isolation is very average.

Not very supportive for heavy sleepers (above 100 kg).

Not recommended for - Stomach sleepers or heavy individuals who require a firm orthopaedic mattress.

Expert Rating

Comfort - 7/10

Support - 7/10

Pressure Relief - 6/10

Motion Isolation - 6/10

Pricing - 8/10

Comment From Our Expert

Our Child Sleep Specialist says, “I recommend Flo Ergo as a comfortable and affordable memory foam mattress for kids, teenagers or youngsters starting their careers. The flippable design makes it adaptable to different ages. However, at some extra cost, the Sunday Ortho Memory Foam mattress is a better option.”

Our Mattress Testing Expert Sandhya Ravi, our in-house sleep scientist and product testing expert, leads our mattress reviews. She has years of experience researching sleep health and analyses each mattress based on critical factors. Her data-driven approach delivers unbiased recommendations backed by scientific evidence.

Our Mattress Testing Methodology Our memory foam mattress testing methodology has three stages: Stage 1: Lab testing - We test mattresses for pressure relief, durability, and temperature regulation using pressure-mapping grids, rolling weight machines, and infrared cameras. Stage 2: In-home sleep trials - Our sleep specialists put each mattress to the ultimate test by testing themselves! They evaluate comfort, sinkage, edge support, and overall sleep quality, providing detailed feedback. Stage 3: Data analysis - Our research team compiles the lab results and at-home findings. We compare the mattresses, analysing the data to identify the best overall memory foam mattress.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Memory Foam Mattress

Memory foam mattresses vary in quality and performance. Here are some factors to consider before buying one:

1. Comfort - Side sleepers should choose a soft mattress that conforms to their body, alleviating hip and shoulder pain. Back sleepers can benefit from a medium-firm memory foam mattress that promotes proper spinal alignment. Stomach sleepers should opt for a firm memory foam mattress to keep their hips elevated and maintain a neutral spine position.

2. Support - Individuals weighing above 100 kg should consider using a high-density memory or latex mattress to ensure better weight distribution. Lightweight individuals can opt for a thinner, medium-firm mattress to provide adequate support.

3. Pressure relief - Individuals with back pain or sensitive joints require a thick and soft pressure relief layer to cushion the body. Those without pain or normal joints can use a thin, firm pressure relief layer to support the body.

4. Motion isolation - Individuals sensitive to disturbances or light sleepers require a high-motion isolation layer to minimise motion transfer. A medium-motion isolation layer is ideal for normal sleepers or moderately sensitive individuals.

5. Pricing - Budget-conscious buyers should prioritise density while being flexible with firmness and thickness. For a long-term investment, it is advisable to consider a higher-density and thicker online mattress with an adaptive design for superior comfort, support, and longevity.

Frequently Asked Questions about Memory Foam Mattress

How to clean a memory foam mattress?

To clean a memory foam mattress, you can use a vacuum cleaner to remove dust and dirt, a mild detergent or a vinegar solution to spot clean stains and baking soda to deodorise and freshen up the mattress. You can also use a mattress protector to prevent spills and stains from reaching the memory foam.

How long does a memory foam mattress last?

A memory foam mattress can last up to 10 years, depending on the quality, usage, and care. However, you should replace your memory foam mattress if it shows signs of wear and tear, such as sagging, lumps, holes, or loss of support and comfort.

How do we prevent memory foam mattresses from sagging?

To prevent memory foam mattresses from sagging, rotate and flip your mattress regularly, use a sturdy and supportive bed frame, avoid placing heavy objects or jumping on the mattress, and maintain a balanced weight distribution.

How to get rid of memory foam mattress odour?

To get rid of memory foam mattress odour, air your mattress for at least 24 hours after unpacking, sprinkle baking soda on the bed, let it sit for a few hours before vacuuming, and use a mild fragrance to mask the smell.

How to choose the right pillow and bed sheet for a memory foam mattress?

To choose the right pillow and bed sheet for a memory foam mattress, you should consider the following factors: your sleeping position, your head and neck support, your pillow fill and firmness, your bed sheet material and thread count, your bed size, and your personal preference and comfort.

Is a memory foam mattress suitable for the back?

Yes, mattresses provide excellent support for back sleepers because they contour to the natural curves of your spine, keeping it aligned. They also relieve pressure points by distributing body weight evenly.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”