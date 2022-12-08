Best Mattress for Back & Neck Pain. Orthopaedic Beds

December 08, 2022 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

Back pain is almost an endemic that negatively affects the quality of sleep.

A good mattress for back pain offers an ideal balance between comfort and support. If you have neck pain, you should also ensure that the bed ensure neutral alignment of the spine, and both these properties will relax your muscles and provide a comfortable sleep.

We tested many mattresses and have picked the best orthopaedic beds for you.

Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress, with the highest quality foam, natural products, and superior design to provide spinal alignment and pain relief, is the ultimate benchmark in mattresses for back pain. Sunday Latex Plus, a 100% natural Latex mattress, is highly recommended if you want a luxury mattress. Sleepwell Spine Coir Mattress, with its high-quality design and construction, follows closely.

The market is flooded with products that claim to prevent and relieve body pains, also popularly called orthopaedic mattresses. Most offer poorly made beds which can worsen the situation, and research in France suggests that people with lower back pain experience poor sleep.

Reviewer: Sandhya Ravi is an expert on bedroom furniture. She and her team are passionate and analytical about assessing these products. Methodology: The team members (representing a wide range of body types, weights and sleep positions) were allotted one mattress each to test for 15 days. They had to assess the mattress based on the parameters below. In addition, customer reviews, ratings, and company policies were also considered. Back Support - Support to the back and neck, pressure relief to the joints, firmness, and sleeping comfort. Natural Materials - Organic fabric, Natural foam such as Latex and any certifications. Durability - Uncompressed, density and material quality. Services – Delivery timeline, trial period, warranty, refund & return.

For our shortlist of 10 mattresses we chose for testing, we covered the entire spectrum as much as possible. This we did because we understand the buyers have different concerns, preferences, and sleep postures (back, side or stomach sleeper). We have included purely online brands, such as Sunday and large offline brands, such as Sleepwell and Kurlon. We have also used products with different materials, construction, and price points.

Out of the 10, our top 5 picks for mattresses most suitable for back pain, also called orthopaedic.

Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress, a hybrid mattress, tops our list because of the highest quality of foam (certified latex foam and top-quality memory foam), natural and organic materials, and superior design for pain relief. It is also uncompressed and offers a 100-night trial period.

Sunday Latex Plus Mattress is a 100% natural latex mattress of 8-inch thickness. It gives you the feel of a five-star hotel, but at the same time, it has the best spinal support. It is suitable for those who weigh up to 150 kilos.

Sleepwell Spine Coir mattress combines hard foam (rebonded foam and hard PU Foam) with a layer of Coir. To add some comfort, it has a quilted top layer. It is a great mattress if you are looking for a higher-firmness option.

Peps Spring Koil mattress is a firm one. It is a Bonnell spring mattress with just a layer of felt on the top. The bed is also affordable, making it the best mattress for back and neck pain.

Kurlon makes the best coir mattresses and has delivered a great combination of rubberized Coir with bonded foam with Inspire Mattress. A must-have if you are looking for a coir mattress.

Wakefit Orthopaedic mattress is one of the cheapest in the industry. If you are a student or a recent graduate and below 80 kilos, this is a great option. However, remember that the mattress is compressed so that it may feel soft.

Expert Tip : If you see our list, we have put uncompressed mattresses on it. For back pain, you need medium-firm or slightly firmer surfaces, and the bed becomes soft on compressing and reduces its life by almost 30%. Avoid buying a compressed product if you want to alleviate back and joint pain in the long run.

The best mattress for back pain relief, and it gives the comfort of a 5-star hotel bed. It is priced at more than 40k for a queen size but is highly recommended. The mattress has a three-zone design to adapt to your body posture. The top cotton zipper cover ensures cool comfort during summer.

It is the best overall mattress on our list, with the highest ratings across all the parameters we tested. The bed has a three-zone design for differential pressure relief. Combined with medium firmness, it can provide a sweet balance of comfort and support.

Sunday doesn’t clutter its consumer’s choices; we found it evident from its product offering of only three mattresses. With a 10-year warranty and 100 nights of trial, no other brand can do a better job.

We found Sleepwell Spine Coir Mattress very comfortable to rest upon. While the firmness is high due to rebonded and coir foam usage, it was also comfortable to sleep on.

We usually suggest avoiding innerspring mattresses for people with back pain, but Peps Spring Koil Mattress is an exception. It has used memory and innerspring system to relieve back and body pains. Bonnell springs are sandwiched between layers of felt to ensure restful sleep.

Kurlon is an expert on coir mattresses, a unique material for bedding. Spinekare Mattress has rubberized Coir in between layers of rebonded foam. The top layer has quilted memory foam, making the bed soft and springy.

It is the flagship mattress of Wakefit and the cheapest on our list. The bed has a 7-pressure zone layer for providing uniform support to the body. It has a memory foam layer with a bottom core of high-resiliency foam. It is sold as a bed-in-box.

Choosing a mattress is a taxing task. There are many factors to keep in mind along with the budget. It is a long-term buy, and you need to consider things since it properly impacts your sleep and well-being.

If you are out to buy a mattress to address back pain issues, more often than not, you will be advised to buy an orthopaedic mattress. But do you know no specific parameters are used to label a bed “orthopaedic” or designed for your back pain?

Any mattress that provides support and pressure relief to your body can be suitable for back pain and is claimed as such. Manufacturers can use foam (PU, memory, or Latex), spring, or any other material. Usually, the firmness level is medium firm to firm, so you should be careful in selecting the best suitable mattress for your back pain relief.

A mattress for back pain or an orthopaedic bed can have different materials - memory foam, latex foam, spring, or Coir. Each material brings certain advantages and disadvantages with it. The most popular materials are:

Memory Foam

It is also known as visco-elastic foam. It means that it can mould itself to the contour of your body and regain its shape after the pressure is taken off. It distributes the body’s weight evenly and is an excellent material for relieving back and joint pain. It also provides high-motion isolation, ideal for co-sleepers.

Latex Foam

Latex provides the best support to your body, along with excellent spinal alignment. Latex is elastic and hence responds very well to the various pressure points in the body. Its bounce-back property doesn’t make you feel stuck in the bed like memory foam tends to do. It is dust and mite-resistant, stays cool, and is the most eco-friendly material.

Spring Mattress

Spring mattress is an innerspring steel coil system in the mattress’s core to provide structural support. Innerspring mattresses also help in even weight distribution and induce a certain amount of bounce. There are two types of mattresses: Bonnell spring and pocketed coils. However, spring mattresses may not be not very suitable for chronic back pain sufferers but can relieve mild pain.

While firmness (the feel of the mattress surface) is a personal preference, medium firmness is considered the most optimal for people suffering from back pain. Go for a firmer mattress if you have any injury or joint pain. If you suffer from sleep disorders or insomnia, you can look for a medium-firm bed with a plush top.

People with back pain should avoid soft mattresses since they will not give support and relief to their back and body.

When a mattress moulds itself to your body shape and holds it, it is called contouring. This property helps distribute the weight throughout the bed, lowering the body’s pressure. Different materials have different levels of contouring, and memory foam offers the best kind, with latex foam offering contouring with bounce back.

The sleeper’s weight determines whether you should go for a high or low-density mattress. The more important, the higher should be the density of the mattress, and it also impacts the life of a mattress. Lower-density mattresses tend to break down faster. However, higher-density mattresses are cumbersome and need strong bed frames.

You should keep in mind these two factors while buying any mattress. It is essential for people living in hot and humid conditions that the mattress is breathable, and latex foam has high breathability. Even spring and Coir allow air circulation within the bed.

Motion isolation restricts the movement from one part of the bed to another, which is necessary for people who sleep with their partner or kids. Memory foam and latex foam provide excellent motion isolation, and spring, on the other hand, is relatively poor on this property.

Expert Tip: Medium-firm mattresses are best for people with chronic body aches in the back, neck or joints. Even research studies show that choosing a firmness level of 5-7 helps relieve pain and improve sleep quality

While budget is usually the most important factor for buying a new mattress, there are other factors that you should consider. We have already talked about material, firmness, and contouring. Here are some additional tips you should follow:

You have used mattresses every day and for many years. Without proper care, it can become infested with dirt and germs. Good care and regular maintenance can easily make it last long years. We have some time-tested tips for keeping your mattress clean and cared for

1. Which beds are best for back pain?

People suffering from back pain should choose memory foam or latex foam mattresses. These provide pain relief by evenly distributing the body weight and help in proper spinal alignment and blood circulation.

2. Is it better to sleep on a firm or soft mattress for back pain?

If you are experiencing back pain, avoid using a very soft or hard mattress. The medium firm is the most optimal surface for back pain, which is why almost all manufacturers offer medium-firm beds.

3. Is a memory foam mattress suitable for relieving back pain?

Memory foam is one of the most suitable materials for relieving back pain, and it offers support, contouring, and pressure relief. However, latex foam is even better since it provides bounce back and breathability.

4. Does my back hurt because of my mattress?

Mattress affects the quality of sleep. Choosing the wrong bed or sleeping on an old and sagging mattress will cause your back to hurt. You will feel tired and aching in the morning if you do not choose a suitable bed.

5. Is doctor’s advice needed before buying a mattress for back pain?

Anyone can use an orthopaedic mattress, which means you are buying a product that offers support, comfort, proper spinal alignment, and pressure relief. However, you can always consult your doctor if you are recovering from an injury or have severe and chronic back and joint pain.

