Best Mattress Brands in India. Buyer’s Guide

Are you planning to buy a new mattress? Read through our top 5 picks of the best mattress brands. Our sleep experts have tested each of them. You will also see the pictures taken in our lab in the article. In addition, the article will also help you through the buying process irrespective of whether you are a light, average or deep sleeper.

Buying a mattress is a difficult task. Customers generally consider material, size, thickness, and budget. However, the most critical points to remember are your body type, sleeping posture, weight, body heat and any back or sleeping issues. Many brands jostle for your attention, claiming they are the best and luring you with deep discounts. It isn’t apparent to the end consumer that discounts are usually fake, i.e. discounts over inflated MRPs.

To clear the confusion, we have tested and reviewed close to 15 mattresses to choose the top mattress brands.

Sunday mattress, which comes out on top on every test, is our overall best mattress in the market. They have different types of mattresses for all kinds of sleepers. Sunday uses more natural materials, and all their products have solid orthopaedic support. In addition, they offer a convenient 100 nights to test the product and get a refund if you dislike the mattress.

Myth Debunker Generally, people think a very firm mattress is good for the back. Research by Harvard shows that very firm mattress is to be avoided. However, medium-firm beds are the best. Read more here - https://www.health.harvard.edu/pain/what-type-of-mattress-is-best-for-people-with-low-back-pain

We shortlisted 15 mattresses that are top sellers in the market. Since consumers have different needs, preferences, and sleeping styles, we ensured that these represent the entire range of mattresses. We included products with other materials, technology, selling platforms (online and retail), and price points.

About the Reviewer Sandhya Ravi is an expert on home furnishing and decor, especially products that enhance sleep quality. Sandhya and her team’s in-depth field experience of over ten years allow them to evaluate beds on technical specs and user experience. Mattress Testing Methodology The team members were allotted one mattress each to test for 15 days. They had to assess their bed on several aspects. The team will also analyse product reviews on google and amazon. Back Support – how does the bed adapt to the spine and the neck? Does this provide relief from back and neck pain? Material quality – we prefer natural materials over petrochemical foams. Durability – how long does the mattress last with regular use? Compressed – Many online brands compress mattresses into a box, which is not good. Trial period – does the brand offer a trial period to test the mattress and return it if you don’t like it? Services – How is their customer experience? How transparent is their return policy or warranty policy?

Out of these, we picked the best five based on our testing. We have rated these on the back support provided, focusing on using natural materials, product life or durability, and the trial period offered.

Sunday Latex Plus Mattress is a natural latex mattress. It feels like a five-star hotel mattress and has the best spinal support. The best part is that the mattress is almost 30% cheaper than other 8-inch, 100% natural mattresses on the market. The product comes with an organic cotton zipper cover which is removable and washable.

Combining top-quality memory foam, certified latex foam, organic cotton fabric, and feature-packed, reasonably priced, and robust design has made us select Sunday Ortho Latex at the top position. It also offers a 100-night fully refundable trial period and makes only uncompressed mattresses.

Kurlon mattress is an excellent combination of foam and coir, with coir keeping the mattress cool and breathable.

Peps Springkoil multi-layer mattress has a high-quality Bonnell spring core combined with foam. It keeps the bed sturdy and breathable.

Sleepwell is a trusted mattress brand, and this mattress is medium soft, making it suitable for side sleepers.

The mattress is always at a heavy discount and is ideal for people who can’t afford to take it with them while moving cities or looking for a cheap but branded foam mattress.

Expert Tip Why should you always opt for an uncompressed mattress over a bed-in-box compressed one? It is because not all material components are suited to compression. It also damages the foam in the bed affecting its durability in the long run.

The mattress is meant for those looking for 5-star hotel comfort but with orthopaedic qualities. It is a well put together 100% Latex foam mattress. The bed has a 100% organic cotton cover on the top. Its 10-year warranty and 100-nights trial offer are the best in the industry.

We fell in love with the mattress’s excellent support to the spine and back. It is a hybrid mattress with three layers: open-cell latex foam, next-gen memory foam, and high-resiliency foam at the bottom. The bed has a 100% organic cotton cover on the top. Its 10-year warranty and 100-nights trial offer are the best in the industry.

Sleepwell is probably the most famous mattress brand in India. They are listed on the stock exchange and have one of the broadest dealer networks. The brand has a wide range of mattresses to suit different budgets. Sleepwell Ortho Pro Mattress is a solid product made with pocket springs.

Kurlon brand is synonymous with coir mattresses in India. Kurlon Inspire Mattress is bonded foam with a high-density coir block on both sides. It is covered with a woven tapestry fabric.

Peps Mattress is considered one of the best brands among spring mattresses. It manufactures top-quality Bonnell spring beds. Peps Springkoil Mattress has multiple layers that consist of top woven fabric, protective layers of cotton felt and nylon mesh, a Bonnell innerspring unit, and reinforced with transitional layers of foam.

Wakefit is a popular online brand known for selling compressed foam mattresses. Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is its best-selling product. The brand also has another mattress called the dual-comfort mattress.

A mattress is a significant investment since you will be spending a lot of money. You will also be using it for many years. So, you must know the factors you should evaluate your mattresses before making the final purchase.

A mattress can be evaluated on many parameters like the type of material, firmness of surface it offers, size, and thickness. It also can be categorised according to the user, such as the sleeping positions, weight, and co-sleeping. Budget is another crucial deciding factor for buying a mattress.

Mattresses can have many materials - foam, spring, coir, cotton, wool, or water. In India, foam mattresses are the most popular ones, followed by spring and coir.

PU Foam

PU foam stands for polyurethane foam. It is a foam that is made from petrochemicals. It is used in some form or another in most mattresses (except cotton ones).

Memory Foam

Memory Foam is a type of PU that can adapt to the body’s shape. It relieves pressure points in the body but has the notoriety of heating up during summer. Choose a memory foam mattress if you like a mattress that hugs you and provides maximum contouring.

Latex Foam

Latex Foam is the best of both worlds. It provides memory foam comfort but does not heat up at all. It is made from the sap of a rubber tree. Latex foam has many benefits - it is breathable, cooling, hypoallergenic, gives support with bounce, and is the most durable foam.

Pocket & Bonnell Spring

These have a coil-based system at their core. It may be Bonnell or Pocket spring systems. The innerspring system provides support to the back and body. They are bouncier. There are better bets than a spring mattress if you are looking for pressure relief.

Coir

Coir mattresses are found mainly in India. It lends springiness and cooling to the bed. However, it is being replaced by newer materials since it tends to sag quickly.

Most of the mattresses have more than one of the above materials and are, in fact, hybrid. You will usually find layers of various types of foam in one bed. Even spring and coir mattresses have foam as a critical material.

One of the most used terms for mattress type, you will be surprised to know that orthopaedic mattress has yet to set a definition among users or in the industry. Any mattress that supports your spine, back, joints, and bones can claim to be orthopaedic. It can be made of any combination of materials. With a rise in chronic back pains, we are seeing significant growth in the demand for orthopaedic mattresses.

Mattress firmness means how comfortable you feel lying down. It is a bit subjective, but for ease, mattress firmness is measured on a scale of 1-10. 1 is the softest, and 10 is the hardest feel. Research conducted at Harvard has shown that medium-firm mattresses are the best (contrary to the belief that a good bed has to be very firm).

The mattress size will primarily be dependent on the bed size that you have. Single, double, queen and king are the most used sizes. There are many variants also available. You can also get custom-sized mattresses from all major brands.

Thickness means the height of the mattress. We usually recommend 6 or 8-inch beds for proper sleep and rest. In our experience, 4 and 5 inches need to give the right balance of support and comfort. You will also get 10 inches or more for some specialised mattresses. These are suitable for overweight people or if you like having an extra thick bed.

People usually sleep on their backs, stomachs, side, or a combination of these positions. Depending on your preferred sleeping position, you should choose the firmness and core material.

Side Sleepers

We suggest you choose a mattress of medium firmness. You will get proper support to the joints and pressure points. Avoid super soft or extra firm mattresses. Foam is the best option for you, with either memory foam or latex foam serving the purpose.

Back Sleepers

Since you sleep on your back, you need proper spinal alignment and decent contouring. A medium-firm mattress is ideal for you. Memory foam or latex foam with good support is perfect for back sleepers.

Stomach Sleepers

First of all, it is not advisable to sleep on your stomach. If you do, we favour a firm mattress for you. A soft bed will end up in chronic back pain. Latex foam mattresses are perfect for people who sleep on their tummies.

Combination Sleepers

If you keep changing your position throughout sleep, opt for medium firmness. Along with that, we advise mattresses that have zero motion transfer.

We have seen buyers often decide on a budget and then shop for, seeking as many features as they can get in a mattress. This is often the wrong way to choose a product that affects your health and is a long-term investment. Here are some tips we have for you when you embark on a mattress-buying journey:

1. Who is the sleeper - We say always choose the sleeper. Everything from the firmness, comfort, size and material should be as per the needs and preferences of the sleeper. You will be wasting your money if you buy a memory foam mattress for a hot sleeper who does not like a sink-in bed.

2. Firmness and Support - These are two very different things. Firmness is how the top surface of the mattress feels. Here, you can choose soft, hard, or medium as you like it. Support, on the other hand, is what the bottom layer of the mattress gives to the entire structure. It impacts the spinal alignment that you get and also the durability of the mattress itself.

3. Partner’s Sleep Habits - If you are co-sleeping, do not forget to get a mattress with high-motion isolation. That way, you and your partner will be unaffected by each other’s movements.

4. Factor in the Bed Frame - Remember to consider the bed frame on which you will place the mattress. Shop according to the size and shape of the bed. Sometimes, the bed design can impact the thickness of the mattress you choose.

Shopping for Discounts - While getting deep discounts sweetens a buying experience, only buy a product because you loved the price slash. You might end up regretting your choice later.

Expert Tip Beware of Fake Discounts! When buying a new mattress, list the needs and specifications that best suit you. Shortlist your options based on these. Refrain from being swayed by discounts, especially where brands overprice and then mark down their products

Your mattress can quickly become a hotbed for germs, dust, and dirt. If you take proper care of your bed, you can easily extend its life. Neglecting it can damage your bed and may lead to back issues. Here are some of the tried and tested tips for keeping your mattress clean and well cared for:

1. Which type of mattress is best in India?

A breathable mattress that does not trap heat is ideal for India’s hot and humid conditions. Latex foam mattresses are perfect. But they can be pretty expensive for average mattress buyers. Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress is our top pick since it offers support, does not heat up, and is eco-friendly. You can also check out Sleepwell mattresses.

2. Which is the best mattress for back pain?

Many orthopaedic mattresses claim to address back pain issues. It would be best if you are looking for a medium firm or slightly firmer mattress with a comfortable top. Avoid any soft or springy mattress.

3. Which is better - a hard or a soft surface?

We suggest a soft mattress if you are lightweight and like to have a sink-in feel while sleeping. Firm surfaces are best for people who are overweight or sleep on their stomachs. However, medium firm suits almost every kind of sleeper and are most widely available.

4. How much does a reasonable mattress cost in India?

Mattress price varies according to size, material, and brand. A good, queen-size mattress might cost you somewhere between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 30,000. Typically, we see brands that sell through retail stores, such as Sleepwell, cost you more than online brands, such as Sunday & Wakefit.

5. How should I choose the best mattress for me?

Keep in mind your sleeping habits, preferences, and budget. In addition, consider factors such as material, firmness, thickness, motion isolation, breathability, natural and organic components, and sleeping positions. Additionally, look for the company’s warranty, trial period, shipping, and return policy.

6. Why do 5-star hotel beds feel so comfortable and great?

5-star hotels use luxurious mattresses, often with pillow top surfaces, memory foam, or top-quality hybrid products. These provide pressure relief to the body when you lie down. They also have a balance of comfort, luxury, and support.

7. How long does a mattress last?

Any good mattress from top brands will last you between 7 to 10 years. A top-quality mattress will last more than ten years with proper care. We found out that uncompressed beds have a longer life span than the ones that come compressed in a box. This is because compressing damages the foam.

