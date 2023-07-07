July 07, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Is your next quest to find a comfortable mattress? Still not sure which brand to buy? Whether to buy online or offline from a store? Whether you want to invest in a memory foam or coir mattress? These questions tend to confuse you even more? Worry not; we have got your back!

A good night’s sleep is essential for our overall well-being, and a high-quality mattress plays a crucial role in achieving that. In India, the market is flooded with numerous mattress brands, each promising comfort, support, and durability. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the best mattress brands in India. So, let’s dive in and explore the best options available for a restful slumber.

1. The Sleep Company- Smart Luxe Mattress

The Sleep Company is a rapidly emerging mattress brand in India that has gained attention due to its cutting-edge technology and commitment to providing superior sleep experiences. It has introduced revolutionary features that set its mattresses apart from other brands. Let’s explore why The Sleep Company is one of the best mattress brand in India.

Pros

1. The Sleep Company is a top mattress brand in India, known for its unique SmartGRID Technology. It offers a balance of comfort and support, keeping your spine aligned and reducing motion transfer.

2. Being the best mattress brand is not enough when it comes to the importance of temperature regulation for comfortable sleep. The SmartGRID design prevents heat buildup and keeps you cool throughout the night.

3. A top mattress brand is recognisable when it focuses on durability, The Sleep Company does the same it not only gives you unmatched comfort but also makes it durable to last long.

4. The SmartGRID mattress is resistant to dust mites and other allergens, creating a clean and hygienic sleep environment which again makes it hypoallergenic and the best mattress brand in India.

5. Whether you buy mattress online or from The Sleep Company mattress store in India, get ready to experience a top-notch and hassle-free experience throughout your purchase. Mattress replacement is easy with The Sleep Company’s 100-night trial and easy return policy.

2. Wakefit - Latex Plus Mattress

Wakefit has gained immense popularity for its innovative designs and customer-centric approach. Their mattresses are designed to provide optimum support, pressure relief, and breathability. With a range of memory foam and latex mattresses, Wakefit offers personalized comfort and long-lasting durability.

Pros

1.The Wakefit Latex Plus Mattress is made of EcoLatex Layer, which provides targeted support across 7 ergonomic body zones from head to feet.

2. The unique Shape sense memory foam in the mattress conforms to the shape of your body without letting it sag.

3. To keep you away from heat and sweat, the Aerotex Melange Fabric is a luxurious and breathable fabric that keeps you away from dust, mites and other allergies.

4. Enjoy benefits like 100 nights trial, 15 years warranty, free shipping direct from the warehouse and No Cost EMI.

Cons

1. If you weigh more than 80 kg, then you should opt for a thicker mattress.

2. Even after using it for a few days, the mattress may smell of chemicals.

3. You may even feel your mattress getting hot at times.

3. Sleepwell - Ortho Pro Profiled Mattress

Sleepwell is a household name in India and has been catering to sleep needs for over four decades. Known for its wide range of mattresses, including spring, foam, and coir variants, Sleepwell ensures comfort and durability. They offer personalized support and have options for different budget ranges.

Pros

1. The Sleepwell Ortho Pro Profiled mattress is ergonomically designed with Profiled PU Foam that offers pressure relief to different parts of the body.

2. The PU Foam in the mattress is made of fine-quality raw materials, and with rigorous testing at the laboratory, it is found that the PU foam retains its original shape as compared to conventional foams.

3. The mattress cover is easily removable and washable.

Cons

1. The mattress may feel hot during summer as the materials used in the mattress is PU foam.

4. Sunday - Latex Plus 4 Mattress

Sunday mattresses are designed to deliver premium comfort and ensure a rejuvenating sleep experience. Their range includes memory foam and latex mattresses with unique features like temperature regulation and enhanced airflow. Sunday mattresses are known for their high-quality craftsmanship and superior durability.

Pros

1. The Latex foam used in the Sunday Latex Plus mattress is made with the finest quality latex imported from Belgium, which feels like a soft but firm cloud.

2. It offers 5-zone orthopedic support for maximum comfort and a better sleep experience.

3. Experience supreme comfort and purity with its 100% organic cotton top cover, which keeps the allergens and dust away.

Cons

1. As the mattress is made of premium quality, there are no offers on the mattress, and it can be expensive.

5. Duroflex - LiveIn Bounce Pocket Spring Mattress

Duroflex is an Indian mattress and sleep solutions brand that specializes in the manufacturing and selling of mattresses, pillows, and sleep accessories. They have been in the industry for several decades and are known for their high-quality products and focus on providing comfortable and healthy sleep solutions.

Duroflex offers a wide range of mattresses that cater to different sleep preferences and needs. Their mattresses are designed using advanced technologies and materials to provide optimal support, pressure relief, and temperature regulation. They offer various types of mattresses, including memory foam mattresses, latex mattresses, coir mattresses, and spring mattresses.

Pros

1. Get unmatched plushness and everlasting comfort with the Livein Bounce spring mattress.

2. It’s an under-budget mattress which comes with a 10 years warranty.

3. This mattress is best suitable for people who prefer medium-soft firmness along with plush support and zero motion transfer.

Cons

1. The mattress may sink with usage and would become too soft.

2. Not suitable for people with orthopedic or back issues.

6. Flo Mattress - Anti Gravity Latex Mattress

Flo Mattress is a popular mattress brand in India that focuses on providing quality sleep products at affordable prices. They offer a range of mattresses designed to cater to different sleep preferences and needs.

It is known for its innovative design and use of high-quality materials. They utilize memory foam and other advanced foams to create mattresses that offer optimal support, pressure relief, and comfort. Their mattresses are designed to promote proper spinal alignment and reduce motion transfer, allowing for a more restful sleep experience.

One of the key features of Flo Mattress is their “Flo Responsive Foam,” which is a proprietary foam blend that adapts to the sleeper’s body shape and weight. This foam provides a balanced combination of softness and support, contouring the body’s curves while also offering the necessary firmness.

Pros

1. The Flo Anti Gravity Latex Mattress is designed in such a way that it will make you feel like you are floating on a mattress.

2. It is a fusion of natural Latex and Flo Responsive Foam that offers comfort and relief just at the right places.

3. The mattress has anti-allergenic properties that keep dust and mites away.

4. It comes with a zipped cover infused with charcoal and is machine washable to keep the cover toxins-free.

5. The mattress is reversible, wherein one side is soft, and the other side is firm.

Cons

1. The firm side of the mattress might not be suitable for people who prefer a medium-soft mattress.

2. Not an ideal choice for two people who prefer different firmness at the same time.

Conclusion

Choosing the right mattress is a significant decision that can greatly impact your sleep quality and overall health. The best mattress brands mentioned above have earned their reputation through their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Whether you prefer memory foam, latex, or spring mattresses, these brands offer a diverse range of options to cater to your individual.

Investing in the best quality mattress is equal to investing in quality sleep. Hence, The Sleep Company is the perfect choice to invest in as they have unique technology - SmartGRID, which surpasses other materials like Latex, Foam, Memory Foam, Coir etc. Not just that, The Sleep Company offers other benefits like the 100-night trial, free delivery, No Cost EMI, and 10 years of warranty. For more other information on product specification, SmartGRID technology, warranty, return policies etc., simply browse through The Sleep Company website.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”