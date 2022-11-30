Best Laptops Under 50,000 In India

November 30, 2022 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

It’s never easy to shop for a laptop that ticks the boxes of all your requirements. There are many options easily available but if you want to get the ideal laptop under 50,000 in India this guide will help make the journey easier for you!

Our Topic Picks

Best Overall - Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen

Acer Aspire 3 is the best overall laptop under 50,000 in India. It is backed by a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and has up to 8GB RAM, allowing you to run heavy softwares seamlessly.

Best for Business Use - HP 15s Ryzen 5-5500U 8GB RAM/512 SSD

HP 15s is the best business laptop under 50K in India. It is backed by an extremely powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and has a fantastic FHD micro-edge anti-glare display which can take your working experience to the next level.

Best for Gaming Use - MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen i5-10500H

MSI Gaming GF63 is the best gaming laptop under 50,000. It provides a fantastic gaming experience to its user thanks to its overpowered 10th Gen i5 -10500H processor and inbuilt Nvidia GTX1650 MaxQ 4GB GDDR6 graphics card.

Best for Student Use - Lenovo ThinkBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 is the best student-use case laptop under 50,000 in India. It has pre-installed Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 software and an amazing display allowing students to watch and learn.

Best Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 In India

1. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen -Check Amazon Offer

With the Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor and 8GB of RAM, the Acer Aspire 3 provides exceptional performance and enough power to complete your tasks. Also, its bright huge 15.6-inch HD display ensures a fantastic viewing experience.

Dimension- 23.8 x 36.3 x 2 cm

What do we like?

Suitable for entertainment, everyday use, travelling and business work.

What do we not like?

1.7 kg weight, which makes it less portable.

Battery backup could have been better.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have rated this laptop 4.3 out of 5 stars. They find its performance and display amazing. Also, the laptop’s high-level webcam quality allows people to make flawless business video calls.

Why is the product among the best?

It’s among the best for its good price-to-performance ratio and several other nifty features, which can simplify your life.

2. HP 15s Ryzen 5-5500U 8GB/512 SSD - Check Amazon Offer

HP 15s is an excellent option for multitasking. It has an efficient 8GB DDR4 memory and 512GB SSD, which is more than enough. And the best thing about the laptop is its thin and lightweight design, which makes it highly portable.

Dimensions - 35.9 x 24.2 x 1.8 cm

What do we like?

Great battery life and fast charging.

What do we not like?

Keyboard build quality could have been better.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Due to its good performance and high price-to-performance ratio, this laptop has got 4.2 out of 5.0 stars from consumers. Its battery backup and charging speed are amazing, making it a great option.

Why is the product among the best?

HP 15s deserves to be ranked among the best for its impressive micro-edge anti-glare 15-inch display and powerful AMD Ryzen 5-5500 U processor, allowing you to play games or watch movies seamlessly.

3. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen i5-10500H

MSI Gaming GF63 is a perfect option for power users on a low budget. For just about Rs. 50,000, you get an Intel Core 10th Gen i5 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 4GB Graphics card, which can take your gaming experience to the next level.

Dimensions - 359 x 254 x 22 mm

What do we like?

15.6 inches bright Full HD 60Hz display.

256GB NVMe SSD + 1 TB HDD storage is more than enough.

What do we not like?

Single-channel memory and disappointing battery life

Overall ratings and user feedback

MSI Gaming GF63 has earned 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. Users love to play games on this laptop thanks to its built-in graphics card and efficient cooling system, which prevents overheating.

Why is the product among the best?

It has been ranked among the best for its thin bezel screen on all four sides, which ensures a better viewing experience, and the hidden asymmetrical x-vents, which maintain the laptop temperature, along with its powerful graphics card.

4. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 15.6” FHD AntiGlare

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 is equipped with AMD Ryzen 3 5300 U processor, ensuring an amazing speed. It also comes with multiple modern features such as self-healing BIOS, a Trusted Platform Module, and many more that can be helpful for you.

Dimensions - 23.5 x 35.7 x 1.89 cm

What do we like?

Comes with Dolby Audio Certified Speakers and dual array microphone that will ensure seamless experiences for your conferences.

What do we not like?

Average battery life

Overall ratings and user feedback Lenovo ThinkBook 15 is loved by consumers for its amazing bright display and the thin borders around it. It also has a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader. The laptop has been rated 4.2 out of 5 stars by the users.

Why is the product among the best? It has been ranked among the best for its amazing speed and additional features like durable design and connectivity options that make the end-user experience better.

5. Dell Vostro 3420 Intel i3-1115G4, 8GB DDR4 and 512GB SSD

The Dell Vostro 3420 is an excellent laptop for office work and school projects. It is powered by an Intel i3-1115G4 processor and has an inbuilt graphics card, making it robust and fast. Besides, it also comes with a backlit keyboard, which can help you work in the dark.

Dimensions - 22 x 32.3 x 2.3 cm

What do we like?

Comes with all the necessary ports, such as HDMI USB, headset jack, and SD card slot.

It has thin bezels for a better viewing experience

What do we not like?

Heating issues.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Due to its average battery backup and overheating issue, it has got 4.0 stars out of 5 from users. It is an Intel i3-1115G4 processor, and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD storage delivers a fast and seamless working experience.

Why is the product among the best?

The laptop has been ranked among the best due to its Dell ComfortView software technology, which reduces the harmful effect of blue lights on your eyes. It also has a few other features, like a fingerprint reader, a larger touchpad, which can be helpful.

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Ryzen 3-3250U 15.6” FHD Thin & Light

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 has a bright 15.6-inch FHD display with a very thin frame. It also has stereo Dolby Audio speakers to provide an amazing viewing experience.

Dimensions - 36 x 23.6 x 1.8 cm

What do we like?

Up to 7.5 hours of battery life

What do we not like?

Bad build quality.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have rated this laptop 3.8 out of 5 stars. They have found this laptop pretty good for coding and business work. However, they are unhappy with its heating issue.

Why is the product among the best?

It has been ranked among the best for its long-lasting battery life and several unique features, such as a privacy shutter, razor-thin frame and many more.

7. HP 14s 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3 8GB/512SSD 14 inches

HP 14s is backed by an AMD Ryzen 3-5300U processor with a 3.8 GHz max boost clock. It also comes with 8GB DDR4 memory and 512 SSD storage capacity. This will allow smooth performance and faster loading speed of the applications.

Dimensions - 32.4 x 22.4 x 1.8 cm

What do we like?

It has a backlight keyboard and Alexa built-in.

What do we not like?

The display could have been better .

Overall ratings and user feedback

It has gained 4.1 out of 5.0 stars. The thing users liked the most about it is its superb performance, thanks to its AMD processor and multi-touch support, which speeds up navigation and increases productivity.

Why is the product among the best?

Undoubtedly, the HP 14s deserved a position on this list for its multi-core processor, good performance, and high clock frequency. It also has built-in Alexa support..

8. Honor MagicBook X15 Intel Core i3-10110U

MagicBook X15 is one of the best budget-friendly laptops by Honor. Its Intel Core i3-10110U processor ensures seamless multitasking and excellent performance. And the laptop’s TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free Certification ensure that your eyes will not tire while working.

Dimensions - 1.7 x 23 x 35.7 cm

What do we like?

It has a strong aluminium metal body with just 16.9mm thickness, 5.2mm narrow bezels, and 1.56 kg weight. This allows you to carry it anywhere with ease.

What do we not like?

Battery life is just about 4 hours .

Overall ratings and user feedback

This laptop have received 3.9 out of 5 stars. Users are impressed with its display and 2in1 fingerprint power button, allowing them to switch on their laptops within seconds.

Why is the product among the best?

MagicBook X15 deserves a position on this list for its pop-up web camera for your privacy and 65W fast charger, which powers the device up to 59 percent in just 30 minutes.

9. Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop Intel Core i5 11th Gen

Acer Extensa 15 is a lightweight laptop backed by an Intel 11th Gen Core i5 processor with a max speed of 4.2 GHz. Also, its Acer ComfyView LED- Backlight TFT LCD will help you to work straight for long hours without eye strain or headache.

Dimensions- 23.8 x 36.3 x 2 cm

What do we like?

1280x720 resolution web camera, which ensures clear video calls.

What do we not like?

Build quality is not good.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Acer Extensa 15, with 3.8 out of 5 stars, is one of the best options for business work and school projects. People love its bright 39.6cm FHD display, allowing them to enjoy their favourite shows and movies.

Why is the product among the best?

This laptop stands out from the competition because of its incomparable web camera quality and 8 hours of long-lasting battery backup.

10. ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 Intel Core i3-1125G4 11th Gen

ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 offers the speed and performance you need to get through any task thanks to its Intel Core i3-1125G4 11th Gen processor and 8GB DDR4 memory.

Dimensions - 21.5 x 32.4 x 1.8cm

What do we like?

The perfect option for light multitasking

14-inch FHD 16:9 aspect ratio LED backlit 250 nits display ensures a fantastic viewing experience.

What do we not like?

The build quality is average, and the keyboard is mediocre .

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have rated this laptop 4.0 out of 5 stars. They loved its performance level and the ASUS Intelligent Performance technology, which ensures 40 percent better CPU performance, all-day battery life, and efficient cooling.

Why is the product among the best?

ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 stands outs from the competition due to its 512GB PCle SSD super-fast storage and up to WiFi 6 dual-band, which ensures amazing internet speed.

How Do We Rate The Best Laptops In India?

Features and Specification - Laptops with the latest Intel processors and a good amount of RAM and storage can give you a fantastic user experience. Besides, a display with high resolution is necessary to work long hours.

- Laptops with the latest Intel processors and a good amount of RAM and storage can give you a fantastic user experience. Besides, a display with high resolution is necessary to work long hours. Problems with specific models and laptop parts - Every laptop model has pros and cons. We have done in-depth research to identify products that have more upside and provide a fantastic user experience.

- Every laptop model has pros and cons. We have done in-depth research to identify products that have more upside and provide a fantastic user experience. Service quality - Certain brands provide fantastic customer service and ensure your laptop gets repaired or serviced shortly. So keeping that in mind, we have shortlisted the laptops from the brands that have a good after-sales service facility.

- Certain brands provide fantastic customer service and ensure your laptop gets repaired or serviced shortly. So keeping that in mind, we have shortlisted the laptops from the brands that have a good after-sales service facility. Product Quality and Durability - Laptops built with high-quality materials are generally durable and able to resist extreme temperatures. Keeping that in mind, we just listed products with good built quality.

- Laptops built with high-quality materials are generally durable and able to resist extreme temperatures. Keeping that in mind, we just listed products with good built quality. Overall customer reviews - One of the best ways to know about a laptop is by going through its customer reviews. Therefore, we did thorough research and tried to list the laptops with positive user experiences.

Things To Consider Before Buying A Laptop Under 50,000

RAM - The more RAM you have, the better the softwares and applications will run. DDR4 is faster and better than DDR3. So it is recommended that people buy a laptop with at least DDR4 8GB RAM.

- The more RAM you have, the better the softwares and applications will run. DDR4 is faster and better than DDR3. So it is recommended that people buy a laptop with at least DDR4 8GB RAM. Storage - There are mainly two kinds of storage found in laptops: SSD and HDD. SDDs are faster than HDDs and, therefore, costlier. A laptop with at least 512GB SSD should be sufficient for a good user experience.

- There are mainly two kinds of storage found in laptops: SSD and HDD. SDDs are faster than HDDs and, therefore, costlier. A laptop with at least 512GB SSD should be sufficient for a good user experience. Processor - There are currently two companies manufacturing processors worldwide: Intel and AMD. Both have some good processors, and in the recent past, AMD has been able to do better with its Ryzen series. While picking the processor, look for better clock speed, more cores, higher thread count, cache, and better thermal design to keep the processor within manageable temperatures.

- There are currently two companies manufacturing processors worldwide: Intel and AMD. Both have some good processors, and in the recent past, AMD has been able to do better with its Ryzen series. While picking the processor, look for better clock speed, more cores, higher thread count, cache, and better thermal design to keep the processor within manageable temperatures. Display - An excellent display is very important as it improves your overall experience. Look for higher resolution, higher refresh rate, better colour quality (IPS, OLED etc.), and brightness of 250 nits.

Tips On How To Take Care Of A Laptop To Increase Its Life

Keep it Updated - You must keep your OS, apps, and virus protection software up-to-date. If you find updating these things complicated, set up your device to update everything automatically.

- You must keep your OS, apps, and virus protection software up-to-date. If you find updating these things complicated, set up your device to update everything automatically. Clean it often - Cleaning your laptop often is essential to eliminate dust, dirt, hair crumbs, and coffee. Leaving them on your laptop can be harmful, especially when it prevents the fan from doing its job.

- Cleaning your laptop often is essential to eliminate dust, dirt, hair crumbs, and coffee. Leaving them on your laptop can be harmful, especially when it prevents the fan from doing its job. Keep your device cool - Keep your laptop as cool as possible. A cool computer is always a long-lasting one. It is very harmful to keep your laptop out in heavy sunlight or block its fans as it can cause overheating, reducing components’ life spans.

- Keep your laptop as cool as possible. A cool computer is always a long-lasting one. It is very harmful to keep your laptop out in heavy sunlight or block its fans as it can cause overheating, reducing components’ life spans. Avoid installing unknown apps/softwares - Some softwares demand too much memory, processing power, or both, so it is better only to install the apps from known developers and avoid others. The same goes for installing extensions/plugins on your Chrome, Firefox, etc.

FAQs

1. Which laptop has the best battery life?

Acer Aspire 3 laptop has the best battery life, with up to 8 - 9 hours of battery backup.

2. Can I use a laptop while charging?

Yes, you can use a laptop while it is charging. You do not need to worry about overcharging or overheating.

3. Which laptop brand is best for a 50K laptop?

Acer and Lenovo are the two best brands for 50k laptops in the Indian market.

Conclusion

The above list we believe will help you choose a good laptop under the 50,000 budget.

Happy shopping!

