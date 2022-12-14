December 14, 2022 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

Best Overall - Dell

Dell Inspiron 5518 Laptop Intel i5-11320H, 8GB, 512GB

Dell is considered the best laptop brand in the world. Their devices are an excellent option for freelancers and students. You will get all the essential features on their laptops, along with outstanding performance, build and battery life.

Best Gaming Use - MSI

MSI Katana GF76 Intel 11th Gen i7-11800H, 43cm FHD 144Hz

MSI is one of the biggest gaming laptop manufacturers worldwide. Their laptops usually come with a powerful processor and an extreme-level graphics card at an affordable price range.

Best Student Use - Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 12th Gen Intel Core i7 15.6: FHD IPS Laptop

Lenovo is very popular for its budget-friendly student laptops. Their devices are usually backed by up-to-date processors and have enough RAM for students to carry out their day-to-day tasks.

Best Business use - Apple

2022 Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip: 34.64cm Liquid Retina Display

No doubt, Apple is the best brand for buying business-use laptops. Their products are equipped with high-end processors, making them super fast and suitable for multitasking.

List of the Top 10 Best Laptop Brands in India

1. Dell

If you are looking for a brand that develops laptops for all purposes, such as gaming, programming, day-to-day tasks, and many more, then you can look at Dell.

Dell Inspiron 5518 Laptop, Intel i5-11320H 8GB, 512GB

What do we Like?

Fast WiFi due to WiFi 6 Support

Light Weight

A great keyword that is comfortable to type

What do we not like?

Flimsy Build

Easily attracts dust

It could have more USB 3.2 Ports

Who should buy it?

Dell Inspiron 5518 is perfect for finding a budget-friendly laptop that can be used for multiple purposes, such as business-related tasks, programming, or just surfing the internet.

Overall Rating and user feedback?

Dell Inspiron 5518 has a great battery backup, massive storage, and excellent display quality, which can improve your user experience.

Ratings: 4.1 / 5.0 stars

Why is the product among the best?

Dell Inspiron 5518 ranks among the best because of its powerful processor, lightweight, and sound display, which translates to a fantastic user experience.

2. Lenovo

Lenovo is the largest computer manufacturer in the world. They are popularly known for their fantastic display quality.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 12th Gen Intel Core i7 15.6” FHD IPS Laptop

What do we Like?

IPS Display

12th gen Intel i7 Processor is impressive.

Fingerprint Reader

Backlit Keyboard

What do we not like?

The design could have been better

Non-Expandable RAM

Who should buy it?

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 will be a great option if you want a high-powered laptop that can carry out heavy tasks such as programming, gaming, or video editing flawlessly.

Overall Rating and user feedback?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is an excellent laptop at this price segment. It has impressive speed and battery life. The sound and display quality are also exceptional.

Ratings: 4.1/ 5.0 stars

Why is the product among the best?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is ranked among the best for its overpowered processor and fantastic display quality, which allows people to get an exceptional user experience.

3. MSI

MSI is one of the biggest brands that make gaming laptops. It is popularly known for making high-end gaming laptops at affordable prices.

MSI Katana G576 Intel 11th Gen i7-11800H, 43cm FHD 144Hz

What do we Like?

Backed by a potent processor and graphics card

It justifies the price tag.

What do we not like?

The audio quality could have been better.

Who should buy it?

MSI Katana G576 is perfect for those looking for a fantastic gaming laptop that can also be used for other heavy tasks, such as coding and graphic designing.

Overall Rating and user feedback?

MSI Katana G576 is a popular budget-friendly gaming laptop that allows you to run heavy games lag-free. This laptop’s impressive display makes it so remarkable, which can provide a fantastic viewing experience.

Ratings: 4.0/5.0 stars

Why is the product among the best?

MSI Katana G576 is ranked among the best because it provides one of the best gaming experiences in the market thanks to its powerful processor and integrated graphics card.

4. Samsung

Samsung is one of the best brands in the electronics market. They are known for their powerful devices and excellent customer support. Their laptop lineups include the Notebook 9, Galaxy Book, etc.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Intel 12th Gen i5 EvoTM

What do we Like?

Amazing Build

Intel-Evo’s performance is splendid

Amazing Camera

What do we not like?

Battery life is not on par with a Macbook. It lasts around 6 hours.

Who should buy it?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is an excellent option for everyone. It can be used for multiple tasks, such as programming, gaming, graphic designing, etc.

Overall Rating and user feedback?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is one the most versatile laptops in the market today. The laptop is powered by one of the most powerful processors on the market and has an inbuilt Intel Iris XE graphics card, and has a stunning build that makes it quite an allrounder, a perfect Macbook Air alternative.

Ratings: 4.3/ 5.0 stars

Why is the product among the best?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 deserves a position in this list for being a perfect all-rounder that packs in a great performance in a compact and beautiful shell.

5. Apple

Undoubtedly, Apple is the best laptop brand in the world. People looking for perfect laptops always prefer them. Their devices come with potent processors and a built-in voice assistant, Siri, which can help you with many tasks.

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip

What do we Like?

Perfect for multitasking

Apple’s new M series processors are amazing

Long Battery Life

High-Resolution Display

What do we not like?

The Base variant storage is just not enough, and higher variants are just too expensive.

Expensive to repair or Insure.

Who should buy it?

If you are looking for the best allrounder of a laptop and can compromise on storage, you can buy an Apple Macbook Air without a second thought.

Overall Rating and user feedback?

The Apple Macbook Air is a masterpiece. It is famous for its performance, battery life, and built-to-last build quality.

Ratings: 4.5 / 5.0 stars.

Why is the product among the best?

Apple Macbook Air ranks among the best because of its powerful M series processor, brilliant build quality and 10-plus hours plus battery.

6. HP

HP is one of the pioneers of the space and has been consistently delivering great products and after-sales service in India for a while now; hence the trust and brand recognition it enjoys are well deserved.

HP Pavilion Plus, 12th Gen Intel Core i7 16GB RAM/1TB SSD

What do we Like?

Its OLED 400 nits UWVA Eye Safe display provides a fantastic viewing experience.

Powered by a mighty 12th Gen processor.

Lightweight, well built.

What do we not like?

Poor battery life, thanks to the bright display.

Who should buy it?

If you like to watch movies and also need plenty of performance for running high-end apps, the HP Pavilion Plus is the right pick for you.

Overall Rating and user feedback?

HP Pavilion Plus is a solid laptop that can be used for work and entertainment alike, as it comes with high-end processors along with plenty of RAM and an impressive display for a fantastic user experience.

Ratings: 4.5/ 5.0 stars

Why is the product among the best?

HP Pavilion Plus deserves to be ranked among the best, as it provides one of the best viewing experiences and packs in a high-end processor.

7. Acer

Acer is a famous Taiwanese computer manufacturing company that is known for its value-for-money proposition in all ranges, from entry-level laptops to gaming laptops.

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th Gen Processor

What do we Like?

12th Gen i5 and RTX 2050 at budget

Great Keyboard; typing feels good.

What do we not like?

Average Battery

The display could be better.

Who should buy it?

It is a perfect option for those who are looking for an affordable gaming laptop that can multitask and run editing software as well.

Overall Rating and user feedback?

Acer Aspire 5 is a fantastic affordable gaming laptop. Thanks to its processor and RTX GPU at this price point, though its battery life sticks out as a sore thumb.

Ratings: 4.6/5.0 stars

Why is the product among the best?

It ranks among the best because of its latest processor and potent graphics card on a budget.

8. Fujitsu

Fujitsu is one of the oldest brands in the laptop industry. It is known for its budget-friendly, compelling devices that look good and offer satisfactory performance.

Fujitsu CH Intel Evo i5 11th Gen 13.3” FHD IGZO Panel 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop

What do we Like?

Its slim and minimal design.

Battery life is fantastic.

What do we not like?

Laptop heats up while charging.

Who should buy it?

It is a perfect option for those looking for a powerful, budget-friendly, stylish laptop that can provide a fantastic user experience.

Overall Rating and user feedback?

Fujitsu CH is backed by a powerful Intel Evo processor and 6+ hours of consistent battery back up, all wrapped up in a stylish and compact shell.

Ratings: 4.6/5.0 stars

Why is the product among the best?

Fujitsu CH Intel Evo ranks among the best due to its powerful Intel Evo i5 11th Gen processor, looks great and has satisfactory battery performance.

9. LG

LG is one of the biggest brands in the electronics market and is well-known for its laptops.

LG Gram 14 Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i7/Win11/Microsoft 365/16GB/512SSD

What do we Like?

It has one of the best displays on the list

WiFi 6e

DDR5 RAM

Light Weight

What do we not like?

The price is on the higher side.

Heats up.

Keyboard could be better.

Who should buy it?

If you are looking for a sleek laptop with excellent performance and don’t mind the price tag, the LG Gram 14 is for you.

Overall Rating and user feedback?

LG Gram 14 is a thin, lightweight laptop that packs in a great display and is powered by 12 the i7 and a DDR5 ram that ensures great performance.

Ratings: 4.0/5.0 stars

Why is the product among the best?

This laptop ranks among the best because of its lightweight build, fast WiFi and performance thanks to its specs.

10. Microsoft

Microsoft is one of the biggest tech brands in the world, popularly known for its various products and services, such as OS, MS Office, Microsoft Surface laptops, and many more.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio - 14.4” Touchscreen - Intel® Core™ i7 - 16GB RAM Memory - 512GB SSD - Platinum

What do we Like?

Its powerful processor and integrated graphics card allow multitasking.

What do we not like?

The price is quite high.

Who should buy it?

If you are looking for a laptop that you can use to carry out heavy tasks and look stylish at the same time, then Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is for you.

Overall Rating and user feedback?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio has one of the best displays on the list. It is a fast and competent machine.

Ratings: 5/5.0 stars

Why is the product among the best?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio ranks among the best because of its fantastic performance and several cool features that can make your life easy.

How Do We Shortlist The Best Products?

Hundreds of laptops are launched annually by different brands in the Indian market, making it challenging to find the best among them. Therefore, we did all the heavy lifting and research work to bring you the best. The following are the criteria we chose to pick the best laptop -

Features and Specifications - Laptops with the latest Gen Intel processors, inbuilt graphics card, and at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This is the bare minimum we look for in a laptop, along with display quality to make sure the laptop can deliver what it promises.

- Laptops with the latest Gen Intel processors, inbuilt graphics card, and at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This is the bare minimum we look for in a laptop, along with display quality to make sure the laptop can deliver what it promises. Laptop’s performance - The laptop’s performance mainly depends on its specifications and build. We conduct laptop benchmark tests using available online tools to understand how far we can push the laptop and if it holds well in terms of multitasking and temperature management.

- The laptop’s performance mainly depends on its specifications and build. We conduct laptop benchmark tests using available online tools to understand how far we can push the laptop and if it holds well in terms of multitasking and temperature management. Service quality - No one wants to wait months to get their laptop repaired under warranty. Therefore, we have tried to list only those brands with the best service turnaround in the market.

How To Pick The Right Laptop For You?

Picking the right laptop is difficult even if you know about the latest technology that is behind these modern machines due to the numerous options that are in the market, so it is essential for you to understand why you need the laptop and what you plan to do with it on a regular basis, this can help you pick the one that fits your requirement. Here is a checklist:

OS

CPU

Graphics Card

Ram

Hard Disk

Display

Weight

Ports

Webcam

Touchscreen and other features

FAQs

1. Which brand of laptop should we buy?

It all depends on your budget and usage. For example, if you are looking for an expensive laptop that can be used for various tasks, then you should go for Apple. Whereas, if you want to buy a gaming laptop, you can look at MSI or Alienware. But if you are looking for a budget option, then HP, Lenovo or Dell will have something for you.

2. Which brand of laptop lasts longer?

Apple MacBooks last longer than laptops of any other brand due to their excellent battery life, great processor, and well-balanced OS.

3. What are the top 5 computer brands?

The top 5 computer brands are as follows:

HP

Lenovo

Dell

Acer

Apple

Conclusion

We hope this article helped you pick the right laptop. Happy shopping!

