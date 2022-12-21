Best Kitchen Chimney in India – A Buyer’s Guide

December 21, 2022 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

There is no denying that a smart kitchen comes with a Kitchen Chimney that is stylish, highly functional, and easy to use. In this buyer’s guide on the best kitchen chimney in India, we have covered what you should look for in a chimney if you need one and how to maintain the appliance.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Hindware Nadia 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

The best kitchen chimney offers powerful suction capacity, a solid in-built motor, auto clean technology, baffled filters, a removable oil collector, and an elegant finish. Given a choice, we would choose Hindware Nadia 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney because of its powerful suction capacity, durable motor, and appearance that adds grace to the kitchen.

Best value for money - Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney’s fire & electric shock-resistant motor features, powerful suction, auto-clean, and filterless technology give the best value for money. The 15-year warranty on the motor makes it the best bargain available.

Best Motion Detection - V-Guard 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

The robust motion sensors of the V-Guard 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney make it the best motion detection chimney in the market. The appliance can be controlled only with the gesture of a hand.

Best Noise Control - Ruwa 60cm 800 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Ruwa 60cm 800 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney with a noise level of only 55 dB is the best noise control chimney in the market.

Now that we have established the top picks, let’s take a look at the list below of our picks for the top 10 kitchen chimney brands in India and a summary of its product features:

1. Hindware Nadia 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney - Check Amazon Offer

With features such as high suction capacity, motion sensor, auto-clean and black metallic finish, Hindware’s Nadia is the best kitchen chimney in India, with the price set at only INR 15,990 on Amazon. The size of 90 cm and the suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr with durable machinery and metallic exteriors for a robust finish undoubtedly make it the best kitchen chimney in India for medium and large-sized kitchen spaces.

Dimensions: 48.6D x 88W x 51.5H Cms

What do we like?

Body strength that prevents rust and corrosion.

A high suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr is suitable for heavy cooking.

What do we not like? – Heavy appliance of over 15 kg

Overall ratings and expert reviews: - A popular product with suction power and motion detection as the best features

Why is the product among the best: Motion sensors, high suction capacity, metallic finish

Price: INR 15,990/-

2. Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney - Check Amazon Offer

The Elica kitchen chimney has a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, touch & motion sensor control, and a compact metallic finish design. The baffle filter technology seals the motor from any oil particles settling on it. Elica is the only brand in India offering a motor warranty of 15 years.

Dimensions: 45.2D x 63.6W x 39.8H Cms

What do we like?

The motor housing and fan are made of copper alloy windings and sealed with fire-resistant plastic, enhancing the Chimney’s lifespan and assuring safe use.

The powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr is suitable for light to medium cooking.

Motor warranty of 15 years

What do we not like? – None

Overall ratings and expert reviews: A highly rated product with durability, suction capacity, and noise level as the best features

Why is the product among the best: Powerful motor technology, 15-year motor warranty, touch & motion sensor control

Price: INR 14,999/-

3. V-Guard 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

One of the highest customer-rated chimneys online, V-Guard 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Chimney has all the features of a convenient kitchen chimney at an affordable price. The easily removable baffle filters and oil collector tray makes it an auto clean best kitchen chimney in India. It also features motion sensors and 4-speed smooth touch controls. The Chimney can be operated with only the hand gesture for convenient use while cooking. V-Guard provides a 1-year product and a 6-year motor warranty on this appliance, making it a mesmerising buy.

Dimensions: 42D x 90W x 44.9H Cms

What do we like?

Good after-delivery service

Good motion detection

1-year product warranty and 6-year motor warranty

What do we not like? – Noise level of 68dB

Overall ratings and expert reviews: A highly rated product with after-delivery service and a 6-year motor warranty as the popular features

Why is the product among the best: Baffle filters, removable oil collector tray, modernistic design

Price: INR 12,874/-

4. Ruwa 60cm 800 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Ruwa is the best Chimney for a kitchen that is small or medium-sized, with its size of 60 cm and suction capacity of 800 m³/hr. It is recommended for those looking for all the best features in a kitchen chimney at an affordable price. The Chimney has a 3-speed push button control and easy-to-clean removable baffle filters. It has a noise level of only 55 dB for a soothing cooking experience.

Dimensions:

What do we like?

The affordable pricing of INR 4,499/-

Low-noise level of 55db

What do we not like? – Auto clean technology is absent in the product

Overall ratings and expert reviews: - A well-rated product with an overall good customer experience

Why is the product among the best: Easy-to-clean baffle filters, a noise level of 55dB, Affordable pricing

Price: INR 4,499/-

5. Whirlpool 60 cm 1250 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Whirlpool is a durable and energy-efficient kitchen chimney offering heat auto-clean technology. It uses a heating element to remove the greasy oil particles inside the Chimney and collect them in a metallic oil collector placed right below. The Chimney’s black matte finish will improve your kitchen look. It has a powerful suction capacity of 1250 m³/hr for a small or medium-sized kitchen.

Dimensions:

What do we like?

Heat auto clean technology that uses a heating element to clean grease from the filters and the motor

Good installation and after-delivery service

What do we not like? - Heavy appliance of over 19 kg

Overall ratings and expert reviews: A good-rated product with installation and after-delivery services as the popular features

Why is the product among the best: Heat Auto Clean Technology, 58 dB noise level, robust metallic exteriors

Price: INR 13,299/-

6. Hindware Regina 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

With a depth of 60 cm, the Regina chimney of Hindware is designed for small kitchens. It is equipped with energy-efficient LED lamps to provide optimum lighting to your cooking top. The powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr is suitable for heavy cooking, such as grilling or deep frying.

Dimensions:

What do we like?

The powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr

It is easy to use with highly-functional motion sensors and filterless auto-clean technology.

What do we not like? – Noise level of 62 dB

Overall ratings and expert reviews: The product is rated high on motion detection and suction power features but low on the noise level.

Why is the product among the best: Thermal auto clean technology, stainless steel finish, powerful suction capacity

Price: INR 11,990/-

7. Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

The house of Faber is a market leader regarding kitchen appliances and with good reason. Faber’s unique technology and statement designs make its products desirable. It is filterless with auto-clean technology, making maintenance easy. The 60 cm chimney of the brand with a suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr is apt for a small or medium-sized Indian kitchen.

Dimensions:

What do we like?

Filterless with auto-clean technology

The design is a good mix of glass and stainless steel in a matte black finish that adds elegance to one’s kitchen.

What do we not like? – None

Overall ratings and expert reviews - A highly rated product by users with a modernistic design.

Why is the product among the best: Touch control panel, Filter-less Auto Clean Technology, Curved Glass Finish

Price: INR 12,790/-

8. Glen 60cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

With a 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, this Chimney is good for keeping your kitchen smoke-free and spotlessly clean. The pyramid shape of the Chimney is designed to complement modern kitchen décor. It includes in-built LED lamps to illuminate your cooking stove and has a single baffle filter for easy maintenance.

Dimensions:

What do we like?

Modernistic design to compliment kitchen décor

Single baffle filter for easy maintenance

What do we not like? - Auto clean technology is absent in the product

Overall ratings and expert reviews – A well-rated product with a low noise level and easy maintenance as the best features

Why is the product among the best: 3-speed push buttons control, Single baffle filter, compact design

Price: INR 5,998/-

9. Faber 3in1 Chimney with Air purifier & Cooling Fan

Say goodbye to residual food odours and smoke from fried food, thanks to Faber’s 3-in-1 kitchen chimney with an inbuilt cooling fan and an air purifier. The Chimney provides a holistic, odour-free, and healthy cooking solution. In addition, it has soft-touch panel control, a noise level of 58 dB, and a 3-layer baffle filter for suction. With 60 cm depth and 1095 m³/hr suction capacity, this lightweight Chimney is a perfect buy for a small Indian kitchen.

Dimensions:

What do we like?

3-in-1 feature with an in-built air purifier and a cooling fan

Feather touch panel control for easy functioning

Lightweight machinery of 10 kg

What do we not like? – Manual cleaning; 3-layered baffle filter that is difficult to clean and maintain

Overall ratings and expert reviews: - A popular product among consumers because of its unique 3-in-1 feature

Why is the product among the best: - 3-in-1 Aerostation, premium black glass finish, 58 dB noise level

Price: INR 18,446/-

10. MODA Germany PETRA 90 cm 1300 m³/hr

Moda’s Petra has a 2-layer German technology filter that delivers consistent suction without choking. It is an auto clean best kitchen chimney in India as it automatically cleans itself after every 30 working hours. The powerful suction motor is lined with copper alloy windings making it safe from fire and electric shocks. The stainless steel and black glass finish make it a tasteful addition to your kitchen.

Dimensions:

What do we like?

German technology filter that delivers consistent suction without choking

Automatic auto-clean technology post 30 working hours

Modernistic design

What do we not like? – An expensive product for the Indian market

Overall ratings and expert reviews: - A highly-rated product offering good customer experience, with price being the only bottleneck for purchase

Why is the product among the best: 2-layer German filter technology, automatic auto clean feature

Price: INR 19,499/-

Do I need a chimney in my kitchen?

The oils used to cook food tend to evaporate and settle down on your kitchen’s ceiling, walls, and cabinets, making them extremely dirty. Since kitchen chimneys are installed right above the cooking top, it draws in all the smoke fumes and oil particles rather than letting them settle on the various kitchen surfaces.

How to pick the best kitchen chimney?

Various factors are in play when it comes to purchasing the right Chimney. It is important to select a chimney that is functional and durable. With many kitchen chimneys available in the market, it can be overwhelming to select the right one. Following are some of the key features to keep in mind while making a choice:

Chimney size – The best Chimney for the kitchen depends on the size of your cooking stove. The chimney sizes available in the market are 60 cm, 75 cm, and 90 cm for cooking stoves with two burners, three burners, and five burners, respectively.

Suction capacity – The appliances in the market in India have suction capacities ranging from 800 m³/hr to 1500 m³/hr. This attribute is related to the size of your kitchen. A small kitchen requires a low suction capacity chimney, while a large one requires a high suction capacity.

Auto clean technology – Auto clean chimneys have an advantage over manual clean chimneys as they eliminate the hassle of removing filters and manually cleaning them. The grease and oil particles drawn into the Chimney get collected in one place, which can be removed and cleaned as and when required. Auto-clean chimneys mostly come with two or 3-layered baffle filters.

Noise deduction – The suction technology of the chimneys makes immense noise. The best kitchen chimney in India has all the latest suction and auto cleaning technologies, along with a noise level of less than 62 dB.

Motion detection – The motion detection feature helps operate the appliance without touching it. This is helpful when one is hands-deep in the task of cooking. The motion sensors detect hand gestures to control the appliance.

Product Quality & Durability: Along with being elegant in design, the exteriors of a chimney should be superior in quality and durable. Since the appliance is used daily, the machine should be advanced to handle risks such as voltage fluctuations, overuse, and bumps.

Along with being elegant in design, the exteriors of a chimney should be superior in quality and durable. Since the appliance is used daily, the machine should be advanced to handle risks such as voltage fluctuations, overuse, and bumps. Overall customer experience – The product you purchase must meet your requirements. It should give you satisfaction and be pocket-friendly. The kitchen chimneys we have listed below are all highly-rated on overall customer experience.

How to maintain your kitchen chimney?

One should manually clean their Chimney once in a while to keep it dust-free and long-lasting. Dishwashing liquid can clean the grease and food residue off the Chimney. Soak a soft cloth in the dishwashing liquid and gently clean the filters and exteriors of the appliance. Other kitchen products such as baking soda, vinegar, or caustic soda can also be used to clean the Chimney.

To maintain the interiors of the Chimney, one should get the appliance cleaned and inspected at least once a year by a professional.

Frequently asked questions:

1. Which Chimney is best with less noise?

The kitchen chimney with a noise range of less than 62 dB is best for a low-noise cooking experience. Faber 3in1 Chimney, Whirlpool 60 cm 1250 m³/hr Chimney, and Ruwa 60cm 800 m³/hr Kitchen offer noise levels between 55-58db despite high suction capacity, thus, making them a preferable choice.

2. Which Chimney has the best suction power?

Hindware Nadia 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney with a suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr has one of the best suction power in the Indian market.

3. Is an auto-clean chimney better than a manual?

Auto-clean technology allows the Chimney to clean itself with a button and collects the oil particles in a cup or tray that can be removed to clean as and when required. So yes it is better than a manual one.

Conclusion:

Hence, the best kitchen chimneys are durable, easy to maintain, and energy efficient. With the latest technologies of auto cleaning, powerful suction, and well-designed motors, the use and maintenance of kitchen chimneys have become an easy task. Features such as motion sensors, noise control, and in-built lamps only enhance the cooking experience and make the appliances all the more desirable. So go ahead, and buy the best kitchen chimney in India for an odour-free, healthy, and spotlessly clean kitchen.

