Best Juicer Mixer Grinder in India - Buyer’s Guide

January 12, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

Our Top Picks

Best overall - Nutribullet PRO High-Speed Blender/Mixer/Smoothie Maker’s

The Nutribullet PRO High-Speed Blender/Mixer/Smoothie Maker’s jar doubles as a travel cup.

Best value for money - NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker is budget-friendly and doesn’t require much space in your kitchen.

Best for commercial use - Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder is a top pick for commercial use due to its powerful 1400-watt motor, durability and intelligent controls.

Best Juicer Mixer Grinder in India

1. Nutribullet PRO High Speed Blender/Mixer/Smoothie Maker - Check Amazon Offer

This comprehensive handy countertop JMG effortlessly pulverises the toughest produce. Its unique bullet-shaped cup makes it highly effective. This includes two 532 ml short cups, one 709 ml tall cup, a lid and a seasoning cap. This compact appliance consumes lesser space than bulky food processors or mixers.

Dimensions and specifications

Priced at INR 7,999

20D x 20W x 34.3H Centimeters

900W

709 Milliliters Capacity

What do we like

The blending jar doubles as a travel cup, making it easy to make healthy smoothies and drink them straight from the same container.

What do we not like

This product yields small batches and is not suitable for commercial use.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users report that the Nutribullet PRO High-Speed Blender/Mixer/Smoothie Maker has a powerful motor and is easy to use and clean. Customers especially enjoy making smoothies in it, claiming it provides great value for money and is a must-buy.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is a 900W compact and powerful juicer mixer grinder with a blending jar that can also be used as a travel cup. Users have given the product positive ratings and feedback, stating that it can chop through ice, tough stems and frozen fruits.

2. NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - Check Amazon Offer

This product makes instant juices and smoothies. It is also effective for grinding dry ingredients, dips and chutneys. This is an effortless process due to its powerful 500 W copper motor. It makes minimal noise, and it is sturdy and easy to clean. It includes a jar for blending, which can also be used as a travel sipper.

Dimensions and specifications

Priced at INR 1,969

30.3D x 13.3W x 22.4H Centimeters

500W

What do we like

This product is light, compact, portable and budget-friendly—a great option for bachelor and fitness enthusiasts.

What do we not like

Running the motor for too long may cause overheating, and mishandling the jar might cause damage to it.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers have expressed that this product is convenient and takes up less space on the kitchen counter. They have also said that it is perfect for bachelors and easy to clean and use.

Why is the product among the best?

This is an excellent choice as it is easy to use, transport and store. It consumes less power and has excellent customer service.

3. Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder

This professional juicer mixer grinder is designed for maximum performance and durability with 5 years of research and development! With a 1400-watt motor, 13 program settings, and shatter-proof lids, this machine can easily handle even the harshest conditions. Perfect for professionals, this juicer mixer grinder is a must-have in any kitchen.

Dimensions and specifications

Priced at INR 23,999

19D x 23W x 50H Centimeters

1400W

‎1L Capacity

What do we like

Its high-performance blades can tackle the toughest ingredients and endure 4000 cycles of crushing ice.

What do we not like

As it is large and heavy, it may not be easy to clean and may occupy a lot of space.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers rave about the superior performance of this product. It grinds and blends at super speed, and its double lock feature enables maximum safety during operation. They say that it is worth paying a premium price for.

Why is the product among the best?

This premium juicer mixer grinder is an excellent choice for larger households or professional use. Its triple motor overload protection ensures continuous operation. Its double lock feature ensures the lid stays on tight, and an auto brake feature stops the blade within two seconds if the lid is even slightly disturbed. Overall, it has the power to juice with ease while retaining nutrients.

4. Sujata Powermatic Plus, Juicer Mixer Grinder

This traditional JMG runs on a powerful 900 watts motor and double ball bearings, making it efficient, low maintenance and ensuring a durable, long life. Its juicer is equipped with a honeycomb filter for no-pulp juice.

Dimensions and specifications

Priced at INR 6,760

27D x 50W x 36H Centimeters

900W

6.2 Kilograms Capacity

What do we like

It is a powerful grinder, efficiently breaking down tough foods such as coconut. It can run for 9 minutes at a time.

What do we not like

It is noisy and heavy.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers are extremely pleased with the appliance’s superior performance, powerful motor, build quality, durability and value for money.

Why is the product among the best?

This heavy-duty appliance is among the best juicer mixer grinders in India, as it is sturdy and is said to last a very long time. It is safe, low maintenance, shock-proof, has great value for money and yields quality results retaining the aroma and flavour of food and juices.

5. Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder

This is one of the most stylish juicer mixer grinders for home use. It has three large stainless steel jars and high-quality 304 stainless steel blades. The product includes a 2L pulp container, a 1L dry/wet grinding jar, a 1.5L transparent blending jar, and a 400 ml chutney jar. It also comes with a sieve and a food pusher.

Dimensions and specifications

Priced at INR 3,995

31D x 38W x 32.5H Centimeters

500W Motor Base

What do we like

This product is straightforward to operate and has great customer service with at-home service for any issues you may face.

What do we not like

The chutney jar is only suitable for producing small batches.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers are pleased with the product’s durability. Some users complain that the machine is noisy, while others praise its efficiency, sturdiness and value for money.

Why is the product among the best?

This juicer mixer grinder has many unique features, such as a dual exhaust for enhanced motor life, flow breakers in jars for better grinding and liquidising, four fin nylon coupler with copper insert, and an inbuilt overload protector.

6. Havells Stilus 500 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

This JMG comes with a 500 W motor unit, three speeds, multiple break-resistant jars, stainless steel mesh for pulp-free juice, and a food pusher. It also has non-slip feet preventing movement of the appliance while operating.

Dimensions and specifications

Priced at INR 4,939

33D x 36W x 42H Centimeters

500 W

1.5 Litres Capacity

What do we like

With its large pulp container, you can easily juice up to 2 kg of pulp at a time. It also comes with a very sleek and stylish serving juice jar.

What do we not like

It is noisy.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers say this product is best for making smoothies and chutneys. They say it isn’t bulky and effortless to use.

Why is the product among the best?

This is the sleekest, most stylish juicer mixer grinder on our list. Not only is it extremely efficient, but it also looks great with your interior, adding an instant upgrade to your kitchen. This is a handy, multi-purpose and pocket-friendly option.

7. Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder

The Bosch Pro mixer grinder has a specially designed blunt Pounding Blade with thick edges, replicating a pounding effect on dry ingredients, giving them an authentic texture and taste. You can enjoy a 100% hands-free operation with unique lid locks and strong suction feet for stability. It comes with high-grade stainless steel jars with an ergonomic design enabling easy operations.

Dimensions and specifications

Priced at INR 6,799

21D x 49.5W x 21.9H Centimeters

1000W

1.4 litres Capacity

What do we like

This juicer mixer grinder is extremely easy and safe to operate with high-performance stainless steel blades.

What do we not like

It is noisy. For maximum efficiency, one must adhere to the manufacturer’s instructions carefully.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers are pleased with the lock feature, which enables a hands-free experience. They also boast about high-speed grinding due to high-quality blades. The product is perfect for small kitchens as it only takes up a little space.

Why is the product among the best?

The Bosch Pro Mixer Grinder is a powerful machine. It is easy to use and clean. It has leak-proof lids and yields results with speed and efficiency. It has an overload protector and does not heat up quickly.

8. Wonderchef Nutri-blend Thunder Mixer, Grinder & Blender

This powerful machine is an excellent all-purpose blender-grinder with a 6-blade motor technology that retains essential nutrient-rich food, extracting immunity-enhancing antioxidants. Along with its precision blades, it also comes with two unbreakable jars as well as a portable drinking cup.

Dimensions and specifications

Priced at INR 5,499

‎18D x 30W x 38H Centimeters

1000 W

800 Milliliters Capacity

What do we like

Its speed is its best quality as it can pulverise everything from vegetables to nuts within seconds.

What do we not like

It may be noisy due to its high-performing motor.

Overall ratings and user feedback

According to customers, this powerful appliance has super sharp blades which grind, blend and mix everything within seconds without making a mess. It is durable and easy to clean.

Why is the product among the best?

The product and its parts are sturdy, guaranteed to last a long time, and highly efficient in breaking down the most challenging solid food. The product also comes with an online recipe book by Sanjeev Kapoor, an added perk.

9. Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder

Introducing the Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder - the perfect combination of durability, design, and efficiency! With its sleek stainless steel jars and powerful 750-watt motor, this mixer grinder can easily chop and grind ingredients of any shape or size. Take advantage of this value-for-money product that will reduce your preparation time by hours.

Dimensions and specifications

Priced at INR 3,199

24.5D x 40W x 31.5H Centimeters

750W

What do we like

This is one of the best juicer mixer grinders at 750 watts due to its high efficiency, multiple control settings and unique, stylish butterfly shape.

What do we not like

It is noisy, and the lid quality may fade over time.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customer reviews state that this product is highly durable, has great value for money, and is easy to clean and use.

Why is the product among the best?

Its powerful 750-watt motor, sharp rotating blades, user-friendly 3-speed knob, stainless steel jars, transparent lid, sturdy jar handle, and efficient pusher work together to provide a high-quality grinding and mixing experience, durable and easy to use.

10. Maharaja Whiteline Gala Happiness Juicer Mixer Grinder

Introducing the Maharaja Whiteline Gala Happiness Juicer Mixer Grinder - a powerful and versatile appliance that can handle all your juicing and grinding needs! With a 450-watt motor, heavy-duty stainless steel juicer mesh and cutter, detachable anti-drip spout, and dual-side locking system, this JMG is designed for maximum efficiency and convenience. Enjoy delicious meals and juices with this efficient appliance.

Dimensions and specifications

Priced at INR 2,499

23.6D x 45.5W x 30.7H Centimeters

450W

What do we like

It requires low power consumption and can grind continuously for 30 minutes.

What do we not like

The juicer may leave some solid food residue.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers rated this product maximum stars for ease of use, cleaning, and value for money.

Why is the product among the best?

This powerful and efficient appliance is excellent for juicing and grinding needs. It has a 450-watt motor, heavy-duty stainless steel juicer mesh and cutter, detachable anti-drip spout, and dual-side locking system for maximum convenience and ease of use. It also has overload protection technology for safe and lasting operation and low power consumption for continuous grinding. Customers have rated it highly for its ease of use, cleaning, and value for money.

How do we rate the best juicer mixer grinder in India?

Features and specifications

You must consider the type of JMG, its motor power, Capacity, speed, durability, ease of operation and cleaning and the price that best suits the volume of products you work with daily.

Product efficiency

Choose a JMG that works on efficient speed, is durable, requires moderate power consumption and maintenance, gives you great yield and resulting product and has good customer reviews.

Maintenance cost and warranty

Consider your JMG’s maintenance, i.e., cleaning and servicing or replacing parts. Consider buying a product with no manufacturing defects, a long warranty, and effective after-sales service.

Overall customer experience

Ensure that your JMG is tried and tested and has positive reviews from existing users.

Factors to consider when buying a juicer mixer grinder

Type: There are various types of juicer mixer grinders available in the market, so choose the one that best fits your needs.

Power: A higher-wattage juicer mixer grinder means it is more efficient. However, it will also consume more electricity.

Capacity: For larger groups, opt for a larger capacity JMG in terms of the size of the juicer and grinding jars.

Material: It determines the appliance’s durability and performance. Glass jars are fragile, while stainless steel jars are more durable.

Brand and warranty: Choose a reputable brand with good after-sales service. A longer warranty period shows the manufacturer’s assurance of the product.

Price: Consider the features and performance you need and look for a juicer mixer grinder that offers the best value for money.

Uses of juicer mixer grinder

A JMG can grind spices, blend, chop, dice, make purees, pastes or chutney, and extract juices.

What are the types of juicer mixer grinders?

Mainly there are three types:

Centrifugal juicers : Powerful and sharp spinning metal blades extract juice, then spin in a mesh strainer to separate juice and pulp.

: Powerful and sharp spinning metal blades extract juice, then spin in a mesh strainer to separate juice and pulp. Masticating juicers : A slower and more gentle grinding process, crushing the produce with a slowly-rotating auger.

: A slower and more gentle grinding process, crushing the produce with a slowly-rotating auger. Triturating juicers: A two-step process to grind produce into a pulp and then press it through a fine mesh screen to extract.

Tips to keep in mind when using a juicer mixer grinder

Use fresh produce. Follow instructions. Cut ingredients into pieces. Add ingredients gradually. Clean appliance after every use. Handle the blades carefully.

Frequently asked questions

1. How many watts is good for a mixer grinder?

A 500 to 750 W juicer mixer grinder is recommended for household use.

2. What is the difference between a mixer and a grinder?

A grinder breaks down solid foods into smaller particles or powders. Blenders cut, mash or mix food.

3. Can a mixer run on an inverter?

Typically, an inverter can handle a mixer grinder with a lower wattage than its own VA output.

Conclusion

We hope this list has made your decision to buy a JMG easier. Get yours now!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”