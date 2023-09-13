Best investments for monthly income during Kartavya Kaal in India

September 13, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Investors in India have plenty of options to get a consistent stream of income during the Kartavya Kaal. These options offer varying levels of risk and returns, making it essential for investors to consider their individual financial goals and preferences before investing. Let’s dive into the best monthly investments in India, their risk factors, and how they can help investors to achieve their financial goals.

Mutual Funds: They aim to generate capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other securities. Mutual funds offer various types of funds like equity, debt, and hybrid funds. An investor can make it their Kartavya to invest in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), wherein small amounts of money are invested every month. Historically, mutual funds have offered good monthly returns, especially equity funds, but since all mutual fund returns are subject to market risks, investors should consider all the risk factors before investing. But SIPs can help mitigate risk since investing money regularly can help with rupee cost averaging, which means you buy more units of the mutual fund when the market is low, and less units when the market is high.

Investors can also opt for a Monthly Income Plan or MIP, these belong to the hybrid mutual fund category, primarily focusing on debt-oriented investments. This means that a significant portion of the fund’s assets is allocated to debt and money market instruments, making MIPs moderately risky. Investors can enjoy both liquidity and a consistent stream of dividends with MIPs. However, it’s crucial to understand that MIPs don’t guarantee a stable and fixed monthly income, despite their name. Dividends are distributed based on the fund’s performance, which is subject to market fluctuations like any other market-linked investment vehicle.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS): The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is a low-risk investment option offered by the Indian Post Office. The scheme offers a good interest rate (ranging from 6% to 8% p.a.) and is payable monthly. The minimum investment in the scheme is Rs. 1,000 and the maximum investment is Rs. 9 lakhs for an individual account and Rs. 15 lakhs for a joint account. Furthermore, there is a lockin period of 5 years.

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY): It is a pension scheme introduced by the Government of India. This scheme offers a fixed pension amount for senior citizens aged 60 years and above. The PMVVY scheme is available through the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and offers a guaranteed pension payout. The scheme offers a fixed interest rate of 7.4% per annum for a tenure of 10 years, with the option of receiving the pension payout monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually. This scheme provides senior citizens with a reliable source of financial security after retirement.

Fixed Deposits: Fixed deposits are a safe and one of the most popular investment options in India. In fixed deposits, the investor deposits an amount with a bank, post office or an NBFC (like Bajaj Finance) for a fixed tenure, in return for an interest rate. The interest rate depends upon the tenure of the investment, type of FD, and the bank offering the investment.

Our esteemed Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, highlighted the importance of the upcoming 25 years as the “Kartavya Kaal,” a period centered around responsibilities and duties. The years from 2023 to 2047 are dedicated to fulfilling these responsibilities. In this timeframe, India aims not only to commemorate a century of independence but also to strengthen its position as a global economic force.

Translated from Sanskrit, “Kartavya Kaal” signifies “The Time for Duty.” During this phase, our focus should be on solidifying our efforts to generate wealth and ensure financial stability. The government’s primary attention will be on promoting higher savings, increased investments, and improved financial inclusion. Moreover, there will be a concerted push to create an environment conducive to business expansion and the generation of employment opportunities, all in alignment with the overarching goals of this era.

Investing now to safeguard your future will aid us in attaining our desired financial objectives during the Kartavya Kaal. By adhering to principles such as diversification, consistent investments, and a long-term outlook, you can leverage the potential of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and other investment avenues to pave the path towards a financially stable future. It is important to remember that while the journey might entail its share of fluctuations, the ultimate destination of building wealth is certainly within your grasp.

