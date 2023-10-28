Best Instagrammable Destinations in Bali: Must-Visit Spots for Picture-Perfect Memories

October 28, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

Bali, known as the “Island of the Gods,” is a tropical paradise that offers a plethora of Instagram-worthy destinations. From pristine beaches to lush rice terraces and cultural marvels, you’ll love that in Bali, there’s no need for filters or Photoshop. Bali Trip Packages offer the ultimate vacation experience.

Discover Bali’s most picturesque locations, including iconic spots like the Bali Swing and the enchanting Tegalalang Rice Terraces. And make sure not to overlook the awe-inspiring Uluwatu Temple, perched majestically on a cliff, creating a stunning backdrop for your photography.

In this guide, we’ll take you through some of the must-visit Instagram spots in Bali, along with recommendations for accommodations and how to reach these enchanting locations.

1. Ubud’s Iconic Rice Terraces

If you’re seeking the ultimate Instagrammable moment, don’t miss the Tegallalang Rice Terraces in Ubud. These stunning rice paddies feature intricate, emerald-green layers that create a mesmerising landscape.

To reach Ubud, you can book a flight to Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, Bali’s capital, and then take a scenic 1.5-hour drive north to Ubud.

Where to Stay: For a luxurious stay amidst nature, consider booking a room at the Viceroy Bali, nestled in the heart of Ubud. You can also check out these hotels to secure your perfect hotel experience in Bali.

2. Uluwatu Temple and Sunset Views

Uluwatu Temple, perched atop a dramatic cliff overlooking the Indian Ocean, provides an incredible backdrop for your Instagram photos. The temple is renowned for its mesmerising sunset views. To get to Uluwatu, fly to Ngurah Rai International Airport, and from there, it’s a relatively short drive to this iconic spot.

Where to Stay: For an indulgent stay, consider the Bulgari Resort Bali, located nearby with breathtaking ocean views. If you’re planning to explore the awe-inspiring Uluwatu Temple, you can also consider staying at one of these excellent hotels nearby for a convenient and memorable experience.

3. Bali’s Hidden Beaches

Explore Bali’s hidden gems like Angel’s Billabong on Nusa Penida. These secluded beaches boast crystal-clear waters and unique rock formations that are perfect for Instagram. To reach Nusa Penida, you can book a flight to Bali and then take a ferry from Sanur or Padang Bai to the island.

Where to Stay: For a beachfront experience, Mulia Resort in Nusa Dua offers a luxurious stay.Or, you can also check out these other hotels in Nusa DUa.

4. Ubud’s Sacred Monkey Forest

The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud is a haven for nature and primate enthusiasts. Here, you can capture candid shots of playful macaques in a lush forest setting. Accessing Ubud is convenient; simply book a flight to Bali and then make your way to this charming cultural town.

Where to Stay: Enjoy a tranquil stay at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, located close to the Monkey Forest.

5. Water Palace of Tirta Gangga

The Water Palace of Tirta Gangga is a stunning example of Balinese architecture surrounded by lush gardens and water features. It’s a perfect place to capture intricate details for your Instagram feed. To reach Tirta Gangga, fly to Bali and arrange transportation to this picturesque location.

Where to Stay: Get the best deals now at The Watergarden Hotel & Spa, located just minutes away which offers a serene and luxurious stay.

6. Bali Swings

Experience the thrill of swinging high above Bali’s lush landscapes with the most breathtaking backdrops that turn into Instagram-worthy moments. The Bali Swing is your ticket to soaring above the treetops, capturing picture-perfect memories.

Feel the rush of adrenaline as you swing through the sky – these exhilarating photos might just be the missing piece in your life’s album. Capture wild and unforgettable moments while enjoying the stunning views below, surrounded by abundant trees and fields.

Where to Stay: To make the most of your Bali Swing adventure, check out these luxurious and cosy accommodations nearby.

7. The Handara Gate:

The Handara Gate serves as a stunning portal enveloped by a lush landscape teeming with vibrant plants. It’s a truly special location, ideal for capturing memorable photos. Just imagine yourself standing before the grand gates, reminiscent of royal palaces and their majestic entrances.The gate acts as a perfect frame for your pictures, and a photograph taken at Handara Gate will forever remind you of the awe-inspiring moment you spent here. It’s one of Bali’s renowned traditional Instagram-worthy spots.

Where to Stay:

For a delightful stay near Handara Gate, consider accommodations in Bedugul or Munduk. These areas offer a range of lodging options, from cosy guest houses to charming resorts, ensuring you have a comfortable and convenient base for your exploration of this stunning location.

These Instagrammable destinations in Bali offer picture-perfect moments you’ll cherish forever. Whether you’re capturing the beauty of rice terraces, dramatic sunsets, hidden beaches, playful monkeys, or exquisite architecture, Bali’s charm will leave you inspired. Plan your Bali adventure today, book your flights and accommodations through trusted travel platforms, and create memories that will grace your Instagram feed with #BaliAdventure, #InstagrammableBali, and #PicturePerfectBaliDestinations.

