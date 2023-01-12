Best Induction Cooktops and Stoves in India

January 12, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

Best Overall - Prestige Iris 2.0 Induction Cooktop

A consistent player in the best range of induction cooktops in India for years, this product by Prestige Iris comes under the best overall category for satisfactory performance across features like auto-off settings, multiple preset menus, ease of use, safety, looks, and variable time settings.

Best Budget - AmazonBasics Induction Cooktop

This product by Amazon’s brand is the best-in-budget induction cooktop. It has satisfactory features and specifications, such as high power induction of 1600 watts, multiple timer options, an adequate number of preset menu options, and a sleek look that blends with most kitchens.

Best Double Induction Cooktop - Weltherm Double burner infrared cooker HP-500W

Despite double induction cooktops beings a rare find in the market, this double burner induction cooktop by Welthern made a place for itself in the list for flaunting features such as preset menus suitable for Indian kitchens, auto-off features, versatile usage options for most utensils and a fine finish.

Best Induction Cooktop In India

1. Prestige Iris 2.0 Induction Cooktop- Check Amazon Offer

One more product by Prestige; this 2000W induction cooktop also features multiple Indian menu options with automatic power and temperature adjustment to keep your food healthy and warm. It also comes with other features like minimum energy wastage, an anti-magnetic wall to elongate the life of the glass cooktop, and an automatic voltage regulator.

Product dimensions- ‎31D x 36W x 11H Centimetres

What do we like?

User-friendly design with very responsive controls, which makes it easy to operate for any age group

Provides uniform and fast cooking

What do we not like?

The packaging quality of the product could be better.

Customer care is not responsive even after multiple weeks of waiting

The price is relatively high

Overall ratings, and user feedback

Users have given this product a rating of 3.8 out of 5 because it’s easy to use and provides fast cooking to them; however, faulty packaging is a matter of concern to many.

Why is this product among the best?

This product is among the best because it optimises energy usage while cooking food consistently and quickly.

2. AmazonBasics Induction Cooktop - Check Amazon Offer

AmazonBasics has been known to deliver some well-performing house appliances over the last few years. This 1600 W micro crystal glass induction cooktop is one such product. Its features include 8 power setting stages with LED display and push button control, 6 preset menu options, and auto-standby for enhanced safety.

Product dimensions- 106.3D x 27W x 6.5H Centimetres

What do we like?

Multiple features and fast cooking are provided on a low budget

Fast delivery and response from the customer care team

What do we not like?

The range of utensils that can be used on this cooktop is minimal

Some utensils are sticking on this cooktop because of the high heat.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have given this product a rating of 4.2 out of 5 because they find it value for money and the features satisfactory.

Why is this product among the best?

We have added this product to our guide because many happy and returning customers rate it as value for money.

3. Weltherm Double burner infrared cooker HP-500W

The only double induction cooktop on this list, the Weltherm double burner infrared cooker comes with some excellent specifications and features, such as 4000-wattage electrical power for speedy and uniform cooking. It is also the most versatile induction cooktop for all utensils. It also has other essential features like various warming functions, auto-off technology, and 5 preset menus for Indian kitchens.

What do we like?

No need to buy induction cooktop utensils for this product as it can be used with all the utensils

Allows for fast cooking because of high wattage

What do we not like?

The product is a little overpriced.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have rated this product 5 out of 5 because of its double induction, allowing them to cook multiple dishes simultaneously.

Why is this product among the best?

This product has made it the best induction cooktop in India because it’s the best double induction cooktop compared to every other similar product.

4. Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watt Induction Cooktop

Prestige has created an evergreen induction cooktop with 1600 watts of electrical power for quick and efficient cooking. Other specifications of this cooktop include variable menu options suitable for Indian cuisine, an aerodynamic cooling system for safety, and a voltage regulator to optimise your electricity consumption.

Product dimensions- 39 x 32 x 10 Centimetres

What do we like?

Easy to use and easy to clean

Lightweight, which makes it convenient to move around and travel-friendly

Multiple preset menu options

What do we not like?

Performance reduces a notch after the warranty period is over

Customer care must proactively provide solutions if the product is damaged.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have rated this product 4.1 out of 5 for its ease of use and good basic features.

Why is this product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its huge base of satisfied and returning customers and its multiple impressive features.

5. iBELL Induction Cooktop

The iBell induction cooktop has 2000W electrical power, wide voltage adaptability, premium quality induction coils, and safety features like auto-shutoff. It overheats protection, all packed in a crystal glass top. It also has a long-term warranty period of 2 years which is more than most products.

Product dimensions- 28 x 34 x 6 Centimetres

What do we like?

Best for fast cooking because of 2000W

Perfect travel companion because of its compact design

What do we not like?

Electricity consumption is high because the wattage needs to be customisable.

The product’s design could be more durable, especially the glass, which is quite delicate.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have rated this product 4.2 out of 5 because of its ease of use and fast cooking ability.

Why is this product among the best?

We have added this product to our list of best induction cooktops in India for its user satisfaction rate and value-for-money features.

6. Usha CookJoy 1600 Watt Induction cooktop

This product by Usha is one of its bestsellers. It has a few unique features like a keep warm function to maintain the temperature of food, overheating controls to save power, a pause feature to pause and restart your cooking as you please, and an auto-off feature to ensure the safety of the user.

Product dimensions- 27D x 35W x 5.5H Centimetres

What do we like?

Speedy cooking for 1600 watts

Easy to use, making it a favourite for senior citizens as well

Customer care is helpful

What do we not like?

There is some noise production from the product

The product’s packaging is not handled well

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have given this product a rating of 4.2 out of 5 because of its consistent performance and fast cooking.

Why is this product among the best?

This product by Usha has made it to the list of best induction cooktops in India because of the contentment of its buyers over the years.

7. Prestige PIC 15.0+ 1900-Watt Induction Cooktop

This product by Prestige flaunts one of the best induction cooktop touch panels with concealed and feather touch buttons and other great features like an automatic voltage regulator, full glass body, anti-magnetic wall, insect protection, and push button controls. It also has preset Indian menu options.

Product dimensions- 10.8 x 34.3 x 42.4 Centimetres

What do we like?

Unique power-saving adjustments with temperature controls depending on the size of the vessel. ‘

One of the best products for daily use

What do we not like?

Customer care only responds to queries and help requests for a short time.

Does not operate at low-noise levels

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have given this product a rating of 4.2 out of 5 because of its slightly more technologically advanced specifications in the same budget range.

Why is this product among the best?

This product is in our list of best induction cooktops in India because of its good reviews and performance for a decent period compared to the budget.

8. Bajaj ABS Majesty Slim 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop

One of the best-looking products on this list is from Bajaj. The touch panel with a high wattage cooking power of 2100 Watts, 8 auto-cook preset Indian menus, variable time and temperature control with a preset timer makes it worthy of this list.

Product dimensions- ‎36.5D x 29W x 41H Centimetres

What do we like?

Fast and uniform cooking due to high wattage and preset menus

Extremely easy to use because of an ergonomic design

What do we not like?

The temperature control could be higher quality and causes temperature fluctuations which burn the food many times.

Customer care needs to be more proactive.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have given this product a rating of 4.2 out of 5 because of its ease of use, light weightedness, and fast cooking.

Why is this product among the best?

This product made it on our list because many happy customers have been using it without complaints for a long time.

9. Bajaj Magnifique 2000W Induction Cooktop

The Bajaj Magnifique is a 2000W induction cooktop with a premium 4 mm glass surface embedded with voltage pro technology and pan sensors. Its basic features include 7 preset menus suitable for Indian cooking, feather touch controls for ease of use, preset and variable timers and variable temperature and power selection.

Product dimensions- 33.5 x 10.8 x 40.7 Centimetres

What do we like?

The feather touch controls are sensitive to touch and contribute well to ease of use.

Easy to clean and maintain

Satisfactory cooking time

What do we not like?

The temperature control could be higher quality and causes temperature fluctuations which burn the food many times.

Customer care needs to be more proactive.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have given this product a rating of 4.0 out of 5 because of its ease of use, aesthetic design and consistent working for a decent amount of time.

Why is this product among the best?

We have added this product to our list because of its satisfactory basic features, ergonomic design and decent customer satisfaction rate.

10. PHILIPS Viva Collection HD4938/01

This product by Philips is an example of consistency which has been maintained in the quality of the product for years. All the features, such as auto-off settings, 10 preset menus, ease of use, safety, looks, and variable time settings, are basic yet maintain quality over a while.

Product dimensions- ‎29.2D x 39.2W x 6.8H Centimetres

What do we like?

Lightweight product and easy to use

Durable body with longevity and consistency of quality

What do we not like?

It takes a long time to heat despite 2100-wattage electrical power

Inactive customer care with no response and acknowledgement of customer’s queries.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have given this product a rating of 4.3 out of 5 because of the touch buttons, full glass top that prevents water seepage, and longevity.

Why is this product among the best?

We have added this product to our list as it is one of the most widely liked induction cooktops with consistent performance over the years.

How Do We Rate The Best Induction Cooktop In India?

Features and specifications - This factor includes the product’s build quality, safety controls, temperature control, preset menus, and the energy saving offered. A good product will contain these basic features in high quality.

This factor includes the product’s build quality, safety controls, temperature control, preset menus, and the energy saving offered. A good product will contain these basic features in high quality. Product quality and durability - A high-quality appliance is supposed to be durable to be value for money. A product that is not durable will ruin the customer’s after-purchase experience and will not make it to our list of best induction cooktops in India.

A high-quality appliance is supposed to be durable to be value for money. A product that is not durable will ruin the customer’s after-purchase experience and will not make it to our list of best induction cooktops in India. Overall customer experience - Customer experience is determined when customers order their products. The delivery time, packaging, functionality of the product and after-sales service determine the overall customer experience. We only consider the products with a high ratio of satisfied customers.

What To Look For When Buying An Induction Cooktop?

When buying an induction cooktop, make sure that you have the appropriate utensils to cook with. Most cooktops have specified diameters of induction cooktop-safe utensils. You must also ensure a perfect power outlet to plug your induction cooktop.

What Are The Benefits Of Cooking With Induction?

Induction cooktops are more energy-efficient than gas or electric cooktops because they generate heat directly in the cookware rather than relying on a heating element or burner. This means less energy is lost during the cooking process. They can also heat up and cool down much faster than other cooktops.

Tips On How To Take Care Of An Induction Cooktop To Increase Its Life

Do not use non-compatible cookware such as aluminium on the induction cooktop as it can damage it. Only try to use ferromagnetic materials like stainless steel.

Use a pot or pan the same size as the cooking zone; otherwise, the cooktop will have to work harder, potentially shortening its lifespan.

Avoid using harsh cleaners on the cooktop, as they can damage the surface.

Keep the cooktop clean by following the user instruction manual by wiping up any stains or spills as soon as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How to clean an induction cooktop?

Avoid harsh cleaners while cleaning your induction cooktop. Use a mixture of mild soap and water to clean it while following the instruction manual.

2. What are the disadvantages of induction cooking?

Most induction cooktops are incompatible with many utensils and unsuitable for various cooking styles and cuisines.

3. What kinds of pans do we need for an induction cooktop?

Utensils made of ferromagnetic substances that match the cooking diameter of your induction cooktop are needed to cook on it.

Conclusion

In conclusion, induction cooktops has their own responsibilities, advantages and drawbacks. Please weigh your options and read the article carefully before finalising a product. We are happy to have helped in making the decision easier for you. Happy shopping!

