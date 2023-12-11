Best IAS coaching in Delhi- How to choose?

December 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

How to choose the best IAS coaching in Delhi is a very legitimate crossroad where a student stands during his preparation period for the UPSC CSE exam.

About 1200000 students appear for the UPSC CSE exam every year. In the Prelims exam conducted in May 2023, about 1300000 students appeared and about 14624 students cleared prelims and appeared for the Mains exam out of which about 2750 students have been called for PT (personality test) which further leads to UPSC CSE exam leads students towards various career prospects Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

UPSC CSE Exam stage:

Prelims:

2 Papers - GS Paper 1: 200 Marks

CSAT (Qualifying in Nature)

Mains Exam

9 papers: 1750 Marks

Personality Test:

275 Marks

To prepare for UPSC and CSE Candidates Opt for different methodology

Coachings for the IAS exam Self-study ( all those students who claim to do self-study also take coaching guidance in one or another form or at one or other stages of the exam. May it be a test series for Prelims, Mains, optional, or maybe for PT (Personality Test).

Out of about 12 lakh students appearing for UPSC CSE from all over India, about 300000 students appear from Delhi. Many students from different part of the country come to Delhi in search of quality preparation for UPSC CSE and Karol Bagh and Mukherjee Nagar has been the primary destination of these UPSC aspirants.

In this changing technological environment many students from different parts of India also take online coaching from the Top IAS coaching in Delhi .

Delhi has about 500 coachings catering to different needs of students. Few coachings have more than 30000 students while few teach about 25 only.

How a student will choose the best IAS coaching in Delhi for himself becomes a big challenge out of so many options.

Why does some IAS coaching offer a GS course at Rs 225000 while another coaching is offering the same GS course at Rs 50000?

What would be the difference and How a student choose the best IAS coaching for himself?

While choosing the best IAS coaching in Delhi: What are the points a student must keep in mind?

1. Why do you need IAS coaching ?:

Many IAS aspirants do self-study for prelims and seek coaching for Mains or optional and Many students seek coaching from prelims and probably all for their PT.

So you need to identify for which stage of the exam you need guidance.

It can be that you have decided that you need guidance for all three stages and you can choose a course that offers coaching of all stages Prelims, Mains, and Personality Tests but before coming to that conclusion.

You need to identify your need for preparation.

You need to do your Homework and preparation level before joining coaching.

2.Batch size:

As you realize that you need coaching for this stage of the exam, suppose all stages then start with Prelims.

Now batch size of coaching where you want to take admission becomes very important.

UPSC coaching needs dialogue between student and teacher not just monologue.

Classes with large batch size of 300 and 400 looks fascinating but becomes boring when with time a student is not able to gather the courage to ask a question in the crowd of large batch size.

While you have studied the whole syllabus once or twice and you need to speed up your learning curve and test your exam skills then coaching with the large batch size is good for you.

So identify your coaching needs. Coachings with a batch size of 50 to 70 students make the environment good and competitive.

Coachings with huge batch sizes or less than 25 kindly avoid them.

3.Qualification of teachers:

Experience is not enough, you need to check on the educational qualifications and credentials of teachers.

What they have achieved during their course of education.

For prelims GS paper level of preparation a teacher who has already written mains at least twice or has appeared for a PT will suit best in terms of subject knowledge and guidance.

For CSAT your teacher should have experience teaching Maths, Reading comprehension, and Data analysis.

For the Mains and Optional level of exams, the teacher’s educational qualification becomes important and from where they studied.

Teaching optional subjects requires a high level of knowledge. Not just study 4 to 5 months of that subject.

The 4 to 5 months of deep study of a subject may be good enough to clear mains or optional paper but is not good enough to teach as a teacher of optional paper.

You also need to check the background of your teachers else you will only listen to interesting stories in class, not actual subject learning.

Teachers who have just experience of teaching to show in their CV have only stories to deliver in class not knowledge related to exams.

FOR PT: People who have already faced interview, cleared them or SME (Subject matter Experts ) are part of mentors giving guidance for interview

Coachings that do not disclose their Teachers, avoid them.

4. Online classes by coaching:

Online coaching online classes or Video lectures have become huge resources for students during their preparation for the UPSC CSE journey.

Different coaching institutes have different standards in determining their online class and that determines a large part of the cost.

a. Only live class: (Live class with the option to interact or ask questions from the teacher by typing on the keyboard)

b. Live and recording: (for the entire course duration with 1 to 5 times for each video)

c. Live and Recording: (for the entire course unlimited watch)

d. Interactive Live class: Where a student can ask questions vocally and see to his teachers and teachers can also communicate with audio and visual.

e. Hybrid: Many coachings offer a hybrid model where a student can attend physical as well as online classes as per his own needs.

Although more variations can be made in online coaching as well and cost will vary accordingly. Courses coming under category.

A will be the least costly and courses coming under category E will be most costly in terms of fee.

5.FEE:

The fee of IAS coaching can be one of the very important factors in judging the Best IAS coaching for yourself.

The Best IAS Coaching in Delhi should justify every penny invested in them.

Factors of high fee

Good teachers will come at a cost, they are not sitting in coaching for free and if the teacher’s credential is not what coaching discusses with you then give fewer marks for Fee.

A well-equipped hybrid class with online and video facilities will come at a cost.

If the crowd is large then the fee should be less. Any batch size larger than 70 will become a crowd.

A batch with a large number of students will give you less opportunity to ask questions.

The highest range for GS fee is Rs 200000 and the Lowest is Rs 120000 for good coaching.

Based on these five factors we have chosen three coachings in different segments as best IAS coachings in Delhi.

The best IAS coaching Classes in Delhi are as follows:

Plutus IAS:

Situated at Karol Bagh New Delhi for its classroom coaching of UPSC CSE and also provides Hybrid and online classes across India and comes in Best IAS Coaching in Delhi .

. Plutus IAS has well-qualified and experienced teachers like Vikash Gupta who have cleared various levels of UPSC CSE or have deep experience of the subject with teaching experience at universities like Delhi University and Jamia Milia University Delhi.

Additionally, they have studied for a doctorate in their domains from respective universities like JNU, and BHU such as Dr. Bijendra Jha with 8 years of experience teaching Political science.

Moreover, Plutus IAS offers a condensed batch size of 50 to 60 students with a GS course fee of roughly Rs 1,70,000.

However, Plutus IAS is one of the few coachings that offers CSAT classes as opposed to merely video lectures that’s why the Candidate’s first choice is Plutus IAS.

Best online IAS Coaching in Delhi

Yojna IAS:

Yojna IAS situated at Karol Bagh only offers interactive online classes for UPSC CSE.

What’s unique about Yojna IAS online IAS coaching is that it gives a physical atmosphere if a student wants to meet their teachers.

No other online coaching gives this facility this is why Yojna IAS is the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi .

. You can physically book your time and meet your teacher in Yojna IAS.

This addition makes Yojana IAS unique and the best amongst IAS coachings in Delhi.

The Yojna IAS’s fee, which ranges from RS 20000 to 50000 meets all requirements.

TheHinduzone.com:

Although Thehinduzone is not into giving coaching they act as mentors and provide very cost-effective video lectures for various competitive exams like UPSC.

Moreover, video-recorded lectures of the best teachers and the best coaching are available for students at a very cheap cost.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”