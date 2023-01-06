Best Gas Stoves in India - Buyer’s Guide

January 06, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Sunshine Regal Gas Stove

This ultraslim 3-burner cooktop by the Sunshine brand is the best overall gas stove for ticking all the essential boxes that make a gas stove ergonomic and user-friendly. The design of this product is made to keep gas savings and the security of the user in mind. It also flaunts a durable design that keeps this stove’s high performance at peak levels for multiple years.

Best Budget - Sunblaze 3 Brass Burner Cooktop Platinum Gas Stove

Considering all the features of this 3-burner gas stove by Sunblaze, it is the most reasonably priced product on this list of the best gas stoves in India. This stove is the first choice of buyers who do not cook every day and need a low-maintenance option that does not compromise quality.

Easy To Clean - Prestige Svachh GTSV-03 Gas Stove

An easy-to-clean stove ensures hygienic cooking conditions and minimal bacteria breeding near edible food. The Prestige Svachh gas stove is fitted with an adjustable burner assembly, which makes the stove the easiest-to-clean option on this list and also one of the safest options.

Best Gas Stoves In India

1. Sunshine Regal Gas Stove - Check Amazon Offer

This gas stove is the best one overall when you consider all the factors that make up a good gas stove. This stove is a luxury product at a not-so-luxury price. It features the slimmest cooktop in India, 30% gas saving, super fast delivery and installation time, smooth-turning knobs, and flame protection.

Dimensions: ‎77D x 38W x 5H Centimetres

What do we like?

● Flame protection stops the flames from going off and acts as good support for Indian vessels.

● Super-sleek design that gives an edge to modern kitchens

● High thermal efficiency for uniform cooking

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.4 out of 5. Users are delighted with the efficient functioning of the product and its ease of use.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its high-user satisfaction rate and advanced features at a moderate price.

2. Sunblaze 3 Brass Burner Cooktop Platinum Gas Stove - Check Amazon Offer

This product is a popular choice among customers who infrequently cook and do not want to spend a fortune on a stove but also want to maintain the quality. It features a toughened glass stop and burners designed ergonomically to be spill-proof. It is also easy to maintain and use.

Dimensions: ‎68.5D x 40W x 12H Centimetres

What do we like?

● Very reasonable cost for a three-burner stove

● Anti-slip design that avoids movement while cooking

● Sleek and modern anti-spill design

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 5 out of 5. Users are enthusiastic about the features offered by this product at such a low price.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is the best budget gas stove on this list and helps cook highly efficiently.

3. Prestige Svachh GTSV-03 Gas Stove

Maintaining cleanliness and sanitary conditions in kitchens helps avoid food-borne diseases and other illnesses. With a gas stove like Prestige Svachh, maintaining that cleanliness is easy. Its liftable burner sets allow for deep cleaning of the stove and make it a safe option.

Dimensions: ‎42D x 81W x 15.5H Centimetres

What do we like?

● Liftable burner sets embedded with rubber bottoms keep the cooktop glass safe from scratches.

● Sturdy body and burners to avoid tipping and unnecessary movement

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 3.8 out of 5. Users appreciate the liftable burner design of the gas stove.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of the liftable burners that allow for easy maintenance and hygienic cooking.

4. MILTON Premium 3 Burner Gas Stove

This gas stove has extremely high efficiency in gas-saving with its three tri-pin brass burners, making it a favourite for customers who cook often. It has a toughened, shatterproof glass cooktop with a 7 mm thickness that improves the durability of this product without compromising its contemporary look.

Dimensions: ‎39D x 71W x 12.5H Centimetres

What do we like?

● High gas-saving efficiency, which helps save customers money spent on gas.

● Sturdy positioning because of the anti-skid feet

● Satisfactory doorstep service

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.1 out of 5. Users consider this product to be value for money and quite durable.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is manufactured by one of the best gas stove brands in India and has a high ratio of satisfied customers who consider this product worth your money.

5. Prestige IRIS LPG Gas Stove

Prestige is a well-known brand in kitchen appliances, and this 3-burner gas stove by Prestige is one of the best gas stoves in the market. The tri-pin burners on this stove are designed to maintain efficiency and speed while cooking. The burners also ensure no spillage, ensuring the product’s hygiene and cleanliness.

Dimensions: ‎39D x 68W x 12H Centimetres

What do we like?

● Easy to maintain due to no-spillage design.

● Minimalistic, easy-to-use design for daily cooking

● Smooth knobs

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.1 out of 5. Users appreciate the product’s simplicity and how the product’s design makes the cooking experience efficient.

Why is the product among the best?

Prestige is a renowned brand in the Indian market and has continued to win the trust of its customers with long-lasting products that do not cost a fortune yet outlast their time in common households. This product is one such aforementioned product as well.

6. Glen 4 Burner LPG Glass Gas Stove

A 4-burner cooking gas stove is an excellent choice for those with diverse cooking requirements. The Glen 4-burner gas stove has different burner sizes (all of which are designed to save gas and enrich the cooking experience) that let the user multitask. It has a durable body with a 6 mm glass top that is scratch, rust and stain resistant.

Dimensions: ‎56.5D x 55W x 11.8H Centimetres

What do we like?

● The ergonomic design of the knobs, which maintains smooth use throughout the stove’s life

● Sleek and contemporary design

● Anti-spillage design of the burner to maintain dripping of the utensils

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.1 out of 5. The users consider this product to have the right balance of aesthetics and high performance.

Why is the product among the best?

This product made it to the list of one of the best gas stoves in India because of its durable and user-friendly build.

7. Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove

The Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner is a luxury product on this list and is the best choice for buyers looking for an advanced gas stove with multiple features. It is a gas stove that supports both manual and automatic ignition. This product features the most extended warranty period out of almost every other product. It also flaunts features like heat-resistant knobs and a hybrid free-standing plus built-in placement.

Dimensions: 52 x 70 x 5 Centimetres

What do we like?

● The toughened heat-resistant glass that withstands years of use

● Elegant and adaptable design

● Pan support made of cast iron which provides maximum stability to Indian cookware

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.0 out of 5. Users considered this a high-quality product by Whirpool and experienced excellent customer service from installation to other support factors.

Why is the product among the best?

Whirlpool is one of India’s best appliances and gas stove brands. This product has a good user satisfaction rate and justifies its high price with unbeatable quality and features.

8. Elica Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Glass Top

The Elica Hob 4 burner is the most high-end four-burner on this list, making it a reasonable choice for cooking enthusiasts. It promises to cook your food evenly and with high efficiency. It sports multiple advanced features like heat-resistant knobs, enamelled pan support, auto-electric ignition, manual ignition, hybrid placement methods, and other basic features.

Dimensions: 600 x 520 x 106 millimetres

What do we like?

● Auto-electric ignition that negates the use of matchsticks and lighters

● Sleek and hybrid placement design of hobs

● Smooth knobs

● Extremely durable

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.0 out of 5. Users enjoy the luxury touch added to their kitchen with this product and its multitasking ability and efficiency.

Why is the product among the best?

This is a high-end four burner widely enjoyed by users who cook frequently and need a seamless experience.

9. BLOWHOT Heavy Brass 3 Burner Gas Stove

The Blowhot 3-burner gas stove is the most reasonably priced auto-ignition stove on this list. It features a robust body designed elegantly to uplift the look of kitchens. The cooktop in this product is made of a stainless material that makes cleaning easier and does not get scratched easily.

Dimensions: 37.5D x 77W x 14H Centimetres

What do we like?

● Auto and manual ignition option at low price

● Heavy brass burners that are aptly spaced to support multiple utensils at the same time.

● Elegant knobs

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.1 out of 5. Buyers are impressed with the quick response time of the company’s customer care and consider the product value for money.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its ergonomically designed three burners offered at a reasonable price to the customers, along with satisfactory basic features.

10. Elica Vetro Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove

Another product by Elica on this list, too, has great basic features like toughened cooktop, high-quality burners, manual ignition, smooth knobs, and heavy brass burners. This one also supports a euro-coated grip that ensures maximum safety while cooking by ensuring no vessel tips off.

Dimensions: 41D x 70W x 13H Centimetres

What do we like?

● Premium quality finish of the glass top that’s rust resistant

● Durable body and heavy-duty burners

● Quick installation

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.2 out of 5. Users are content with the product’s longevity and uniform flames of the burners that help in efficient cooking.

Why is the product among the best?

This product has been added to the list of best gas stoves in India for its high user satisfaction rate and smooth operation over the years.

How Do We Rate The Best Gas Stoves In India

1. Features and specifications- To make it to the list of the best gas stoves in India, every product needs to excel in the basic features like the sturdiness of the burners to avoid tipping, robust cooktop that is scratch, stain and rust resistance, anti-skid hobs, smooth knobs, warranty, evenness of flames and customer experience.

2. Maintenance cost- A product with a high maintenance cost is not considered value for money by most users, especially regarding daily-use appliances. We determine which product costs the least amount of money in maintenance and then add it to our list.

3. Build quality and design- A robust build quality and a modern ergonomic design are much appreciated by the users as it keeps the product up to the mark throughout years of use and reduces the hassle of re-purchasing and repairs.

Factors To Consider When Choosing A Gas Stove

1. Please compare the size of the kitchen space with the dimensions of the gas stove, especially when purchasing a four-burner gas stove, as it might not fit on the slab.

2. If purchasing a manual ignition gas stove, check for the ISI logo on the stove if your LPG connection is new.

3. Check if the gas stove you are purchasing can be installed without professional help. If not, check with the company regarding the installation process.

4. Confirm whether your preferred gas stove is compatible with a PNG connection or can be converted to one, as most of the stoves are made to be compatible with LPG.

Tips On How To Take Care Of A Gas Stove To Increase Its Life

1. Lightly scrub your gas stove at the end of every day to stop breeding germs on and around the stove.

2. Keep the burner channels clean to prevent the flames from becoming uneven as time passes but do not use sharp objects to clean them.

3. Avoid pouring water directly onto your gas stove, especially when it’s hot, as it might damage the surface and the stove altogether.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q- How do you clean a gas stove?

A- A solution of vinegar and dish soap and gently cleaning your gas stove with it every week is a good idea. It is also recommended to clean your stove with a dry cloth at the end of every day.

Q- When to replace a gas stove?

A- Good gas stoves have a prolonged life and will only require replacement before 8-12 years in rare situations. However, if at any point in time your gas stove experiences heating issues, frequent improper combustion or likeness and the issue persists after trying to solve it, then it must be time to replace it. Please go through our buyer’s guide to choose a durable stove!

Q- How long do gas stoves last?

A- A high-quality gas stove will serve you at its full efficiency for 10-12 years straight without high maintenance charges.

Conclusion

A gas stove is one of the main cooking appliances in a kitchen. We hope this guide to the best gas stoves in India helped you choose the perfect stove for your household. We advise you to read all the details before making a final purchase. Happy shopping!

This article is part of the sponsored content programme