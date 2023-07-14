BEST GAMING CHAIRS IN INDIA

July 14, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

But before purchasing your best gaming chair, there are several important factors to consider. Taking these into account will help you make an informed decision and find a chair that suits your needs and preferences. Here are some key aspects to consider while buying a gaming chair:

Ergonomics: Look for a gaming chair that prioritizes ergonomic design. It should offer proper lumbar support to maintain a healthy posture during long gaming sessions. The chair should have adjustable features such as height, armrests, and recline, allowing you to customize it to your comfort. Comfort: Comfort is paramount when choosing a gaming chair. Consider factors such as padding, cushioning, and upholstery materials. SmartGRID is one of the materials that provide optimal comfort and support. Additionally, breathable materials like mesh or PU leather can help prevent discomfort from heat and sweating. Size and Weight Capacity: Ensure that the gaming chair can accommodate your body size and weight. Look for chairs with wide seat dimensions and a high weight capacity to provide ample room and stability. Adjustability: Check for adjustable features such as seat height, armrests, backrest recline, and tilt mechanism. These allow you to customize the chair to your preferred position and support different activities like gaming, working, or relaxing. Build Quality and Durability: A gaming chair is an investment, so consider its construction and durability. Look for chairs made from sturdy materials such as steel frames and durable upholstery. A chair with a solid base and high-quality components will ensure longevity. Style and Aesthetics: While not directly related to comfort or functionality, the style and aesthetics of the gaming chair can enhance your gaming setup. Consider the chair’s design, color options, and any additional visual features that align with your personal taste. Additional Features: Some gaming chairs come with extra features to enhance the gaming experience. These may include leg rests, cup holders, or USB ports. Assess if these additional features are essential to you and align with your preferences. User Reviews and Recommendations: Read user reviews and seek recommendations from trusted sources or fellow gamers. Real-world experiences can provide insights into the chair’s quality, comfort, and durability, helping you make an informed decision. Budget: Set a budget range for your gaming chair purchase. While higher-priced chairs may offer more premium features and materials, there are also quality options available at more affordable price points.

By considering these factors, you can find a gaming chair that meets your requirements, ensuring optimal comfort, support, and enjoyment during your gaming sessions. Below mentioned are the best gaming chairs in India

1. The Sleep Company - XGen Pro Gaming Chair

Elevate your gaming experience with The Sleep Company’s XGen Pro Gaming Chair. With colour options in grey, black, and red, this chair is the ultimate choice that not only enhances your space but also guarantees satisfaction. Engineered with Patented Japanese SmartGRID technology, it ensures optimal posture and comfort during long hours of sitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re working from home or indulging in gaming sessions, this gaming chair allows you to effortlessly recline to your preferred level of comfort. Furthermore, the leg rests can be extended to enhance your relaxation when reclining.

Experience unrestricted arm movement with the 4D armrests, providing you with the freedom you need. The chair is crafted using BIFMA-certified components, meeting the industry standard for ergonomic chairs makes it the best gaming chair. Enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year warranty and complimentary installation.

The chair’s cooling design ensures ample airflow, keeping you comfortable while gaming or working. Upgrade your gaming setup with The Sleep Company’s XGen Pro Gaming Chair and take your performance to new heights.

The XGEN Pro is the perfect gaming chair for long hour sitting or working hours. Visit The Sleep Company’s website to buy gaming chair online or visit a store near you.

Features:

Metal chair frame Leather finish Heavy-duty metal base Press tilt mechanism 60 mm castor wheels 150 kgs maximum weight load Suitable for WFH setup and gaming zone

Pros:

4D adjustable armrests SmartGRID inside Cooling comfort

2. AutoFull C3 Gaming Chair

Experience optimal comfort and effortless mobility with the AutoFull C3 gaming chair. Designed with ergonomics in mind, it features a 45-degree sideways rotation, ensuring seamless and fluid movement. The armrests are not only height adjustable, accommodating up to 2.8 inches of customization, but they are also U-shaped, providing support to the natural curve of your arms. Additionally, the soft PU padding on the armrests alleviates any discomfort or pain.

The AutoFull C3 takes care of your back with its 3D bionic modelling lumbar pillow, which offers exceptional support to your spine. This lumbar pillow is meticulously designed to provide perfect positioning for your waist, promoting proper alignment and relieving strain.

Indulge in the ultimate gaming experience with the AutoFull C3 gaming chair, where ergonomic design and premium comfort come together seamlessly. Take control of your comfort and enhance your gameplay with this exceptional chair.

Features:

Steel body frame Premium leather and carbon fibre finish High-density sponge seat 3D Lumbar Support

Pros:

Up to 90 kgs weight load 3 year warranty

Cons:

The chair may be squeaky at times

3. Babybee Drogo Viper Gaming Chair

Experience the epitome of comfort and luxury gaming with the Babybee Drogo Viper. This gaming chair is meticulously crafted to provide unparalleled comfort, featuring a plush HD sponge cushion and elastic PU leather upholstery. The skin-friendly and cosy materials envelop you in a delightful gaming experience.

The unique ergonomic design of the backrest offers multi-point support, ensuring optimal comfort during extended gaming sessions. The inclusion of soft memory foam in the lumbar and head pillows alleviates pressure, allowing you to focus solely on your gameplay.

Customization is made effortless with the retractable footrest, providing flexibility to adjust the chair to your preferred position without any hassle.

Take a seat in the ultimate gaming throne with the Babybee Drogo Viper, where comfort meets sophistication. Prepare to immerse yourself in unparalleled gaming sessions with this exceptional chair.

Features:

Elastic PU leather seat 3D adjustable armrest Adjustable height mechanism Memory foam head and lumbar support

Pros:

2 colour options available Safety lock to prevent overturning

Cons:

Warranty is not mentioned Maximum weight load not mentioned

4. Green Soul Monster Ultimate Gaming Chair

Designed for professional gamers, the Green Soul Monster is a versatile gaming chair that exceeds expectations. Its breathable nylon-spandex fabric enhances airflow, ensuring swift heat dissipation and prevents sweat accumulation. This guarantees a cool and comfortable sitting experience, even during intense gaming sessions.

Built with a robust metal internal frame, this chair offers a sturdy foundation capable of supporting up to 120 kg of weight. It’s class 4 gas lift mechanism enables smooth height adjustments, while the chair’s complete flat tilt angle of 180 degrees allows for maximum reclining, giving you the freedom to find your perfect gaming position.

The Green Soul gaming chair is a reliable choice, offering durability and flexibility to meet the demands of professional gamers. Enhance your gaming setup with the Green Soul Monster and enjoy a superior gaming experience like never before.

Features:

Heavy-duty metal base 60mm PU wheels 4D adjustable armrests 5 colour options

Pros:

3 years warranty 2 models for different height ranges

Cons:

Armrests need more padding

5. Dr Luxur Weavemonster

Experience the epitome of comfort and support with the Dr Luxur Weavemonster gaming chair. It comes equipped with a magnetic neck pillow, which offers a unique and effortless adjustment for maximum comfort. The ergonomic design, featuring distinctive contours and angled seat edges, promotes a healthy sitting posture, even during prolonged gaming sessions.

Indulge in the luxurious comfort provided by the HD moulded cushions. These plush cushions are not only cosy but also ensure the even distribution of your weight, preventing any discomfort or pressure points.

Take customization to the next level with the 4D armrests, allowing you to tailor the position of the armrests according to your preferences and needs. This ensures optimal support and freedom of movement for your arms.

Elevate your gaming experience with the Dr Luxur Weavemonster gaming chair, where comfort, support, and personalization blend seamlessly. Get ready to immerse yourself in long hours of gaming, knowing that your posture and comfort are well taken care of.

Features:

Softweave cotton fabric Memory foam 4D adjustable armrest Steel-reinforced body frame

Pros:

Up to 165 kg weight load 3 years warranty

Cons:

Armrests need more padding

6. Greysteel Breathe Gaming Chair

Discover ultimate comfort with the Greysteel Breathe gaming chair. Designed with your relaxation in mind, it features a built-in massager back pillow that can be powered using a simple USB cable. Whether you connect it to a computer, plug socket, or power bank, this versatile chair ensures convenience and flexibility.

Experience seamless mobility with the 360-degree swivel function and smooth dual caster wheels. Effortlessly glide across your gaming space or office, enjoying greater ease of movement and accessibility.

Unwind and find your perfect balance with the controllable rocking feature, offering a range of 20 degrees. This allows you to customize your level of relaxation, whether you’re taking a break from gaming or simply seeking a moment of tranquility.

Upgrade your gaming setup or office space with the Greysteel Breathe gaming chair. Immerse yourself in comfort and convenience, and let the chair do the work to enhance your relaxation and overall well-being.

Features:

High-quality metal base Removable headrest pillow 4D adjustable armrest Adjustable seat and back

Pros:

Up to 158 kgs weight load Retractable footrest

Cons:

Warranty is not mentioned Metal frame causes squeaky sound

7. Innowin Phoenix Gaming Chair

Transform your gaming setup with the Innowin Phoenix gaming chair. Experience a touch of style and vibrancy as SMD RGB LED technology illuminates your gaming space, adding flair and excitement to your gaming sessions.

Designed with your comfort in mind, the segmented padded design offers ergonomic support and contoured comfort. Sink into the chair and enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with the assurance of optimal comfort throughout your gameplay.

Tailor the chair to your preferences with the adjustable headrest and lumbar support pillow, providing maximum support for your neck and lower back. Say goodbye to discomfort and hello to a gaming chair that truly cares about your well-being.

Indulge in relaxation with the 90-180 degrees complete recline angle range, allowing you to find your perfect position. With the infinite locking position feature, you can lock the chair in any recline angle, ensuring your utmost comfort.

Elevate your gaming experience with the Innowin Phoenix gaming chair, where style, comfort, and customization unite. Get ready to immerse yourself in hours of gaming while enjoying the support and relaxation this exceptional chair provides.

Features:

Remote-controlled RGB lights 4D adjustable armrests Animal cruelty-free products Soft PU leather upholstery

Pros:

3 years warranty Easy to assemble

Cons:

The metal base can be squeaky

8. Upmarkt Pro Racer Gaming Chair

Designed with ergonomics in mind, this chair takes care of your back and posture, ensuring a comfortable and supportive seating experience even during long gaming sessions.

One of the standout features of this gaming chair is its inclusion of two soft adjustable pillows. These pillows provide targeted support for your back, neck, and head, allowing you to find the perfect position that caters to your unique comfort needs. Whether you need extra lumbar support or want to ensure proper alignment of your neck and head, these pillows can be easily adjusted to provide the ideal level of cushioning and support.

In addition to its ergonomic design, this gaming chair boasts a cold moulded foam construction. This innovative foam material is known for its ability to conform to your body shape, providing a personalized and comfortable seating experience. It effectively distributes your weight evenly, reducing pressure points and promoting better blood circulation.

With its combination of ergonomic design, adjustable pillows, and cold moulded foam. Upgrade your gaming setup with this affordable yet luxurious chair and immerse yourself in unparalleled comfort and support during your gaming sessions.

Features:

Adjustable 4D armrests 360-degree smooth swivel PU leather upholstery

Pros:

Up to 180 kgs weight load 2 years warranty

Cons:

Armrests need more padding

CONCLUSION

Whether you are in search of the perfect gaming chair for your dedicated gaming space or looking to upgrade your work-from-home setup, there is a wide selection of brands offering an array of options in terms of features and designs. When it comes to gaming chairs, it’s essential to find one that not only suits your style but also provides optimal comfort and support for those long gaming sessions.

While browsing online can provide valuable insights and reviews, you may still have reservations about the built quality, materials, or specific features of a gaming chair. In such cases, you always have the option to visit a nearby store to personally experience the chair before making a decision. This hands-on approach allows you to sit in the chair, test its comfort, and assess its suitability for your needs.

By physically trying out different gaming chairs, you can get a better sense of their build quality, the feel of the materials used, and how well they support your body during gameplay. It simplifies your search for the most comfortable gaming chair, as you can make an informed decision based on your firsthand experience.

Visiting a store not only helps you in finding the perfect gaming chair but also allows you to interact with knowledgeable staff who can provide additional insights and recommendations based on your preferences and requirements.

So, whether you’re in pursuit of the ultimate gaming throne or seeking the ideal work-from-home gaming chair, consider visiting The Sleep Company store near you to test and feel the chairs in person. This hands-on approach ensures you find a gaming chair that not only meets your expectations but also delivers the utmost comfort and support for your gaming endeavors.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.