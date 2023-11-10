Best Diwali Offers 2023: The Ultimate Guide for the Best Diwali Sales

November 10, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

The festival of lights, Diwali, is around the corner, and it’s the time to celebrate this occasion in style by indulging in new purchases and adventures. Offers on jewellery, beauty, travel, and more are here to make this occasion joyous and fun! Catch the biggest deals and discounts on top brands and get the best items delivered to your doorsteps at the right time. If you’re all excited to treat yourself this Diwali season, we have come up with the best Diwali offers just for you. So, what’s the wait for? Let’s go on a ride and shop for this Diwali in full swing.

What are the most popular brands to shop from this Diwali?

The Diwali season is in full swing, and all shopping lovers are exploring different brands to shop their hearts out. Amongst all, brands such as GIVA, Adidas, Myntra, Flipkart, Nykaa, Croma, Ajio, Kayak, are standing out.

The Best Offers for Diwali 2023

Best Diwali Offers Overall

Flipkart: Up To 80% Off - Access Offer

Thanks to Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale 2023, you can celebrate the festival of lights in full swing. Every year, Flipkart comes up with exciting discounts and best diwali shopping offerson brands like Allen Solly, Rubans, Guess, Vero Moda, Woodland and Yamaha. You can avail of discounts of up to 90% on home and kitchen essentials. These irresistible deals and discounts cover all products, ranging from sofas and laptops, to ovens and suits. Get ready for the Flipkart: Big Diwali Sale 2023, starting from November 2 to November 11, 2023.

TataCliq: Up to 85% Off - Access Offer

Get ready for an impressive sale on TataCliq. You can get your hands on best deals and discounts on top brands like Vero Moda, Global Desi, Van Husean, GIVA and much more. On the Diwali Sale 2023 by TataCliq, you can get your favourites at a discount of up to 70 to 80%, ensuring you can buy anything without giving it a second thought. On the men’s wear, TataCliq has come up with 85% off and 80% on the women’s wear. If you’re a fan of bags or home decor, start shopping at TataCliq and get up to 80% discount.

Best Diwali Offers For Jewellery

GIVA: Up to 60% Off - Access Offer

Diwali is a season when buying jewellery is highly recommended as it attracts positivity and good vibes. Since the Diwali season has begun, GIVA has introduced the End of Season sale, where you can enjoy a flat 60% off on different articles. From rose gold pendants, eternal beauty rings, rose gold bracelets, studded dangler earrings, twinkling star earnings and more. Whether it’s rings, necklaces or other stunning jewellery pieces, you can enjoy the beauty of fine jewellery without breaking the bank.

Tanishq: Up To 20% Off - Access Offer

Celebrate the upcoming festival season with Tanishq and bring home the auspicious Gold, silver and diamond jewellery on Dhanteras or Diwali. Get up to 20% flat discount on making charges of diamond and gold jewellery, allowing you to splurge a little extra. Deck yourself in the most artistic designs and enjoy the luxury of wearing real jewellery with Tanishq.

Best Diwali Offers For Beauty

Nykaa: Diwali Sale 2023 Up To 70% Off - Access Offer

Diwali is the time when you go all out and shop for yourself and your loved ones. The best Diwali offers are on their way on Nykaa, ensuring you can get your complete glam without making a hole into your pocket. On Nykaa, you can enjoy the Nykaa Diwali sale, where you can get up to 50 to 70% off. Brands like KAY Beauty, MAYBELLINE, DOT & KEY, HUDA BEAUTY and others, you can get discounts starting from 20% to 35% and more.

Plum Goodness: Up To 40% Off - Access Offer

Plum Goodness produces 100% vegan and non-toxic products, which have introduced the iconic Diwali sale 2023, where you can get up to 40% off Plum products and extra gifts in all orders. The sale started on October 22 and ended on October 25. The standout product is the Plum BodyLovin’ Bestsellin’ Body Care Limited Edition Bundle, which provides complete moisturization and nourishes your skin.

Best Diwali Offers For Fashion

Myntra: Up to 50 to 80% Off - Access Offer

India’s biggest Diwali Dhamaka is on its way starting from November 1, when you can enjoy 50% to 90% off on your favourite brands like Libass, BIBA, Marks & Spencers, and others. On the festive collection, enjoy a minimum of 50% off. No matter whether you love kurta, juttis, lehengas, anakarlis, traditional drapes or suits; the dazzling festive collection is waiting to be wishlisted!

Marks and Spencer: Up To 50% Off - Access Offer

Marks and Spencer is running the mid-season sale, allowing you to take your fashion game to the next level! On the Mid-season sale, enjoy up to 50% off on selected lines, allowing you to express your individuality with the best deals on the most trendy clothing. To enhance your shopping experience, Marks & Spencer best diwali shopping offers an extensive collection of fashion clothing, accessories, beauty products, home decor items & more at the best discounts!

When is the Diwali sale starting in India?

Generally, the Diwali sale in India starts around 15 days before the Diwali festivities ie., at the end of October and mid November. Right from Flipkart to Myntra, Mark Spencer, Adidas, and others are running the Diwali sale 2023, allowing you to focus on your wishlist!

When does the Diwali sale finish in India?

In 2023, the Flipkart Diwali sale will start on November 2 and end on November 11. On Myntra, the sale will go live between November 8 and November 13, 2023, where you can enjoy the best Diwali offers on bikes, best Diwali offers on mobile phones, best Diwali offers on home appliances and more.

Will I get an extra discount on the Myntra Diwali sale if I pay through a credit card?

Yes, the Myntra Diwali sale promises a 10% extra discount if you pay through HDFC bank debit and credit cards. Get ready for the best Diwali offers on electronics; the best Diwali offers LED TV and other essentials.

