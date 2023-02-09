Best Digital Marketing Companies In Mumbai

February 09, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

Top 10 Digital Marketing Agencies In Mumbai

Listed below are the top marketing agencies in Mumbai:

● Growth Hackers Digital

Growth Hackers Digital is Mumbai’s top digital marketing firm. It helps businesses achieve quick, scalable, and results-oriented growth by executing and implementing tried and tested strategies. With the help of Growth Hackers Digital, numerous companies have achieved their objectives thanks to their expertise in organic development, lead generation, content marketing, and improving CAC & ROAS.

Services they provide include Search Engine Optimization, Performance Marketing, Content Marketing, Analytics, Paid Advertising, Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Affiliate Marketing, Web Development and more.

Decathlon, ICICI, Universal Robots, Faber Castell, RBL Bank, The New Indian Express, Cuemath, Avanse, Goal Wise, Sherborne, Bajaj Finserv, Ditto, Axis Bank are just a few of its clients. In addition, it has been awarded: the Clutch Leader in Advertising & Marketing space in India for 4 years straight from 2020 to 2023.

● iProspect

iProspect is a Dentsu company all-encompassing media agency focusing on digital media. For some of the most recognizable brands in the world, such as Sonos, Cox, LG, Hilton, Levi’s, Budweiser, Microsoft, and Procter & Gamble, iProspect accelerates growth by offering human-centric solutions. iProspect specializes in web analytics/attribution modeling, digital marketing, paid search advertising, online display advertising management, paid inclusion management, global search engine marketing, and search engine marketing.

● BC Webwise

BC Webwise was founded by Chaaya Baradhwaaj, which started as a digital agency by developing some of India’s most well-known digital projects, including the first-ever all-girls online community, sunsilkgangofgirls.com. It works with clients of all sizes and across industry sectors and has offices in Mumbai and Delhi. BC Webwise clients include Hero, Mahindra, Park Avenue, Nutrela, etc. Lastly, it has been awarded DMA ASIA ECHO Award 2018, CMO Asia 2016, etc.

● Schbang

Schbang was founded by Harshil Karia, Sohil Karia, and Akshay Gurnani in 2015. It is headquartered in Mumbai provides all-encompassing solutions, ranging from digital content to search engine optimisation to technology, design, video production, photography, media buying and planning, and influencer management, business, and consumer research brand building. Schbangers has created innovative and commendable digital work for a variety of companies, including Fevicol, Jio, Ashok Leyland, Baskin Robbins, Tata Communications, Akasa Air, Unacademy, Myntra, PayTM Money, BBLUNT, Godrej Nature’s Basket, Jet Privilege, RAW Pressery, Baskin Robbins, etc.

● Interactive Avenue

A Reprise Network Company, Interactive Avenues is a full-service digital marketing agency located in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. This company offers a wide range of services, including media, creative, search, analytics, mobile, social, and ORM. IPG Mediabrands employs more than 8,500 different marketing communication specialists globally, manages and invests $36 billion in global media on behalf of its clients, and runs businesses in more than 127 countries.

● Mirum

The WPP group’s award-winning digital solutions company Mirum, formerly Social Wavelength, was established in 2009 and served clients worldwide. Mirum provides website development, SEO, media planning, and social media marketing. It has won the Marctech Leadership Award, the Health Marcon Award, etc. It is a global agency of over 2,500 digital experts, storytellers, makers, and insatiably curious minds brought together by a singular desire to create the future.

● Social Kinnect

Social Kinnect is a truly integrated creative and media agency built for now with 450+ #Kinnectors spread across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. It is a full-service digital agency that works with businesses to increase their brand equity by utilizing the online environment to spark conversations, boost word-of-mouth, deliver results that are ROI driven, and forge long-lasting connections. The strategic synthesis of Creative, Media and Data is at the heart of the success of this agency, which has a strong growth trajectory. Some of its clients are Asian Paints, Amazon, Intel, HDFC Bank, Disney Hotstar, BMW, TVS, 7UP, Ariel, and others.

● Wat Consult

The internationally recognised hybrid digital agency WATConsult, a division of Dentsu International, has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore and has received more than 350 awards. Its well-known clients include Jack and Jones, Cadbury, Apollo, Sun Pharma, and Jockey. It has received recognition as the Top 3 Digital Agencies, Best Hybrid Agency, and Best Integrated Agency of the Year 2021. One of its most well-known works is #Powerless Queen, which received over 300 million natural impressions.

● The Glitch

The Glitch is the top creative firm in India, with its headquarters in Mumbai and branches in Bangalore and Delhi. It focuses on advertising, video production, digital branding, web content, social media marketing, technology, brand strategy, e-commerce, and digital marketing. Among the companies that The Glitch works with are LinkedIn, Nokia, Lakme, Pond’s, Fair &Lovely, Magnum, Cornetto, Lipton Green Tea, Closeup, Comfort, AbbottTresemme, Rin, Vim, St. Ives, Lever Ayush, Kwality Wall’s, Baby Dove, Pears, Active Wheel 2 in 1, Citra, Domex, Cif, Unilever PureIt, Kissan, Star, etc.

● Dentsu Web Chutney

As a part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, Dentsu Webchutney collaborates with top Indian businesses to create memorable and award-winning experiences that help brands connect with their target audiences online and forge long-lasting relationships with them. With a long list of esteemed clients and impressive achievements, it is one of India’s most successful creative agencies. It was named the best creative agency in India and the 2022 Global Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions.

What is Digital Marketing

Digital marketing refers to marketing products and services online, attracting potential customers.

Services provided by marketing agencies:

Content marketing

Social media marketing

Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising

Search engine marketing (SEM) and search engine optimisation (SEO)

Website Design and Development and more

Types Of Digital Marketing Agencies

SEO Agency

Digital AD (PPC) Agency

Creative Agency

Digital Marketing Agency

Full Service Digital Marketing Agency

Benefits of Hiring a DM Agency

A digital marketing firm can bring in collective expertise that an in-house team cannot.

Agencies specializing in digital marketing may have access to resources you do not.

Working with a digital marketing agency enables you to concentrate on your strengths.

It is relatively cheaper to hire an agency than build a DM team from scratch.

Prior experience on working with similar clients can fast track a lot of things.

You can scale up quickly and no need to worry about resource crunch.

How To Choose A Marketing Agency

● Past Experience

Verify whether the company you’re speaking with has delivered comparable outcomes for other clients. The credibility of a digital marketing agency increases with the size of its portfolio.

● Value for Money

Though a DM agency is an affordable option compared to hiring an in-house team, you have to check the value-add they bring in.

● Data-Driven

A data driven agency can help you scale and reduce wastage.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the cost of digital marketing in Mumbai?

The digital marketing budget for enterprises in Mumbai ranges from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5,00,000 per month, depending on the size of the company and the scale of the project.

2. How many digital marketing agencies are there in Mumbai?

There are over 200+ decent digital marketing agencies in Mumbai.

3. Is digital marketing expensive?

Yes, digital marketing can be expensive but is far more effective than offline or traditional marketing options available which are both expensive and end up giving poor results.

Conclusion

Hire an agency that is thorough in its research, proactive in its approach and always open to discussion. All the best!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”