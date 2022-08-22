Best Digital Marketing Agencies In Bangalore 

Any business can drastically benefit from using an online marketing agency. A company’s goods or services do not constrain them. Instead, they can draw in the target market for the company from the current pool of internet users. In digital marketing, there is no limit to what an agency can do for its clients.

The growth of the digital marketing industry, which has an endless range of potential applications, has led to the emergence of more than 400 digital marketing agencies in Bangalore. However, you can’t possibly visit every agency due to the sheer volume of them.

Let’s look at some advice to assist you in choosing a digital marketing agency before we list the top digital marketing agencies in Banglore.

Top Digital Marketing Agencies In Bangalore

Here are the top digital marketing agencies in Banglore in no particular order:

Growth Hackers Digital

Growth Hackers Digital is the top digital marketing agency in Bangalore. It is renowned for its work more so than for its name. Growth Hackers Digital is preoccupied with ROI, targeted acquisition, retention, and brand building. It has helped businesses achieve rapid, scalable, and results-oriented growth by executing and implementing results-oriented initiatives. Moreover, it is the reason behind the initial and ongoing success of numerous startups, well-known brands, and multinational organisations worldwide.

Growth Hackers Digital has earned awards for being The Best Digital Agency In India in 2020, The Most Promising Marketing Agency, The Best Advertising and Marketing firm In India in 2021, and The Best Digital Agency in India in 2022 by Clutch. The clients that Growth Hackers works with include MNCs, Funded Companies, SMEs, etc. These clients include Decathlon, ICICI Bank, Universal Robots, Tata Communications, Mudrex, Loaney, Faber Castell, CueMath, The New Indian Express, etc.

According to the unique and ROI-focused case studies by Growth Hackers Digital Decathlon, there was a 10x increase in organic traffic and a 100% increase in MOM. We believe the costs are pretty reasonable and simultaneously offer the most promising work.

Dentsu Webchutney

Dentsu Webchutney is one of India’s favourite creative agencies. What started as a digital studio in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurgaon in 1999 to take part in the internet revolution is now devoted to creating future brands and employs over 200 people there.

For IKEA, Google, Flipkart, Uber, Swiggy, and numerous more innovative businesses, Dentsu Webchutney is in charge of leading mandates. In 2019, we took home six Cannes Lions and 20 medals from Spikes Asia, where we were named nation agency of the year, the Campaign South Asia Digital Agency of the Year, and the ET Brand Equity Agency of the Year. In addition, for “The Unfiltered History Tour,” The Dentsu Webchutney earned the One Show 2022’s Best of Discipline in Radio & Audio award.

The case study states that the total GMV of products purchased using Hagglebot on Flipkart was $1.23M. With a 70% share of the shopping season, Flipkart broke all previous records to become the dominant force throughout Christmas.

Wat Consult

WatConsult has offices in Bangalore, Kolkata, and Delhi, in addition to its headquarters in Mumbai. WatConsult offers a variety of digital business solutions to major Indian businesses, the Bangalore branch oversees clients like Himalaya Group, Jockey India, Bosch Ltd, TATA Tetley, Peopleworks, and Splash India.

This digital marketing firm has won awards for being India’s Top Hybrid Digital Agency, The Best Integrated Agency (2021), and Digital Agency Of The Year (2020–2021). It has collaborated with other businesses, including Goibibo, and helped grow its clientele. It is reasonably priced for the services it provides to its customers.

Langoor

Langoor is one of Bangalore’s top digital marketing agencies. The company presently employs more than 150 employees and has offices in Australia, Dubai, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Langoor works with leading clients, including Intuit, Accenture, Ford, News Corp., and many more. In 2019, Havas Group purchased Langoor and rebranded it as Langoor Havas.

The company Langoor has a distinct division called “Langoor Havas Enterprise” that only serves B2B clients. Bangalore is home to Langoor’s B2B clientele, which includes companies like Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Epson, and Adobe, to mention a few.

iProspect

With 4600 workers worldwide, iProspect is one of the biggest performance-driven advertising agencies. Clients of iProspect include BigBazaar, IKEA, Snapchat, etc. There are offices for iProspect in Bangalore,

Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi. It has earned honours for Best Search Marketing Agencies, Best Industry Agency, No. 1 Global Digital Performance Agency, and others.

It is the driving force behind the enormous success of numerous businesses and charges a significant fee for its services.

Ethinos

The digital marketing agency Ethinos assists in establishing a setting that is focused on your company. A variety of well-known brands in the BFSI, B2B, Edutech, and e-commerce sectors, including Policy Bazaar, Tata Capital, Tata AIG, Bharti Axa, Mahindra First Choice, Max Hospital, TVS Group, Capgemini, Tata Communications, Reliance Retails Group, and Westside, are among those in the agency’s portfolio.

In just 40 days, 1 million or more people registered on the site, and for Apollo 24/7, there were 100 registrations every six minutes. The Digital Media Mandate For Wellness Forever, The Clutch Award For Best Marketing Agency, and other honours have been bestowed upon Ethinos. The services are offered at a high end of the price scale.

Webenza

In 2012, Webenza launched as a stand-alone digital marketing company. The company presently works with well-known clients, including Titan, Ezetap, Titan, Manipal Hospitals, and ClearTrip, to name a few.

In addition, the Webenza digital marketing agency offers various price points while considering all of its clients’ budgets.

Metrix Fox

Metric Fox, founded in 1999, is present in more than five nations. The company offers a comprehensive range of digital marketing services and has worked with over 3000 clients. Brands like Wipro, HCL, Bosch, Amazon, SAP, and IBM are among those Metric Fox works with.

Around 1200+ employees work for Metric Fox, dispersed across nations such as India, Dubai, Singapore, Australia, and China. It is a client-focused digital marketing company that offers reasonable rates for its services.

Performics

Performics operates in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Gurgaon and is also one of India’s top performance marketing firms. Leading companies like Axis Bank, Lenovo, and HDFC are among Performics’ clientele. In addition, Performics has independent digital marketing firms to bolster its footprint in India, including Resultrix (2012) and Convonix (2013).

The agency boasts more than 800 expertise, a diverse client base across industry verticals, and market-leading shares in BFSI, travel, and media & entertainment. The Performics Bangalore got the Mobile Premier League’s Best Digital Media and Analytics Mandate (MPL). Given the high calibre of its services, it assesses a significant fee from its clients.

Ittisa

Ittisa is a pioneering, girls-first digital media agency founded in June 2014. With our incredibly creative and enthusiastic staff, Ittisa—whose name means “The Ruler” in Sanskrit aims to govern not only the creative world but also the technology world. At Ittisa, the staff members are a singularly alluring blend of creativity, diligence, and innovation!

Ittisa helped Flipkart grow from strength to strength and now boasts a community of 100 million users and over 100K sellers. In addition, it won The Best Marketing Agency In Bangalore award.

What is Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing, also called online marketing, is the practice of using the internet and other digital channels to deliver advertising to connect brands with potential customers.

A vast network of channels makes up modern digital marketing, including:

The Internet

Content promotion

Website Promotion

SEO (search engine optimisation)

Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Marketing

Types of Digital Marketing Agencies

Customers interact with a vast network of digital touchpoints daily through digital marketing. Therefore, you need to understand each channel to use them effectively.

1. Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Improving your website’s content, technical setup, and reach so that your pages appear at the top of a search engine result page for a particular set of keyword terms is known as SEO.

2. Paid Searches

Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, also known as paid search, generally refers to the sponsored result at the top or side of a search engine results page (SERP). These advertisements may be configured to appear when specific search terms are entered and charge you for each click.

3. Content Marketing

Effective content marketing informs and motivates information-seeking consumers rather than being overtly promotional. When you provide content pertinent to your audience, you can become recognised as a thought leader and a reliable source of knowledge.

4. Social Media Marketing

Because social media is so pervasive, your company needs to be present on a number of different platforms. But having a few social media accounts is only one aspect of effective social media marketing.

Benefits Of Hiring A DM Agency

Here are the benefits of hiring a digital marketing agency:

Promotes Innovation

Encourages creativity

Increasing return on investment

Improves communication with potential consumers and increases the value of the business

How To Choose A Marketing Agency

The services they provide, the size of the agency, its strengths, clientele, and other factors make each digital marketing agency in Mumbai unique. The following advice will help you choose the most appropriate digital marketing agency, making the selection process easier for you:

1. Determine A Budget

Every business wants to reduce expenses, but doing so doesn’t always entail going with the cheapest options. Instead, choosing an agency that delivers the best results for the lowest cost is more crucial rather than just going with the most affordable option.

2. Do Some Research Online

Nowadays, having an online presence is very important. You can learn more about the agency’s potential, values, work history, specialisations, clientele, and other factors by conducting a thorough online investigation.

3. Know What You Require From A Company

You should evaluate your internal marketing requirements before contacting a digital marketing agency. Every agency has a different area of expertise. Knowing your marketing needs will therefore help you further restrict your options.

4. Learn Who The Account Manager Is

Learn more about the individual managing your account than you do about the company. Thanks to knowledgeable client service staff well-versed in the digital scene, the agency and you will be in close contact.

5. Inquire About The Organisation’s Working Procedures

Every organisation runs differently. Understanding their operational procedures, however, can help you know how they plan to meet your marketing objectives and how they’ll report to you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about digital marketing in Bangalore are as follows:

1. What is the cost of digital marketing in Bangalore?

The cost of digital marketing depends upon the type of project. But normally it varied from Rs. 1,00,000 to 5,00,000.

2. What are digital marketing services?

The promotion of brands via the internet and other digital communication channels is known as digital marketing, sometimes known as online marketing. So, digital marketing services comprise text and multimedia messages as well as email, social media, and web-based advertising as a marketing channel.

Conclusion

Virtually every firm has to use digital marketing for advertising the services it offers, and its potential is limitless. We did our best in this article to compile a list of the best digital marketing agencies in Bangalore so you may expand your business. They are all highly rated and offer excellent services.