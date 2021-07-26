Best Deals & Savings On Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 With Zoutons

26 July 2021 14:11 IST

One of the leading e-retailers in India, Amazon, is going live with the Prime Day Sale 2021 on the 26th of July. This two-day sale is exclusive for Amazon Prime members and features the biggest deals of the year, new launches, as well as Blockbuster hits on Prime Video.

Zoutons, a pioneer of coupon websites in India, has launched an all-inclusive Amazon Prime Day Sale feature on their website, covering everything this sale has to offer. People are drawn to online sales for the incredible markdowns as well as a rewarding shopping experience. And Zoutons delivers on both of those fronts exceptionally well.

For Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021, Zoutons users can go beyond the sitewide discounts and open up to bigger saving opportunities like cashback rewards, no-cost EMIs and lucrative exchange offers.

Amazon Prime Day Sale | Top Features

Amazon is recognized for its low prices, convenience, and extra perks like free shipping, no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, and more. For Prime Day 2021, Amazon Prime members will be able to shop big and save bigger.

Exclusive New Launches | Smartphones

Prime members can expect the launch of new smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Redmi Note 10T 5G. In addition, users can also bag discounts of up to 40% on smartphones from leading brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Realme - to name a few.

Amazon Exclusive Products

The sale will also bring big discounts on Amazon devices like Echo, FireTV Stick, and Kindle, all available to be purchased at half off on Prime Day Sale. Extra savings can also be redeemed by shopping for pre-made combos.

Bank Cashback Offers

In collaboration with HDFC, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 will go live with a sitewide discount for 10% instant cashback on every order. Pay with HDFC Credit cards, Debit cards or EMI to get this deal.

WOW Deals

The two-day sale will also feature WOW deals that will be available on both days between 4 PM to 6 PM only. These limited-time deals will comprise multiple categories like watches, headphones, power banks, accessories, and more.

Small Business Stores

Going vocal for Local is one of the initiatives that Amazon has always supported. This Prime Day, members can promote small Indian businesses and order unique products at 10% cashback.

Blockbuster Releases On Prime Video

Furthermore, the company is simultaneously releasing new launches on their entertainment website, Amazon Prime Video. With new blockbuster releases like Malik, Toofan, Hostel Daze and many more titles on the way, users can expect new releases every day till the Prime Day Sale goes live on 26th July.

Reasons To Shop Amazon Prime Day With Zoutons

With every category undergoing a hefty price cut and limited-time deals, it’s natural to miss out on the most profitable elements of online sales. If you wish to multiply your savings, choose Zoutons to have the best shopping experience on Prime Day 2021.

Thriving as one of the leading coupon websites in India, the team at Zoutons knows everything there is to know about saving when shopping online. The couponing experts have put together an exclusive Amazon Prime Day Sale page that highlights everything you need to check out on Prime Day.

Shop Discounted Deals Like Never Before

The biggest buzz for Amazon Prime Day Sale comprises the unprecedented savings available on Amazon products.

Users can get the highly lucrative deal for Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Smart Bulb Combo at Rs 2,299 only when the smart speaker normally retails at Rs.3,499.

Shop the OnePlus U Series LED TV (50/55/65 inches) and get the Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker at no additional cost.

Purchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick at a massive 50% off and get free subscriptions to platforms like Zee5, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, etc.

Bookworms can enjoy the digital reading experience with a brand new Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, or Kindle Oasis retailing at Rs.4000 off

Enjoy 4K streaming on a brand new AmazonBasics 4K Smart LED TVs (50/55 inches) available at the lowest price of Rs.34,999 onwards

All Alexa Devices (Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Flex) sold separate from combo deals will be available at a 50% concession.

Easy To Navigate Website

Highlights coupons on more than 1000 categories

Find unbiased user reviews across more than 400 stores

Periodically refreshed news section with comprehensive blogs

Covers everything from major sales to the latest promotions

Exhibits exclusive promo codes and shortcuts to activate them instantly

Zoutons Chrome Extension

Customized to serve as a personal shopping tool

Applies the most suitable deal to your shopping cart with one click

Compiles all available discounts in a list format for easy access

Zoutons Telegram Group & Weekly Newsletters

Get notified of the hottest deals in town and shop them before anyone else

Sign-up for the weekly newsletters to receive the latest promotions from top retailers

Collect exclusive coupon codes only available at Zoutons

About Zoutons

Zoutons is a pioneer coupon aggregating website in India that operates with a global vision. The company aims to provide the best user experience for online retail and has onboarded more than 400 merchant partners in India. The Gurgaon based company recently launched the Zoutons Coupon Finder Chrome Extension and surpassed 10 Lakh registered users on the website.