Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Credit Card

This is the best credit card for shopping in India to make it more convenient, rewarding, and secure. You can purchase more than 1 million products at no cost EMI. There is a tenor period of up to 24 months and the process to apply for the card is 100% digital and transparent.

Best Lifestyle Credit Card - IDFC First Millenia Credit Card

The best credit card for daily use is IDFC First Millenia Credit Card, which offers mandatory cash back on all online purchases. A credit card at domestic and international airports also provides free entry to airport lounges. You can travel and purchase with the best facilities thanks to its global acceptance of foreign currencies.

Best Credit Card For Salaried - HDFC Regalia Credit Card

It is a premium credit card for business use with many premium advantages. It comes with exclusive offers, cashback rewards, unique discounts and much more. This ultimately helps salaried individuals to manage their expenses suitably.

Best Credit Card For Students - Axis Bank ACE Credit Card

The best credit card for beginners in India is offered by Axis Bank at a low rate. This card provides features such as cashback on bill payments, food purchases, and some categories. The Axis bank Ace card is the greatest credit card for students because it also includes free entry to a lounge.

10 Best Credit Cards For Shopping

Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Credit Card

This card is intended to make shopping easier and more convenient as you can convert all your purchases into easy EMIs. The entire process is completely online and individuals can shop for products up to INR 2 lakhs. This amount is like a pre-approved loan that allows easy shopping across multiple product categories and cities.

IDFC FIRST Millennia Credit Card

The FIRST Millennia Credit Card from IDFC Bank offers cash back on purchases and emergency credit with no interest for 48 days in India and abroad. The card is cost-free and has no yearly or application fees, making it even more alluring.

HDFC Regalia Credit Card

HDFC’s Regalia premium point-based credit card serve as the company’s top premium card for a considerable amount of time. Regalia is still important because it is less expensive than other premium cards and offers nearly all the features that the bank’s other cards do, albeit in a fairly sparse way. This premium credit card is perfect for those who frequently fly, purchase online, and enjoy eating out.

Axis Bank ACE Credit Card

This card offers a variety of welcome bonuses, and by using them alone you can pay off the card’s annual cost in the first year. Except for the quantity of welcoming bonuses, it is not all that different from the Axis Bank ACE Card.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

For consumers who are loyal Flipkart clients, the Axis Bank Flipkart credit card is perfect for cashback. With a flat 1.5% cashback offered on all of your purchases, this credit card is also among the best in India for cashback. Up to 5% cashback is available on Myntra and Flipkart, while 4% cashback is available at Flipkart partner stores. Despite being an entry-level card, its advantages far surpass its annual cost.

SimplyCLICK SBI Credit Card

When compared to other cards in the same category, the SimplyCLICK Credit Card is a cost-effective basic point-based credit card for online shopping. Users interested in saving money and earning rewards for online shopping should use this card.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

Since you may receive up to 5% cashback on purchases made on Amazon, the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card is the greatest cashback credit card for Amazon devotees. The fact that this card has no annual fee and a respectable reward percentage is its strongest feature. Additionally, since Amazon is a top e-commerce destination for all shopping requirements, this card is strongly advised for regular purchases.

HDFC Millennia Credit Card

HDFC Millennia Credit Card now has new features that make it easier to use and give it a fresh appearance. The updated features covered in our study will be on the cards issued in the future. It is distinctive since the bank has worked with some of the most well-known businesses on the market to deliver CashPoints worth 5% of every purchase.

American Express SmartEarn Credit Card

American Express launched SmartEarnTM in September 2019 with millennials in India in mind. With the help of the American Express reward points programme, we believe it is one of India’s most practical cards. It functions flawlessly when used in well-established enterprises or while shopping online. The only problem is that local shops won’t accept payments made with this card because their EDC machines only allow VISA or Mastercard cards.

SBI Card PRIME

SBI PRIME could be more convenient for some people than other premium credit cards. As a result of SBI’s partnership with VISA, Mastercard, and American Express, this card is available in three variations. The facilities that these three businesses offer range slightly from one another. It simplifies travel, from Club Vistara membership to airport lounges, and even the reward point system is appealing.

How to Pick the Right Shopping Credit Card?

Fees

Users occasionally have to evaluate whether they are getting value for the yearly cost they are paying for the card, which is an important consideration. Cards without an annual fee can offer better services for a particular product.

Rewards

Users must be aware of the reward programme the card offers. Reward systems ought to be straightforward and uncomplicated.

Facilities

Users should evaluate the amenities in addition to the typical payback or reward points because they might be very significant. perhaps even more significant than a card’s rewards programme.

Hidden Charges

Before applying for a credit card, one should always ensure there aren’t any unforeseen fees. Even though the Reserve Bank of India has attempted to address this issue, some businesses have hidden fees that clients are unaware of when they subscribe to their services.

Penalties

The consequences of default should also be considered, as substantial penalties would make it difficult for the consumer to pay the high-interest rate.

Making the Most of Your Shopping Credit Card

The secret to making the most of your credit card is to use it responsibly. Credit cards are useful financial tools that can help users save a lot of money. When you use your credit card to make purchases, you also earn money or accumulate reward points that may be redeemed for goods or services. The following situations call for issues:

Only when someone fails to pay their bills on time will they incur penalties

Additionally, using a credit card to withdraw cash from an ATM is not advised because it carries a high-interest rate and penalty

The greatest strategy to raise one’s credit score is to make on-time credit card payments

To avoid paying extra fees, one must plan their monthly transactions following the credit card’s number of free transactions

If the account is digital, the user should aim to conduct all transactions online and avoid unnecessary branch visits

Types of Credit Cards

Cashback Credit Cards

These credit cards that offer cash back reimburse you for a portion of your purchases. These cards come in two varieties: those that offer the same cash back on every purchase, which is unusual, and those that offer varied cashback on certain product categories.

Co-Branded Credit Cards

Many banks form partnerships with well-known online retailers and issue credit cards to make it easier for customers to shop at a particular retailer’s website. These websites can attract repeat business while also offering their clients good discounts on purchases.

Reward Points Credit Cards

When using this credit card to make a single purchase of a minimum amount, reward points are given. Depending on how the reward points are used, these credit cards come in three different varieties. For instance, most businesses offer two to four reward points for every INR 100 or INR 150 spent. The value of these reward points varies from card to card and often ranges from INR 1 to INR 0.25.

Travel Credit Cards

Some banks partner with travel agencies to create cards that make it easier for customers who frequently or sporadically travel. These cards give users reward points when buying tickets or reserving travel packages. The reward points they accumulate can be redeemed for additional travel accommodations or airline tickets.

Fuel Credit Cards

Oil firms and banks working together led to the creation of fuel credit cards. They offer fuel points or cash back on fuel purchases made at any gas station operated by partner companies. When using reward points, customers can purchase the same amount of fuel at the gas station operated by the partner company.

Premium Credit Cards

Premium credit cards are pricey credit cards that prioritise user satisfaction. They offer services, including access to golf courses, unlimited use of airport lounges, food discounts, access to healthcare facilities, and special rates on booking flights, among others. These credit cards can cost up to ten times as much as regular credit cards.

Credit Card Eligibility

A high credit score indicates that you have responsibly used your credit card and paid all your obligations on time. As a result, getting a credit card depends greatly on your credit score.

You must be 18 years old to apply for a credit card. If you are under 18 years old and want a credit card, you must select an add-on card or apply for one with a co-applicant.

For those who are salaried and self-employed, the parameters are slightly different. Salary slips are typically required for salaried employees, while self-employed individuals must provide evidence that their business has been operating for at least a year or more.

Your income heavily influences your credit card eligibility. Your income will tell you if you can afford a credit card and if you can handle the responsibilities that come with having one. As a result, it plays a significant role in determining whether you receive the card.

The availability of particular credit cards in specific cities also affects eligibility for credit cards. Only Tier-I cities can take advantage of some credit card privileges, while Tier-II cities may also be eligible for others.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which bank offers the best credit cards in India?

The market leader and provider of excellent merchant offerings are HDFC Bank Credit Card.

Which credit card offers the best customer support?

Bajaj, Axis, and ICICI are among the greatest credit card providers renowned for their first-rate customer service.

Conclusion

Unless you are extremely clear about your spending requirements, selecting the best credit card in India might be challenging. If, however, that is not the case, you must first assess your spending patterns. To achieve that, you should figure out what percentage of your credit card bill each spending category represents. Thanks to this article, you will find it easy to choose the best credit card. Choosing the best credit card for shopping in India will be better.

