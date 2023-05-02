Best Cloud Computing Courses - Top 10 List

May 02, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

Cloud computing has become integral for organizations to sustain. In fact, according to Research and Markets, the global cloud computing market’s value is set to exceed USD 832 billion by 2025. It’s evident that the demand for cloud computing services has skyrocketed, which has paved the way for professionals well-versed in cloud computing.

The only caveat is that there are a lot of courses on cloud computing. We’ve made this task easier by handpicking the top cloud computing courses based on cost, covered skills, difficulty level, validity, and more.

Here are the 10 best cloud computing courses:

Azure Fundamentals - AZ 900

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals is an introductory course that tests your understanding of Azure cloud services and basic cloud concepts. The course is designed for professionals who want to get started with Azure and cloud computing.

However, Microsoft recommends having some familiarity with concepts like networking, application support, application development, storage, etc. For that, you may need Microsoft Azure 900 certification training to clear the exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Course Detail: Azure Fundamentals (AZ 900)

Vendor: Microsoft

Certification Validity: Lifetime

Cost: USD 99

Skills Covered: Cloud computing concepts, Azure services, deployment models, security, and compliance

Difficulty Level: Beginner

Average Annual Salary: USD 126,653

No. of Questions: 40-60 questions

Passing Score: 700 out of 1000 points

Renewal Time: No renewal is required

Azure Administrator (AZ 104)

Another Microsoft certification, Azure Administrator, tests candidates’ understanding of Azure cloud services and how to manage and deploy them.

Microsoft recommends candidates should be familiar with operating systems, networking, servers, etc. Again, you may need training for this Microsoft certification as the difficulty level of the examination is intermediate.

Course Detail: Azure Administrator (AZ 104)

Vendor: Microsoft

Certification Validity: 1 year

Cost: USD 165

Skills Covered: Azure infrastructure deployment, management, and monitoring

Difficulty Level: Intermediate

Average Annual Salary: USD 100K - USD 140K

No. of Questions: 40-60 questions

Passing Score: 700 out of 1000 points

Renewal Time: 1 year

AWS Cloud Practitioner

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Practitioner is an entry-level course designed to introduce beginners to cloud computing and AWS. The course covers the fundamentals of AWS cloud and is another great option for beginners looking to start their career in cloud computing.

Course Detail: AWS Cloud Practitioner

Vendor: Amazon Web Services

Certification Validity: 3 years

Cost: USD 100

Skills Covered: Cloud computing concepts, AWS services, cloud computing fundamentals

Difficulty Level: Beginner

Average Annual Salary: USD 160K - USD 180K

No. of Questions: 65 questions

Passing Score: 700 out of 1000 points

Renewal Time: 3 years

VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard

VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard equips with the skills to use the VMware Standard product and explore the capabilities and features of VMware Carbon Black Cloud. The course covers virtualization concepts, VMware products, and how to manage and deploy virtual machines.

Course Detail: VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard

Vendor: VMware

Certification Validity: 1-year

Cost: USD 250

Skills Covered: Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard

Difficulty Level: Beginner

Average Annual Salary: USD 44K - USD 110K

No. of Questions: 65 questions

Passing Score: 700 out of 1000 points

Oracle - OCI Fundamentals

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Fundamentals covers the basics of cloud computing and Oracle cloud infrastructure. The course provides an understanding of the OCI platform and core concepts like networking, security, storage, etc.

Course Detail: Oracle - OCI Fundamentals

Vendor: Oracle

Certification Validity: 2 years

Cost: USD 95

Skills Covered: Cloud computing concepts, Oracle cloud infrastructure, security, and management

Difficulty Level: Beginner

Average Annual Salary: USD 117K

No. of Questions: 55 questions

Passing Score: 65%

CompTIA Cloud Essentials +

CompTIA is a vendor-neutral cloud computing certification covering the basics of cloud computing, security, and infrastructure. The certification is designed for professionals who want to work with cloud technologies and services.

Course Detail: CompTIA

Vendor: CompTIA

Certification Validity: 3 years

Cost: USD 134 - USD 359

Skills Covered: Cloud computing concepts, security, infrastructure, and deployment

Difficulty Level: Intermediate

Average Annual Salary: USD 100K

No. of Questions: 75 questions

Passing Score: 720 points

Cloud Skill Boost Google

Cloud Skill Boost Google provides an understanding of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and its services. The course enables candidates to maintain Google Cloud technology and use it for an organization’s workflow.

Course Detail: Cloud Skill Boost Google

Vendor: Google

Certification Validity: No expiration

Cost: 6 months

Skills Covered: Google Cloud Platform

Cost of Examination: USD 99 - USD 200

Difficulty Level: Beginner

Average Annual Salary: USD 139,406

EC-Council Cloud Security Engineer

The EC-Council Cloud Security Engineer provides an understanding of cloud security and risk management. The course covers security concepts, cloud security models, and best practices for securing cloud-based systems and services.

Course Detail: EC-Council Cloud Security Engineer

Vendor: EC-Council

Certification Validity: 3 years

Cost: USD 250

No. of Questions: 124

Passing Score: 70%

Cognitive AI - Introduction to Cloud

Cognitive AI - Introduction to Cloud, as the name implies, introduces candidates to the core concepts of cloud computing. Candidates planning to undertake this course get an understanding of cloud computing from practitioners as well as from a business perspective.

Course Detail: CC0101EN

Vendor: IBM

Certification Validity: No expiration

Cost: Free

Skills Covered: Cloud computing overview, cloud computing models, cloud security, and emerging trends.

Cost of Examination: Free

Difficulty Level: Beginner

LinkedIn - Cloud Fundamentals

LinkedIn Learning’s Cloud Fundamentals provides an understanding of cloud computing and its benefits.

Course Detail: LinkedIn Learning - Cloud Fundamentals

Vendor: LinkedIn Learning

Certification Validity: Badge earned

Cost: LinkedIn Learning Subscription

Skills Covered: Cloud computing concepts, types of cloud services, and cloud services providers

Difficulty Level: Beginner

This concludes the list of top cloud computing courses. By now, you should have an understanding of which cloud computing course is suitable for you and how these examinations work.

If you want to start your career in cloud computing or want to move the career ladder, we recommend going with courses offered by the top 3 cloud computing services providers - Microsoft Azure, AWS, and GPC.

Here, the only caveat is that you may need to seek training from top IT training institutions like Koenig Solutions, which offer Microsoft certification training or AWS training with benefits like -

1-on-1 training Flexible scheduling Detailed explanations Hands-on training & examples

We recommend you do proper due diligence to pick the right certification and training institution to get started with your career in cloud computing.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”