Best Cheap Web Hosting Providers In India

Want to launch your own internet company? That is amazing! A website that a trustworthy web host hosts is the first thing you need for that. The most crucial step in starting your online business is probably choosing the best web hosting provider for your website.

Your potential clients will get impatient and seek elsewhere if your website loads slowly or crashes frequently. With real-time and quick response times for your website, the top 10 web hosting providers in India will be easier for you to grasp thanks to our article. So, continue reading!

Simply put, when you purchase web hosting, you are buying server space where you may upload and store all of the contents for your website. Every time a person attempts to visit your website online, they send a request to it, and in response, your web server sends the user the requested files. The following website-related services may be obtained from a reputable web host to the advantage of your online business:

High website speed and performance

High website uptime

24/7 customer support

Cost-effective pricing

Top 10 Web Hosting Providers In India

Hostinger

Hostinger has made it a mission since its inception in 2011 to provide hosting services that make life simpler for developers and their clients. They continuously upgrade their server technology, enhance customer service, and polish their proprietary hPanel. Hostinger is the fastest-growing hosting company of 2020 and is based in Kaunas, Lithuania.

It offers smooth administration capabilities for online experts and those going to host their first website. People can develop as website designers and company owners thanks to the website’s speed. Every devoted online hustler with the desire to dominate the web has access to their exclusive 24/7 assistance.

Key Features:

Well-suited for hosting WordPress

No cost SSLs

Support for PHP and MySQL

Rapid SSD storage

Unlimited storage and bandwidth

Many data centres worldwide

hPanel is user-friendly

30-day money-back promise

Available packages to purchase:

Pros:

Easy to use interface and functionality

Free SSLs and domains

It has several widgets, themes, add-ons, and layouts

Cloudflare CDN and Bitninja security are free

Fast and dependable server

Several payment methods

Cons:

A single shared plan with a small database

No telephone support

Expert Opinion:

Hostinger is a top-notch, user-friendly, and secure web hosting company that provides one-click Virtual Private Server (VPS) access and rapid setup. It has a user-friendly hPanel and dependable technical assistance.

Hostgator

Popular web host HostGator provides shared hosting packages, a cPanel control panel for managing your website, and top-notch customer support. The business was started in a Florida Atlantic University dorm room in 2002, but it now has offices in Austin and Houston.

By providing shared hosting, Virtual Private Servers (VPS), and dedicated hosting services, HostGator has expanded from its modest beginnings to become a major participant in the international web hosting scene.

Key Features:

100 GB transfer with 10 GB space

Free .net domain name and SSL certificate

Free Migration, SSL, Backup

Dependable technical assistance

Free website and Cpanel migration

Available packages to purchase:

Pros:

Powerful Nginx web server-based caching

The management software keeps three copies of your website

Simple for you to update the RAM and CPU

Cons:

On the basic package, there is no free SSL

Higher rate of renewal

Expert Opinion:

It offers an intuitive cPanel and is one of the finest hosting companies in India and offers a wide selection of plugins and themes for creating websites. It offers plans that range from one domain to an infinite number.

Bigrock

BigRock is a top provider of web-presence solutions for individuals, professionals, and small enterprises. They provide their customers with a full range of goods to start and develop their internet presence. It is a top provider of web presence services to individuals, professionals, and small businesses that is accredited by ICANN. They offer domain registration, business-class email services, web hosting, website builder tools, e-commerce solutions, and digital certificates as part of their product line.

Key Features:

Code in ASP, ASP.NET, PHP 5.3 to PHP 7.3

Local support

Dual Quad-Core Xeon processors

Distributed DNS infrastructure

Available packages to purchase:

Pros:

Supports multiple programming languages

Easy to use control panel

Affordable pricing plans

Cons:

Low pricing plans only for more than 2 or 3 years

Expert Opinion:

Big Rock is one of the best hosting providers in India offering specialised web services, including domain registration, domain search, and shared hosting.

GoDaddy

The largest services platform for business owners worldwide is called GoDaddy. They are dedicated to empowering our global community of more than 20 million consumers by providing them with the support and resources they require to succeed online.

Key Features:

1-click install for 125+ applications

1-click purchase for additional resources

1 GB database storage

24/7 security monitoring

DDoS protection

1-click setup

Flexible and easy-to-use control panel

Available packages to purchase:

Pros:

Great website templates

Easy to update websites

Easy to share new posts

Cons:

A little glitchy website

Layouts are a little difficult to navigate

Expert Opinion:

GoDaddy has some specifically designed WordPress apps and offers a user-friendly interface, making it an ideal web hosting platform for India.

Domain Racer

The answer to all of your website-related questions is Domain Racer. You have a lot of alternatives with DomainRacer when choosing a domain name for your website. Ten shared hosting plans (including Windows Plesk and Linux cPanel plans) are available from DomainRacer, along with seven cPanel reseller plans and three VPS plans. As a result, you are given a 99.99 percent uptime guarantee that is supported by monthly uptime credits.

Key Features:

cPanel control panel

One to unlimited hosted domains

500 MB to unlimited SSD storage

5 GB to unlimited bandwidth

10 to unlimited email accounts

Free SSL certificate

Available packages to purchase:

Pros:

300% faster hosting

Low prices

99.99% guaranteed uptime

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

No dedicated server solutions

Expert Opinion:

DomainRacer’s hosting plans start very cheap which makes it the best website hosting platform. The 30-day money-back guarantee that allows you to cancel during the first month may reassure you if you’re on the fence about signing up for at least a year. Customer service is accessible round-the-clock by email, phone (during business hours), and support tickets.

Bluehost

Bluehost is also one of the top providers of web hosting services. The company has continuously developed fresh approaches since its establishment in 2003 to carry out its purpose, enabling consumers to create websites easily. Millions of users worldwide have access to their extensive tools, enabling anyone—no matter how experienced—to start a website and succeed with their web hosting services.

In addition to shared hosting, WordPress, VPS, dedicated hosting, and WooCommerce hosting, Bluehost also offers expert marketing services. They use PHP 7, HTTP/2, and Nginx+ caching on their servers.

Key Features:

Free SSL certificate

MySQL databases & PHP support

Free tech support

FTP account and File Manager

Available packages to purchase:

Pros:

No hidden charges

Simple and easy-to-use

FTP account and File Manager

Free domain name for 1 year

Cons:

No premium tech support

No Windows OS support

Expert Opinion:

Bluehost is yet another best WordPress hosting provider that offers shared hosting, virtual private server (VPS), and dedicated server hosting both for beginners and advanced operators.

Greengeeks

The management team at GreenGeeks has more than 40 years of combined expertise in offering reliable, inexpensive website hosting. Only the greatest server hardware, the most stable network providers, and the most recent software accessible anywhere on the internet will be used in connection with your account.

GreenGeeks is fully devoted to upholding the high standards of service set by their clients since they recognise the necessity for exceptional customer service. They also have some of the most knowledgeable, loyal, and amiable employees in the web hosting industry among their service and sales hosting professionals.

Key Features:

Easy onboarding

Easy maintenance with automatic updates

24 hours backup

Custom security rules

PHP7, SSD, CDN technology

Available packages to purchase:

Pros:

Unlimited domains

Unlimited web space

Unlimited data transfer

Unlimited email

Unlimited MySQL databases

Cons:

No Website Staging

Expert Opinion:

Greengeeks is an amazing web hosting company in India that provides a wide range of services. However, they don’t have any data centres in India.

MilesWeb

MilesWeb, an established and quick-growing supplier of web hosting services from India, was founded in 2012. With expertly constructed hosting plans and unending customer support, MilesWeb strives to meet all of your business needs every day! They pledge to go above and beyond what our clients anticipate.

For their audience, which consists of individuals, professionals, and small enterprises, they offer well-created web hosting solutions. Shared Hosting, WordPress Hosting, cPanel Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Dedicated Server, VPS Server, Cloud Server, SSL Certificates, Domain Name Registration, Website Security, Office 365, WHMCS, Spam Experts, and several other services are among the ones they provide.

Key Features:

Unlimited bandwidth

Free SSL certification

Firewall protection

eCommerce functionalities

Available packages to purchase:

Pros:

Varied web hosting solutions

30-day money-back guarantee

Configured WordPress websites

Exceptional customer support

Cons:

Unlimited websites only on advanced plans

Expensive to renew

Expert Opinion:

Miles web is an amazing choice for beginners and advanced web posters if they are looking out for dedicated server services and customer support.

HostPapa

Every customer at HostPapa will receive a hosting package that is fully featured, supported by excellent customer care, and powered by green, renewable energy. A well-known, privately held business, HostPapa is a pioneer in high-quality, low-cost hosting. HostPapa has established a strong reputation for its dedication to security, dependability, technological know-how, and top-notch customer service throughout the years.

They seek to provide dependable service, thorough teaching materials, and all the resources required to create an engaging, accessible, high-quality website. They also aspire to treat their clients with respect.

Key Features:

Optimised for speed & performance

30-day money-back guarantee

Reliable servers and technology

cPanel control panel

Free website transfer

Available packages to purchase:

Pros:

Easy-to-use tools

Free domain

30-days free trial

Cons:

Costly renewal prices

Expert Opinion:

In addition to shared hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, and WordPress hosting, HostPapa is another top web host from India. They also provide support for connection with G Suite and Office 365.

A2 Hosting

With an innovative SwiftServer technology and Turbo Servers that load websites up to 20X quicker than its rivals, A2 Hosting is a high-performance web hosting company. Shared, VPS Hosting, Cloud VPS, Managed VPS, Reseller, and Dedicated servers are among the fast hosting services they provide.

Your website will be accessible at all times, thanks to their 99.9% uptime guarantee. Their clients have access to a vast array of special resources. They provide a tonne of free blogs, forums, content management systems, and more that can all be set up with a single click.

Key Features:

Unlimited SSD and Bandwidth

Free site migration

Free automatic backup

Speed optimised WordPress

20x faster servers

Available packages to purchase:

Pros:

Encrypted SSL certificates

Single SSL certificate

Free automatic backup

Cons:

Paid On-Demand Backups.

Expert Opinion:

A2 Hosting offers a range of hosting services, including reseller hosting, shared hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated hosting. One of the greatest web hosts in India, it provides hosting services for both Linux and Windows servers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these are the top 10 web hosting providers in India that we have reviewed. Choosing a web host that is appropriate for your website and company requirements is the last step. For instance, Hostinger and A2 Hosting, which offer the greatest website speeds, might be considered if you’re seeking quick server response and speed in India.

Another consideration when choosing a web host is whether to go with a regional company like BigRock or an international one like Hostinger or Bluehost. Depending on where you are expected to receive the majority of your incoming traffic, global brands may be able to provide you with improved client reach and reliable speeds across numerous geographies. In a similar vein, local companies like GoDaddy India and BigRock are your best choice if the price is your primary consideration, especially if you solely intend to target local customers with your internet company.