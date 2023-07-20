Best Beds in India in 2023 – Expert Tips

July 20, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

A good night’s rest is the foundation of health, yet many overlook thoughtfully selecting the best bed. Use superior bedding tailored for comfort, support, and endurance to sleep well. After rigorous testing, we recommend our top picks for the Best Beds in this article for unparalleled reinforcement through the night.

What’s the premier bed for most sleepers? Our highest-rated bed for 2023 is the Sunday Latex Plus Mattress, fitting for all sleep styles. We loved its natural design and deluxe comfort and backup. It consistently garners rave appraisals from our testers. If budget is a factor or you prefer an orthopaedic bed, we suggest the Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress.

Meet Our Experts Sandhya Ravi leads our seasoned team of experts. She is a certified sleep specialist with over 15 years of experience analysing beds and mattresses. With her expert guidance, we rigorously test dozens of mattresses using various methods and criteria. We aim to provide readers with accurate, unbiased, in-depth reviews you can trust to find your perfect bed.

Our Testing Methodology Our testing methodology consists of three steps. Initial research: Check the product information on the website, and analyse as many customer reviews as possible online. Hands-On Testing: Sleep on each bed for 10-15 days, and look for any issues (especially things highlighted in the internet reviews). Lab Analysis: Literally, cut open the mattress and analyse layers. Test different materials using standardised equipment.

Best Beds – Top Picks

Best Bed Mattress - Sunday Latex Plus Mattress

Sunday is an emerging Indian D2C mattress brand, and their Sunday Latex Plus mattress is a 100% certified Dunlop latex construction. This mattress combines pressure relief with support, exceptional contouring comfort, and an excellent and durable sleeping surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Bed Mattress for Back Pain - Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress

The Sunday Ortho Latex is the best bed mattress for back pain sufferers, especially back and stomach sleepers needing extra support affordably. This mattress combines a high-density base, responsive latex, and memory foam layers to relieve pressure and ensure proper spine alignment.

Best Firm Bed Mattress - Kurlon Inspire Mattress

Kurlon’s popular Inspire mattress is our pick for Best Firm Bed Mattress. This firm coir mattress provides excellent support and spine alignment. Kurlon knows for its quality coir mattresses, and Inspire upholds its reputation.

Best Flippable Bed Mattress - Peps Spring Koil Mattress

As India’s leading spring mattress brand, Peps’ Spring Koil is our pick for Best Flippable Bed Mattress. This innerspring mattress features durable yet responsive Bonnell springs, providing medium-soft bounce comfort. Flippable for adjustment, this mattress makes it an excellent choice for all sleeping positions.

Best Affordable Bed Mattress - Wakefit 7-Zone Latex Mattress

Wakefit’s budget-friendly 7-zone Latex mattress is our top Affordable Bed Mattress. This mattress delivers moderate comfort and support at an accessible price point. Wakefit knows for its quality, affordable mattresses, and this latex mattress upholds that reputation.

Best Spring Bed Mattress - Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress

With decades of mattress expertise, Sleepwell delivers quality with the Ortho Pro Spring Mattress, our pick for Best Spring Mattress. This pocket spring mattress utilises Sleepwell’s craftsmanship and pocket springs for contouring support.

Best Modern Bed Mattress - Sleepycat Hybrid Latex Mattress

The newest mattress brand Sleepycat delivers innovation with the Hybrid Latex - our top pick for Best Modern Mattress. This hybrid mattress provides responsive contouring and support for an elevated sleep experience that caters to modern tastes.

Best Beds – Evaluation Criteria Back Support – We check for proper back and spine support for different body weights and sleeping postures. Temperature regulation - With hot Indian summers, we look for a bed that does not heat up. Motion isolation – We look for undisturbed sleep even if one person is tossing and turning. Durability - Our pressure tests examined materials and construction for longevity, edge support, and sagging resistance. Value for money - A cheap mattress is not necessarily good, and an expensive mattress is not bad. Ultimately, we check if the price and quality are in-sync.

Best Beds in India – Detailed Review

1. Sunday Latex Plus Bed Mattress

As the best bed mattress for long-lasting comfort, the Sunday Latex Plus features a 100% Dunlop latex construction. The latex is hypoallergenic, durable, and highly breathable. With its medium-firm 7-zone design, this mattress provides pressure relief and buoyant support, ideal for any sleeping position.

Mattress Specification

Material - 2 inches of 75 D Latex foam, 6 inches of 7-zone natural latex foam (80 density)

Thickness - 8 inches

Top Cover - 100% Organic Cotton Top Cover (zipper)

Warranty - 10-year

Trial Period - a 100-night risk-free trial

Compression - Not compressed

Motion Isolation – Excellent

Temperature Regulation - Best in the category

Typical Life - 12-14 years

Pros

The contouring latex and 7-zoned design provide optimal comfort, support, and cushioning. (Ideal for pregnant women)

Soft, breathable organic cotton cover is hypoallergenic and protects the mattress.

Enhanced temperature regulation keeps sleepers cool all night.

Excellent motion isolation for undisturbed sleep.

Who is it suitable for? It is ideal for hot sleepers, latex lovers, couples, and those with asthma/allergies.

Cons

Budget-conscious buyers may find the premium all-latex construction expensive.

The high-density latex foam makes it quite heavy and difficult to move or flip.

Who is it not suitable for? It is not ideal for those on a tight budget, wanting a soft sink, or preferring innerspring or memory foam.

Expert Ratings

Comfort & Support – 9/10

Temperature Regulation – 9/10

Motion Isolation – 9/10

Durability – 9/10

Value for Money – 10/10

Expert Opinion

Chosen by our experts as the premier mattress, the Sunday Latex Plus provides luxurious comfort and support for all sleeping positions. After 15+ days of testing, our experts give its performance a 9/10 overall rating for exceptional comfort and back pain relief.

2. Sunday Ortho Latex Bed Mattress

The Sunday Ortho Latex is the best bed mattress for back pain, combining latex, memory foam, and high-density foam. Its 5-zone design provides firm orthopaedic support, optimal spinal alignment, and pressure relief for supreme comfort and durability.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 2 inches of 75-density Latex foam, 1 inch of Memory foam, 5 inches layer of HR foam

Thickness - 8 inches

Top Cover - 100% organic cotton, removable zipper cover

Warranty - 10-year

Trial Period - a 100-night risk-free trial with free returns

Compression - Not compressed

Motion Isolation – Very good

Temperature Regulation - Best in the category

Typical Life - 10-12 years

Pros

A medium-firm feel provides reinforced back support.

The cushioning yet supportive latex layers alleviate pressure points.

Effective temperature regulation keeps sleepers cool all night long.

Excellent motion isolation for undisturbed sleep.

Non-compressed, hence 30% more durable.

Who is it suitable for? It is ideal for back/stomach sleepers, those with back pain, and hot sleepers.

Cons

Only available on the Sunday website and not on other e-commerce platforms.

Thick latex and foam layers make the mattress heavy and difficult to move or flip.

Who is it not suitable for? It is not ideal for side sleepers or those wanting a soft sleeping surface.

Scores from Our Experts

Comfort & Support – 8/10

Temperature Regulation – 8/10

Motion Isolation – 9/10

Durability – 9/10

Value for Money – 10/10

Expert Opinion

The Sunday Ortho Latex is our expert’s top pick for back and stomach sleepers needing spinal support and alignment. After 15+ days of testing, our experts give it an 8/10 overall rating for keeping the spine aligned and relieving back pain. The natural latex top layer adjusts for most body weights and preferences, though some side sleepers may find it too firm.

Best Beds: Myth Debunker The belief that ultra-firm mattresses universally benefit backs is a common myth. An optimal bed supports appropriately aligning your spine, neck, and joints. The key is discovering the sweet spot merging plush comfort and robust support for your needs. Simply put, harder doesn’t equate to better spinal health for everybody.

3. Kurlon Inspire Bed Mattress

With expertise as a leading coir mattress maker, the Kurlon Inspire is the best firm bed mattress for reinforced back support. Its sturdy coir base, topped with conforming foam layers, provides impressive spine alignment and edge support. The rubberised coir offers bounce while the memory foam cushions, an ideal combination benefiting back sleepers.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 0.4 inches of PU foam, 0.4 inches of Memory foam, 1 inch of Coir layer, 2 inches of Bonded foam, 3 inches of Rubberised coir

Thickness - 6 inches

Top Cover - Polar fleece grey Tapestry

Warranty - 7-year warranty

Trial period - Not available

Compression - Not compressed

Typical Life - 5-7 years

Pros

A good option for those wanting the natural benefits of coir.

Non-compressed delivery ensures a 30% longer lifespan.

It doesn’t sink excessively and gives a feel of sleeping on a floor.

Who is it suitable for? It is ideal for back sleepers or those wanting a firm sleeping surface.

Cons

The polar fleece top cover is non-removable and cannot be washed.

Prices run higher while the warranty is shorter than most brands.

There is no trial period offered to test the mattress.

Only adapt a little to different body shapes and curves.

Who is it not suitable for? It is not ideal for those wanting plush comfort, advanced pressure relief, or a tight budget.

Scores from Our Experts

Comfort & Support – 7/10

Temperature Regulation – 6/10

Motion Isolation – 7/10

Durability – 6/10

Value for Money – 7/10

Expert Opinion

Kurlon Inspire is our experts’ top pick for back sleepers wanting a firm, floor-like feel. After 15+ days of testing, our experts give its performance a 7/10 overall rating for its excellent firmness and support. While only suited for some, its firmness makes it a quality budget coir option despite a shorter lifespan.

4. Peps Spring Koil Bed Mattress

As the best flippable bed mattress, the Peps Spring Koil delivers resilient Bonnell coil comfort, support, bounce, airflow, and durability. Despite a shorter warranty, its medium-soft feel adapts for pressure relief, making it an excellent budget pick for coil traditionalists.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 5.9 inches of Bonnell Spring unit, A layer of Polyurethane and Rebonded foam

Thickness - 5, 6, 8, and 10 inches

Top Cover - PE/PP Iron Resistant Woven Fabric

Warranty - Up to 5-year warranty

Trial Period - Not available

Compression - Not compressed

Typical Life - 5-7 years

Pros

You can flip and rotate it to even out wear and extend its lifespan.

Non-compressed; hence the spring structure remains intact.

Excellent temperature regulation allows continuous airflow.

Even pressure distribution prevents sagging and maintains support.

Who is it suitable for? It is ideal for those wanting a traditional innerspring feel, bouncy support, and quality on a budget

Cons

No trial period for testing the mattress.

Shorter warranty of 5 years than the ten years offered by most brands.

Poor motion isolation, resulting in uncomfortable sleep.

Fails to alleviate pressure points for those with significant back or joint pain.

Who is it not suitable for? It is not ideal for side sleepers needing contouring, couples, or those with chronic pain/needing advanced pressure relief.

Scores from Our Experts

Comfort & Support – 8/10

Temperature Regulation – 8/10

Motion Isolation – 6/10

Durability – 6/10

Value for Money – 7/10

Expert Opinion

With a budget price, the Peps Spring Koil delivers a classic coil feel as a top-budget innerspring mattress. After 15+ days of testing, our experts give it a 7/10 overall rating for its bouncy, medium-soft feel. Despite a shorter warranty and no trial, it outperforms budget coils, providing time-tested spring comfort on a tight budget.

5. Wakefit 7-Zone Latex Bed Mattress

The Wakefit 7-Zone Latex is the best budget bed mattress on our list. It combines zoned latex, memory foam, and HR foam to provide affordable contouring comfort, suiting mostly side sleepers. It delivers value-packed balance and resilience, making it optimal for conforming to a budget buyer.

Mattress specifications

Material - 1 inch of Latex foam + 1 inch of Memory foam + 4 inches of High Resiliency (HR) foam

Thickness - 6, 8, and 10 inches

Top Cover - GSM spun knitted fabric removable zipper cover

Warranty - 10-year warranty

Trial period - 100-day trial

Compression - Yes, compressed, rolled, and packed in a box.

Typical Life - 10 years

Pros

Competitively priced and ideal for budget-conscious shoppers.

Available in various thicknesses and sizes to fit your needs.

Medium-firm feel provides bounce and support.

Plush comfort is ideal for lightweight sleepers under 80 kg.

Who is it suitable for? It is ideal for lightweight people who want some bounce on a tight budget.

Cons

Lack of adequate support for heavier individuals.

Average motion isolation makes it difficult for couples.

Compressed mattresses take over 48 hours to decompress fully, with a noticeable off-gassing odour.

A lack of reinforced edges leads to sinkage and poor edge support.

Who is it not suitable for? It is not ideal for heavier individuals, couples, or those allergic to odour.

Scores from Our Experts

Comfort & Support – 8/10

Temperature Regulation – 7/10

Motion Isolation – 6/10

Durability – 7/10

Value for Money – 7/10

Expert Opinion:

As the best budget bed, the Wakefit 7-Zone Latex provides quality contouring comfort affordably. After 15+ days of testing, our experts give it a 7/10 overall rating for its medium-firm feel. Though with some hip sinkage, it best suits solo sleepers under 80kg seeking quality on a tight budget.

Myth Debunker on the Best Beds It’s a common myth that higher-priced mattresses equal higher quality or longer lifespan. However, this isn’t true. Some expensive mattress brands in India use similar foam layers as more affordable online brands. Focus more on the materials, density, and owner reviews than the cost.

6. Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Bed Mattress

The Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring is the best spring bed mattress for lightweight stomach and back sleepers under 100kg. It combines conforming foam over a 3-zone pocket coil unit. This delivers essential responsiveness and quality for those seeking a classic spring feel on a mid-range budget. However, the mattress lacks contouring and motion isolation.

Mattress Specifications

Material: 0.75 inches of Air Vent Impression Layer, 0.75 inch of PU foam, 5 inches of 3-zone pocket spring

Thickness: 6, 8, and 10 inches

Top Cover: Zipped Cover with Airvent technology

Warranty: 5-year

Trial period: 100-day trial

Compression: Yes, rolled and packed in a box.

Motion isolation: Decent

Pros

The 3-zone pocket spring design provides optimum cushioning and support.

Bouncy, medium-firm feel gives ideal cushioning to lightweight sleepers.

Good temperature regulation with the open coil design.

Wide range of standard and custom sizes available.

Who is it suitable for? It is ideal for lightweight back/stomach sleepers under 100 kg or those wanting bounce from coils.

Cons

A low warranty period of 5 years, whereas other brands offer ten years.

Compressed delivery damages the coil structure and impacts durability.

Sleepers over 100 kg may feel a lack of pressure relief and support.

Coils seem prone to breaking down or sagging prematurely.

Who is it not suitable for? It is not ideal for side/heavier sleepers, couples, or those who sleep towards the edge.

Scores from Our Experts

Comfort & Support – 7/10

Temperature Regulation – 8/10

Motion Isolation – 6/10

Durability – 6/10

Value for Money – 6/10

Expert Opinion

The Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring is the best spring bed for lightweight back/stomach sleepers. After 15+ days of testing, our experts give it a 6/10 overall rating for its moderately cushioning and airy spring feel. It is best for budget singles wanting classic spring bounce under 100 kg.

7. Sleepycat Hybrid Latex Bed Mattress

The Sleepycat Hybrid Latex is the best modern bed mattress, providing reinforced support even for heavier individuals. Its firm construction combines subtle latex bounce and conforming memory foam. It delivers sturdy support on a budget, suited for back and stomach sleepers wanting resilience without plush softness.

Mattress specifications

Material: 1 inch of Latex Foam, 1 inch of Memory Foam, 4/6 inches of High-Density Foam

Thickness: 6 and 8 inches

Top Cover: Bamboo Fabric Ezie Zipper Cover with a honeycomb pattern

Warranty: 10-years

Trial Period: 100-nights

Compression: Yes, rolled and packed in a box

Motion Isolation: Average

Typical Life: 10 years

Pros

Firm and supportive feel suits even overweight individuals up to 120 kg.

Attractive packaging plus a lightweight mattress.

The breathable bamboo fabric cover adds a soft, cool feel.

Who is it suitable for? It is ideal for overweight people or those who want a firm sleeping surface.

Cons

Average motion isolation may discomfort couples.

Moderate temperature regulation makes uncomfortable hot regions.

It lacks targeted pressure relief, and the edges need to be softer with reinforcement.

Compressed delivery compromises durability, taking over 48 hours to recover fully.

Who is it not suitable for? It is not ideal for side sleepers, couples, or those who live in hot and humid regions.

Scores from Our Experts

Comfort & Support – 6/10

Temperature Regulation – 6/10

Motion Isolation – 6/10

Durability – 6/10

Value for Money – 6/10

Expert Opinion

The Sleepycat Hybrid Latex mattress offers a firm, resilient feel ideal for heavier back/stomach sleepers. After 15+ days of testing, our experts give its performance a 6/10 overall rating for its excellent support and resilience. It provides essential bounce and reinforcement on a budget but lacks exceptional motion isolation and cooling for couples/hot sleepers.

Best Beds in India - Buyers Guide

A Guide to Finding the Best Bed Mattress That Fits Your Specific Needs

A study by Sleep Direct found that lower back pain is more common among people sleeping on cheaper beds than medium/higher-priced beds. The study concluded that investing in new bedding systems can significantly reduce back pain and improve sleep quality. Their research highlights that timely mattress replacement is critical for continuous sleep benefits.

With this in mind, here are some helpful tips for choosing the ideal online mattress:

• Determine the right firmness. Test different mattresses to find the level of firmness that suits your sleeping position and pressure points. Consider if you’d like extra cushioning for a partner, pets, or hobbies. Soft, medium, and firm are common options.

• Choose the right thickness. Standard mattress thicknesses range from 6 to 10 inches. Thinner mattresses are easier to move and cheaper, while thicker mattresses provide more support and comfort. The height of your existing bed frame can help guide your choice.

• Consider the material type. Different materials have distinct pros and cons. Memory foam offers contouring and pressure relief. Latex has natural cooling and durability. Innerspring has bounce and airflow.

• Select additional features. Cooling mattresses regulate temperature. Organic mattresses are eco-friendly and hypoallergenic. Pillow-top mattresses add plushness. Flippable mattresses extend lifespan.

• Mind the budget and warranty. Ensure the mattress matches your price range and offers good value for money. Look for warranties that cover defects and sagging for at least ten years.

Which Mattress Material is the Best?

A mattress material is one of the most important factors to remember. Here is an overview of the most popular mattress materials to help you determine the best option:

Memory Foam

Memory Foam is also called viscoelastic polyurethane. It softens and moulds to the body’s contours in response to pressure and heat. Once pressure is removed, the memory foam mattress returns to its original shape.

Pros - Excellent contouring and pressure relief. Good motion isolation. Wide range of firmness options.

Excellent contouring and pressure relief. Good motion isolation. Wide range of firmness options. Cons - Can retain heat. Some find it hard to move on. Can develop impressions over time.

Latex

A latex mattress is a good option for those seeking an eco-friendly alternative. Natural latex comes from the sap of rubber trees, while synthetic latex is artificially made.

Pros - Bouncy, responsive feel. Naturally hypoallergenic and antimicrobial. Good temperature regulation. Durable with longevity.

Bouncy, responsive feel. Naturally hypoallergenic and antimicrobial. Good temperature regulation. Durable with longevity. Cons - Expensive, especially for natural latex. Synthetic versions are less durable.

Innerspring

Innerspring contains steel coil support systems (open coil or pocket springs) and offers a familiar, traditional feel.

Pros - Traditional spring feel with bounce. Strong edge support. Numerous firmness varieties. Breathable.

Traditional spring feel with bounce. Strong edge support. Numerous firmness varieties. Breathable. Cons - Coils can be noisy. Motion transfer may disturb the partner. Lifespan is around 7-8 years.

Hybrid

Hybrid mattresses combine the support of springs with the cushioning of foam. The layered construction provides the benefits of multiple materials in one bed.

Pros - Balanced feel with pressure relief and bounce. Strong edge support. Long-lasting.

Balanced feel with pressure relief and bounce. Strong edge support. Long-lasting. Cons - More expensive than foam or spring mattresses alone. Heavier to move.

Tips about Caring for Your Bed

Like any furniture, mattresses require basic care and maintenance to keep them looking their best. Follow these tips to extend the life of your bed mattress:

Rotate your mattress 180 degrees every 3-6 months to distribute wear and tear evenly. Flipping is not recommended for one-sided mattresses.

180 degrees every 3-6 months to distribute wear and tear evenly. Flipping is not recommended for one-sided mattresses. Use a quilted mattress protector to safeguard against dust mites and allergens. Look for pore sizes under 6 microns and materials like cotton terry.

to safeguard against dust mites and allergens. Look for pore sizes under 6 microns and materials like cotton terry. Vacuum exposed surfaces monthly with a brush attachment to draw out debris from the upholstery layers. Check the piping edges and top panel stitching for accumulated buildup.

monthly with a brush attachment to draw out debris from the upholstery layers. Check the piping edges and top panel stitching for accumulated buildup. Leave your mattress uncovered during the day to air out moisture from night sweating. Rotate between two-bed protectors to allow sufficient drying time after washing.

from night sweating. Rotate between two-bed protectors to allow sufficient drying time after washing. For wet stains, blot gently and air dry thoroughly before adding any cleaning agents. For oil-based paints, sprinkle corn starch to absorb before vacuuming the next day.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which bed is more comfortable?

The memory foam mattress is often considered the most comfortable because it conforms closely to the body for cushioned, tailored support. The cradling effect relieves pressure points.

2. Which bed mattress is good for the back?

Latex mattresses with lumbar support are suitable for the back because they provide the right blend of contouring and support. The buoyant latex gently supports the spine’s natural curves.

3. Which bed mattress is good for health in India?

In India, natural latex mattresses are a good choice for their cooling properties. They are hypoallergenic, resistant to dust mites, and provide excellent support and pressure relief.

4. What kind of beds are used in hotels?

Hotels often use high-quality latex or memory foam mattresses for a balance of support, durability, and luxurious soft comfort.

5. Which bed reduces back pain?

A combination of a medium-firm bed with good support and pressure-relieving properties, such as memory or latex foam mattresses, can help reduce back pain by promoting proper spinal alignment and relieving pressure points.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.