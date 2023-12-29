Best Bed & Cot Designs to Buy Online (January 2024)

December 29, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

Beautiful bedrooms start with an eye-catching centrepiece – a designer bed with style and reliability. However, most beds in the market fall into one of three categories: 1. visually pleasing but not stable (they start creaking in just a few months), 2. sturdy but not good-looking, 3. very expensive.

We wanted to find a designer bed that is both good-looking and sturdy. We even discovered a bed that is also ergonomic (as important as ergonomics should be for a bed, it is never addressed!).

The Sunday Tilt Bed, for example, is the only bed with a 100-night trial (use it for 100 nights and return for a full refund if you are unhappy) and an impressive 5-year warranty, surpassing most standard 1-year to 3-year guarantees. Plus, there is unparalleled comfort, thanks to its premium construction and modern bed design, at an affordable price. It even comes with an ergonomic headboard with a tilt of 113 degrees to make sitting in the bed very comfortable.

Read more to find out about our top 10 picks for bed beds.

Designer Bed Frames for Your Bedroom - Our Top Picks

1. Best Bed Overall - Sunday Tilt Bed

2. Best Budget-Friendly Bed Frame - Wakefit Taurus Engineered Wood Bed

3. Best Bed Frame with Storage - - Sunday Tilt Bed

4. Best Upholstered Bed Frame - Metro Fabric Upholstered Bed on Pepperfry

5. Best Sofa Bed - AMATA Eagle Sofa Cum Bed

5 Best Designer Beds in India - A Detailed Review

Best Bed Overall - Sunday Tilt Bed

We tested countless beds online, but none impressed us as much as the Sunday Tilt Bed. We chose it as our top pick because of its ergonomic design, a comfortable 113° tilt headboard (expert recommended!), and an impressive 5-year warranty (maximum by any brand in India). This bed is perfect for reading, Netflix binging, long work sessions, and deep relaxation. We felt the memory foam cushion cradling our head and neck well. The premium wood construction looks classy and elevates the entire bedroom.

Specifications

Material - Strong Steel Frame and High-Density MDF

Headboard Tilt - 113°

Headboard Cushion - Memory Foam or Latex

Side Tray - Clip-on

Storage - Customizable (2 sizes)

Sizes - Queen and King

Warranty - 5 years (Steel Frame)

Return Policy - 100 Nights

Shipping - Free

Installation - Free

Price - ₹17,999 for a Queen size bed frame (60”x78”)

Special Offer - 25% off when bundled with a Sunday mattress

What We Liked?

100 nights trial for a bed shows the confidence of the brand in the product

Sturdy and stable metal frame structure with no wobbles.

The wooden bed design looks and feels premium.

113° angular headboard provides optimal spine alignment, blood flow, and breathing.

Installation is free, fast, and super easy. There are about 288 unique customisation options.

5-year warranty

Recommended for - Youngsters, working professionals, or anyone who wants a comfortable, convenient, and stylish bed.

What Can Be Improved?

We could purchase this bed online only from the Sunday website.

The design is modern and minimalist but lacks colour options.

Not recommended for - Anyone looking for a cheap or simple bed or who wants to see and try the bed in person.

Expert Ratings

Style - 9/10

Durability - 10/10

Price - 8/10

Support - 10/10

Convenience - 9/10

What Our Experts Say?

Our head tester has tested this king-size bed frame for almost three weeks and says: “I love the Sunday Tilt Bed. It is very comfortable and convenient. I especially like the headboard and the side tray, which makes it easy to read and work on the bed. The motion sensor lights are also a nice addition. The 5-year warranty and 100-night trial is the biggest add-on.”

SleepyCat Ohayo Wooden Bed

The SleepyCat Ohayo Wooden Bed has a simple yet elegant wooden bed design. Crafted with high-quality hardwood, it’s aesthetically pleasing, feels premium and built to last. The chic charcoal grey headboard adds a touch of sophistication and doubles as a comfy backrest.

Specifications

Material - Premium Hardwood Frame

Headboard Material - Foam with a removable cover

Storage - None

Sizes - Queen and King

Warranty - 1 Year

Return Policy - None

Shipping - Free

Price - ₹25,490 for Queen size bed (84” x 65” x 13”)

What We Liked?

The Hardwood frame is solid and sturdy for two people with minimal wobble.

The walnut wooden bed design looks premium and smooth.

The headboard is soft and cosy that you can remove and wash easily.

The bed is easy to assemble by just snapping the pieces together.

Recommended for - Anyone wanting a simple, elegant, and sturdy wooden bed frame design.

What Can Be Improved?

The bed frame has no storage space.

Low warranty of just one year, and no return option exists.

Pricing feels high based on the quality and limited features.

Not recommended for - People wanting a storage bed frame or are unsure about their purchase.

Expert Ratings

Style - 8/10

Durability - 8/10

Price - 7/10

Support - 8/10

Convenience - 10/10

What Our Experts Say?

Our product tester felt that it was straightforward to assemble. The headboard is also soft and comfortable. However, the cost feels higher, and the lack of storage makes it inconvenient.

Wakefit Taurus Engineered Wood Bed

We found this Wakefit Bed an affordable bed frame for its simplicity and sturdiness. It is crafted using engineered wood and particle board support material. It is a good choice for a long-lasting, easy-to-clean bed frame. We also liked that Wakefit lets us choose different storage and upholstery options to customise our needs.

Specifications

Material - Engineered Wood

Support Material - Particle Board

Storage - Can be customised as per requirement

Sizes - Single, Queen, and King

Upholstery - Option to choose with or without upholstery

Warranty - 1 Year

Return Policy - None but 10-day replacement

Shipping - Free

Price - ₹12,319 for King size bed frame (78” x 72”) without storage

What We Liked?

The bed frame is very budget-friendly and can be customised.

The materials feel durable, sturdy and easy to maintain with no wobble.

Storage options are very convenient and spacious, especially for small rooms.

The upholstery adds a touch of comfort and style to the bed frame.

Available in different sizes and can fit any standard mattress.

Recommended for - Anyone wanting an affordable bed frame price or needs extra storage space.

What Can Be Improved?

It is difficult and inconvenient to assemble and disassemble.

The hydraulic mechanism is easy to open but very hard to close.

The bed frame has no detachable headboard. We could only choose to have fabric or not.

Lower warranty of 1 year with no return option and limited 10-day replacement option.

Not recommended for - People who want a premium or luxurious bed frame or move too often.

Expert Ratings

Style - 6/10

Durability - 8/10

Price - 10/10

Support - 8/10

Convenience - 7/10

What Our Experts Say?

Our product tester felt Wakefit bed’s economical price worked in its favour. It fits well even in a small room. We tested the wooden bed with storage, which is easy to operate and provides ample space. The upholstery is also lovely and soft. However, the build of the bed may not be as sturdy as the Sunday beds.

Ikea SAGSTUA Bed Frame

The SAGSTUA Ikea bed is a very durable, simple, and elegant steel bed frame. Its classic metal bed design with curved lines and brass details creates a vintage charm for any bedroom. The steel construction is sturdy and easy to clean, and the slatted bed base offers good support.

Specifications

Base material - Steel, Epoxy/polyester powder coating

Midbeam - Galvanized steel

Bed slats - Layer-glued wood veneer, Birch veneer, Adhesive resin as coating

Sizes - 140x200 cm, 160x200 cm, 180x200 cm

Bed base options - None, Luröy, Lönset

Storage - None

Shipping - Charged extra (₹499 up to 60 kg)

Return Policy - 60 days for regular customers

Price - ₹11,990 for 140x200 cm option

What We Liked?

The metal frame is sleek, stylish and looks classy.

Steel material is sturdy and durable, with some wobble and grating sound.

Option to choose between Luröy or Lönset bed base, which keeps the mattress ventilated and in place.

Easy to assemble with clear instructions and tools provided.

Recommended for - People who want a durable metal bed frame or a bed frame that is easy to maintain.

What Can Be Improved?

No headboard, which makes it uncomfortable for sitting or leaning on the bed.

No storage space underneath can be inconvenient sometimes.

Can only be purchased on the Ikea website or in stores with limited shipping options in India.

Not recommended for - Anyone living in a small space and requiring additional storage.

Expert Ratings

Style - 7/10

Durability - 9/10

Price - 6/10

Support - 8/10

Convenience - 7/10

What Our Experts Say?

Our product tester has used this Ikea iron bed frame for two weeks and says: “This Ikea bed frame is sturdy and stylish. We chose the Lönset bed base version, which holds the mattress in place. It was easy to put together. However, leaning on the bed for too long is uncomfortable.”

Ganpati Arts Matured Sheesham Wood Platform Bed on Amazon

We chose this low-floor platform bed frame because it uses solid Sheesham wood, known for its durability, elegance, and resistance to termites. The various customisable finishing options add a rich and warm touch, making it suitable for any decor style. The platform design eliminates the need for a box spring, and the low profile gives the bedroom a spacious and minimalist look.

Specifications

Material - Sheesham Wood

Storage - None

Sizes - Queen and King

Warranty - Lifetime Warranty for wood termite resistance

Return Policy - None

Shipping - Free

Installation - None (DIY)

Price - ₹29,599 for Queen-size platform bed (72” x 88”)

What We Liked?

Sheesham wood is sturdy, stable and doesn’t squeak or wobble.

Customisable finish enhances the natural grain and texture of the wood, giving it a rustic and classy look.

We got two matching bedside tables along with the bed. However, they are tiny.

A lifetime warranty for wood termite resistance is a great assurance.

Recommended for - People who want a simple and elegant platform bed frame.

What Can Be Improved?

Storage space is limited, as no drawers or shelves are under the bed.

The return policy could be more flexible, with only a 10-day replacement option.

The installation process is time-consuming and challenging.

The bed is too heavy (120 kg), making cleaning or moving around difficult.

Not recommended for - People looking for an affordable platform bed or move too often.

Expert Ratings

Style - 8/10

Durability - 9/10

Price - 6/10

Support - 7/10

Convenience - 6/10

What Our Experts Say?

Our product tester has tested this king-size platform bed frame for two weeks and says: “This platform bed frame is excellent and durable, and the wood looks beautiful. The bedside tables are also nice and handy, but very small. However, I found it very expensive, especially considering the lack of storage, making it less practical and comfortable.”

Best Bed Frame with Storage - Nilkamal Mozart Queen Bed with Storage

The Nilkamal Bed is the most practical option for a wooden bed with storage. The bed is sleek and elegant, with a spacious headboard with roomy shelves for our books, lamps, or other items. The bed had six under-bed compartments to store our clothes, bedding, and other essentials.

Specifications

Material - Engineered Wood

Storage - Six under-bed compartments

Sizes - Queen and King

Warranty - 12 months

Return Policy - None

Shipping - Free

Installation - Free

Price - ₹19,700 for storage queen-size bed (63” x 86”)

What We Liked?

Storage space is generous and well-organized.

Headboard shelves are convenient and provide additional storage space.

Modern bed design is simple and elegant that can match any decor.

Quality is good and sturdy, with minimal wobble and no squeak.

Recommended for - People who need extra storage space.

What Can Be Improved?

Price is slightly higher than similar bed frames in the market.

There’s no return policy but just an option to replace it within the warranty period.

The bed is heavy and takes much time to assemble/dismantle.

Not recommended for - People looking for an affordable bed or relocate too often.

Expert Ratings

Style - 7/10

Durability - 8/10

Price - 7/10

Support - 8/10

Convenience - 9/10

What Our Experts Say?

Our product tester has used this single bed with storage for almost two weeks and says: “I find this bedframe with storage very practical. The bed fits fine with minimal gaps, except for some uneven finishes in a few spots. The only things I didn’t like are the high price and the lack of return policy, which is a drawback for online shoppers.”

Our Product Testing Expert Sandhya Ravi leads our product testing team and is a renowned expert in bedding products and bedroom design. She has 15 years of experience, has published several publications, and has obtained certifications in this field. Sandhya and her team use standardised tools and methods to provide unbiased and honest recommendations for the best bed design.

Our Testing Methodology Our team of experts has personally tested each bed to provide you with the best recommendations. Our testing methodology consists of three stages: Stage 1 - Selection. We select the bed frames based on their popularity, ratings, reviews, features, and price range. We aim to cover a variety of designs, materials, sizes, and functions. Stage 2 - Evaluation. We evaluate the bed frames based on their quality, durability, comfort, stability, assembly, and aesthetics. Our product testers closely test each bed frame personally to share honest feedback. Stage 3 - Comparison. We compare the bed frames with each other and with other similar products in the market. We highlight each bed frame’s unique features, benefits, and potential drawbacks and limitations.

What To Consider When Buying a Bed Frame Online?

When looking for the best bed mattress, keep these key factors in mind:

1. Style - Choose a modern bed design that matches your taste, mattress brand, and bedroom. For example, opt for a platform or storage bed frame if you have a small room. Opt for a canopy or four-poster bed frame to create a romantic or elegant atmosphere.

2. Durability - Look for a contemporary bed design made of sturdy and long-lasting materials, such as wood, metal, or fabric. Check the joints, slats, and hardware to ensure they are well-made and secure.

3. Price - Set a budget and check the latest bed design before buying. Consider the value and quality, not just the cost. A simple bed design saves you money upfront but breaks down quickly and requires frequent repairs or replacements.

4. Support - Look for a bed size that holds your mattress firmly and evenly without sagging or squeaking. For example, a heavy sleeper might need more slats or a centre support bar. In contrast, a side sleeper might want some flexibility or cushioning.

5. Convenience - Look for a cot design that is easy to assemble, move, and clean. Consider the features and benefits, such as storage, headboards, footboards, or additional add-ons.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What kind of bed design is best?

A sturdy wooden bed, metal bed, upholstered bed, hydraulic bed, or storage bed with a firm memory foam or latex foam mattress is often best, as this combination offers the support and durability needed for healthy sleep. You can easily buy bed frames for your bedroom online at Flipkart or Amazon.

2. What is the size of a standard wooden cot?

Standard crib or cot mattress dimensions dictate the size of the wooden frame. In India, the standard cot sizes are single (78 x 36 inch), double (75 x 48 inch), queen (78 x 60 inch), and king (78 x 72 inch). Check exact specifications before purchasing.

3. What is the strongest bed frame material?

Metal is the strongest bed frame material, as it can withstand more weight and pressure than wood or other materials. Metal bed frames are also less prone to warping, cracking, or rotting over time.

4. Which material is suitable for the bed frame?

Wood and metal are the most common and popular materials for bed frames, as they are sturdy, versatile, and easy to care for. However, you may also opt for upholstered, leather, or fabric bed frames for a softer, more luxurious look and feel.

5. What is the most comfortable type of bed frame?

A comfortable bed frame should be high enough to get in and out of bed quickly, large enough to accommodate your mattress and your sleeping partner, and provide enough support and stability with soft and cosy bed frame padding.

6. What type of bed frame lasts the longest?

Generally, metal and wood bed frames last longer than upholstered or fabric bed frames. However, any cot bed can last for years if it is well-made and well-cared for by cleaning it regularly and avoiding placing excessive weight or stress on it.

