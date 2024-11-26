Exclusive Interview with Dr. P. David Jawahar, Director of MCC Boyd Tandon School of Business

At the heart of one of India’s most prestigious institutions, the Madras Christian College Boyd Tandon School of Business is a shining beacon of academic excellence and transformative leadership. Rooted in the illustrious legacy of Madras Christian College (MCC)—founded in 1837 by the visionary Rev. John Anderson—this business school reflects a legacy of wisdom, innovation, and impact.

A legacy of innovation and integrity, the institution draws its inspiration from the remarkable contributions of luminaries like Dr. Alexander Boyd, who led MCC for 18 transformative years. As one of MCC’s most revered principals, Dr. Boyd laid the foundations for modern management principles well before they became common in corporate environments. It is in this grand tradition of leadership and excellence that Ms. Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon, an accomplished alumna, generously endowed the establishment of MCC Boyd Tandon School of Business. A true testament to continuity and forward-thinking, this business school has become synonymous with Integrity, Innovation, and Influence—values that guide the next generation of business leaders.

MCC Boyd Tandon School of Business: Leading the way forward. At the core of the MCC Boyd Tandon School of Business is a commitment to nurturing future-ready graduates. Our unique approach focuses on five key readiness factors—Society Ready, Industry Ready, Global Ready, Venture Ready, and Impact Ready. This signature model, known as SIGVI, prepares students to thrive in a dynamic, global business landscape by equipping them with the skills and attitudes to lead, innovate, and drive meaningful change.

But what truly sets MCC Boyd Tandon School of Business apart is the commitment to hands-on learning. From the very first trimester of their course, students undergo internships every afternoon, gaining invaluable real-world experience alongside their academic studies. Other key highlights of this prestigious PGDM programme include Learn from the Leaders, Liberal Arts Courses, Foreign Language Labs, and Social Immersion opportunities.

We had the privilege of interviewing the Director of MCC Boyd Tandon School of Business, who shared insights into the distinctiveness of their program and philosophy.

What are the key skills and attributes that industries are currently seeking in MBA graduates, and how does the MCC Boyd Tandon School of Business prepare students to meet these expectations?

Today, industries value a blend of strong analytical capabilities, effective communication, and a robust understanding of digital tools. At MCC Boyd Tandon, we emphasize practical learning with internships starting from the first trimester. Our curriculum, featuring modules on data analytics and sustainability, ensures that graduates are prepared for impactful roles in any organization.

In your view, how is the demand for PGDM programs growing compared to traditional MBA programs, and what factors are driving this change?

There’s a clear trend towards PGDM programs because of their adaptability and industry-aligned focus. At MCC Boyd Tandon, we maintain a flexible curriculum, integrating emerging business topics faster than traditional MBAs. In this endeavor, we are constantly supported by captains of industry.

What trends do you see shaping the future of business education, and how is MCC Boyd Tandon school of Business adapting its curriculum and programs to align with these shifts?

Key trends include increased integration of technology, a stronger emphasis on ethical leadership, and a commitment to sustainability.

Can you tell us more about the flagship PGDM program at MCC Boyd Tandon School of Business?

A unique feature is that students begin internships in their first trimester, allowing them to apply theoretical concepts in practical settings. The idea is to make the students “future ready” and to hit the ground running where they complete their course.

How does the PGDM differ from a traditional MBA?

While both programs aim to develop leaders, the PGDM is specifically industry-focused and more adaptable in curriculum design. Our PGDM graduates are thus better equipped to meet the evolving demands of the job market.

How does MCC Boyd Tandon School of Business equip students with data analytics and visualization skills needed in today’s business landscape?

In response to the growing importance of data literacy in the industry, we expose our students to a range of powerful analytics tools. Platforms like R, Python, JASP, Excel, Tableau, and Power BI are integrated into various experiential projects and activities, allowing students to gain hands-on experience with tools widely used in the field. We have impactfully partnered with Zoho in these goals.

What is the significance of integrating internships from the very beginning?

Early internships immerse students in practical business environments, providing them with a realistic view of industry dynamics and demands.

Can you elaborate on the SIGVI model and its importance in preparing students for the future?

The SIGVI model—standing for Society Ready, Industry Ready, Global Ready, Venture Ready, and Impact Ready—is integral to our educational philosophy. By focusing on these dimensions, we aim to prepare graduates who can lead, innovate, and inspire change across diverse contexts.

What can prospective students expect when they join MCC Boyd Tandon School of Business?

Prospective students can expect an immersive learning environment combining academic excellence with practical experience. Our engaging campus life fosters a holistic learning experience, ensuring graduates leave with the confidence, competence, and connections to make a positive impact.

What entrance tests does MCC Boyd Tandon school of Business accept for admissions?

We accept several entrance tests for admissions, including CMAT,CAT,XAT, MAT,ATMA, and TANCET, providing a variety of options for prospective students to demonstrate their readiness for the PGDM program. The admission scores make the students eligible for the next stage of student’s selection namely Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

As MCC Boyd Tandon School of Business continues its exciting journey, we invite future leaders to join us and become part of a legacy built on excellence, tradition, and innovation.

