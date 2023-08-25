Best B School: JIM Trichy, Releases Placement Brochure for the MBA Batch 2022-2024

August 25, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

St. Joseph’s Institute of Management (JIM) is the business school of St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchirappalli, India. JIM released the Placement Brochure of MBA (2022 – 24) batch students on 23rd August 2023. Shri. Madhusudan Kulkarni, Vice President and Unit Head of Ramco Cements, Ariyalur presided as the chief guest and released the brochure. Rev. Dr P. Paulraj SJ, Director - JIM received the first copy of the brochure. Shri. Johnson Antony Leo, Senior General Manager(HR), Ramco Cements was also present.

Ms V Shinie Smithu Sagaya Mary, Member, Student Placement Team welcomed the gathering. Dr. S. Manoharan, Placement Officer introduced the chief guest. Felicitations were offered by Rev. Dr P. Paulraj SJ, Director and Rev. Fr. I Antony Inico SJ, Administrator. Ms Meenatchi Member Student Placement Team, Dr R Murali, Chair-Placement Training were also present during the release of the placement brochure.

In his felicitation, the Director expressed his gratitude to all the recruiters who had visited the campus and extended their support in forming the career of the students. He welcomed the corporates and invited them for the campus placements 2023 – 24. He also highlighted the rigorous placement training given to the students in areas of Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Soft skills, Group discussion and Mock interviews.

The chief guest in his address insisted that all students should learn the basic concepts of management subjects. He said that students should involve in the training given by the college effectively to succeed in campus selection. He emphasized the importance of practical knowledge, attitude to have transformation and team playing besides the academic subjects. He asked the students to try to become entrepreneurs apart from campus placement opportunities.

V Naveen Kumar, Placement Team Member proposed the vote of thanks.

JIM Invites corporates for Campus Placements process

Placement serves as an indicator of a Business School’s performance. Last year for the batch of 2021 – 2023, over 40 companies participated in the placement process, offering an average salary package of 5.85 lakhs, while the highest package extended was 13.80 lakhs. The recruiting entities represented diverse industries, including Supply Chain, BFSI, Manufacturing, Telecom, IT & Analytics, Media, and Retail.

We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to all through this Placement Brochure for our upcoming placement season, set to begin in September. We want to assure that the campus placement process will be handled with utmost transparency, and are committed to offer the necessary infrastructure to facilitate tests, interviews, presentations, and group discussions.

Therefore, we cordially invite the corporates to delve into the contents of the placement brochure available in our website www.jim.ac.in where you can explore the profiles of our accomplished students. By doing so, you will have the opportunity to witness their enthusiasm, commitment, and capacity to make meaningful contributions aligned with the organization’s expectations.

About the Institute

St. Joseph’s Institute of Management (JIM) is a Jesuit Business School located in South India, approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi and is affiliated to Bharathidasan University, Trichy, Tamil Nadu. It offers two years full time MBA programme with dual specialization. The specializations offered are Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, IT & Analytics and Supply Chain Management. The institute is an integral part of St. Joseph’s College, which was established in 1844 by the Society of Jesus, commonly known as Jesuits, this founding predates the establishment of the University of Madras. Benefitting from the autonomy granted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 1978, the college has excelled across various domains, producing accomplished individuals dedicated to the service of others. Alongside its notable performance and contributions to education, the college has been honored with a special Heritage status and has achieved the 25th rank in the NIRF India Rankings of 2023.

Within this esteemed institution, JIM’s primary objective is to cultivate Responsible Leaders. JIM approaches management education uniquely, with a focus on learning rather than traditional teaching. Learning is central to all activities within the business school, encompassing teachers, students, and Jesuit management alike. The goal of JIM is to create an environment that fosters learning, enabling students to develop the skills needed to become future leaders. The institute actively encourages students to view their education holistically, moving beyond mere profit-driven perspectives. JIM is dedicated to producing graduates who are not only ready for industry demands but also equipped to make a positive impact on society, serving as agents of change. The institute is committed to crafting a purposeful future for its students through a curriculum aligned with market needs and innovative teaching approaches. JIM’s operations revolve around the pillars of learning, training, and development, differentiating it from other management institutions and positioning it as a standout entity in this field.

Following their foundational courses, first-year students at JIM engage in an eight-week Summer Internship Placement (SIP) tailored to their specialized domains. The primary aim of this internship is to provide a practical context for applying the theoretical knowledge acquired during classroom lectures and case discussions throughout the academic year. This experiential opportunity takes place within the setting of a company or organization, allowing students to gain hands-on experience in their chosen areas of management specialization, particularly in preparation for their second year of MBA study.

For SIP interns, the paramount value lies in their ability to observe and engage with the internal workings, events, and actions taking place within the chosen organization. They are encouraged to interact with key personnel, review documents, and access reports with proper permissions, all while respecting the ongoing tasks of the staff and not disrupting their workflow.

Upon completing the SIP, students are obligated to submit a preliminary version of their SIP report to their assigned Internship Faculty Guides (IFG). Throughout the SIP duration, students are expected to maintain regular communication with their Internship Faculty Guides (IFG) and provide updates on their progress. This includes participating in the mid-review meeting, during which they present their advancements and experiences related to the SIP. To adequately prepare for the SIP, students must engage in thorough research, including studying pertinent materials and recent reports related to the chosen organization and its respective industry.

For more information about JIM log on to www.jim.ac.in

Official social media pages of JIM

https://www.facebook.com/jimsjctrichy

https://www.linkedin.com/company/st-joseph-s-institute-of-management-jim2022

https://www.instagram.com/jim_trichy/

