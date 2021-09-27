Bengaluru shows how to walk the talk: Tech city opens up to a slew of smart home adoptions

The city of Bengaluru has led India’s growth in the IT services domain for over two decades now. What started as an outsourcing-based business model, has now evolved to a level where Bengaluru-based companies are carving out disruptive technology innovation-based business transformation solutions for enterprises of the world.

Thus you now have established IT biggies as well as start-ups rolling out innovations in new-age digital technologies such as AI, ML, IoT to cite a few. However as they pursue these, an interesting trend that has emerged in the city as it walks the talk, as it embraces a slew of these modern day innovations to enrich lifestyle quotient.

Falling under the purview of Smart Home Automation, the city has adopted smart home devices that enable designing a customized living space that obeys every command – even while being away from home. India’s leading FMEG player Polycab India has conceptualized HOHM range of smart devices, electricals and home automation solutions such as fans, lighting, switches, water, heaters, and related daily home electronic appliances. This connected device ecosystem is made possible by Internet of Things popularly referred to as IoT. The user interface is in a form of state-of-the-art smart hohm app on mobile phone and voice enabled AI speakers through which the user can give commands.

With HOHM smart automation solutions from Polycab, you can design a living space that obeys your every command. Now control your comfort, convenience, and entertainment from any room in your house or any place on the planet. HOHM’s competence in automation spans products like Fans, Lighting, Switches, Water Heaters, Smart Panels and other evolving solutions. Using state-of-the-art mobile app and voice control, you can enjoy your home experience to the fullest and make your life more comfortable, more effi­cient, and more secure.

The salient features offered by Hohm range is as follows:

All the HOHM products communicate with each other which helps you control everything easily

HOHM helps you control all your smart products with a single app and AI enabled speakers

Our dedicated customer service team provides you service within 24 hours

HOHM lets you enjoy your smart home without worrying about anything. Our customer service team offers sustained support even after the warranty period expires at an economical price

You can change control and functions of completely programmable HOHM switches without even interfering with the wiring

Hohm Switchboard and Vivere Smart integrated panel designs blends with your interior and are available in over various designs and finishes like Concrete, Brick, Marble, Glass, Corean & Wooden.

All HOHM devices can be retrofitted and hence no rewiring is needed

With such an enriched lifestyle, Bengaluru has shown the way in stepping into an evolved new normal world order way of living. The city serves as a testimony to the high-tech functionality and luxury enabled smart home automation solutions. It is for other cities to catch up with Bengaluru on this front and enjoy an experience of being in a connected home ecosystem in ways one never imagined.