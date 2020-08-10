Befriend Market Volatility with Balanced Advantage Funds

By J Ganesh Kumar (CFP), Director, Syaara Wealth Square Pvt Ltd

It is often said - Change is the only constant in this World. The global dynamics have been rapidly changing amidst the fears of a widespread outbreak of Coronavirus. As equity markets across the global is undergoing a sharp correction due to the probable impact of the pandemic on global economies, retail investors are having a tough time starting at the losses in one’s portfolio. At such times it is important to be prudent with one’s investment decisions. It is important not to let fear or greed dictate one’s decision making at such voaltile times.

The best approach to investing at such times is to strictly adhere to asset allcoation. A sound asset allocation strategy is all about inculcating discipline in one’s investment portfolio by being invested across different asset classes. Since different asset classes is likely to react differently to a macro-economic development or any other event, this approach helps mitigate the overall investment risk to a portfolio. In order to maintain this balance, it is also important to rebalance the asset classes from time-to-time, under the guidance of a financial advisor.

However, given the dynamic nature of the markets, balancing one’s asset allocation by booking profits in one asset class and deploying it in another asset class may not be an easy task for a retail investor. This is where balanced advantage category of funds comes in. Such funds dynamically manage asset allocation by deploying investments across equity and debt asset classes based on their relative attractiveness. This effectively means buying into equities when the market valuation is cheap and moving to debt when the equity valuation gets expensive. In simple words, they adopt a ‘buy low, sell high’ investment strategy and consequently, help to protect the portfolio downside during volatile market corrections.

When it comes to picking the best among the balanced advantage category of schemes, ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund comes right at the forefront. It is not only the most consistent performer but also a pioneer in its category. Most of the funds currently operating in this category has been launched post the SEBI re-categorization and so haven’t faced a complete market cycle as yet.

The equity allocation in ICICI Prudential balanced advantage Fund is model based. As a result, one can be rest assured that there will be no human bias when it comes to decision making into equity allocation. This model is a decade old and has seen a complete market cycle. Not only has the fund been around for over a decade, the investment experience too has been superior across all market cycles.

The below table depicts the performance over the past 1 year of the fund

Scheme 3 months 1 year ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund 14.7% 5.0% Peer Group Average* 10.8% 3.8% Nifty 50 TRI 20.8% 0.11% CRISIL hybrid 50 + 50 – Moderate Index ( Benchmark) 12.7% 7.8%

*Source: Value Research, Data as of July 23, 2020. *Peer Group is defined as per Value Research classification. Total No. of funds considered in the category is 15 including ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund. Past performance may or may not sustain in future, Returns are in absolute terms

So, if you are considering making lump sum investments in the current market fall, then balanced advantage category of scheme should definitely be a part of your investment.